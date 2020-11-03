November 2020 Stocks - Materials, Communications, And Consumer Goods

The recent dip in the market has made sure that investment opportunities are found even in these sectors, and we don't want to ignore any of them at this point.

We look at the areas of Basic Materials/Chemicals, Communications as well as Consumer Goods, both in staples and discretionary companies.

The time has come for us to look at just what sort of companies may be appealing to invest in during November of 2020.

The purpose of this article is to again look at what sort of companies may be appealing for purchase during November 2020. As the market dips due to rising cases and lockdowns, investors need to consider what companies they want to buy when things start to bottom out.

As always, it's about the responsible allocation of investment capital, as best as I can see it in the market's current position today. As with other articles, in a similar spirit, we'll focus on 1-3 companies per relevant sector.

Some sectors may have more than one appealing company, and I try to offer alternatives wherever possible. However, some sectors either don't have alternatives or don't have higher-yielding equities. Here, investors have to make do with one suggestion from me.

This article is of particular interest to those among you who feel they need to increase their exposure to any of the sectors of (Basic) Materials, Utilities, Communications, Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary.

As before, the list will be made using my own QO-system of rating stock. It divides stocks into four classes based upon universal metrics that attempt to measure the company's appeal for a dividend investor and ends in a score of 0.0-4.3, with both current valuation (opportunity) and fundamentals (quality) playing major roles. It arrives at these scores using 14 trackable data points, including things such as dividend safety, EPS yield, payout, earnings multiples, credit rating, dividend yield, dividend tradition, moat, and management. I'm constantly updating and developing the tool to be of more use and more precise, and I feel I've reached a point where I can comfortably base my investment decisions upon scores reached using the calculations. It, of course, comes with disclaimers I note when I make scoring and stances - everyone needs to make their own choices, after all.

Let's see what we end up with.

1. Basic Materials

While it was previously more difficult finding undervalued Basic Materials/Chemical companies, this has changed somewhat with the recent dip. At this time, some exciting companies are showing varying degrees of undervaluation. No Class 1 company is as of yet undervalued, but Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is slowly creeping back down towards what we might call appealing. If the dip continues, this is one company to keep in your crosshairs.

For the time being, I see two companies as appealing. First off, we have International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), which is something I didn't really expect to ever show undervaluation. The company is class 2, BBB-rated with a nearly 3% current yield, a "Safe" dividend, and an $11B market cap. I've not yet published a company-specific article on IFF, so I'll stick to simple valuation here.

IFF has shown some extreme volatility over the past year, and it is currently in the midst of a slump from its premium valuation. I recognize the company's premium at this juncture and consider it valid for future forecasts.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

First off, IFF is a very stable company, and one that's easy to forecast in terms of earnings. FactSet analysts are on point over 91% of the time and haven't ever overestimated the company's earnings on a 10-year basis. EPS growth is expected to be around 2% yearly for the next few years, impacted by COVID-19. This company won't double your money - flat trading gives you 3-year returns of 21% in total - but its operations are conservative and extremely safe, especially with the potential addition of DuPont's segment which the company quite recently merged.

IFF pays out less than 52% of TTM EPS, has an appealing 11% 5-year DGR, and nearly 20 years of dividend payout tradition. It's also one of those companies that combines an extremely "wide" moat with what Morningstar actually considers to be "poor" management (Source: Morningstar), which means that it pays to look closer prior to investing here.

IFF scores a 2.9 out of a 4.5 in my system, in part due to what I consider to be a 16% undervaluation from its price target of about $120/share. The remaining street, in the form of S&P global analysts of which 17 follow IFF, gives the company a mean target of $137/share, which would indicate a 33% undervaluation, but I view this target as being far too "premium", given the flat EPS growth trend the company seems caught in due to the 2020E earnings slump.

However - if your ambition is quality and safety, then you can't do much better than a company whose mission it is to deliver sensory experiences such as tastes and scents, and who have done so for over 100 years.

IFF here is a "BUY", albeit one that requires you to moderate growth expectations.

Second, LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is borderline-appealingly valued again. I bring this up to do the company's well-covered high yield, which makes the company an appealing option for investors who want a good basic materials company and also want safety. The issue and risk here and the reason it's a class 3 stock are - among other things - the things we see in the forecasts.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

The company is BBB-rated, which is acceptable, but barely. We can also expect 2020 earnings to essentially crater, although the company has already stated support for its dividend, and the forecasts don't bring the payout ratio over 100%. Following 2020, earnings are expected to bounce back, followed by impressive growth in the subsequent years, bringing a total of 7% annual EPS growth until 2023.

The case to be made for this company here is reversion - but there's an opposite case that the company could drop back down to what would essentially be 2020E fair value. I don't view this sort of crash as likely - but it's still a risk that needs consideration.

