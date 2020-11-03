Long-term, we expect the company to maintain its near double-digit dividends and continue growing it for the long run.

Despite this, the company has actually had a stellar 2020, which is expected to continue going forward.

A recent article on Seeking Alpha indicated that Altria would have hurt shareholders, even with dividends, over the past several years.

Altria (NYSE: MO) is one of the largest tobacco companies in the world, with a market capitalization near $70 billion. A recent article on Seeking Alpha highlighted the strength of the company's near 10% dividend yield, but chose instead to focus on the company's difficult several years and how it's total returns would have been negative.

However, rather than dwelling on the company's valuation in the past, it's worth highlighting the company is currently very undervalued.

Altria Continued Business Performance

Altria's business has continued to perform incredibly well, supporting the company's overall financial picture.

Altria's income from smokeable and oral tobacco have remained strong. The company has seen its income grow from $3 billion to $3.3 billion, a 9.1% YoY increase. On the back of this, the company's margins have increased significantly. The company's margins have gone from 57.2% to 59.2%, a 2% YoY increase for the company.

Financially, the company's adjusted EPS has remained strong. The company's 3Q 2020 EPS was the same as the company's 3Q 2019 EPS, at $1.19 for the quarter. The company's EPS for the first 3Q of 2020 was $3.37 up from $3.19 a year earlier. Given the company's share price of just under $36.5, that represents a single digit annualized EPS for the company.

The company's continued strong business performance highlights its financial strength and ability to reward shareholders.

Altria Volume Declines and COVID-19

Tobacco is widely seen as a declining industry. One of the major reasons that Altria has underperformed is because of the view that tobacco is a declining industry.

Through 2019 investors viewed tobacco as a dying industry, especially as E-Vapor was growing. That meant that smokeable products were declining at 7% annualized while the total industry averaged a 5% decline for the year. However, COVID-19 has ruined the interest of people in quitting, despite the disproportional deaths of the elderly.

Spending all day at home, ruins the interest of people to quit. The company now expects the adjusted cigarette volumes for FY 2020 to be roughly flat, near where they have been previously. Flat profits is significant for a company with a single digit P/E ratio and improving its overall operating expenditures. They're worth paying close attention to for investors.

A multi-year COVID-19 downturn could support the tobacco industry significantly.

Altria's Future

Altria's future is moving towards a smokeless, less harm world, which as evidenced through new industries like marijuana, could help the company significantly.

Altria plans to lead the industry in preventing underage tobacco use, the same party line that's expected to minimize regulation. However, simultaneously, the company is expanding its noncombustible product portfolio and maximizing the profitability of its existing product. These are incredibly important towards the company's future.

Additionally, the company's future involves new products and industries. Together, especially with the new marijuana industry, these products have the potential to provide the company with significant growth. Overall, not only is the decline in the company's core businesses slowing down, but the company has other sources of growth.

Altria's Investment History

However, with that said, there is a dark spot in Altria. Recently the company, in the attempt to stay on the forefront, has made several costly poor investments.

Several years ago, JUUL was taking the E-Vapor category by storm. In that process, Altria, seeking to not get left behind, and seeing JUUL's growth as threatening its existing tobacco businesses, made a $13 billion investment for a 35% stake. Since then, impairments mean that stake is now worth $1.6 billion, a loss of nearly $6 billion for each year it's had the investment.

That means that investment cost Altria shareholder's effectively their entire dividend for the past two years. Similarly, the company has made an investment in the Cronos Group, a marijuana company, that has also seen its value decline. However, despite these poorly timed investments it's worth keeping one thing in mind.

These investments are already priced into Altria's stock. What's not yet priced into the company's stock is that the company now has strong positioning in the E-Vapor and Marijuana markets, enabling it to perform well in what're new growing and significant industries. These investments position the company to potentially perform incredibly well.

Altria Guidance

The company has recently narrowed its 2020 guidance.

Altria has narrowed its 2020 guidance to now expected adjusted EPS of $4.34 / share, a 3% growth rate from the company's 2019 base. For a company with a single-digit P/E ratio, that represents incredibly strong financial positioning. And growing EPS, before its major growth investments have taken off, highlight the strength of the company's guidance.

It's also worth noting that Altria maintains committed to shareholder dividends with a $0.86 quarterly dividend. The company recently increased its dividend by 2%, on the back of a 5% dividend increase in 2019. That will point towards long-term continued shareholder rewards, and the company's ability to continue paying a dividend in its EPS target range.

At the same time, the company also has diverse long-term assets outside of its investments. The company has a significant stake in ABInBev and Ste. Michelle Estates. These are worth $10 billion and provides hundreds of millions in annual cash flow. At the same time, these are worth 15% of Altria's market capitalization.

Altria's impressive portfolio of assets and guidance point to a continued path of shareholder returns.

Altria Risk

Altria's risk is in a heavily regulated industry. The company continues to focus on improving its portfolio and its margins, however, it remains a risky investment. However, with that said, the company's EPS and its continued dividend make the company a valuable long-term investment worth paying close attention to.

The company has a more than 50 year history of increasing its dividends. We expect the company to maintain that history, and continue paying out its significant growing dividend.

Conclusion

Altria has punished investors significantly over the past several years. However, that doesn't mean that the company isn't a valuable future investment. The company currently has a near 10% dividend with a single-digit P/E, and it's expected to be able to continue its long history of increasing its dividends.

2020 was a great year for the company. Additionally, the company will continue its other businesses which have significant potential, such as alcohol, marijuana, and E-Vapor. That actually gives the company significant long-term growth potential. Long-term Altria is a valuable investment that investors should invest in.

