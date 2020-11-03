Given that that represents an improvement in prices from 3Q 2020, we expect that the company will cut the dividend without improvement.

Exxon Mobil says that the dividend is "maintainable" in 2021 at the lower end of historic pricing.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), despite its collapse, is still one of the largest publicly traded oil companies in the world. The company has been punished heavily as a result of COVID-19 and the resulting price collapse to less than $35/barrel WTI recently. However, despite the concerns, Exxon Mobil has significant long-term potential to generate long-term rewards.

Exxon Mobil - Oil and Gas 360

Exxon Mobil Recent Quarter Developments

The recent quarter has been incredibly difficult for investors, making investors increasingly question the company's dividend and its ability to continue paying it.

Exxon Mobil Recent Developments - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has seen its upstream liquids earnings increase significantly, with economic curtailments back online. That has supported production, although the company continues to face government mandated curtailments of 140 thousand barrels day. The company has continued to experience peer leading reliability and continued to execute its upstream business well.

Exxon Mobil Financials - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Financially, the company has continued to suffer. Despite avoiding what most believe is a massive and necessary asset writedown, the company saw an official 2Q loss of $3.0 billion. The company's GAAP loss was -$0.7 billion, an official loss that doesn't include its quarterly dividend of $3 billion. That means the company is effectively operating at -$14 billion annualized.

For a $130 billion company, that's a big loss to consistently face. For the worst parts of COVID, though, it's manageable.

Exxon Mobil Operational Developments

At the same time, these downturns represent a predictable evolution in the pathways of these companies.

Exxon Mobil Cash Operating Costs - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The company's cash operating costs have improved significantly, with a 20% YoY decline. The company is looking for efficiency improvements at every stage of the business, and it's working hard to achieve and exceed its operation targets. More importantly for the long-term business, the company is looking to optimize maintenance spend.

Most investors, through the worst declines, choose to ignore improvements in operation efficiency. However, it's worth noting these are exceedingly important to pay close attention to. Prior to the mid-2014 oil price collapse, U.S. shale companies had a $100/barrel breakeven. From there, they dropped significantly.

That meant that from 2017-2019 many of the best U.S. shale companies outperformed. These companies can emerge from the current collapse with even more outperformance.

Exxon Mobil Capital Expenditures

At the same time, the company has improved its capital expenditures to improve its profile significantly.

Exxon Mobil Capital Expenditures - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil spent 2019 with a grand plan for capital expenditures, one that involved more than $30 billion in annualized capital spending. However, as a result of COVID-19, the company has cut its capital spending plans significantly. The company's YTD capital expenditures have been ~$17 billion and the company has plans to improve this further.

Financially, the company is continuing to invest in its business; however, it's being much more moderated with its capital expenditures. The company expects 2021 capital expenditures of roughly $17.5 billion, or just over half of where they were previously. As we'll see later, the company's capital expenditures are driving significant potential.

Exxon Mobil Investments - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

At the same time, Exxon Mobil is continuing to focus on its highest value investment. The company's Guyana development is progressing rapidly with production expected at >750 thousand barrels/day by 2026. The company's Brazil (Bacalhau) projects are proceeding on schedule. And the company's Permian Basin projects are expected to pass 400 kbd next year.

The company's downstream and chemical projects are also starting up well and expected to continue operating. The company has a significant divestment profile that will help the company. Long term, the company is continuing to execute well on its projects.

Exxon Mobil Cash Profile

At the same time, it's worth paying close attention to the fact that Exxon Mobil's cash profile, versus its market capitalization has been hurt significantly.

Exxon Mobil Cash Profile - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil spent 2Q 2020 with net debt of $56.9 billion. In 3Q 2020, that's led to net debt of $60 billion, a $3.1 billion decrease. That's despite $0.1 billion in asset sales. The majority of that has come from the company paying out dividends with its double-digit shareholder returns. Effectively without shareholder distributions, the company's debt wouldn't be increasing.

That's something the company's management is paying close attention to. The company's debt levels are consistent with its plans, but that's because its plans involve a temporary slowdown. A slowdown that doesn't last more than a year or so. Should the slowdown last longer, the company has the potential to lose much much more.

Exxon Mobil Outlook

Putting this all together, we can take a look at Exxon Mobil's next quarter outlook along with where things are headed for the company.

Exxon Mobil Investor Outlook - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil's upstream curtailments have decreased, averaging 220 thousand barrels/day versus 140 thousand barrels/day in 3Q. The company expects that its production is in line with the previous quarter, with curtailments offsetting higher demand. Downstream, the company expects consistent demand, but higher scheduled maintenance.

Across the business, the company expects capital expenditure increases, with FY 2020 capital spending below target. The company's corporate and financing expenses are expected to be a mere $900 million. Overall, the company is focused on rapidly cutting costs, although it's expecting no real 4Q improvements versus where it was in the 3Q.

Industry Conditions

Longer term, what truly matters for the company and its potential to succeed is the industry conditions the company is facing.

Liquid Supply and Demand - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has seen demand and supply both effectively fall off of a cliff, supported significantly by OPEC+ and the resulting decline in demand. However, despite this decline, the company is still seeing steady improvements. 3Q 2020 demand increased 13% vs. 2Q 2020 and supply decreased by 1%.

We've officially hit a point where inventory is decreasing; 3Q 2020 inventory levels decreased by ~200 million barrels (just over 2 million barrels/day). Demand is expected to pass above supply by several million barrels/day, and with major capital spending declines, that can be expected to continue. All of this makes 2021 an exciting year.

We expect to see the company perform incredibly well in 2021.

Exxon Mobil Opportunistic Potential

Exxon Mobil has significant long-term opportunistic potential that can help the business.

Exxon Mobil Potential - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil's margins across its portfolio of assets are significantly below its long-term positioning. The company's 3Q 2020 margins were significantly below the 2010-2019 annual range for crude, natural gas, downstream margins, and chemical margins. The company's earning regions for downstream and chemical had a midpoint of $8 billion from 2010-2019.

The company's 2021 plans maintain dividend within the low end of its historic price margins. That's dangerous, it means the company is being very clear about the fact that if prices don't recover, it's ready to cut its dividend. If prices don't go to the low end of historic margins, it plans to cut its dividend. However, if prices improve, shareholder rewards can increase.

It's worth noting that Exxon Mobil has a path, at normal prices, to achieve $10s of billions in annualized earnings. That FCF could make the company significantly undervalued at current prices. We'd like to see the company maintain its much lower capital spending; however, whether that happens remains to be seen.

The opportunity of Exxon Mobil lies with the fact that in a normal environment, the potential for higher cash flow and returns is much more significant.

Exxon Mobil Risk

Exxon Mobil's risk is the fact that it's susceptible to market prices and how the markets continue to perform. 2020 was an incredibly difficult year for the company as a result of COVID-19 and its unprecedented effects on the company. There's no expectation that can be made that that won't continue, despite the fact that history indicates it's unlikely to continue.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has an impressive portfolio of assets that it is continuing too develop. The company's market leading portfolio of assets comes on the back of years of exploration. Offshore Guyana could realistically become one of the largest oil producing regions in the world, along with the Permian Basin, both of which the company has a significant stake in.

The company's dividend continues to be significant, and without improvement next year, the company won't continue to pay the same dividend. Still, in a normal environment, the company has significant potential to reward shareholders. That's what we believe that shareholders should pay close attention to in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.