Year-to-date, revenue and net income are essentially flat while adjusted EBITDA and diluted earnings per share have inched higher.

McGrath RentCorp touts its business is resilient through downturns. It reported 2020 third-quarter results on October 29th, proving the claim.

When a company makes a claim about its past performance, it is usually easy enough to validate. When a company touts future performance based on past performance, it's a bit gutsier. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) touts its business model is resilient during a downturn. And, the COVID-19 pandemic is providing opportunity to prove those claims true.

McGrath RentCorp is a business-to-business leasing company offering solutions in three business segments - Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks. The Mobile Modular segment supplies infrastructure needs for schools as well as commercial businesses. The TRS-RenTelco segment supplies general purpose test equipment and telecom test equipment supporting the roll out of next-generation networks. Adler Tank Rentals supplies solid and liquid containment solutions to a variety of industries such as industrial, environmental and construction, as well as the oil and gas industry.

2020 Third-Quarter Results

With second-quarter reporting, McGrath projected third-quarter revenue in a range of $140 million to $160 million, 14% less than the 2019 third quarter at the midpoint. However, third-quarter revenue in 2019, at $173.6 million, was boosted by nearly $51 million of sales in used equipment. McGrath projected sales of used equipment would not reach that level in the upcoming quarter.

"We typically expect that third quarter [sales] to be higher than the second quarter. We actually expect that will be the case this year. But, we do not expect to be as high as the very significant sales in the third quarter of 2019."

The company expected to invest approximately $10 to $15 million in the third quarter, with the majority earmarked for the TRS-RenTelco segment. It anticipated 5G field work would “pick up” during the latter half of 2020.

Perhaps most significantly, the company had not detected “any shifts in how customers are going to procure their space that they're going to need based on COVID.”

On October 29th, McGrath reported third-quarter results. Revenue, at $156.45 million, was much closer to the high end of the company's projection than the low end. As anticipated, sales of used equipment, at $42.3 million, were approximately 17% lower than the third quarter of 2019. Rental revenue, at $88.14 million, declined by only 3%. Total revenue, as a result, declined year over year by nearly 10%.

On a segment basis, the company reported improved rental revenue in all three segments compared to the second quarter. Utilization at Mobile Modular declined 140 basis points to 76.3% on approximately 1% more equipment. With improved rates, rental revenue increased 7.7% from $61.09 million to $65.82 million. Utilization at TRS-RenTelco improved 320 basis points to 67.1%. Rental revenue increased 6.5% from $26.68 million to $28.42 million. Utilization at Adler Tanks declined 20 basis points to 44.1%. Rental revenue for Adler Tanks increased 3.3% on improved rates from $18.33 million to $18.94 million.

Impressively, the direct costs of rental operations slid by over 7%. However, the direct costs of sales did not decline at the same rate as sales revenue. As a result, the company's gross margin declined from 45.1% in the 2019 third quarter to 43.6% in 2020.

SG&A expenses declined 2% from $31.5 million to $30.88 million. Net income declined over 13+% year over year to $28.1 million for earnings of $1.15 per diluted share.

McGrath invested approximately $8 million in new rental equipment in the quarter. It also repurchased $13.6 million of its outstanding shares.

On a year-to-date basis, McGrath's total revenue is basically flat year over year, $423.6 million in 2020 compared to $423 million in 2019. Net income is also basically flat, $70.81 million in 2020 compared to $70.41 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months of 2020 at $175.7 million outpaced 2019 by approximately 1.5%. Earnings of $2.88 per diluted share are slightly higher than 2019 at $2.86.

2020 Final Quarter Projections

In the final quarter of 2020, McGrath anticipates total revenue to fall in a range of $140 million to $150 million. Total revenue in the 2019 fourth quarter was $147.2 million. This means, for the first time since the catastrophic impact from COVID-19, McGrath could see year-over-year improvement in a quarter's total revenue.

It expects to continue to limit capital expenditures for rental equipment to a range of $10 million to $13 million.

