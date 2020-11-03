The Service Provider business is also benefiting from the work-from-home tailwind, but should normalize in the upcoming quarters.

While Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported a surprisingly resilient earnings report for FQ3, the near-term outlook is a concern. With the Service Provider business set to normalize as the work-from-home tailwind fades, and with the Cloud business also continuing to underwhelm, I see challenges ahead for earnings growth. Coupled with the limited balance sheet flexibility following the 128 Technology acquisition, and the premium c. 17x P/E multiple, I am neutral on JNPR shares.

A Better-Than-Expected FQ3 Overall, but I Remain Skeptical on the 2021 Guide

JNPR posted revenues of $1.14 billion for the quarter, ahead of Street expectations, on the back of a c. 5% Y/Y rise in the Service Provider business, while Enterprise also rose modestly Y/Y. Both drivers more than offset weakness in the Cloud, which declined c. 7% Y/Y.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margins were slightly disappointing at 59%, as headwinds from elevated logistics and other supply chain costs (c. 100bps of gross margin impact) weighed. The better-than-expected top line beat, combined with a slight miss on gross margins, drove an in-line non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 for the quarter.

Looking ahead, JNPR expects to grow organically in fiscal 2021, with management "comfortable with current Street estimates" for low-single digit organic growth on the back of strength in Mist and improvement in the campus portfolio. Encouragingly, the company also sees a 60% gross margin for fiscal 2021, benefiting from increased volumes and software mix. As a result, EPS is guided to grow slightly faster than sales.

The 2021 guide sounds good on paper, but I would be cautious about reading too closely into JNPR's fiscal 2021 commentary considering its track record of missing/revising guidance across the top and bottom lines. Furthermore, there is still a long way to go before we reach fiscal 2021, with plenty of headwinds in the meantime, from COVID-19 to the US elections, among others.

Enterprise Surprises to the Upside in FQ3

Perhaps the biggest surprise from FQ3 was the fact that enterprise revenue was up slightly Y/Y and c. 12% Q/Q, on the back of strong order flow across the North American Enterprise and US Federal verticals. While the resilience of large enterprise spending has stopped, management also believes it is capturing market share.

Also notable was the performance of Mist, with logos once again growing at over 100% Y/Y. Management also sees encouraging adoption of its Mist wired assurance capabilities and corresponding pull-through of its EX portfolio. On a joint basis, Mist and EX orders have exceeded $200 million in annual recurring revenue thus far. With orders rising over 180% Y/Y as well, JNPR appears to be positioned for continued growth in Enterprise revenue for F4Q, with the company also confident on the outlook for fiscal 2021.

Service Provider Strength to Normalize Post-FQ3

For the quarter, Service Provider revenue also surprised, rising 5% Y/Y and 9% Q/Q despite the ongoing supply chain challenges. Also worth noting is that this is the first segmental Y/Y growth in 13 quarters, which is certainly encouraging. Management attributed the outperformance to US cable customers, along with Tier-2 and 3 carriers in international markets, indicating JNPR has been successful in expanding its customer base.

However, it remains unclear how much of the FQ3 strength has benefited from work-from-home traffic growth, which could prove transitory as conditions gradually normalize. Another consideration worth noting is that many customers are likely catching up from prior industry supply constraints, and therefore, FQ3 strength could normalize the upcoming quarters. With expectations for Service Provider revenue to begin declining sequentially in FQ4, JNPR's growth should index more heavily toward execution in enterprise and Cloud going forward.

Cloud Disappoints

The Cloud business also underperformed in FQ3, with revenue down a rather disappointing 7% Y/Y and 11% Q/Q. According to management, the lumpiness was mainly attributable to customer consumption patterns, while its cloud backlog remains healthy. I would note, however, that management echoed similar commentary in the prior quarter, pointing to "strong" orders among Cloud customers as well. The Cloud weakness is also consistent with commentary from Intel's (INTC) FQ3 earnings call, which suggested a "digestion" period for CPUs and Servers stretching into H2 '20. As such, I am skeptical about the near-term prospects for Cloud.

128 Technology Acquisition Constrains the Balance Sheet

JNPR will also be acquiring 128 Technology (a software company in the enterprise secure vector routing and session smart routing business) for c. $450 million in cash, with an expected close in FQ4. Through the acquisition, JNPR's aim is to leverage 128 Technology's Session Smart networking with its campus and branch solutions (driven by Mist AI).

The acquisition may have a sound longer-term strategic rationale, but I am concerned about the price, especially considering the uncertain enterprise spending outlook amid COVID-19. As 128 Technology is projected to generate c. $40 million of revenue in fiscal 2021, the purchase price would imply an acquisition multiple of c. 11x EV/Sales - a notable premium to the c. 7x implied EV/Sales multiple paid by HP Enterprise (HPE) for Silver Peak.

Perhaps more importantly for shareholders, the transaction is a significant cash drain, representing c. 70% of the trailing 12 months' operating cash flow. As it will reduce the net cash balance considerably, it also limits JNPR's ability to repurchase shares in the near term.

Don't Rush to Buy the Dip

Despite the de-rating in JNPR shares following earnings, I see limited upside potential. Enterprise strength aside, I continue to see material headwinds in the Service Provider business, while the Cloud business should continue to underwhelm near term. Furthermore, JNPR's balance sheet is constrained following the 128 Technologies acquisition, which limits its ability to support EPS going forward. At c. 17x P/E, JNPR is not cheap relative to networking peers like Cisco (CSCO) either. As such, I am neutral on shares.

