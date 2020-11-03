While the Materials sector strength has often been concurrent with Value over Growth periods, the current sector composition of those indexes may make it difficult this time.

Introduction

One of the best market axioms is that stocks tend to know before you do. Meaning that when it's obvious to everyone, then it's already priced into the market. This is why magazine covers tend to be such a good contrary indicator. I like to extend this thought process to signals generated from my Relative Strength Equal-Weighted Sectors model. For example, in the past, I've seen the Utilities sector (RYU) generate a Sell signal versus the rest of the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP). That has tended to be a good forecaster for higher interest rates.

In the article, I'll explain how a given sector can generate a relative buy or sell signal, but mostly, I'd like to discuss the historical implications of when the equal-weighted Materials sector (RTM) is in a relative Buy signal. It's rare that this sector generates a Buy signal, and while the implications may be obvious to some, I'd like to show exactly what we might expect in terms of magnitude. The two most prominent issues we'll explore are the implications for broad commodities performance, and for future inflation expectations. Both are usually connected, but don't have to be inclusive of one another. However, both have been in sustained downtrends for about a decade. Hence, a reversal in either would be most noteworthy. First, let's take a look at why I consider the Materials sector to be in a relative Buy signal.

Materials Sector Relative Buy Signal

It's one thing to have a fundamental thesis why a particular group of stocks should outperform in the future, and it's another thing to actually show with confidence that they already are. This is where technical analysis can be a great help. Consider the recent plight of Value stocks versus Growth stocks. How many times have you heard people predict this trend to reverse in favor of Value this year? As a Value investor I'd love for that to happen, but outside of a few days here and there, the established trend has always been able to reassert itself. My relative indicator models have never switched to buy Value (NYSEARCA:IWD) over Growth (NYSEARCA:IWF) this year.

The above is a Point and Figure chart comparing the Russell 1000 Value Index to its Growth counterpart. One of the things I like about this form of technical analysis, is that it's not open to interpretation. There either is or isn't a signal. The above clearly shows that there hasn't been a signal to change the prevailing trend yet. Now, let's look at the Materials sector as represented by the RTM ETF versus RSP the full equal weighted S&P 500 ETF.

That most recent Buy signal was generated on 7/27/2020, and it's already produced quite a relative move since then over the last three months. Looking further back over the last 25 years, I would argue that there have been only four other periods where this sector showed confirmed relative strength (see below). Most of those were fairly short-lived duration-wise, except for the extended move from 2001-2008.

I am purposefully ignoring the massive volatility period during the financial crisis for most of 2008. All tools have their times when conditions limit their effectiveness, and the constant reversing of signals then is such an example born of the extreme volatility. Note as well that both period 1 and 2 had a false counter-signal at one point. No indicator alone is perfect, but you can see in general if you followed the signals how it could have helped performance.

The fundamental link between Materials and broad commodities makes intuitive sense, but the question remains as to what degree the relationship is correlated or predictive over time. In the next section we'll explore what has happened historically during the previous four periods of Materials outperformance.

Broad Commodities During Materials Strength

There are a number of commodity indexes out there, but most have a similar problem in over-weighting the Energy complex. Most of the time this was due to tailoring the index construction to allow for the easiest replication in futures portfolios. Since the Energy complex of commodities had by far the most liquid markets, they were emphasized over the others often reaching above 50% composition. This is why I like to follow the Bloomberg Commodity Index which holds the Energy exposure to less than a third of the total. Here are the target exposures for 2021:

There also are a few ETNs that seek to track the index's performance. The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is the one I like to use for comparison purposes. Note that being constructed out of futures, ETNs have an inherent cost of carry that does not lend themselves well to long-term holding periods. For our purposes here though, we can use the DJP ETN to see historically how a broad group of commodities reacted during periods of the Materials sector outperformance.

As I noted before, we are currently in what I view as the fifth defined period of Materials relative strength in the last 25 years. Below I've highlighted in the green boxes the current and last period with a Materials buy signal in green boxes on DJP's chart. The start and finishing lines are the dates after the signals were generated.

Unfortunately, the trading history of DJP on my Fidelity system doesn't go far enough back to include all of the second, or any of the first, periods of Materials strength. However, we can see a clear tendency for the Materials sector to generate a Buy signal early in the process of seeing broader commodity strength as well. In other words, the stocks do seem to be a good predictor for broader commodities overall.

My point and figure service has the index data dating back to the 1960s. There we can see how strong the first two Materials Buy signals were for broad commodities, and how we've effectively round-tripped the move in absolute terms from 30 years ago.

On a relative basis versus equities, the index's decline is even more dramatic as we're currently at levels comparable to the early 1970s. I have maintained some broad commodity exposure in my portfolios just due to the relative field position between these two asset classes. However, if/whenever we do get a relative Buy signal generated specifically for this measure of broad commodities to outperform equities, then I plan to get very aggressive as historically, the moves have been powerful and quick on the way up for commodities.

If you're interested in gaining some broad commodity exposure at some point, then I recommend taking a look at the DoubleLine Strategic Commodity Fund (DLCMX). Since the fund's inception, it's done a good job of outperforming its ETN comparable in DJP. This might also make for a decent entry period for investors seeking longer-term holdings in the fund, because recently it has trailed DJP since about late May of this year. It all depends on whether you weight the longer-term performance of the team there, or the recent short term under-performance more than the other.