Outside of that, the company offers impressive returns at this time. 6.14% decently covered yield, barely during 2020, but well-covered later on. The company, trading at an average weighted P/E of 9.14X, would offer 13% annual returns until 2023 or ~50% in total.

My long-term fair-value price target for LYB is around $69.5/share, which makes the company around 1.5% undervalued at this time. It is one solution for high yield in this sector that you could take.

2. Communications

This sector remains one of the most appealing out there, and my choices remain the same, even if this might slowly become somewhat monotonous to some readers. I continue to see the following two companies as very fundamentally undervalued.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

The class-1, BBB+ rated dividend aristocrat Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) would return 16.2% annually by simply reverting to a 10.9X average weighted P/E multiple. Currently, this company carries a dividend yield of over 5.5%, that's covered at under 65% payout ratio even during the compressed 2020 numbers. While average annual EPS growth going forward will be slim, under 1%, the company's case based on mean reversion and a high dividend yield is one I view as an extremely strong one.

Even at a reduced price target of $66/share, marking the 2023 11X earnings multiple, the company is 40% undervalued at this time, trading at an 11%+ EPS yield, an 11% 5-year DGR, and has 30 years of dividend growth. Its moat is considered narrow, but impressive.

That makes Omnicom the best investment possibility that combines appeal, undervaluation, and quality in the entire sector. For an alternative that delivers a higher safety, while also coming at the cost of lower undervaluation and yield, I turn your eyes to Verizon Communications (VZ), currently undervalued about 6% and yielding 4.3%. While Omnicom is considered safe, Verizon must be, based on its operations and moats, considered much, much safer. You do, however, pay the price in a reduced return potential, essentially only guaranteeing a 10% annual rate of return at a peak historical discount.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

For yield, there's nothing better than AT&T (T). Again, some would argue about fundamental safety here, but the simple fact is that the company seems to have no plans to cut or reduce the dividend, and its repaying debt and following its planned trajectory very well without doing so. AT&T is delivering solid results, and the market is currently ignoring them and placing what I consider to be far too much of a focus on the risk in the company.

There is some risk, that's the reason for the company's lower class rating. But it's BBB rated and the remaining variables look extremely appealing as well. Take a look.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

AT&T is a full position at a cost basis slightly above the current one in my portfolio for exactly these reasons. Even at trading at these levels, returns will be nearly 40% until 2023. Even at these EPS forecasts, the company's dividend is more than covered at a less than 70% payout ratio. With its credit rating and under the current interest rates, and considering its spectrum and assets, AT&T will be able to renew credit for years and years. The company simply doesn't need to do anything different than they are currently doing in order to slowly cut back on its debt to levels investors want to see.

Some would perhaps like to see them do this quicker, but, at these levels, I'm pleased to take my yield and "be happy". AT&T remains a "BUY" here if a somewhat lower-graded one than the former two companies. Mean reversion has the potential for returns closing on triple digits until 2023.

3. Consumer Discretionary

Despite the drop, no Consumer Discretionary stock has really caught my eye here. I want a combination of fundamental safety, dividends, and investment appeal. One of these isn't enough - otherwise, there would be plenty of opportunities to be had even here. Whirlpool (WHR) remains overvalued. Many investors bought Ross Stores (ROST) when the crisis hit, and indeed, if mean reversion does occur for ROST, then there's the potential of a 14-15% annual rate of return until 2024. However, this is based on a 388% EPS growth reversion in fiscal 2022, which is beyond even what I would consider for the most conservative REIT. The company has also cut the dividend, so despite being a BBB+ rated company, it doesn't really come close here.

I mentioned Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in my previous article, but I won't do so here due to the simple fact of comparative appeal now that the market has gone back down. I expect Ralph Lauren to provide excellent returns going into fiscal 2024 at a current valuation - almost 25% per year - but, again, this A-rated company has cut the dividend entirely and forecasts are based on a 270% EPS growth reversion, with an analyst accuracy below 55%.

The simple fact, dear readers, is that you don't need to invest in things like these to get far safer returns at this time. It's much the same as I view with Energy/Oil investments at this time.

There are plenty of appealing companies available there too, oil majors trading at what some consider pennies on the dollar in the long term - but the fact is, there's very little long-term visibility in the sector at the moment. While an 8%-yielding oil major is appealing to me, a 5-8% yielding consumer defensive stock, or a real estate company with solid credit, is substantially more appealing to me in the longer term.

Therefore, I won't give any "BUY" stances in the discretionary sector this month.

