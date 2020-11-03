The company is one of the strongest cannabis MSOs in the U.S.

As the Canadian cannabis companies struggle to generate consistent revenue growth, Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) has joined a growing list of U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs) to generate quarterly sales beyond $100 million. The U.S. elections have the potential to expand sales opportunities for MSOs operating in key states, while a Joe Biden victory in the Presidential race could open up the financial system. My investment thesis is bullish on Green Thumb and the general domestic cannabis space on positive election results.

Image Source: Green Thumb website

Election Boost

The cannabis sector generally jumped on November 2 due to excitement around the U.S. elections. Green Thumb stands to benefit from the approval of recreational cannabis sales in New Jersey, where the company operates a retail operation and just opened a new production facility.

The company operates 49 retail stores with licenses for 96 locations in 12 U.S. markets out of its headquarters in Chicago. In addition, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, with a focus on the key markets of Illinois and Pennsylvania, where the company now has a combined 22 retail stores.

Source: Green Thumb September presentation

Green Thumb has a 2021 revenue target per analysts of nearly $750 million, placing it as one of the largest cannabis companies in the world. With a business in New Jersey, the company is likely to get a direct boost from recreational sales in the state, where forecasts have an immediate $400 million boost in the first year of operations.

Another longer-term boost is the potential for Biden to decriminalize cannabis at the federal level, while allowing states to decide on recreational cannabis legalization. The move towards federally permissible laws would set the stage for the MORE Act or the STATES Act to gain approval.

Such moves allow Green Thumb to obtain access to the U.S. banking system and capital markets, thereby lowering borrowing costs and opening up the stock for listing on U.S. exchanges. In addition, the domestic companies could finally avoid severe tax treatment under 280E, where federal income taxes are paid on gross profits and not net income.

Any of the moves at the federal levels would require the Democrats taking the Senate or a shift in sentiment by the current Republican leaders. A Biden win increases the odds of shifting laws that favor cannabis companies, but such a win doesn't guarantee any swift moves.

Not The Cheapest MSO

Green Thumb is up over 85% in the last year, making it one of the leading stocks in the sector. After this rally, the stock doesn't offer the same value as a Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) or Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF), but Green Thumb is on par with Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF).

Data by YCharts

All of the U.S. MSOs generally trade at better values than Canadian cannabis stocks, while having the biggest cannabis market open to them along with plenty of additional catalysts. The potential for listing on a U.S. exchange and access to the banking system provide major boosts for all of these stocks. Even longer term, the company has the potential for key states such as Florida, New York and Pennsylvania to approve recreational cannabis. The approval in New Jersey would likely push bordering states like New York and Pennsylvania to move forward with approvals.

All of these catalysts lead to strong growth over the next decade as restrictions are slowly lifted, opening up more and more cannabis state markets. Research firms have the U.S. market topping $30 billion in annual sales by 2024, up from only $16 billion this year.

Source: Harvest Health October presentation

With 222 million fully diluted shares, Green Thumb now has a market cap of only $3.7 billion. For a domestic industry headed towards a total market size of $80 billion, sector players will eventually have much higher valuations, and Green Thumb is one of the leading candidates for years of 20% growth.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Green Thumb could break out here with the stock trading near all-time highs. The stock is a definite buy on any weakness from negative election outcomes, as the ultimate trend is towards eventual approvals of cannabis, whether at the federal or state levels. Green Thumb isn't the cheapest MSO, but the stock is a solid one now and on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.