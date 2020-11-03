The new CEO’s comments at results on November 17 may drive a large price move; we prefer other tobacco stocks with less binary outcomes.

At 1,224p, Imperial Brand has a superficially attractive valuation, but faces deep strategic challenges that may end in a catastrophe.

Q3 2020 results from tobacco peers showed Europe and Russia to be under Next Generation Products threat, and the U.S. to be stable.

Management now expects FY20 EPS to be down 7% year-on-year (after currency), and Next Generation Products sales to be down 30%.

We review Imperial Brands again after the shares hit a new 52-week low, now trading at less than 5x EPS and a 11.2% Dividend Yield.

Introduction

We revisit Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (referred here as "IMB") 4 months after our last update, after the share price has reached a new 52-week low. IMB shares now trade at a P/E of less than 5x and a Dividend Yield of 11.2%

We have been consistently cautious on IMB and, since our initial Neutral rating in July 2019, shares have lost 25.6% (in U.K. pounds, after dividends), the worst-performing of the 4 major tobacco stocks:

Neutral Case Recap

Our Neutral stance on IMB centred on its fundamental business problems:

IMB is mostly present in local markets with unfavourable demographics or regulations; its profit growth was weak even before the rapid rise of vaping.

Its Next Generation Products ("NGPs") may not contribute much profit, being loss-making at present and uncompetitive against its peers.

Dividend increases had not been supported by rising cash flows, and the dividend was high enough to hinder the repayment of its high debt load.

Ultimately, we believed IMB was a speculative stock and a levered bet on the cigarette industry, unsuitable for long-term investors.

Subsequent events have validated our views, with the company having abandoned its 10% annual dividend growth target in August 2019, issued a profit warning (September), announced the exit of its then CEO (October), and then finally "rebased" its dividend a third lower (May 2020). The CFO has also announced his retirement (August 2020).

Now Expecting 7% FY20 EPS Decline

For FY20 (ending September), IMB has issued a "pre-close update" on October 8, guiding to an ex-currency EPS decline of 6% year-on-year; currency is expected to be another 1% hit. While “in line with current market expectations” at the time, the new EPS decline figure was worse than the 3% guided at interim results in May. The FY20 decline would represent a further deterioration after several years of mixed performance:

IMB Adjusted EPS Growth Year-on-Year (ex. currency) (FY16A-20E) Source: IMB company filings.

IMB is expecting group revenue to be “broadly flat” year-on-year in FY20, excluding currency, with tobacco revenues up 1% but NGP revenues down 30%. Cigarettes have had “better than expected volumes, driven by improved volume trends in several key European markets and in the U.S.”. However, the NGP revenue figure implies sales of approx. £115m in H2 FY20, which would mark a continuation of sales decline from FY18 (though a sequential recovery from H1 FY20, which was hit by destocking):

IMB NGP Revenues by Region (FY18-20) NB. Figures as reported, and include the impact of currency. Source: IMB company filings.

We consider the lack of a competitive NGP offering a potentially fatal weakness at IMB, as it means there is a meaningful chance of it being sharply disrupted in one or more of its key markets by a rival NGP, much like Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF) was in its home market by Philip Morris's (PM) IQOS. Moreover, IMB's lack of success in NGPs to date, and its decision at H1 FY20 results to scale down its efforts, showed that it is likely too far behind to catch up.

The pre-close update was the first trading update under new CEO Stefan Bomhard, who took up his role in July. However, he made no comments about IMB's strategy except stating he would share "some initial observations about the business" at full-year results on November 17.

Premium Cigars Sale Completed on Worse Terms

The €1.225bn sale of the premium cigars business, originally agreed in April, was finally completed on October 29. However, the terms have ended up worse than originally agreed, with IMB now providing a €250m vendor loan for 6 months. This left proceeds of just under €1bn to pay down debt.

Read-Across from Tobacco Peers' Q3 Results

Over the past few weeks, Philip Morris (Buy-rated), Altria (MO) (Buy-rated) and Japan Tobacco (not covered) have all released their Q3 2020 results, which provide insights into the future for IMB's businesses.

As a reminder, IMB’s largest market is Europe (approx. 45% of EBIT), followed by the U.S. (25%); other key markets include Russia (approx. 5% of EBIT), Australia / New Zealand, (5%) and the Middle East (just under 5%):

IMB EBIT by Region (FY18-19) NB. FY ends 30 Sep. U.S. not reported separately since FY19. Source: IMB company filings.

Q3 results from tobacco peers point to Europe and Russia as under threat from growing NGPs, the U.S. as relatively stable and other markets as mixed.

Europe Under Growing IQOS Threat

Europe's cigarette market is stable in the short term, but faces a significant long-term threat from the growth of PM's IQOS.

PM's Q3 2020 results showed industry volumes in the European Union being down 2.1% year-on-year for the first 9 months of 2020, and stable in most key countries except Spain, whose economy was more dependent on tourism and thus harder-hit by COVID:

Selected EU Countries Shipment Volumes (Q1-3 2020) Source: PM results release (Q3 2020).

However, PM also reported that IQOS in-market sales in the E.U. grew 15.7% sequentially during Q3. As shown above, IQOS's volume is now substantial (4.0bn) in Italy, and approx. doubled year-on-year in Poland and Germany. In market share terms, IQOS reached 7.8% in Italy as of Q3 2020 (up 3.2 ppt year-on-year), 10.4% in Greece, 9.5% in Hungary and 8.9% in Portugal.

As IQOS tends to be launched in cities first, focusing on its market share in key cities provide an even more worrying picture, as it now has a double-digit share in several key cities, including Prague, Athens, Rome and Warsaw:

PM HTU Off-Take Share of Tobacco Market – Key Cities (By Quarter) Source: PM results presentations.