Overall it does appear that the Materials sector has been a good predictor of future returns for broad commodities as a whole. However, there has already been a sizeable move for Materials since the signal was generated in late July. The question then becomes is there more to come, or are we likely to stall out here in the relative trade? Looking at the relationship as a ratio versus a point and figure chart, we can see that we're coming up to a level in which the sector peaked back in early 2018 during the fourth period of outperformance. That's certainly a reason for caution when considering entering a new position. Those looking to start a position might wish to wait for another higher box in the Point and Figure relative chart before entering one.

One last positive for the sector's recent trading, is that it hasn't given up any relative performance over the last two months despite the broader pullback in both the cap-weighted and equal-weighted variants of the S&P 500. Considering that part of the selling might be due to future fears of growth rates given the recent surge in Covid cases, the fact that a highly cyclical sector like Materials has maintained its relative performance has to be considered as a strong potential indicator going forward.

Future Inflation Expectations

Intuitively it makes sense that we should expect forward inflation expectations to be increasing during a favorable period for Materials. It's another thing though to see confirmation, and it strengthens the overall view of the relevance of the signal itself as it confirms it's not just random. I'm not looking at interest rates alone here, because there are more inputs that make up the pricing on bonds than just inflation expectations.

Considering we've been in an extended downtrend for rates since the peak of commodities in the early 1980s, it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that even with Materials outperforming, we don't see an extreme increase in overall rates during those periods. Generally, we've seen rates move sideways to slightly higher, but nothing too dramatic. Hence, it's a little more clear to look at specific measures of just inflation expectations.

Below I highlight the relative Buy and Sell signals for Materials on the charts of the University Of Michigan's survey, and the market-based Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis's calculation for the embedded inflation expectation portion of the difference between regular US Treasuries and inflation-adjusted securities.

This review works fairly well overall, and perhaps more so for the market-based metric than the survey. In general though for both, we see that when Materials generate a relative Buy signal, the level of forward inflation expectations tends to rise over time, and fall after generating a Sell signal. Once again it looks like stocks are a good predictor of the forward inflation expectations. This has less application in asset allocation than the broad commodities section, but I do believe it has value in its conformation of our general assumptions.

Implications for the Value/Growth Ratio

I wrote a longer article back in May discussing the Value/Growth ratio in more detail, but I'd like to discuss the potential implications for the Materials sector strength in regards to this key ratio. Given that Materials are clearly a highly cyclical group of businesses, it's reasonable to assume that it gets lumped into the Value bucket. Does that it mean it can also be predictive of a turn to Value's favor as well? The simple answer is I don't think it's very useful. While we did see it work back in the early 2000s commensurate with Materials' relative success, we haven't seen it do so during the most recent periods during the QE era.

A closer look at the last full period during 2016-2018 shows what I mean even more clearly. While the Materials sector was doing relatively well, we saw the broader Value index steadily decline versus Growth starting at the beginning of 2017.

The explanation may be as simple as looking at the relative exposures of the Materials sector in each index. Materials does have a larger exposure in the Value index in comparison to its Growth peer, but the total size is simply not significant enough to drag the rest of the index along with it. In fact, looking at the pie charts below of the two indexes' sector allocations, it becomes hard to believe that Value can outperform without either Financials generating a relative Buy signal, or Technology generating a relative Sell signal.

Russell 1000 Growth Index Sector Composition:

Russell 1000 Value Index Sector Composition:

While I can imagine Technology declining due to the excessive valuation, level of current speculation as represented in the options market, and extreme general exposure throughout almost every market participants' portfolios already, I have a much harder time believing that Financials can begin to outperform of their own volition. This despite my belief that Materials are signaling for higher commodities and inflation expectations.

That's because the Federal Reserve has made it clear that they are going to put a cap on interest rates for an extended period of time. I can see how commodities and expectations can move, but there's a buyer out there with unlimited capital that can restrict interest rates from moving significantly higher. Given that, I suspect it's going to be hard for Financials to outperform to the upside significantly, and any relative performance will be generated from other sectors' weaknesses.

We've seen the 30 interest rate level (TYX) move steadily higher over the last few months, and that occurred during a general period of stock market decline. I'm not convinced though that we aren't just traveling up to the higher end of a yet to be fully determined range controlled by the Fed.

Conclusion

To summarize, my equal-weighted sector model has shown the Materials sector to be in a Buy signal since the end of July. This is a rare signal as I define it, and has only occurred in four other distinct periods in the last 25 years. During those periods though, we did see broad commodities appreciate in absolute value from the start of the signal, and forward expectations for future inflation to rise to varying degrees. Therefore, this is a good example of how relative sector signals are often predictive in regards to logically relevant correlations.

One subject that I didn't discuss in the body of this article is concerned with what has driven the Materials sector itself to outperform recently. Clearly, precious metals has seen strength this year, and questioning the significance of the Materials sector's outperformance if it was driven by Gold, might lead some to view this signal in a dimmer light. If we look at this year's relationship between Gold and equal-weighted equities though, it doesn't appear that there's much to this concern. While Gold did enjoy a relative spike during the liquidity panic in March and April, it has pretty much gone sideways since the end of July when the Materials' Buy signal was generated.

This article focused on the relative Buy signal for the Materials sector, and the predictive implications for correlated assets such as broad commodities and inflation expectations. However, the concept can be easily extended to other sectors and related assets. The core concept is that stocks do tend to be predictive of other markets, and using relative strength signals can be an excellent tool for determining trend changes early in the process. Stay safe and healthy.

