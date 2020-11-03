This is Escalade's second consecutive record quarterly earnings report. For the first nine months of FY 2020, ESCA posted EPS of $1.47 per share compared to $0.32 per share YoY.

As a value investor that attempts to traverse the domestic publicly traded securities landscape in search of under the radar equities, it is always intellectually exciting when you find a gem, something Mr. Market simply hasn't discovered. Today, I write to share a high-quality company that the vast majority of market participants simply have no idea even exists. This $280 million capitalization company is Evansville, Indiana-based Escalade, Inc. (ESCA). Escalade is a sporting goods company that owns a collection of mainstream to eclectic brands in many niche recreational segments. These include some leading consumer brands in Archery, Basketball Hoops, Pickleball, Billiards, and various other home recreational sporting goods products.

Now, in the interest of full disclosure, on October 15, 2020, I wrote a detailed piece about Escalade, Inc. on SA Pro which included a high level pro-forma financial model of ESCA's income statement. In addition, I noted one of Escalade's best segment, its Pickleball segment. Incidentally, Pickleball is among the fastest going sports in America. Escalade had the foresight to anticipate this remarkable growth of this sport and acquired one of the marquee brands in the sport - Onix Sports - back in 2015. Although ESCA doesn't breakout the size and growth rates of its segments, I would argue that Onix would trade at a rich premium to sales given the popularity of Pickleball and its future growth potential.

Impressive Q3 2020 Earnings

Last week, Escalade, Inc. reported spectacular Q3 2020 earnings. Revenue increased by 70.6%, gross margins improved by 820 Bps and net income jumped to $10.2 million (from $2.5 million in Q3 2019). These numbers were even better than I modeled in my SA Pro article.

Remarkably, besides a quick and fleeting 9:30am opening pop, on October 29, market participants faded ESCA's Q3 2020 results.

Based on the price and volume action, my only logical explanation is that the vast majority of market participants simply don't know that Escalade, Inc. (the stock that is) exists even though they might own some of its products.

How else can anyone explain why only 117,600 shares changed hands on a day where a company that posted a 70% increase in revenue and a massive YoY increase in EPS in Q3 2020 goes unnoticed. I always thought the machines (algos) are constantly scanning for this type of impressive growth in a low growth world. Even the algos missed this impressive result.

Valuation

As of October 26, 2020, ESCA has 14.2 million shares outstanding. So $20 per share x 14.2 million shares equals a market capitalization of $284 million. The company pays a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend (so this is a 2.80% yield at $20 per share) and has no long-term debt. Depending on your assumptions for Q4 FY 2020 earnings, ESCA could earn nearly $2 per share in FY 2020. If you want to be more conservative, let's assume ESCA only earns $0.30 per share in Q4 2020 (I think it will be higher but let's keep the assumptions conservative).

Under this conservative scenario, ESCA would be trading at just north of 11X FY 2020 earnings. No question it is a bit of an art form to determine the precise and appropriate earnings multiple, given the impressive transformation during Q2 and Q3 2020. However, I would argue that a branded sporting goods manufacturing company that has no debt and has just posted back to back and impressive quarters (measuring revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and EPS growth) should trade at a higher multiple than 11X this year's pro-forma earnings.

Putting It All Together

I often hear people lament the overall market is overvalued and all the good companies are trading at such rich valuations. I understand that sentiment, but I would argue there are always opportunities to find undervalued and under the radar stocks, you just need to roll up your sleeves. At the moment, Escalade, Inc. is at the top of my list for undiscovered, undervalued, and compelling.

Again, this company just posted back to back record quarterly earnings. These earnings were a trifecta in terms of revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and EPS growth. The company is still lapping easy comparisons in Q4 FY 2020 and Q1 FY 2021. Moreover, with risk of a second wave of Covid and a vaccine a Q1 2021 prospect, at best, there should continue to be a strong tailwind for ESCA's branded umbrella of sporting goods and home recreational products. Despite fears that Covid was a short-term phenomenon, and a short-term boost, it is hard to argue this hasn't been a transformation year for Escalade.

I'm looking for another leg up if/when Mr. Market finally shines a spotlight on this company as its current financial results already merit a higher valuation.