On the positive side, Juul has proved less of a threat in the E.U. than feared. It has announced exits from several key countries (including Italy and Germany), which was partly behind Altria's decision to write down the value of its stake in Juul by a further $2.6bn, giving Juul an implied equity value of only $4.6bn.

U.S. Market Relatively Stable

The U.S. cigarette market is relatively stable. According to Altria, industry volume is flat year-on-year during Q1-3, was actually up during Q3, and is expected to be flat to down 1.5% for the full year:

COVID-19 has been a net positive (as part of "macroeconomic & other factors") for U.S. cigarette volumes, because:

Stay-at-home has meant more smoking occasions

Consumer spending has been supported by government stimulus programs

Some smokers have cut other expenditures to leave money for cigarettes

The threat from e-vapor has continued to recede after FDA actions in late 2019, and “cross-category movement” has become a slight (0.2%) contributor to the number of smokers as many returned from e-vapor. U.S. e-vapor volumes have been broadly flat in the last 3 quarters, both for Juul and for non-Juul players in aggregate:

U.S. E-Vapor Category Volume by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: Altria results presentations.

The FDA's deadline for e-vapor products submitting PMTAs (Premarket Tobacco Product Applications) passed in September, and is expected to lead to the exit of some smaller e-vapor players, but no enforcement actions have been taken yet, according to Altria management on their Q3 earnings call.

IQOS has not made much progress in the U.S. so far. In its first launch market (Atlanta), it had a 0.8% share of the tobacco market in Q3 2020, from 0.6% in Q2, nearly a year after entering that market in October 2019.

Overall, we expect the U.S. cigarette market to remain stable. While the COVD-related volume benefit will be temporary, the secular decline rate and price elasticity appear unchanged, so the long-term industry volume decline is likely to remain at around 4%.

Russia Market Saw IQOS Growth and Lil Launch

Russia's cigarette market appeared to have started to be cannibalised by IQOS, whose in-market sales in Russia grew 9.5% sequentially in Q3:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – Russia (Since 2018) NB. HTU = Heated Tobacco Units. Source: PM results presentations.

During Q3, PM has also launched Lil, the heat-not-burn product it licensed from KT&G (OTCPK:KTCIF), in Moscow. The effects of all these NGPs on cigarette volumes in Russia is less visible for now (year-to-date industry volume is down only 2.7%), as volumes are helped by the reduction in illicit trade owing to travel restrictions. However, Japan Tobacco, which has a 40% share of the Russian market, saw its year-to-date volume fell 9.7% year-on-year; it also warned of headwinds from a planned larger excise increase in 2021.

Other Markets Mixed

Other key IMB regions and countries are broadly stable, but with mixed performances. Australia / New Zealand saw industry volume fell 9.9% in Australia year-to-date, but the decline was only 3.9% excluding inventory moves ahead of an excise rise. The Middle East saw a good market in Saudi Arabia (industry volume down 1.8% year-to-date) but a bad market in Turkey (down 7.3%).

Valuation

At 1,224p, relative to last-twelve-month financials, IMB shares are trading at a P/E of 4.7x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 17.4%; on the expected 2020 EPS, shares are at a 4.8x P/E:

IMB Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (FY17-20H1A) NB. Not adjusted for sale of premium cigars business. Source: IMB company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 11.2%, from the rebased dividend of 137.33p per share. Management has stated the dividend will be “progressive” (i.e. growing). However, IMB is expected to take until FY22 year-end to delever to its 2.0-2.5x Net Debt / EBITDA target. Net Debt was £13.5bn at H1 FY20 and is now likely at about £10bn, after the premium cigars sale and H2 cashflows, and Net Debt / EBITDA is likely to be just under 3x at FY20 year-end.

Imperial Brand has a superficially attractive valuation, but other tobacco stocks are also cheap, with both Altria and British American Tobacco (BTI) at near-10% Dividend Yields and double-digit FCF Yields; as described in our article on Friday, we believe investors can double their money on Altria in just over 3 years:

IMB FCF & Dividend Yields vs. Peers NB. IMB financials for FY19 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY19. Source: Company filings.

Moreover, IMB faces deep strategic challenges that may end in a catastrophe, and this cannot be easily offset by a cheap valuation, especially for concentrated investors. We believe IMB's lack of competitive NGP offerings is potentially fatal long-term, as heat-not-burn is making in-roads in both Japan and Europe, and e-vapor may grow again in the U.S.

We see the potential for the stock to move significantly either up or down after full-year results on November 17, when the new CEO will likely share his thoughts on the company’s future direction for the first time. We believe the most sensible strategy for IMB is to abandon NGPs, run the cigarette business for cash, and wait for a buyer to emerge.

There are some scenarios where IMB will generate a dramatic return in a short period, but a long-term losing streak and a large downside are both possible. Overall, we prefer other tobacco stocks that offer less binary outcomes.

Conclusion

IMB shares have hit a new 52-week low, now trading at less than 5x FY19 EPS and a 11.2% Dividend Yield.

Management now expects FY20 EPS to be down 7% year-on-year (after currency), and Next Generation Products sales to be down 30%.

Q3 2020 results from tobacco peers showed Europe and Russia to be under Next Generation Products threat, and the U.S. to be stable.

At 1,224p, Imperial Brand has a superficially attractive valuation, but faces deep strategic challenges that may end in a catastrophe.

The new CEO’s comments at results on November 17 may drive a large price price move; we prefer other tobacco stocks with less binary outcomes.

We reiterate our Neutral rating on Imperial Brands.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO,PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.