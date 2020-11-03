Summary

Strong operational performance in occupancy, rent, NOI and cash collections. Trends at Essex improved heading from 3Q into October.

The REIT reported notably higher occupancy than EQR/AVB. It is seeing strong demand for properties, as evidenced by 96.6% October same-store occupancy (vs. 96% at 9/30/20 and 94.9% at 6/30/20).

While 4Q20-2Q20 will likely show continued declines in YoY NOI, given improvement in trends, management is optimistic that trends will inflect in 2H21.

Trends in the private market remain strong with Essex selling a Glendale CA apartment complex at a 3.8% cap rate, a notable premium to where its shares trade.

Reiterate fair value estimate of $350 per share based on estimated 2023 Net Operating Income and a 4% cap rate.