4. Consumer Defensive

For once, we actually have some quality companies here that we can consider, if not extremely undervalued, at least appealingly-priced from some respect. Let's begin with the class-1 company Kimberly-Clark (KMB).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company recently dipped below its premium valuation, meaning that even on a fair value, un-premium basis, the company now offers positive returns going forward. I consider the premium for this company to be somewhat warranted, especially in this environment, and based on a 7% average EPS growth, the returns when considering around 19.8X fair value comes to a 13% annual return or nearly 50% in total until 2023. That's good enough to, at the very least, consider the company a valid investment in the sector, where most other class-1 stocks are still overvalued.

At a $135/share target price, the company currently shows 1.82% undervaluation, which to me is at least good enough for an investment.

Another high-quality company that you may want to own despite some questionable premium is Diageo (DEO). Getting through these times, many will want alcohol, and the company's prospects haven't exactly gotten worse, even if the valuation has dipped back down. DEO is A-rated and a foray into some of the best spirits and alcohol the world has to offer. No, the dividend yield isn't all that amazing at 2.7%, but the return prospects at holding its premium - which I consider valid - is good for this particular company.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Strictly speaking, analysts are less successful in forecasting the company here, but even with barely 10% annual rates of return, I consider DEO to be one of the better choices you can make in the sector today. Its "Very Safe" dividend is covered at a 53% payout ratio with 6% 5-year DGR, it has a "Wide" moat and 21 years of dividend tradition.

Frankly, either of these two companies makes for an excellent investment at this time, even based on a slight premium. We can also start looking at Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) soon again, where valuation is slowly coming back down.

For yield, nothing really beats the safety/yield combination of Philip Morris International (PM) at this time. Both Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) are better valued, but neither offers the safety of the former. I own all three, in fact, have nearly full stakes in all three, but I still consider PM to be the "best" of them in terms of quality.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even trading essentially flat, returns are up in the 15.7% per year for this 6.7%-yielding, A-rated company. Mean reversion to premium multiples means returns of nearly 100% in 3 years or 23% per year, and I view there being a good potential for this when IQOS advantages trickle down to earnings fully. None of the tobacco companies mentioned are bad, and each comes with its subset of fundamental safeties, but PM is truly the best of them, despite offering the lowest relative yield here. There are only 3 dents in PM's record. First, the 11-year dividend record. Second, the nearly-90% payout ratio. Third, only 4% 5-year DGR at this time. If you can stomach this, then this company is one I think you may consider.

At a PT of $88, PM is 24% undervalued, and a "BUY".

5. Utilities

Following the climb of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), I don't see any appealingly valued utilities here that I would consider to be good investments in comparison or relation to the other companies mentioned in other sectors here. My position in PNW is up significantly in a short time, and I'm attentive should any of the utility stocks I follow drop back down, but for the time being, even PNW is 8% overvalued, making other companies better investments here.

You could look at 6.81% yielding Scandinavian utility major Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF), a company currently trading at a €16.15/share valuation, but despite being undervalued, I would point to a potential lack of growth prospects here, essentially equating the company with a safe-level type "Bond" investment - and a potentially unappealing one for some, due to FX and ADR. This might have been appealing a few weeks back before the market crashed, but current market conditions allow for better investment opportunities.

Wrapping Up

This wraps the relevant sectors and what companies I view as interesting for October 2020. Remember, the point of these monthly updates is not to do a deep-dive or even an overview of how a company has been going - but rather their valuation with respect to the bigger picture, and what, on a valuation basis, provides appealing upside at a certain point in time.

This month, the following companies can be said to be appealingly valued.

Quickly summarizing qualitative stocks, we're looking at:

Basic Materials: International Flavors & Fragrances

Communications: Omnicom Group

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Kimberly-Clark

Utilities: N/A

Alternatively, you could consider

Basic Materials: LyondellBasell

Communications: Verizon Communications/AT&T

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Diageo

Utilities: N/A

For the highest possible yield, while still being safe, I personally would look at:

Basic Materials: LyondellBasell

Communications: AT&T

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Philip Morris International

Utilities: N/A

If you follow my article, you'll realize that the high-yield picks are actually unchanged from the last month. I try to pick, for myself and for you, the very best companies in each sector I follow to construct a risk-adjusted and profitable, long-term portfolio. The aim of my portfolio is not to turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 in the shortest time possible - this is very important to point out.

View my ambitions as more of the construction of a respectable "savings" account with an ever-growing amount of appealing interest at a very safe/conservative level of risk while also providing at the very least an inflation-level of capital appreciation for my investments over a long time.

Keep in mind while reading my articles that my targeted investment time period is a minimum of 10 years while preferring 25+. If I don't want to own a stock for 10 years, I won't own it for a week either. While I do try to rebalance overvalued stocks and reinvest profits in other companies, I don't do this lightly. As of right now, I've only done this once during all of 2020.

If you feel that I've missed a company that you view as appealing enough to warrant a second look, let me know in the comments or in a private message and I'll take a look at it.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, DEO, FOJCF, KMB, PM, PNW, ROST, T, VZ, MO, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.