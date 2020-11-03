And yet, Square managed to pivot its business around, change shape, and start rolling as fast and as far as few thought it was possible.

Source

“Born round, you can’t die square”, is an Italian saying meaning that people and things don't really change. I wonder if the opposite also holds true because that is what Square (SQ) has been doing over the past few months. Back in March, the company was left for dead. More than 30% of Square-powered small businesses were forced to close, and the stock tumbled to almost $30 per share. It almost made sense at the time, with the main revenue-generating business line blowing up in the air. And yet, Square managed to pivot its business around, change shape, and start rolling as fast and as far as few thought it was possible.

Square was basically left with only Cash App, a single application on the app store, to support a multi-billion dollar company. Back in April, I stressed the importance of looking beyond COVID-19, and that the fight was not lost. I was right, and I was wrong. The Cash App business exploded thanks to the pandemic (leading to a 200% gross profit growth year over year), but I did not expect such growth to happen as early as Q2. Overall, the company achieved a 242% revenue increase YoY in Q2, and from here, more than a square this company looks like a fast-rolling sphere. Looking at the Q2 results, you can quickly spot that the $875 million in bitcoin revenue made all the difference over last year’s result.

Figure 1

Source: Square Q2 Earnings Filing

Square makes barely any profit on Bitcoin revenue line, but if you take that as “worthless revenue,” you are looking at it from quite a bad angle. All the bitcoin revenue comes from Cash App users, and the possibility of buying and selling bitcoin on the app is only one of the several features that are contributing to the success and stickiness of the company’s app. Cash App is now used by more than 30 million customers, with 7 million monthly active Cash Card customers. Due to the network effects underlying the app, it’s spreading like a weed and it gets stickier and stickier the more people start using it. Looking at the app trends in terms of downloads, the future looks bright, and Cash App growth is not slowing down. The app has been the number one most downloaded Finance apps on the store for months and months, and it is ranked fifth in the overall (all-apps) downloads rankings. Have you ever seen a financial app spread so much, so fast? I don't think so. And if you thought most of the growth is behind us, the download chart below is showing otherwise. Cash App hit the third spot in the most downloaded app on the Android store at the end of August, achieving even further acceleration in September.

Figure 2

Source: App Annie Intelligence

Square’s opportunity with Cash App is still substantial. The app is particularly attractive to the unbanked and the underbanked households, and the numbers there remain appealing. According to a 2017 survey by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., twenty-five percent of U.S. households are unbanked or underbanked. Cash App is filling the gap in that market, and on top of that is spreading fast between young adults and millennials from all backgrounds.

With Cash App momentum running hot, the recovery of Square's main business could also provide an extra push in the coming months. Gross Processing Volume (GPV) was down 15% year over year last quarter. There is still blood in the waters, but the trend is positive with GPV improving each month from April to July. Honestly, I don’t think this is a trend we can rely on in the short term, as the second/third/fourth wave of the coronavirus could always put an abrupt stop to this trend.

About the competition, main competitor PayPal (PYPL) is growing hand-in-hand with Square in the digital wallets and digital payments industry. While PayPal is an established leader in the latter, Square is rapidly gaining momentum in the digital wallets industry and significantly outpacing PayPal’s users' growth (Figure 2). However, PayPal's recent strong bet on cryptocurrency is something to look out for. I don't believe it's enough to move the needle, but it will certainly attract some users to their platform. On the other hand, Square's merchant-oriented business is insinuated by JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) QuickAccept. Differently from the digital wallets market, this business segment could actually be impacted by competitors entering the field. In fact, the digital wallet segment becomes an impenetrable fortress the more it can leverage the established ecosystem to continuously reinforce itself. However, merchants vote with their wallet first and foremost. JPMorgan wants to compete on price, and it is offering features (i.e. fast funding) for free, unlike Square's 1.5% fee. Despite Cash App growth, Square's merchant business is still the main revenue stream of the company. Should the competition start a price war, the race to the bottom could significantly affect the business's line margins.

Takeaway

Square’s momentum is still rolling. The company’s metamorphosis is eliminating most of the friction it was supposed to face, on paper, back in March. Square is emerging as the leader in the digital wallet industry, a sector that is set to gain increased relevance over the long term. The company is rolling fast, gaining momentum, and those focusing on the bitcoin’s revenue being worthless can’t see the forest for the trees. Competition is heating up, on one hand validating Square's vision (i.e. PayPal and digital currencies), and on the other competing on price rather than value, implicitly validating Square's superior product.

Thinking about the company with a long-term time horizon, I remain very bullish on Square. Despite the recent pullback, I think long-term investors are better off holding tight to their shares.

If you found this article of value and want to receive updates on this research, just click the "Follow" button near the title.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence.