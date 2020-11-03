Why the company is still undervalued even now, this late in the game.

Alphabet reports 14% y/y revenue growth rates, demonstrating that its ad business has firmly pushed aside its horrible Q2 2020 results.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is reporting mid-10s revenue growth rates, backed by strong free cash flow. I contend that investors are not being asked to pay a large premium for Alphabet's operation, as the stock is being priced for just 32x trailing free cash flow.

Here, I argue that investors are not giving sufficient attention to Alphabet's Google Cloud operations - and how it's clearly taking market share.

On balance, the stock is still undervalued, even now.

Alphabet Regains Its Traction

Source: Author's calculations, GAAP revenues

Alphabet demonstrates that its Q2 2020 results of minus 2% are now in the rear-view mirror, with its Q3 2020 revenues reporting a 14% y/y increase.

Tech Sell-off: Does It Matter?

Last week, on Thursday, it was big-cap earnings day. And as the market reported, some tech stocks, but particularly Apple (AAPL), reported results that were not quite aligned with expectations.

This led to a broad tech sell-off. Why? Because tech had been carrying the S&P 500 (SPY) throughout 2020, and investors got a bucket of cold water showing that tech is not immune to the underlying economy.

I don't obviously know how the coming weeks and months will play out. What I do know is that buying cheaply valued stock of high-quality businesses tends to work out favorably over time. And on these aspects, Alphabet comes off with flying colors.

What's The Market Missing Here?

Investors have put a lot of weight behind Alphabet's ad business. Indeed, as of Q3 2020, the company's advertising (including YouTube) makes up approximately 80% of its revenue.

What I believe investors are not paying enough attention to is that Google Cloud was up 43% y/y during Q3 2020, bringing in more than $3.4 billion in revenues.

If you been following the market closely, you'll have seen that Amazon's (AMZN) has seen its AWS revenue growth rates steadily decelerate. In fact, over the past 6 quarters, AWS has not seen its revenue growth rates reach more than 37% - with mid-30s revenue growth rates only seen back in 2019.

This is clear evidence that Alphabet's Cloud is not only a strong competitor amidst the cloud wars, which I believe investors have not been paying sufficient attention to. What's more, this conclusive evidence that Google Cloud is taking market share in this rapidly expanding market.

On the one hand, it would be nonsensical to believe that it's a winner-takes-all market in the cloud, as business requirements become increasingly specialized. At the same time, as companies migrate towards their chosen cloud provider, they are not likely to migrate away anytime soon.

This demonstrates that late adopters are finding more value with Google Cloud than AWS. Moreover, during the earnings call, Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai noted Google Cloud has been increasing its pricing, and that Google Cloud is still ramping up, with substantial potential ahead.

Aligned with Google Cloud picking up momentum, starting Q4 2020 Alphabet will start to segment out its Cloud business, and giving investors insight into its profitability for the first time. This now takes us to address why the stock is undervalued.

Valuation - The Stock Is Still Undervalued

On the surface, Alphabet is growing at roughly ~15%:

Source: SA Premium Tools

This is a fairly reasonable revenue growth rate, not to mention the easy lapping with Q2 2020, which truly sets up Alphabet nicely over the next several quarters.

Furthermore, as a sanity check, Alphabet is still being priced for just 32x trailing free cash flow. To repeat, these are not non-GAAP EPS estimates, but clean free cash flow.

Even if we assume that Alphabet's legacy search business starts to slow down, Alphabet has more than enough upside potential coming from other business units, for example, its Cloud business to substantiate its valuation.

Bottom Line

Alphabet has plenty of opportunities ahead. However, the company is notoriously tight-lipped about its operations. Above, I lay out why paying 32x trailing free cash flow is not expensive for this stock, while I give some consideration to the fact that Alphabet's Search business is likely to start maturing sooner rather than later.

Having said that, I charged that investors are not putting enough attention on Alphabet's Google Cloud business, and how that business is growing at 43% y/y and is taking market share in a rapidly expanding total addressable market.

Finally, please note, I have afforded no weight to Alphabet's Waymo operations, and have left that as a future call option.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.