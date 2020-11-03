PVG is not adapted to long-term investment due to its risky profile relying on one mine and a challenging ore body. However, PVG is perfect for trading.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Brucejack Mine produced 86,136 ounces of gold, and the company sold 81,068 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,016 per ounce of gold sold.

Pretium Resources released its third-quarter results on October 30, 2020. Revenues were $154.876 million, up from $135.48 million in 3Q'19, with a net profit of $31.175 million, or $0.17 per share.

Image: The Brucejack -Source: Mining

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pretium Resources (PVG) released its third quarter of 2020 results on October 29, 2020. Adjusted net income was $50.9 million, or $0.27 per share, this quarter. It was better than expectations owing to a multi-year record gold price of $1,935 per ounce. However, gold and silver sold were lower than what was produced.

Patrick Godin said in the conference call:

"The mill operated below the permitted level of 3,800 tonnes per day due to the schedule and non-scheduled maintenance and our focus on lateral development and stope avidity. Production costs were $192 per tonne mill in the third quarter. The increase is due to the additional lateral development and definition drilling and cost associated with COVID-19 safety protocols, mainly related to employee salaries and travel costs. These protocols have increased costs by $6 per tonne mill in the quarter."

Pretium Resources has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX). The company is still on trial after disappointing production and overblown expectations. The Brucejack mine is a good gold producer, but the ore body has been extremely challenging.

Data by YCharts

Thus, the investment thesis is simple and has not changed for years.

Investors must trade PVG short term and bet only a small portion for the long term until investors can safely trust what is produced and make a reliable long-term position. We are getting there, but we are not done yet.

Note: In this article, I will not talk about the Snowfield prospect that the company owns.

Pretium Resources - 3Q'20 Results and Financial Snapshot

Pretium Resources 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 132.74 135.48 126.56 166.57 154.88 Net Income in $ Million 6.26 20.05 6.24 32.26 31.18 EBITDA in $ Million 60.32 63.71 57.35 87.64 84.05 EPS diluted in $/share 0.03 0.11 0.03 0.18 0.17 Operating cash flow in $ Million 77.81 66.13 52.54 92.13 83.37 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 14.65 16.78 10.83 9.65 16.81 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 63.2 49.34 41.7 82.5 66.6 Cash and short-term investments in $ Million 16.6 23.17 40.6 124.7 175.0 Total Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million 497.6 463.92 449.5 382.8 434.7 Shares outstanding (fully diluted) in Million 186.7 195.6 195.3 186.6 187.5 Gold Production K Oz 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Gold ounce Production Oz 88,227 96,237 82,888 90,419 86,136 Silver Production in oz 124,958 147,988 123,926 109,332 130,975 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,486 1,480 1,605 1,738 1,935 AISC by-product $/Oz 878 866 996 911 1,016

Source: Company financial statement, Fun Trading files

1 - Pretium Resources posted $154.88 million in Revenues in 3Q'20

Pretium Resources released its third-quarter results on October 30, 2020. It was the thirteenth full quarter of commercial production.

Revenues were $154.876 million, up from $135.48 million in 3Q'19, with a net profit of $31.175 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The adjusted earnings were $50.9 million or $0.27 per share.

Jacques Perron, the new CEO, said in the conference call:

"The Brucejack mine continues to generate strong cash flow. We remain on target to achieve our annual production cost and cash flow guidance. To date in 2020, we have produced over 259,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,016 per ounce sold resulting in just over $191 million of free cash flow."

2 - All-in sustaining costs (AISC) on a by-product basis - Discussion

As a reminder, AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. For the third quarter, Pretium Resources sold less than it has produced.

Gold ounces sold/produced oz 86,136/81,068 Silver ounces sold/produced oz 130,975/104,242

The company indicated an AISC of $1,016 per ounce on a by-product basis ($878 per ounce in 3Q'19), which means that the silver production is part of the costs. Again, the AISC is very high compared to what was expected a few years back.

For 3Q'20, the AISC was $1,016 per ounce, which is well above previous forecasts of below $600 per ounce a few years back. Patrick Godin said in the conference call:

"As most of you know Brucejack is a high-grade variable deposit. We will continue to see fluctuation in production on a quality basis, but still expect to deliver on annual guidance. Going forward, our objective is to optimize production, reduce the quarter-to-quarter fluctuations and at the same time, look for opportunities to increase our production."

3 - Free cash flow estimated at $66.6 million in 3Q'20

The free cash flow generation has improved significantly with the gold price, which has jumped exponentially. Yearly free cash flow ("TTM") is now $190.8 million, with an FCF of $66.6 million in 3Q'20 estimated by Fun Trading (the company indicates $66.8 million).

Free cash flow guidance for 2020 is $205 million to $275 million.

4 - Net debt is $259.72 million as of September 30, 2020 (including current LT Debt).

Net debt is now $259.72 million, down again sequentially. You can follow the debt situation since 2016 above. The net debt to EBITDA ratio is greatly improving now at 0.89x.

Net debt is going down regularly, and it is a very encouraging sign.

5 - Gold and silver production analysis

In the third quarter of 2020, the Brucejack Mine produced 86,136 ounces of gold, and the company sold 81,068 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,016 per ounce of gold sold.

The company indicated updated guidance this quarter.

Source: PVG Presentation

Gold and Silver Production at the mine

Production detail history: Grade per Tonne and Daily Production Tonne per day

Grade per tonne in the third-quarter is up to 8.6 G/T, while daily production decreased to 3,537 TPD from 3,367 TPD a year ago.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Pretium Resource released its third quarter of 2020 results on October 30, 2020. The better-than-expected results came at no surprise. However, gold production came in shy of my expectation. Fortunately, the market preferred to look at the revenues and ignore this technical element for a few days.

Below is a chart summarizing the performance historically.

However, since August, the gold price has shown some signs of fatigue.

My thinking is that we are still retracing after gold reached $2,070 per ounce. In my opinion, gold will have to retest $1,750 before we can call it support.

Technical Analysis (short term)

PVG forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance around $13 and support between $11 and $11.50.

A descending wedge is generally bullish when it is entered from down to up, as it is the case for PVG.

The trading strategy is to take some profit off the table around $13 and above (about 25% of your total position) and wait for a retracement in correlation with the gold price.

Assuming a bullish gold, which is not very likely, PVG could eventually breakout and retest $14.50. Conversely, if gold continues to weaken and trades below $1,800 per ounce, I believe PVG will breakdown and retest $10.50

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term PVG only