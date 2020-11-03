People's United is never going to offer explosive upside due to its structure, however, the dividend is safe and shares should return to pre-Covid levels.

The risk here is more tied to management being highly conservative and unable to grow the franchise as opposed to anything with interest rates or Covid.

The stock seems like an obvious buy, so much so that it's worth looking to see if there's some hidden problem.

People's United Financial (PBCT) is one of the country's most popular regional banks with investors. Most $4.5 billion market cap banks tend to fly under the radar. However, People's United has stood out for several reasons.

For one, the bank is one of the very few that has managed to achieve Dividend Aristocrat status. It managed to continue raising its dividend through both the 2001 downturn and the 2008 crash. As a result, the bank hit its 25th year of consecutive dividend increases last year and was officially crowned as one of the 60 or so companies eligible for the Dividend Aristocrats list.

Additionally, the bank is extremely stable. The management team runs the bank aiming to avoid as much risk as possible. Thus, even in the housing meltdown of 2008, PBCT stock didn't drop at all as it sailed through that crisis:

Data by YCharts

While the bank performed admirably in 2008, it has failed to do much subsequently. And now, with Covid-19, the stock has taken a steep fall, and is selling at near its lowest point since 2004. Thus, is People's United stock a screaming buy, an income play, or a value trap? Read on.

The Bull Case For PBCT Stock

Even prior to Covid-19, People's United was a sleepy stock. Since the financial crisis, People's United stock had essentially traded flat. This isn't that surprising, as People United's management team is extremely conservative. In a big bull market such as we've seen over the past decade, buying one of the most conservative banks in a region isn't the recipe for superior returns.

People's United generally offers low-risk mortgages that will hold up even in the worst of times but don't generate particularly attractive lending spreads either. In a bullish economy with expectations of higher inflation and booming loan volume, People's United is not the sort of bank that tends to do well. However, in an economic downturn, People's United is worth a closer look because of its recession-resistant qualities.

The bank almost entirely avoided loan losses in 2008 and that pattern is repeating again in 2020. For the bank's just-reported Q3 results, People United's loans in deferral dropped from $7 billion for the June-ended quarter to just $1.6 billion now. This means that the vast majority of People United's potentially problematic loans are already back to good standing even as the pandemic rages on. The bank has $45 billion in total loans outstanding, so the amount in deferral is now a tiny fraction of the pie.

The bank saw just 15 basis points of actual charge-offs for the quarter. That was indeed up a bit from this time last year, but it's still virtually nothing. People's United has 99 basis points of its loan book provisioned for credit losses, so if loan losses peak at a mere 15 basis points in the current economic disruption, it shows how robust the bank's lending standards are. And whenever the economy picks up again, the bank will be able to lower its loan provisions, which increases earnings.

Even as it is now, People's United showed earnings growth year-over-year this quarter. The strong housing market continues to help most regional banks, including People's United. Despite the record earnings, PBCT stock continues to trade sharply lower on the year, as investors are still treating the regional banks as undesirable assets:

Data by YCharts

However, it's only a matter of time until bank shares rally again, given that the coronavirus has failed to cause meaningful loan losses for most regional banks. Meanwhile, the pandemic and related government stimulus efforts have caused a huge housing boom that will serve as a tailwind for banking profits for the next several years. On top of that, the 2-10 year treasury yield spread is hitting its widest point in several years. This usually leads to rising net interest margins going forward.

Growing loan volume, rising net interest margins, and falling loan provisions as loans become current again adds up to quite a mix for banks such as People's United. Yet, for now at least, PBCT stock is offering close to its highest yield ever:

Data by YCharts

Since the year 2000, PBCT has tripled its dividend and generally offered a 3-4% starting yield at any given point in time. Now, while the bank's earnings and dividend continue to grow, the stock is being offered at nearly a 7% dividend yield. Unless you think the economy is totally going to come unglued - worse than we've seen thus far in 2020 - it's hard to imagine many scenarios where PBCT continues to offer a 7% or greater yield as opposed to returning to more historically normal levels.

Why People's United Isn't A Slam Dunk

PBCT stock has a ton of appeal for income-seeking investors. There aren't too many places to find safe low-risk 6.7% dividend yields at the moment, after all. So it's worth asking what could wrong?

The downside risk isn't what you're probably thinking. As discussed, the bank has an extremely low-risk loan book. Thus, even in a potential worse wave of the virus scenario, People's United isn't going to take a lot of loan losses.

