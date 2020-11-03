PayPal is not an expensive stock, and is worthwhile considering.

Nonetheless, PayPal eyes up more than $5 billion of FCF for this year.

The only blemish in its report was that FCF was weak this quarter.

Strong set of results, yet the stock sold off -- unjustifiably so.

Investment Thesis

PayPal (PYPL) reported a strong set of results and guidance.

PayPal continues to push ahead with more than 20% revenue growth rates, while the stock remains priced at single digits its 2021 revenues.

For 2020, PayPal is guiding for more than $5 billion of free cash flow, leaving the stock cheaply valued at approximately 41x this year's free cash flow. In the present overvalued stock market, this leaves PayPal's stock cheaply valued, and worthwhile considering.

Revenue Growth Rates Are as Strong as Ever

Source: author's calculations; **mid-point company guidance

PayPal reported strong results and raised guidance on its EPS guidance. For 2020, PayPal's EPS guidance is now pointing towards a growth rate of 27%–28% versus approximately 25% growth it was previously guiding for at the end of Q3 2019.

The graphic above largely speaks for itself: not only is PayPal still growing strongly but it's actually picking up top-line momentum in 2020. Yet the stock still sold off after hours.

Why Did The Stock Sell-off After Hours?

Every financial outlet wishes to report its own rationale for why stocks are reporting strong results and guidance and yet the stocks are selling off. And every investor wants a clear and concise (preferably snappy), reason for a cause and effect during these earnings reports.

Typically, I do offer my own cause and effect, as in many cases it's quite obvious. However, in PayPal's case, I can't find any tangible blemishes with this report that would make me concerned.

What I would say, is that tech stocks have carried the bull market of 2020, and that many stocks have been priced in on the expectation that they are immune to the underlying economy. Thus, investors have been willing to bid up these assets, even as the detachment between Wall Street and Main Street continues to widen.

The Market is not Paying Enough Attention to Venmo

Venmo is PayPal's digital wallet. Venmo is showing no signs of slowing down, as its Total Payment Volume was up 61%. What's more, looking out to 2021, its revenues are forecast to reach $900 million.

Furthermore, in 2021, Venmo will start to be accretive to PayPal's consolidated bottom line.

Even if we extrapolate Venmo's growth rate, PayPal is unlikely to segment out its Venmo operations for some time, most likely until Venmo makes up 10% of its consolidated revenues.

Nonetheless, this is a very strong opportunity for PayPal, and one that investors are not affording enough consideration to.

Does FCF Still Matter?

Does the market view PayPal as a growth opportunity or as a mature fintech company?

This may sound like semantics, but it has wider implications on how the market would be willing to price PayPal.

Given that PayPal has never been a fast revenue growth company in the past, I would be willing to conjecture that taken together with its guidance, not only is PayPal still a growth company, but its growth rates are actually picking up momentum.

On the other hand, if PayPal is viewed by investors as a mature company, then, given that in Q3 2019 PayPal's free cash flow reached $923 million, whereas this quarter its free cash flow was $479 million -- a 48% reduction y/y -- this is quite a meaningful reduction.

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Indeed, not only is this a meaningful reduction but I would posit that this level of free cash flow reduction is made worse based on the fact that during the past 4 consecutive quarters, its free cash flow has been rapidly increasing.

Looking ahead towards full-year 2020, PayPal is still expecting its free cash flow to be more than $5 billion. This brings me to discuss its valuation.

Valuation -- Why The Stock is Still Underpriced

On the surface, the market is slightly shaky right now, in a sell-first ask-questions-later approach. However, as we look out to 2021, PayPal is expected to be slowing down from its top performance in 2020, down to approximately 20% run-rates over the next six months.

Source: SA Premium Tools

This appears to me to be at odds with PayPal's own expectations made during the earnings call:

Our revenue and EPS forecast for the years ahead are substantially higher than those we had developed just a year ago.

Consequently, I suspect that PayPal will be able to plow ahead in 2021, growing at slightly faster rates than the market is presently pricing in. Consider this, as we look out to 2021, PayPal is being priced at less than 9x its 2021 revenues.

This single digit 2021 sales multiple appears to me to be quite low, for a company that is likely to continue growing its top-line in the ballpark of 22%-24%.

This sales multiple is meaningfully lower than Square's, as that company's adjusted growth rate is close to 20x its 2021 revenues.

The Bottom Line

PayPal continues to tick along, with strong top-line growth. Towards the bottom line, PayPal expects its free cash flow to be more than $5 billion, putting the stock trading for just 41x this year's free cash flow.

Even though the stock sold off after hours, this was largely a spotless quarter, backed by strong guidance for the quarter ahead.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Michael is long SQ.