Even if Biden wins, the excitement seems overblown. Think back to coal stocks in 2016 for a similar example of traders taking a political theme too far.

This appears to be a case of election-driven hopes that are in danger of coming to an abrupt halt shortly.

Solar stocks have enjoyed a jaw-dropping run-up in recent months. The Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) is up 123% year-to-date and has soared more than 200% from its 52-week lows. The TAN ETF's chart is simply incredible:

Data by YCharts

While traders might still be interested in TAN shares purely on a momentum and technical analysis basis, investors should be locking in gains here. And more risk-seeking folks might even consider taking a short position.

That's because the old Wall Street adage is about to rear its head: You buy the rumor and sell the news. Since July, people have been bidding solar stocks up aggressively as President Trump's approval rating dipped and it has seemed increasingly likely that the presidency will swing to the Democrats come January 2021.

Here's the thing, though. Even assuming Biden wins, has the fundamental value of the average solar stock more than doubled this year? While solar is a growth industry, it's not comparable to tech and work-from-home names. There's no similar incremental demand driver for solar as a result of the pandemic. Yet people are bidding up unprofitable solar stocks with as much vigor as they have for Software-as-a-Service and e-commerce names.

Solar's Poor Fundamentals

If you take a look at the top holdings in the TAN ETF, you'll find most of them trade at high P/E ratios or are entirely unprofitable. That's not surprising, as almost none of these are household names or blue-chip companies. In fact, this is highly speculative assortment of firms:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Of the top three holdings, for example, SolarEdge (SEDG) trades for 65x forward earnings, Enphase (ENPH) for 75x, and Sunrun (RUN) has no P/E ratio as it loses money.

Sunrun in particular is an operational disaster. Shares traded for as little as $10 earlier this year as the company's residential solar model seems doomed with its federal subsidies ending in 2022. Now, however, the stock is up to $50. If Sunrun couldn't make money with 30% federal subsidies for residential solar, why would they make money at a 0% subsidy rate in the future? Yet Sunrun's stock is up 400% in recent months mostly on Biden hopes.

Solar Stocks & The Election

You can look at a profoundly flawed company like Sunrun and say, "Who cares about the actual (lack of) earnings, it's a Biden trade." On the face of it, that might make sense - solar is clearly a broad macro theme at the moment rather than something where people are picking through the individual stocks with a fine-toothed comb.

However, I'd dispute the general "Biden wins so solar skyrockets" idea more generally as well.

For one, both parties have funded solar investments in the past. In fact, the federal tax break for residential solar panels which fueled Sunrun and Vivint (VSLR) was enacted under Republican George W. Bush. Also, consider that the Obama presidency was not kind to solar stocks:

Data by YCharts

Anyone that bought solar stocks because Obama favored green energy enjoyed negative 255% alpha compared to buying the S&P 500 during Obama's presidency.

Thus, before you get too excited about a potential Biden win this week, ask yourself: "Who will be the marginal buyer of solar stocks after the election?"

Conveniently, we have a great analogy to the current situation. Just think back to 2016. What was Trump's favorite talking point on energy? If you said clean coal, you got it right. If you watched any of his rallies and commercials in places like West Virginia and Pennsylvania, it was inescapable. So, buying coal (KOL) ahead of election night was a big winner, right? Well...

Data by YCharts

As the chart shows, coal had a massive run when Trump was busy winning the Republican nomination in early 2016. But the momentum fizzled out in the fall of 2016.

In fact, coal essentially topped right after election night 2016. Coal stocks would go on to trade sideways for the next year. Classic buy the rumor, sell the news situation there.

Fast forward to today. Both the media and the betting markets have had Biden favored to at least some degree - if not overwhelmingly - since this summer. Thus, it's hardly going to be a surprise if Biden does indeed win. That's in stark contrast to 2016, when relatively few people thought Trump had a good chance of beating Hillary Clinton.

Needless to say, if Trump surprises again, solar stocks would get pummeled for the rest of 2020. Even assuming Biden does win, what difference does it make to the solar industry going forward? With Trump in office, the solar industry has had access to subsidies.

Perhaps a potential Biden administration is willing to extend some existing subsidies such as the rooftop solar program rather than letting them phase out altogether. That's incrementally positive compared to a Trump presidency, but it's hardly a game-changer. What's the path to a spending program that would justify the more than 100% run-up in the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF so far this year?

Energy is a low-margin capital intensive business. It's not a field where a modest increase in user demand causes huge increases in your long-run profitability. This is to say that solar isn't software, yet traders are acting as if solar deserves a similar premium due to 2020's developments. These traders will end up greatly disappointed.

More specifically, stocks like Sunrun are up 400% on the year for no reason whatsoever aside from hope. If Trump wins, people will ask themselves what they're doing holding money-burning companies once the catalyst has failed to play out. And even if Biden wins, what's the case for holding a chart like this on an unprofitable firm with worsening fundamentals?

Data by YCharts

This looks like a classic bubble that finished peaking a few weeks ago and is potentially set for a messy unwind if any sort of narrative disruption comes along. With the election on deck, I would not want to be anywhere near this stock.

And Sunrun, conveniently, is the second-largest holding in the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF. When buying ETFs, it's always important to kick the tires for a minute. Do you know what are you actually investing in? For people wanting to make a bet on a greener future under a president Biden, the TAN ETF is likely the wrong option. You're paying nosebleed prices for companies that earn next-to-nothing in terms of profits. Thus, upside is limited if Biden wins, and you risk potential catastrophe if the election goes the other way.

In any case, given how telegraphed the run in clean energy has been already, I suspect you'll see a sell-the-news reaction in November, even assuming Biden wins. Biden is not a revolutionary. We're not talking about a potential President Bernie Sanders who would immediately try to launch a Green New Deal. Solar stocks fizzled after President Obama took office, and don't be surprised if history repeats here. With solar already up huge even in the face of iffy fundamentals, there's significant downside risk ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.