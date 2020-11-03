Essex Property Trust: Resilient Q3 Results
Strong operational performance in occupancy, rent, NOI and cash collections. Trends at Essex improved heading from 3Q into October.
The REIT reported notably higher occupancy than EQR/AVB. It is seeing strong demand for properties, as evidenced by 96.6% October same-store occupancy (vs. 96% at 9/30/20 and 94.9% at 6/30/20).
While 4Q20-2Q20 will likely show continued declines in YoY NOI, given improvement in trends, management is optimistic that trends will inflect in 2H21.
Trends in the private market remain strong with Essex selling a Glendale CA apartment complex at a 3.8% cap rate, a notable premium to where its shares trade.
Reiterate fair value estimate of $350 per share based on estimated 2023 Net Operating Income and a 4% cap rate.
Despite persistent media reports touting the demise of California, Essex Property Trust (ESS) reported a strong set of 3Q results. While shares finished up slightly for the week, they remain down 32% year to date and offer 73% upside to my fair value estimate of $350, which is based on recent private market transactions.
Here are the highlights from the company's 3Q results:
- Strong operational performance in occupancy, rent, NOI and cash collections. Trends at Essex improved heading from 3Q into October. While on a cash basis (allocation of free rent to period where free rent was borne by ESS), NOI was down a little over 10%, but on a GAAP/straight line basis (amortize free rent over duration of lease, consistent with EQR/AVB), same-store NOI was down just 5.5%. This is much better than Equity Residential (EQR) and AvalonBay Communities (AVB), which reported 8.4% and 10% declines, respectively for their same-store portfolios. Essex benefits from high suburban exposure (low exposure to urban core), having mainly Class B assets which are attractively priced relative to A assets and having superior management.
- ESS reported notably higher occupancy than EQR/AVB. Seeing strong demand for properties as evidenced by 96.6% October same store occupancy (vs. 96% at 9/30/20 and 94.9% at 6/30/20 and 96% at 9/30/19). October occupancy at ESS was 250 bps higher than EQR and AVB, reflective of its largely suburban, class B portfolio. This is aided by management’s focus on keeping units full, particularly as we are now in the seasonally weak 4Q.
- Cash collections were strong at 97.3% during the quarter, an improvement from 2Q. Delinquencies fell further in October, with cash collection at 97.8%. Given conservative bad debt accounting, it is possible that we may see some writebacks here should ESS collections of bad debt exceed provisions.
- Management at ESS/EQR sounded optimistic that Prop 21 (rent control) will fail.
- There is some double-whammy negative impact in NOI, as: 1) effective rents declined low single digits, and cash collections, while very strong, are still negatively impacted by the pandemic/eviction moratorium (coupled with conservative recognition by ESS management); 2) expenses are elevated due to the pandemic - for example, work from home has increased utility costs. In addition, while 2Q benefitted from lower expensed maintenance, as tenants were reluctant to allow maintenance technicians in their homes (greater fear of COVID-19), 3Q saw a spike as a result of a "catch up" in unit maintenance (as infection fears subsided a bit). I suspect we may see some moderation in these expenses as workers return to offices and maintenance gets caught up.
- While 4Q20-2Q20 will likely show continued declines in YoY NOI (gain to lease, or in-place rent roll vs. current estimated market rent is in the mid-3s), so negative rent roll will take a couple Qs to work its way into #s. ESS management is cautiously optimistic that we could see an inflection in results in 2H21. The overall tone of the earnings call was notably more optimistic than EQR.
- Given persistently strong demand, Essex used fewer incentives in October than it had offered in 3Q. Similarly, rental rates have improved in October vs. 3Q. New lease rates in October were just -3% year over year, and blended rates are just -2.5% (compare favorably to 3Q, which saw new leases -5.8% and blended -3.8%). This is in contrast to EQR and AVB, which saw continued deterioration of effective rents through the quarter and into October, weighed down by greater urban exposure.
- Private market appetite to buy apartment assets remains strong. Essex sold a Glendale CA property after the close of 3Q at a price over $500k per unit, or a 3.8% on pre-pandemic NOI (4% above ESS management's estimate of value pre-pandemic).
- Overall, Essex says that while apartment buy/sell transactions are certainly down YoY, based on private market prices of what has transacted, the value of suburban assets (the vast majority of the ESS portfolio) is flat to up. ESS management said that early indications from the private market are that the value of urban core assets has declined 5-10%. Financing is very attractive, with 7-year fixed mortgages from Fannie/Freddie in the mid-2s. AVB/EQR noted that suburban properties have seen stable valuations despite COVID-19, but that urban assets are not trading. On its call, AVB management highlighted low interest rates and strong buyer demand has led it to increase dispositions - it has 6 suburban assets under contract/in LOI stage at a 4.4% cap rate. Buyer appetite in the private market remains strong for suburban assets. The private market is the real market, as only 5% of apartment assets in the US are owned by REITs.
- Overall, ESS management is optimistic about a strong economic recovery in its markets, with LA being set to recover from a) Hollywood shutdown - shoot days were -54% YoY in 3Q20 vs. 2019 and b) a rebound in tourism. Aimco (AIV) also noted a pickup in applications recently in the LA area. While many SF Bay area tech companies have indicated that work from home will play a greater role on a permanent basis, ESS management expects that because of the importance of collaboration, this will be a hybrid model where most employees continue spend some time in the office.
- Also noted the importance of having offices as being necessary to instill corporate culture, which I think makes a lot of sense. Further, while the SF Bay area has been a tough place to live in 2020 with all the pandemic-related shutdowns, many businesses/experiences have reopened in the past month (offices starting to open too), which is restoring the overall attractiveness of the area as a place to live and work.
- Management noted that with rents holding up well in suburban areas of LA/SF/Seattle but declining in the urban core, value seekers have increased interest in urban properties (EQR noted an uptick in applications). This could bode well for EQR/AVB in boosting occupancy. Additionally, while EQR/AVB have been harder hit (and are likely to see rougher 4Q20/1Q21), they may be poised for a stronger recovery as interest in urban living increases.
- The price to purchase residential housing in LA/SF/Seattle has continued to increase - this reduces the ability of renters to purchase homes and further increases the monthly price differential between renting and owning. This also bodes well for potential value creation from condo conversion (~16% of ESS's apartment units have condo conversion rights).
Every time I listen to Mike Schall & co. describe the way that they operate the business and allocate capital, I am impressed, and this call (and set of results) was no exception.
I maintain my original fair value estimate of $350 per unit (based on estimated 2023 NOI @ 4% cap rate).
Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Long AIV, EQR, AVB.