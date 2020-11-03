The company has managed to keep debt constant, while maintaining a modest dividend, despite the collapse.

Schlumberger (SLB) is a near-$21 billion corporation that remains the largest publicly traded oil services company in the world. It has continued to suffer, especially on the back of difficult 3Q 2020 earnings. Despite the company's continued sufferings from the oil price collapse, we expect, as we'll discuss through this article, that it has unique long-term financial opportunity.

(Schlumberger - Seeking Alpha)

Long-term Industry Growth

Schlumberger is focused on the oil and natural gas industries, which means that the company is fundamentally reliant on the services it provides to them.

(Global Oil & Gas Supply - Schlumberger Investor Presentation)

It's fairly clear that COVID-19, and the resulting drop in demand, represents a relatively devastating hit to both businesses, especially crude oil. That's a massive decline, however, it's also worth noting that despite the slow recovery, production is expected to remain above where it was in 2015. In this environment, as new production is needed, Schlumberger is well-positioned.

Specifically, this is what Schlumberger needs to succeed. It needs continued production from global companies in the industry. That's all it needs. Unfortunately, capital spending reacts much more significantly than prices to the market. That means the company and its financial positioning react much more strongly.

Company's 3Q Earnings

The company's recent performance highlights the collapse in its financial position due to COVID-19.

(Schlumberger Consolidated Revenue - Schlumberger Investor Presentation)

Schlumberger watched its revenue decline by 59% YoY in North America, or 38% YoY worldwide. In the Middle East & Asia, the company saw a much smaller revenue decline (22%), as these locations tend to have much more stable capital spending. That stable capital spending has continued to support the company's financial potential.

Over the past year, however, its quarterly revenue has declined from $8.54 billion to $5.26 billion. Due to continued impairments, the company has suffered significantly. In the most recent quarter, its non-impairment income attributable to noncontrolling interests would be $268 million. A year ago, it would be $2.2 billion.

Schlumberger has a market capitalization of just under $21 billion, meaning the worst quarter of 2020 annualized income of $1.06 billion, or last year of roughly $8.8 billion, are both strong numbers under its market capitalization. The company's net debt-to-equity ratio is still nearly 1, however, the above numbers also account for its interest expenditures.

The company's continued impairments and decline in revenue are incredibly ugly. Since the mid-2014 oil collapse, the share price has dropped by more than 87%. However, as prices recover, potentially with prices, that means the potential for significant potential for Schlumberger. That could expand shareholder returns.

Positioning Improvement

At the same time, during the downturn, the company has been working to improve its positioning significantly.

(Schlumberger Positioning - Schlumberger Investor Presentation)

Schlumberger has restructured the company with permanent structural cost reduction with the aim of saving $1.5 billion. At the same time, based on capital spending reduction targets, the company has cut short-term capital spending by $1.2 billion. Based on its operations, it has cut digital operations by 25% and digital asset performance by 30%.

Cost of operations still remain a significant part of the company's revenue, so it's worth paying close attention to these numbers. At the same time, while significant capital restructuring is impressive, capital spend reductions are likely more temporary and will need to be solved first. Schlumberger's positioning improvements continue to center it well for COVID-19.

Financial Positioning

At the same time, it's worth paying close attention to Schlumberger's financial positioning. The company has significantly cut its dividend and operation costs, but it continues to have significant debt.

(Schlumberger Long-term Debt - Zacks)

Schlumberger continues to have significant long-term debt, however, the company has done an impressive job of managing it. Specifically, while the company has faced write-downs, it has avoided increasing its debt significantly. This ability to pay a respectable dividend (3.5%) and maintain its debt shows that under the hood, financially the company has remained well.

In a normal environment, Schlumberger has the ability to significantly pay down its debt. However, during the worst oil collapse of the century, the company has maintained its base financial position as being quite strong. That impressive maintenance highlights the strength of Schlumberger as a company.

More importantly, it highlights that despite the market's panics, the underlying company remains quite strong.

Company's Long-term Potential

The long-term potential of the company is based on Schlumberger's capital spending.

(Capital Spending - Natural Gas Intelligence)

Capital spending among major oil companies has declined significantly. Across the board, capital spending has fallen to 2005 levels. Global 2020 global spending is expected to be at $383 billion, a $156 billion decline over the past year. By 2021, the recovery is expected to be incredibly modest, up to a medium level of $386 billion.

That means an equivalent difficulty for Schlumberger and its business. However, longer term, the recovery is expected to be more significant. By 2023, the rig count isn't expected to pass 400 until 2023, with the peak forecast at 2000. It might be close to a decade for the spending to hit 2019 levels again.

However, Schlumberger is trading at a P/E of roughly 15 based on the difficult 2Q 2020 earnings. Even with modest growth from that point onwards, the company's financial position only has the room to improve. At a reasonable valuation now, that's quite existing to see.

Risk

Schlumberger's risk is of course a collapse in capital spending. The company has already seen that so far, however, there's a chance it could drop even further from 2Q 2020 levels, or recover slower than anticipated. Both of these things give Schlumberger significant risk as a company. That's significant risk worth paying close attention to.

Longer term, we expect with a potential in a capital spending recovery, Schlumberger will outperform. However, there's always the risk that that won't happen.

Conclusion

Schlumberger is an impressive company and the largest pure-play publicly traded oil field services company in the world. It has simply collapsed since the start of the oil collapse, not surprising given that capital spending moves much stronger than oil prices. Despite that, however, the company's core financial positioning remains strong.

Longer term, we expect Schlumberger to generate strong shareholder returns. The company is trading at a reasonable valuation given the recent difficult quarter. Capital spending is expected to recover slowly, but it's expected to recover, in fact. That slow recovery means the potential for steady and reasonable shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.