We think this would be a great buy under $30 which would put the stock at a 20% discount.

Another week, and another interesting regional bank has been asked about from a follower after our recent financial sector coverage. Sector wide, we have seen how low rates have weighed, and pressure on bond yields have kept these stocks down. Loan loss provisions have spiked this year on fears of the potential inability of borrowers to repay their loans. Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is another regional bank that is trading at a nice discount. The bank has just reported earnings, and in this column, we check in with Community Trust Bancorp and discuss the key metrics you should be looking for here.

Revenue strength

Thanks to continued loan growth, deposit strength, and decent margins, the bank saw revenues continue to improve. In Q3, the company reported a top line that beat consensus estimates slightly, and rose from Q3 2019. With the present quarter's revenues of $52.6 million, the company registered a 7.5% increase in this metric year over year. Many other regional banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year, so this was welcomed. The slight $0.14 million beat was welcomed, but given the difficulty of handicapping where results would land, we think this was pretty strong. This result was a good start to an overall good quarter. Let us take a deeper look into Community Trust Bancorp here.

Earnings performance

The increase in revenues year over year was tempered by an increase in loan loss provision from last year and last quarter. While an increased provision was baked into estimates, the increase was lower than expected. However, some regional banks saw steep declines in such provisions so keep that in mind. Net interest margin is solid as well. Community Trust Bancorp reported net income of $17.3 million, or $0.98 per share, which was an increase of $0.12, or 14%, from the same quarter of 2019. It is important to note that this was much better than expected.

Of course, the potential investor needs to decide if there will be an improvement from here or not. The market is pricing the stock as if it is skeptical.

Book value suggests a massive discount here

Well, to us the stock's value proposition is attractive when we consider the equity price is actually way below book value now.

The bank's stock is pretty attractive at $31.80 relative to the book value per share at September 30, 2020. It came in then at $36.20. The measure has been impacted by moves in holdings. We have a solid discount-to-book, and that can be hard to find. We see nothing in operations other than macro risk that justifies such a discount. We think that if you get shares under $30, that is a very attractive price. Much of the book value move came from movement in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Loans and deposits grow

As you are likely aware, community oriented banks are traditional lenders. Growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large, but especially theses smaller regional banks. There has been mixed progress on loans and deposits. The loan portfolio increased $19.1 million, an annualized 2.2%, during the quarter, and $343.1 million, or 10.7%, from September 30, 2019. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, decreased $6.3 million, an annualized 0.6%, during the quarter but increased $643.7 million, or 17.8%, from September 30, 2019. The reason the market is nervous we believe is asset quality.

Asset quality matters

Loan growth is a strength, but only if they are quality loans. What do we mean? Well, risky loans may offer a higher return but not if the debt cannot be repaid and turns to toxic debts. This quarter saw the loan loss provision increase from a year ago. The bank's provision increased significantly from the first and second quarters, bucking the trend of the overall sector. Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased $2.5 million from prior quarter and $1.2 million from prior year same quarter, to $2.443 million. The increase in provision resulted from management’s decision to increase the qualitative factors in its allowance model due to uncertainty caused by CARES Act deferrals.

Through September 30, 2020, the bank approved 3,274 CARES Act loan deferrals totaling $716 million, consisting of 829 commercial loan deferrals totaling $621 million, 500 residential loan deferrals totaling $60 million, and 1,945 consumer loan deferrals totaling $36 million, in addition to 73 serviced loan deferrals, pursuant to Freddie Mac guidelines, totaling $9.2 million. The bank also had 189 customers who had previously received CARES Act loan deferrals that have requested payment deferral for a second time. Those deferrals total $211 million.

All told, nonperforming loans at $29.9 million decreased $6.3 million from June 30, 2020 and $1.6 million from September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets at $45.5 million decreased $8.4 million from June 30, 2020 and $5.8 million from September 30, 2019. That is good news. In addition, net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended decreased to $1.1 million, or 0.12% of average loans annualized, compared to $2.8 million, or 0.32%, experienced for the second quarter 2020 and $1.4 million, or 0.18%, for the third quarter 2019.

Bottom line

As we have seen with a number of regional banks, this was another mixed quarter. Loan loss provisions expanded as deferrals piled up. However, overall asset quality improved. Book value also improved. The market is skeptical and has built in a big discount-to-book. We think this would be a great buy under $30 which would put the stock at a 20% discount.

