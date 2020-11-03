The one item that we caution investors looking at this stock to consider is the somewhat rich premium-to-book value but it is expanding.

Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

As our many followers know, we have made an effort to expand our coverage of the financial sector this year. We have been covering a wave of earnings reports of late, and ultimately have seen a ton of mixed performance. Perhaps the cat is out of the bag here, but now our coverage has been driven by reader demand. We are investigating names that we have only touched on, or in some cases, had not heard of before. Today we received an inquiry on Tompkins Financial (TMP), so we decided to take a look into the key metrics of this regional banks. Now, as always, it bears repeating that financial sector has faced pressure from low interest rates, and pressure on bond yields have kept these stocks down while loan loss provisions have been elevated for many firms. After our recent coverage wave we can attest without question that there has truly mixed performance in the sector. In this column, we will look at the key metrics we look at for banks and Tompkins Financial recently reported earnings. While there was good news and bad, we think the stock is a hold here, but would consider a purchase in the mid $40 range. Let us discuss the key metrics you should be aware of.

Revenue impresses

The bank's operational results mostly followed a path similar to that of other regional and major banks.

Revenue was strong thanks to continued loan growth and deposit strength. In fact, the bank saw revenues that were better than expected, and they grew from a year ago. With the present quarter's revenues of $77.14 million, the company put in a 6.1% increase in this metric year-over-year. Many other regional banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year. The $9.7 million beat against estimates was solid. It helped lead to strong performance on earnings.

Earnings performance

The increase in revenues year-over-year came along with lower than expected loan loss provisions, which was great news to see. Tompkins reported net income of $24.2 million, or $1.63 per share, which was solid increase of $0.20, or 21.6%, from the same quarter of 2019. What investors need to decide is if there will be improvement or not going forward here. We believe performance will slowly improve for the bank and the sector, though rates being lower for longer will weigh. During Q3 2020, the bank performed well. The bank reported record earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020. When compared to the second quarter of 2020, Tompkins also saw higher levels of net interest income and noninterest income, while expenses remained relatively stable. This all contributed to book value gains.

Book value improved

The one item that we caution investors looking at this stock to consider is the somewhat rich premium-to-book value. The equity price is well above book value now. One interpretation of this is the Street assigns this value because it expects outperformance. The other is that it makes for a less attractive investment relative to other regional banks given the fact that many are trading at discounts. We are pretty neutral here, but are mildly bullish as we would buy a pull back certainly. However, the bank's stock is pricey at $57.02 relative to the book value per share at September 30, 2020. It came in then at $47.71, an increase of $3.65 from last year. That is strong and helps justify the premium to a degree. Further, tangible book value rose substantially too. It rose to $41.23 from $37.40. Those are stellar gains. We think that if you get shares closer to the mid $40s, that would be a great buy, but even in the low $50s. A little pricey here in our opinion. Until then, we are only very mildly bullish to neutral here. Much of the book value move came from movement in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

You have to understand traditional banking is difficult here

Traditional banking is profitable, but it is hard in the current environment. The model has worked for centuries, to take in deposits and lend them out. Growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large because they take in deposits at a low interest rate, and lend at a higher one. While the lower rates have impacted returns, it is positive to see growth here. Total loans of $5.4 billion were up $541.2 million, or 11.1% over September 30, 2019. The increase over the prior period included $465.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans funded during the second quarter of 2020. Total deposits of $6.6 billion increased by $1.2 billion, or 22.9% over September 30, 2019. Further, average total deposits were up $937.4 million, or 18.7% in the first nine months of 2020, versus the same period in 2019

The key question now is whether the assets are of high quality.

We have to look at asset quality

New loans, and a large loan portfolio is a strength, but only if they are quality loans. Provision for loan losses brought great news for the company. They were lower than expected and contributed to earnings. Loan loss provisions in were just $199,000 in the quarter compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2019.

For the year 2020 things were worse. Provision expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $16.1 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2019. The first quarter of 2020 included provision expense of $16.3 million related to the impact of the economic shutdown related to COVID-19 on economic forecasts and other model assumptions relied upon by management in determining the allowance.

The allowance for credit losses represented 0.97% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2020, up from 0.96% at June 30, 2020, 0.81% at December 31, 2019, and 0.85% at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets represented 0.44% of total assets at September 30, 2020, down from 0.47% at December 31, 2019.

Overall this was a set of solid results for asset quality.

Take home

Overall this was a mostly strong quarter. When we look at loans, deposits, and loan loss provisions, the bank followed the trend of many other regional banks. Loan loss provisions improved nicely but non-performing assets remain elevated. Considering the share prices relative to book value and tangible book value, this regional bank is a hold here, but would make a solid buy on a sizable pull back under $50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.