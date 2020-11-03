On Wednesday, October 28th, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) gave a reveal of their new and upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series, utilizing the 2nd gen architecture they call RDNA2. This new GPU architecture is going forward to power both discrete PC graphics cards and integrated into video game consoles. Built on the TSMC 7 nm manufacturing process, AMD has the potential to outsell NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) high powered RTX 3000 series cards manufactured on Samsung's 8 nm process. By increasing their graphics card sales, I believe that AMD will be able to have a strong Q4 2020 showing, driven by GPU sales, and achieve a 20-30% increase year-over-year on the Q4 2019 revenue results. This represents an excellent opportunity to invest as I believe that we will continue to see strong and sustainable growth in revenue for more quarters to come.

Broadly speaking, from AMD's Q3 2020 earnings report (source), the computing and graphics segment saw revenue increases of 22% quarter-over-quarter, driven by increases in both processor and graphic card segments. Of the total Q3 revenue of $2.8B, computing and graphics revenue was $1.67B, representing 60% of total revenue. AMD has positioned itself for expansion on multiple fronts - through extended OEM partnerships in desktop and laptop solutions, increased sales for high performance computing and datacenters. The Q3 2020 earnings report also notes that the EPS has more than doubled year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. Additionally, both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X shipping with AMD processors integrated Radeon GPUs in early November. With the PS4 and Xbox One selling 112 million and 50 million units respectively, this also represents a sizeable opportunity for AMD to increase both their processor and graphics sales through Q4 2020.

Yet I believe that AMD has an opportunity in the high-end GPU market to take back market share from NVIDIA's RTX 30 Series Ampere GPUs. While the NVIDIA's Ampere series GPUs are being manufactured on Samsung's 8 nm process, an updated variant of their more established 10 nm process, NVIDIA's GPU production is subject to Samsung's availability split across various consumers. While the supply chain disruptions of COVID-19 are still impacting the market broadly, I believe that AMD in the next 6 months will have a competitive advantage in the GPU market due to their greater production capacity on the TSMC 7nm process. With Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) moving off of the 7 nm node to the 5 nm for their newest A14 chips (source), AMD has already increased their share of TSMC wafer production in 2021 to 30,000 wafers-per-month, representing 21% of the total capacity to meet demand (source). Samsung's S3 plant had an initial 10 nm process capacity of 50,000-60,000 wafers per month across their 10 nm lines in 2015 (source). It is unclear what share the updated 8nm process has, but the 10nm fabrication process family is largely used for producing NAND flash and DRAM (source).

With AMD 2020 Q2 GPU shipment share reaching near parity with NVIDIA at 18% and 19% respectively (with the remaining 64% represented by Intel integrated graphics), graphics card shortages of NVIDIA's RTX 3000 series cards could allow AMD to increase their shipment share for high end consumer GPUs (source). NVIDIA's Jensen Huang has admitted that the demand for the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 was unexpectedly high and that supply would be limited until early 2021 (source). NVIDIA has also pushed back the release date for the RTX 3070 GPU, but I believe that it will face more competition from currently established previous generation offerings.

However, there are a few possible challenges that AMD will face in the GPU market from NVIDIA. Within more specialized communities like machine-learning and artificial intelligence, NVIDIA will likely maintain its market share due to better software optimization and implementation on NVIDIA graphics cards. Additionally, if third-party benchmarks and performance reviews show that AMD cards cannot meet NVIDIA performance numbers in real-life situations, this may also prevent AMD from expanding market share in the high-end GPU segment. Yet based on the benchmarks shown in the RX 6000 series reveal and additional results released after (source), the RX 6800 XT retailing for $650 is performing at a similar level to the NVIDIA RTX 3080 which retails for $700. I believe that while NVIDIA will easily hold onto their economic moat in GPU sales for specialized use cases, AMD's greater supply potential will allow them to better meet general consumer demand for the most powerful GPUs available now and also sweep the market share for the more price-sensitive consumers.

In conclusion, AMD's announcement of their new Radeon RX 6000 GPU series comes at a pivotal time for the company. With broad market penetration into the laptop market with the newest Ryzen 4000 series processors, coupled with another generation of desktop Ryzen processors that continue to dominate the market for both performance and efficiency, AMD is already in a good position to continue to drive revenue growth. The addition of a new GPU series that can go head to head with NVIDIA's RTX 3000 series in performance and compete on a performance-per-dollar metric comes at a time where NVIDIA struggles to fulfill demand. Due to the expanded capacity on the TSMC 7 nm manufacturing process for FY2021, I believe that AMD is in a good position to ensure a steady supply of high-end GPUs for gamers and prosumers alike going into 2021 and will be able to outcompete on cost and availability. Even with recent market volatility, I believe that AMD is in an excellent position to continue to deliver exceptional growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.