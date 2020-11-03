One of the most interesting companies on the market these days is Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN), a BDC (business development company). Unlike most high-yielding firms on the market, Main Street Capital is not a REIT or energy MLP. Its focus is a little different. The company invests, in both equity and debt, in smaller, private companies and benefits from the difference in capital costs between what those small firms have to pay and what larger, publicly-traded firms can capture. With a diversified income stream under its belt, the firm makes for a fairly stable prospect fundamentally, but it would be a mistake to claim that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t had a negative impact on it. Even accounting for the impact the pandemic has had so far, the corresponding share price decline the company has exhibited appears too much and the yield it’s offering is appealing.

A look at Main Street Capital’s core business

Main Street Capital invests in a number of areas. These include Middle Market companies, through its Private Loan operations, and in investment vehicles. But the core of the business is its LMM (Lower Middle Market) operations. These are businesses that generally have between $10 million and $150 million in revenue and that generate between $3 million and $20 million worth of EBITDA. According to management, there exist more than 175,000 such businesses in the US alone. This makes this playing field flush with opportunities. Of the 177 companies in its portfolio, 69, or about 39%, of them fall under the LMM category. By portfolio value, this number rises to 49% at $1.188 billion. To put this in perspective, the next-largest contribution by value to the company’s portfolio is its Private Loan business at 27%. Middle Market investments account for just 17%.

When making an investment in an LMM business, management ensures Main Street Capital almost always takes an equity stake in the prospect. In fact, about 35% of the portfolio at cost comes from equity contributions, with these investments working out to a weighted-average ownership of 41%. The other 65% of investments at cost are in the form of debt yielding about 11.6% on a weighted-average basis. That’s impressive considering 98% of the debt issued by the firm is first lien and that 65% of it is fixed in its rate. Although the equity component to the deals creates more uncertainty during tough times, the debt picture should help to stabilize the business and its cash flows.

This is not to say that Main Street Capital is immune or even close to it when it comes to tough times. The second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, for instance, can serve as evidence to the contrary. According to the company’s 10-Q, investment income in the latest quarter came out to $52.01 million. This is down 15.2% from the $61.29 million seen the same quarter last year. DNII (distributable net investment income) was hit even harder, declining 18.8% from $42 million to $34.11 million over the same period of time. Per-share, the drop was 22.4%, falling from $0.67 to $0.52. The disparity here is due to the issuance of additional shares from last year to this year.

Perhaps the biggest consideration for existing and prospective investors is the company’s ability to pay out its regular monthly dividend. This year, the figure has been $0.205 per month, which breaks out to $0.615 per quarter or $2.46 annually. Already, management has committed to pay this out through the fourth quarter, but beyond that it’s anybody’s guess. Management boasts in its investor presentations that since going IPO in 2007, the firm has never decreased its payout. In fact, it has grown it over time, paying out a cumulative $29.60 per share (through the end of this year) on an IPO price of $15. Not only has this happened, it occurred while the company was able to increase its NAV (net asset value) per share by $8 over the same period of time.

Looking at results for this year, the picture does initially look precarious. In the first half of the year, its DNII payout ratio was 1.183. This compares to 0.896 seen one year earlier. In short, the company is paying out more this year than it brought in on a net basis. Surely, this is not something that can continue in perpetuity, but when you look at a longer history of the business, you’ll find that paying out more than its DNII is fairly common. In the past five years ending in 2019, the company’s payout ratio has ranged from a low of 1.094 in 2018 to a high of 1.222 back in 2016. This is made possible because the company also issues debt and equity and it uses some of those issuances to maintain a high payout. What does suffer during these times, though, because the performance of its investments and the continued high payouts is its NAV. On a per-share basis, this metric declined from $23.91 in the fourth quarter last year to $20.85 today.

On November 5th of this year, management will be reporting financial results for the third quarter of the company’s 2020 fiscal year. I fully suspect that the business will report continued weakness that will show up in the form of weaker investment income and DNII. NAV per share may also fall. But I do not believe the distribution is likely to be reduced on a going-forward basis (as in post-2020) yet. With a five-year average DNII payout ratio of 1.172, the company’s payout ratio in the latest quarter of 1.183 is within an acceptable range. And for the first half of the year it was even lower at 1.088. Data for the third quarter, if it comes in really bad, could change management’s thinking for the start of next year, but with GDP having risen 33.1% in the third quarter, it’s possible the company’s results will be marginally better than they were in the second quarter.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Main Street Capital is an interesting prospect for investors to consider. At present, the firm is experiencing some pain and its payout ratio is higher than it was a year ago. However, with net debt having remained virtually unchanged since the end of 2019, the payout ratio roughly even with the firm’s five-year moving-average, and Main Street Capital should be fine for now. We will see when the business reports its third quarter earnings release on November 5th whether investment income will have dropped enough to warrant an eventual reduction in the payout come early next, but in the meantime investors should sit back and enjoy the hefty 8.73% yield the company’s share price implies as of this writing.

