This article series reports every month since 2015 a dashboard with sector metrics in the S&P 500 index (SPY, VOO, IVV).

Shortcut

If you are used to this dashboard series or if you are short of time, you can skip the first paragraphs and go to the charts. Reading everything once is necessary if you want to use the metrics for stock picking purposes.

Our Base Metrics

We calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios in every sector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). All are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all these ratios, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable when the “something” is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). We also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

We use medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. Capital-weighted averages are skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. Our metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

We calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for technology in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield of S&P 500 tech companies .

We define the Value Score (VS) as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score QS is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh). The formulas are below.

VS =100*((EY-EYh)/EYh+(SY-SYh)/SYh+(FY-FYh)/FYh)/3

QS =100*((ROE-ROEh)/ROEh+(GM-GMh)/GMh)/2

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline. A positive score points to undervaluation, a negative one to overvaluation (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance, except in energy and utilities, where the Free Cash Flow Yield is ignored to avoid some inconsistencies. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a sector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week’s closing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY All -21.51 -4.11 0.0360 0.3946 0.0281 12.39 47.74 0.0481 0.5158 0.0334 14.39 45.16 -1.68% 0.12% Cs. Discretionary -27.21 -18.64 0.0266 0.5885 0.0321 14.14 34.11 0.0502 0.7696 0.0361 20.24 36.74 -3.93% -5.88% Cs. Staples -6.27 -2.08 0.0382 0.4945 0.0288 22.21 40.37 0.0480 0.5606 0.0254 22.60 41.37 -4.02% 3.75% Energy -100.00 -100.00 -0.2088 1.2659 -0.0102 -11.47 24.57 0.0296 0.5485 -0.0209 6.34 42.53 -1.87% -51.50% Financials 7.92 1.81 0.0705 0.5380 0.0877 9.29 76.19 0.0642 0.5255 0.0786 9.69 70.75 0.80% -16.58% Healthcare -32.20 -3.02 0.0342 0.2221 0.0242 15.19 62.30 0.0423 0.3450 0.0416 16.28 61.89 -1.72% 9.45% Industrials -27.59 -2.13 0.0351 0.4164 0.0288 18.48 36.84 0.0509 0.6657 0.0336 19.41 36.65 -0.28% 6.39% Technology -31.96 27.85 0.0320 0.1947 0.0289 28.05 64.74 0.0426 0.3252 0.0418 18.66 61.44 -2.53% 13.66% Communication -15.74 -14.24 0.0377 0.5439 0.0378 11.80 53.84 0.0510 0.5863 0.0439 16.02 55.01 -5.35% -6.11% Materials -2.76 -13.02 0.0354 0.5378 0.0364 11.53 35.86 0.0454 0.6948 0.0267 16.01 35.18 0.60% 4.99% Utilities -34.51 15.44 0.0426 0.3653 -0.0689 10.44 46.60 0.0564 0.6588 -0.0425 9.79 37.49 3.90% -4.58% Real Estate -30.87 3.99 0.0270 0.1446 -0.0033 5.76 65.77 0.0196 0.1298 0.0079 5.37 65.38 -5.92% -26.05%

Score charts

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by sectors (higher is better).

Score variation since last month:

The next chart plots momentum data.

Interpretation

A hypothetical S&P 500 “median” company is overvalued by 21.5% relative to average valuation metrics since 2009. The quality score is 4.1% below the baseline. We can translate median yields in their inverse ratios:

Price/Earnings: 27.78 - Price/Sales: 2.53 - Price/Free Cash Flow: 35.59

Since last month, P/E is stable, P/S has deteriorated a bit and P/FCF has improved.

The only sector with positive value and quality scores is financials. All other sectors are overvalued. However, two sectors are close to their valuation baselines: materials and consumer staples. The latter looks a little bit more attractive because the quality metric is better. Communication services are moderately overvalued (by about 15%). Other sectors are overvalued by more than 20%. Technology and utilities may partly justify it, thanks to good quality scores. Valuation and quality metrics in Energy have been below the floor limit for several months. The median earnings yield (EY) and return on equity (ROE) of S&P 500 energy companies are far below zero. It means most of them are unprofitable.

SPY has gained 7.65% in 12 months, but the momentum measured in median return is close to breakeven. It confirms what we already know: the capital-weighted index is skewed by the FAANMGs (Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL)). Technology is the only sector above 10% in 12-month momentum measured by median return, followed by healthcare, industrials, materials and consumer staples. Other sectors are in negative territory. Energy is the worst one by far (below -50%).

We use the table above to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a large consumer staples company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0382 (or price/earnings below 26.18) is in the better half of the sector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers, with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.

Our cheap stock lists are designed to outperform their sector benchmarks on the long-term. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a realistic quantitative approach of market risk and sector-oriented value. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.