No, the real risk here is that People's United continues to stagnate simply due to being so conservative and not having many levers for growth. To be fair to the bank, it did manage decent top-line growth, look at the 10-year compounded growth figures below:

Source: QuickFS

However, while the bank managed 10% or so compounded growth in its loan book, deposits, and net interest income, this didn't translate to similar earnings growth. That's in part because the bank has acquired to get growth, and that's caused dilution in the share count. Additionally, the bank's return on equity has been fairly anemic, thus earnings per share were only modestly rising until the corporate tax cut at the beginning of 2018:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, over the past 20 years or so, People's United has gotten EPS up to 75 cents a year on three occasions: 2000, 2007, and 2017. It was only once the tax cuts hit that the bank finally reached new heights in earnings.

The above chart shows that People's United is hardly a bad business at $11/share. Even in the height of the great financial crisis, People's United remained solidly profitable, and since then, it enjoyed steadily (if slowly) rising earnings. Over time, if you own a business with consistent to slightly-rising earnings of around $1/share and you pay $11 for it, you're going to get good total returns. That's a starting 9% earnings yield after all.

That said, if you're wondering what would get the stock back to a 15x P/E ratio and a much more upbeat sentiment, that may take a bit longer.

People United's main lever, historically, for growth has been buying other smaller Northeastern regional banks. The problem now is that People's United's acquiring currency (its own stock) is going for a historically low level of value:

Data by YCharts

Given that People United's stock only sells for 60% of book value now, it's exceptionally hard for them to buy up other banks and have it be accretive to their earnings. When PBCT stock only goes for 60 cents on the dollar, how can it acquire another bank at full face value (or even a premium) and hope for it to be a good return on its investment anytime soon?

For a comparison, in 2018, People's United paid 1.6x tangible book value to buy BSB Bancorp. BSB was rapidly growing and had much more attractive earnings and return on equity metrics than People's United. People's United paid for the deal with its own stock, which was then trading around book value. This wasn't a home run deal, but it still allowed People's United to have slight accretion to earnings after cost savings.

For a similar deal now at a 60% book value premium to its own stock, People's United could only offer 0.96x tangible book value. That's what happens when your own stock drops from book value to 0.6x. Needless to say, not many attractive fast-growing banks will want to sell out to People's United at less than book value. Thus, it's going to be difficult for the bank to grow via M&A in the near future, at least via equity-funded deals.

This raises the obvious question: Why doesn't People's United buy back its own stock? There's no need to worry about M&A when you can buy back your own shares at such a fat discount. PBCT's book value is currently $18/share yet the stock is trading under $11. So management can add a lot of value simply repurchasing their own stock, right?

It's a bit difficult though. For one, the government is not looking too keenly on bigger banks repurchasing their own stock at the moment. Banks with under $10 billion in assets have more freedom in terms of capital allocation, but firms with bigger balance sheets - like People's United - remain under more scrutiny until the current economic mess resolves. More broadly, there's not a ton of capital available for buybacks because People's United is using a large chunk of its cash flow to pay the 7% dividend.

PBCT Stock Verdict

After spending that much time discussing risks to the bank, then why do I rate PBCT stock a buy? It's a fair question.

The thing there is that the bull case is obvious. You get a safe 6.7% dividend that the bank increases a little every year. The bank takes minimal credit risk and, at least if 2008 is any guide, is successful in accumulating more deposits and market share during downturns.

The bank's operating results were also on a steady - if slow - rising trend prior to Covid-19. That's from a core perspective as well, I'm not even counting the corporate tax cut-induced earnings spike since there's a decent chance that is done away with in a potential Biden presidency. Regardless, as long as the bank isn't taking significant credit risk, it's really hard to lose money paying $11/share for a bank that is going to earn $1 per year in profits give or take a few cents.

And in good times for banking, whenever they come around again, it's not hard to imagine a world where PBCT stock goes back to trading for 1.0x book value, where it spent most of the past decade. That gets the stock price back to $18. Needless to say, the upside from the current quotation to $18 along with a 6.7% dividend is rather nice. Particularly in a world where bonds and other fixed income investments pay next-to-nothing, PBCT stock is a juicy alternative.

Just don't label PBCT stock as a growth investment in your mind. There are Northeastern regional banks like Hingham (HIFS) and Washington Trust (WASH) that will likely produce double-digit earnings growth over the next decade and are also selling at attractive prices now. If you want the highest total return for the long haul, those are the sort of places to be focusing your banking investments at the moment.

However, if you want a blue chip set-and-forget income name, PBCT stock is priced correctly here. I own some People's United and will add to my stake in coming months if shares remain at current levels.

