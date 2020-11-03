It is noteworthy that PetroChina has reversed from losses in 2Q 2020 to positive earnings in 3Q 2020, even if gains associated with the pipeline asset spin-off were excluded.

PetroChina recently sold certain of its oil & gas pipelines and other mid-stream assets to the national pipeline company, and I have a mixed view on PetroChina's pipeline asset spin-off.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on Chinese state-owned oil major PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) [857:HK] [601857:CH].

PetroChina recently sold certain of its oil & gas pipelines and other mid-stream assets to the national pipeline company at a total consideration of RMB268.7 billion in July 2020 which was equivalent to an acquisition multiple of 1.2 times P/B. I have a mixed view on PetroChina's pipeline asset spin-off for various reasons outlined below.

It is noteworthy that PetroChina has reversed from losses in 2Q 2020 to positive earnings in 3Q 2020, even if gains associated with the pipeline asset spin-off were excluded. But a sustained recovery in earnings for PetroChina going forward will be dependent on oil & gas demand and prices, which is in turn linked to Covid-19 containment and economic growth.

As such, I see a Neutral rating for PetroChina as justified.

PetroChina trades at 17.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 4.1%, respectively.

Company Description

Started in November 1999 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in April 2000, PetroChina is one of the three Chinese state-owned oil majors. The other two Chinese oil majors are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation or Sinopec (SNP) [386:HK] [600028:CH] and China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC (CEO) [883:HK].

The key difference between the three energy companies is that PetroChina and Sinopec are integrated energy companies with upstream, midstream and downstream operations, while CNOOC generates almost all of its earnings from the exploration & production (E&P) or upstream segment. This means that CNOOC is most exposed to changes to energy prices among the three companies. Between the two Chinese integrated energy companies, PetroChina derives a relatively higher proportion of revenue from its upstream business as compared to Sinopec, which means that PetroChina is affected by energy price changes to a larger extent vis-a-vis Sinopec.

A key differentiating factor for PetroChina is that the company dominates the mid-stream segment in China's energy market. According to a December 9, 2019 Reuters article, PetroChina owned "63% of China’s mainstream oil and gas pipelines" in 2018. In contrast, Sinopec and CNOOC only owned 31% and 6% of the oil and gas pipelines in China in 2018, respectively. Nevertheless, this will no longer be the case going forward, as China has established a national pipeline company called China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, which will own all of the country's major oil and gas pipelines in the future. This is to be discussed in greater detail in the subsequent section of this article.

Spin-Off Of Pipeline Assets In The Spotlight

China's national pipeline company referred to as China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, was officially established in December 2019, with the aim of owning the oil and gas pipelines which were previously held by the three Chinese oil majors, as part of the country's energy industry reforms.

China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation has started to acquire assets from the Chinese oil major and their subsidiaries since the middle of this year. On July 23, 2020, PetroChina announced on July 23, 2020 that the company was selling and spinning off certain oil & gas pipelines and other mid-stream assets to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation.

In exchange, PetroChina will receive approximately RMB119.2 billion in cash and a 29.9% equity interest in China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, which is valued at RMB149.5 billion.

The spin-off of its pipeline assets helped PetroChina to reverse from a -RMB13.8 billion net loss in 2Q 2020 to a net profit of RMB40.1 billion. Even if the gain associated with the sale of the pipeline assets were excluded, PetroChina would have still generated a positive adjusted net profit of RMB8.1 billion in the third quarter of this year.

Fair Valuation And Further Potential Upside From Future IPO Are The Key Positives

Prior to the July 2020 announcement, there were concerns that PetroChina could potentially sell its pipeline assets to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation at an unfavorable valuation below book value. This overhang has been largely removed, as China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation acquired certain of PetroChina's oil & gas pipelines and other mid-stream assets at a total consideration of RMB268.7 billion in July 2020 which was equivalent to an acquisition multiple of 1.2 times P/B.

It is noteworthy that PetroChina's recent deal acquisition multiple of 1.2 times P/B is relatively lower compared to the 1.4 times P/B multiple implied by Sinopec Kantons' (OTC:SNPKF) (OTCPK:SPKOY) [934:HK] recent sale of Sinopec Yu Ji Pipeline Company Limited to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation for RMB3,220 million. Sinopec Kantons is a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation or Sinopec. Nevertheless, the sale of PetroChina's assets at more than a 20% premium to book value is still fair.

