Margin-Of-Safety CEF Opportunities

The last six months have rewarded income investors with very strong capital gains as the market recovery continued apace. However, the current environment looks significantly less attractive than it did coming out of the March drawdown. Valuations have compressed sharply, the chance of another stimulus has greatly diminished and parts of the country are undergoing what looks like a third wave of infections and hospitalizations, dampening the likelihood of a strong macro bounce-back. In this article, we reach into our grab bag of risk-control strategies used across our Income Portfolios and take a look at how income investors can dial down the risk exposure of their portfolios without necessarily sacrificing income or returns.

We highlight a number of CEFs:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)

Discount Asymmetry CEFs

Term CEFs have been a favorite of ours because they provide additional risk control and discount visibility to investors. This is because while perpetual CEFs can see their discounts move wider permanently, the discounts of term CEFs are expected to amortize to zero into the termination date. The challenge of term CEFs has been the fact that they tend to trade at relatively tight discounts versus their sectors which is not surprising because it, in effect, prices in the fact that the fund's discount is expected to tighten into termination. One risk, however, is that the fund holds a shareholder vote to extend or cancel the termination date, turning the fund into a perpetual fund. This may cause the fund's discount to widen back out towards the sector average.

A number of term CEFs, however, are currently trading at discounts near the sector average. This reduces the risk of potential discount correction in case the fund turns into a perpetual CEF. This creates an attractive asymmetric payoff for investors. Either the fund terminates and its discount compresses to zero or the fund turns into a perpetual fund in which case its discount should not move a whole lot since it is already around the sector average.

One such fund is the BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund. The fund's discount has tended to trade tighter than the sector average but has now moved out to trade right around the sector average. This may be because the fund cut its distribution earlier in the year due to a small drop in borrowings and a fall in short-term rates which caused its loan coupons to drop. That said, the fund's covered or earnings yield appears to be right at the sector average, suggesting that the discount fair-value is not significantly wider of the sector average.

Source: Systematic Income

Baby-with-the-Bathwater CEFs

The MLP sector has gone through a tumultuous year, to say the least. Overall, it's a difficult sector to own for income investors for a few reasons, not least its terrible historic performance and waves of periodic forced deleveraging which cause the sector to underperform open-end fund alternatives. It's no surprise, therefore, that the sector's discount has jumped sharply wider of its previous trading pattern.

Source: Systematic Income

This is not, in itself, a good reason to pile into MLPs, however. A more compelling strategy is to hold funds that enjoy the wider discount of MLPs but are not true MLP funds. One such fund is the Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund. Unlike the rest of the MLP sector TPZ holds nearly 2/3 of its portfolio in fixed-income securities, mostly pipeline corporate bonds.

This may not seem like an important feature but what it means is that the fund's risk profile is significantly reduced relative to the average pure MLP fund. For example, the fund's 1-year total NAV return is 24% higher than the average MLP CEF return and its NAV drawdown this year was 21% smaller (in absolute terms) than the average MLP CEF drawdown.

The key dynamic for the purpose of this discussion is the discount valuation of TPZ which is trading at a 28.7% discount - wider of the average discount of the MLP sector of 25.5%. From a historic relative value perspective this might make sense - TPZ has tended to trade at a wider discount relative to the sector. But from a big picture perspective it doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Our intuition here is that TPZ is a 2/3 bond fund (admittedly, in the energy sector though with what looks like a majority investment-grade profile) and a 1/3 MLP fund. If we spun out the fixed-income portion of the portfolio into a separate fund, it's unlikely to trade much wider than a discount of 15%. However, because TPZ sits in the MLP sector on CEFConnect, it is very much tarred with the same wide discount broad brush. Our view here is that it is quite possible for TPZ to continue trading at this wide discount in the medium term so we wouldn't necessarily bet on the tightening. However, from a broader risk/reward perspective, a nearly 30% discount on a majority fixed-income allocation looks reasonably attractive relative to where hybrid sector CEFs are trading which is at the low double digit discount average.

Another margin of safety element for TPZ is the recently announced share repurchase program by Tortoise which intends to repurchase $5m of the outstanding shares if they are trading above a discount of 10%. This amounts to around 8% of the fund's market cap. The management company has announced and actually delivered in large part on repurchasing shares of its other funds that are trading at similarly wide discounts. So far, the market has ignored this and the discount has actually widened since the announcement by about 2%.

Discount Control via Tender Offers

It seems like tender offers have been coming at a solid pace over the last few weeks. The table highlights recent tender offers among the different SEC filings we track on the service.

Source: Systematic Income

As we discussed in an earlier article on CEF tender offers, there are two ways in which they can be attractive. First, they can deliver gains for investors who choose to participate in the offer. And secondly, and less obviously, they can be attractive for investors who choose not to participate but sell their shares ahead of the tender offer. This is because the discount of the fund undergoing the tender offer is likely to remain better anchored than other funds in the same sectors in case of a sell-off. This potential stability in the discount through the tender offer period can reduce the likelihood of discount widening and make the fund an attractive hold over other funds in the same sector.

We will ignore the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) as it is not the traditional "shares for cash" tender offer and focus on the other four in the table below. The way we evaluate the relative attractiveness of tender offers is through the concept of breakeven which is the estimated drop in the shares not accepted into the tender offer for the profit & loss on the overall position to be zero.

A fund that stands out on this metric is the Western Asset Global High Income Fund. We see that assuming a 75% of total shares tendered (a conservative assumption) we can sustain a loss of over 9% on the residual shares and still make out even on the position. This is due to the fairly generous tender offer details of this fund.

The fund also looks attractive even if investors choose not to participate in the tender offer. The tender offer expires on 16-November, taking us through the election period which could deliver some additional volatility so it might make sense to swap out other high-yield / EM sovereign CEFs for EHI over this timeframe.

Source: Systematic Income

Takeaways

With valuations trading at relatively compressed levels and rising potential risks on the radar, it makes sense for income investors to take a margin-of-safety approach to their portfolios in the current market environment. A number of CEF strategies that we use across our Income Portfolios as well as more tactical allocations provide some measure of risk control without necessarily sacrificing income or total return. This approach should provide investors greater conviction in their holdings as well as reduce damaging behavioral consequences of heavy drawdowns that can result in a reduction in total income over the longer term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EHI, TPZ, DCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.