As mentioned above, through the first three quarters of 2020, total revenue tallies $423.6 million. By inching past the midpoint of its projection for the fourth quarter, total revenue in 2020 would near $570 million. Total revenue in 2019 was $570.2 million.

Before the pandemic, McGrath had guided for revenue growth in a range of 1% to 3.5% to $575 million to $595 million. Realizing the company could generate the same level of revenue as it did in 2019 should be considered proof of that resiliency it has touted.

Beyond 2020 And Hopefully Beyond Pandemic

Yet, most investors are interested in far more than surviving and recovering from the pandemic. In that regard, McGrath RentCorp's growth story continues to remain intact.

For its smallest contributing segment, Adler Tanks, the vision does appear murky. According to the Summary of Weekly Petroleum Data on October 23, 2020, the nation continues to have surplus crude oil in storage.

"At 492.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 9% above the five-year average for this time of year."

Full storage tanks aren't likely to be scheduled for cleaning, maintenance and repairs. Until the economy returns to typical levels of activity and business, cash flows for oil and gas companies will likely continue to be pressured.

"Most of the downstream turn-arounds and activity in refineries has been pushed as those folks are really trying to watch their spending."

But, turnarounds and maintenance activities cannot be delayed forever. McGrath even ventured to call the 2020 second quarter as the bottom for the segment.

"We hope that the second quarter troughed and believe that to be the case as overall conditions improved in markets with less exposure to oil and gas."

In its largest contributing segment, Mobile Modular, education has long been considered a key market. In 2019, the segment generated $301 million, 53% of total revenue. The educational market contributed approximately 41% of the segment's total or $123 million. Of the largest school districts in the United States, McGrath operates in 80%, 20 of 25.

Historically, McGrath has been the primary supplier of modular infrastructure to California's educational market. In recent years, the ongoing needs in California's educational market have been exemplified on its ballots.

Proposition 51, the California Public School Facilities Bonds Initiative, was passed in November 2016. The statute authorized bonds to fund improvement and construction of public schools for kindergarten through 12th grade and community colleges. On October 28th, California announced $977 million worth of awards under Prop 51 to fund 302 school construction projects.

On March 3, 2020, Californians voted on Proposition 13, a $15 billion bond for school facilities. Though the measure was defeated, it was the “first failed state school bond proposal in more than two decades”. California voters will vote again, on November 3, on Proposition 15. Prop 15 will tax commercial property owners and its proceeds split 60% to local governments and 40% to K-12 schools and community colleges. It is estimated to generate $12.5 billion when it takes full effect in 2025.

As well, McGrath reports there are “$13 billion worth of local bond referendums that voters will decide related to facilities - school facilities”.

Regarding the TRS-RenTelco segment, the company continues to expect the migration to 5G networks to support its growth. This migration requires testing in labs as well as the testing of field installations. Though McGrath did expect to see an increase in “field work” in the second half of 2020, such an uptick has not yet come to fruition.

"We're seeing demand for 5G both in the labs and that supports our general purpose rentals. The pandemic seems to have slowed down some of the deployment of 5G-related upgrades that carriers are introducing in the field and so that's taken just a little bit longer to pick back up."

With the migration to 5G clearly underway, it is hardly a question of “if” the demand will transpire but rather a question of “when”. Demand will certainly not expire. It is simply pent up. Should carriers attempt to expedite execution on projects to “make up” for lost time, that would potentially further drive demand for rental equipment.

Investing Rationale

McGrath RentCorp's performance has substantiated its claim of resiliency. As well, a return to respectable growth post-pandemic is viable.

Source

Yet, the company's stock is trading at a 20+% discount to its five-year average.

Source

The company's dividend track record is also not to be ignored. McGrath typically announces its dividend increases in the first half of the year. It has grown its dividend annually for 28 years at a CAGR of over 8% in the past 5 years. Its forward payout ratio is less than 50%. At prices under $68 per share, the yield exceeds the company's 4-year average yield of 2.47%.

The proof is in the numbers and there's little left for this company to prove.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in MGRC.