Also, with the sale of the company's oil & gas pipelines and other mid-stream assets, there will be a significant reduction in PetroChina's capital expenditures for the midstream segment, and excess cash flow could be reallocated to dividends or other areas offering higher returns assuming optimal capital allocation practices.

Looking ahead, PetroChina could benefit from a future IPO of China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation as one of its key shareholders, on top of recurring dividends to be received from the new national pipeline company. S&P Global analysts expect that the listing of China's national pipeline company "may take 2-3 years or more."

In the past, the value of PetroChina's pipeline assets could be obscured, as the mid-stream business form only a single component of the integrated energy conglomerate. Assuming that China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation is listed at a favorable valuation in the future, PetroChina could potentially benefit from special dividends (IPO sales proceeds) and capital appreciation (an increase in the market value of its stake in the national pipeline company).

Loss Of Earnings And Potential Poor Performance Of Pipeline Company IPO Are The Key Negatives

The spin-off of pipeline assets for PetroChina has its negatives as well.

PetroChina could find it challenging to make up for the loss in earnings contribution associated with the spin-off of its pipeline assets in the near term. Fitch Ratings estimates that assets spun off into China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation account for between 10% and 15% of PetroChina's FY 2019 EBITDA. In contrast, spun-off assets only account for less than 5% of Sinopec's FY 2019 EBITDA.

In a July 30, 2020 research commentary, Fitch Ratings notes that PetroChina's "efforts in expanding its downstream gas distribution business and optimizing its gas import structure" will help to mitigate the loss of earnings contribution from the spun-off assets "over the medium to long term." In other words, a lot will depend on PetroChina's execution capabilities going forward, in terms of how fast the company can compensate for the loss of earnings for the mid-stream segment. Notably, with respect to the optimization of the company's gas import structure, PetroChina's net loss on the sales of imported gas narrowed from -RMB7,899 million in 2Q 2020 to -RMB5,716 billion in 3Q 2020.

Separately, there is no guarantee that China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation will be listed as at a favorable valuation in the future and its post-IPO share price performance will be good. A proxy for this is Chinese telecommunications tower infrastructure service provider China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCPK:CTOWY) [788:HK], which was created in July 2014 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in August 2018.

Similar to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, China Tower Corporation was started to ease the capital expenditure burden of the Chinese telecommunications services companies. China Tower was listed at an IPO price of HK$1.26, and it has dropped below its IPO price, closing at HK$1.22 as of November 2, 2020. One key reason for China Tower's weak share price performance is that investors are uncomfortable with the fact that China Tower is not an independent tower leasing company, as the major Chinese telecommunications services companies are both China Tower's largest shareholders and key customers.

Share Price History For China Tower

Source: Yahoo Finance

It is possible that the valuation of China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation when it lists, could also be affected by factors similar to that of China Tower. China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation will be owned by three Chinese oil majors including PetroChina, and there are likely to be related party transactions between the national oil pipeline company and the oil majors which may or may not be executed at market rates.

Valuation And Dividends

PetroChina trades at 37.7 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 17.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E (normalized earnings as forecasted by sell-side analysts) based on its share price of $29.02 as of November 2, 2020.

PetroChina offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 7.9% and 4.1%, respectively. Sell-side analysts expect PetroChina's full-year dividends per share to be RMB0.15353 in FY 2020, prior to decreasing to RMB0.07951 in FY 2021. The company has declared an interim dividend per share of RMB0.08742 for 1H 2020, which is supported by proceeds from the spin-off and sales of its pipeline assets as highlighted above. Note that each American Depositary Share for PetroChina is equivalent to 100 H-shares of the company listed in Hong Kong.

Note that consensus estimates from 17 sell-side analysts primarily covering the company's shares listed in Hong Kong are used for the purpose of this analysis.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for PetroChina include lower-than-expected oil & gas demand and prices due to the economic fallout brought about by Covid-19, and a failure to make up for the loss in earnings contribution associated with the spin-off of its pipeline assets in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.