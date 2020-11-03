Even though this distribution reduction is a setback for income investors, given this situation, I still believe that a very bullish rating is appropriate.

Even after this otherwise disappointing outcome, their unit price is still trading around 30% under their intrinsic value even in a worst-case scenario whereby their distributions never increase.

Given their very high distribution yield of 20%, this risk was clearly evident, but nonetheless, it was still rather surprising given their 2021 capital allocation strategy.

Introduction

Sadly last week saw yet another common name amongst income investors added to the list of those that have reduced their distributions, Energy Transfer (ET). Even though their previous distribution yield was sitting around 20% and would normally make such a move obvious, it was still somewhat surprising given their individual situation. Notwithstanding this otherwise gloomy-looking situation, investors still have reasons to be optimistic since their units appear around 30% undervalued even under a worst-case scenario.

Image Source: Business Wire.

Background

The story surrounding their distributions has been heavily discussed over the last year by many authors, including myself. Whilst I was clearly sitting in the camp that felt they were going to manage to sustain their distributions as discussed in my previous article, fate has proven the opposite to be correct in this instance, which is sadly par for the course at times when it comes to high-yield investing.

The possibly most surprising aspect to this situation was that they already had formulated a strategy to produce free cash flow after distribution payments only a few months away in 2021, as the slide included below displays. Following this point, it would have been expected to see their net debt and thus leverage beginning to trend lower, thereby eliminating one significant element to the bearish thesis.

Image Source: Energy Transfer September 2020 Investor Presentation.

It seems quite strange for them to fight to sustain their distributions since the beginning of this severe COVID-19-inspired economic downturn, only to then relent at what otherwise appeared to be the finish line. At the end of the day, this is just another often overlooked element of managerial risk whereby just because a distribution can be sustained does not necessarily mean that it will eventuate, but this is a topic for another article.

Whether this decision was completely necessary is debatable, but ultimately does not materially change anything as it now sits in the past, and as always, the future is considerably more important and thankfully this should be a one-time pain for their unitholders. Given their previous plan to generate free cash flow after distribution payments in 2021 even before reducing their distributions, it seems reasonable to assume that a worst-case scenario would be to see no future distribution growth. Whilst some investors may point out that technically bankruptcy is always the worst-case scenario, since they are fundamentally viable, generate free cash flow and are not in any acute financial distress, this simply does not seem realistic in the foreseeable future.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are primarily desired by income investors, their intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their distribution payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

The valuation produced a result of $6.67 per unit based on a scenario whereby their distributions remain unchanged perpetually into the future as previously discussed, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 29.51% higher as of the time of writing. To put it simply, even though this may not sound very high, it nonetheless is still very impressive since it was derived from a worst-case scenario and thus includes a significant margin of safety. This highlights the continued attractiveness of their units despite this otherwise disappointing setback for income investors, as normally it would be expected for a worst-case scenario to produce an intrinsic value lower than their current unit price.

To further illustrate how their odds are stacked favorably in the long-term for investors, a Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. It can be seen in the graph included below that a very impressive 94% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above their current unit price. These results speak to the desirable value and low long-term downside risk that their units still offer investors.

Image Source: Author.

One final consideration that is worthy of review is the inflation-adjusted payback period for their distributions since the quicker a unitholder sees their capital returned, the less their probability of losing money in simple non-risk adjusted terms. After reviewing the graph included below, it can be seen that it only takes around 10 years for their distributions to repay the initial investment even after being halved with zero future growth, assuming that inflation averages 2.50% per annum. This is quite fast, as evidenced by the example scenario that was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum perpetually into the future.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.26 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on the 30th October 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

Sadly at the end of a tough year of fighting to sustain their very high distribution yield, they still ultimately relented. Although this setback is unfortunate, following this analysis, I still believe that a very bullish rating is appropriate since their units appear to be trading for around 30% under their intrinsic value even with a worst-case scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.