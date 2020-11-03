Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2020 7:40 AM ET

[00:00:18] Good morning and thank you for joining us to review Oxford Community next, financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Before we begin, I'd like to caution listeners that comments made in financial information provided during this conference call include certain statements that are estimates, beliefs, forward looking and or subject to various risks, uncertainties. Any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical or current facts are intended to be forward looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of nineteen ninety five. We want to emphasize that such forward looking statements reflect our current expectations, assumptions and currently available data and the predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including those under the heading entitled Risk Factors. In our annual report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31st. Twenty nineteen. And in subsequent reports, including our quarterly reports on Form 10. Q including the Form 10. Q Being filed today and our current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, today we will make a number of comments about the impact of covid-19 on our business.

[00:01:32] We provide these comments to give investors insights into what we're observing. However, given the dynamic nature of the pandemic, there's a high degree of uncertainty around any forward looking statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements except as required by applicable law during the call, will also refer to certain financial information on a non gap basis. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures taken in conjunction with Gap financial measures provide useful information for both US and investors to evaluate the company's performance. These include constant currency comparisons, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA reconciliations between certain gap and non gap results such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release, which can be found at the investor relations section of our website. Further, as a reminder, in November 18, we completed the sale of our U.S. Laboratory Service business to quest diagnostics. As such, the now divested US laboratory services business is shown is discontinued operations in our press release and forthcoming Form 10 Q. With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Oxford Urtext Chief Executive Officer Peter Wrighton-Smith.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:02:46] Good morning. On today's call, I'll provide a brief overview of our operating performance for the third quarter of 2020 before turning to an update on our business and our strategic priorities. That will then take over to discuss our financials before turning the call back to me to discuss the near-term outlook for the business and will then open up the line to your questions for the third quarter of 2020. We posted revenues of nineteen point four dollars million above the guidance we gave in August due to stronger than expected demand from Asia. Revenues were thirteen point three dollars million, setting a new sales record for the region and returning to year over year growth. U.S. revenue was four point four dollars million, a strong bounceback from the low point last quarter, reflecting the recovery and end user consumption demand for our TV test, Europe and rest of world revenue was one point seven dollars million, reflecting recovering demand across the region. Let's take a few moments to talk about the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the business and what we're seeing in various countries, starting first with China, China revenue grew strongly in the quarter compared to last year. Consumption volumes are now returning somewhat to normality within our preexisting accounts. And we're also growing volumes by winning new accounts in Japan. Testing consumption continues to be robust. Consumption is now back to or slightly above 2019 levels. And we expect to drive growth from here on out through our sales and marketing activities. In the US, consumption volumes are recovering, and by September, we're running at about 90 percent of 2010 levels, we currently expect to be consumption volumes to get back to will close to 2019 levels in Q4 or the revenues will lag slightly behind due to the non-recurring C6 line revenues last year in Europe and rest of world.

[00:04:38] There's clearly a lot of diversity based on each country's epidemiologic situation in our core European markets. Consumption was on an upward trend in Q3 and we saw public health volumes start to return in the region, including the UK NHS tender, which was put on hold now starting to reengage some other regions. For example, Russia are still meaningfully impacted by covid. Nonetheless, the general trajectory in Europe and rest of the region is one of recovery. And although we're watching the effects of the second wave in Europe closely, we still currently expect gas consumption to continue to improve sequentially. Obviously, our current views on the business could change rapidly, especially with sizable second peaks of disease and all the reimposition of significant lockdown's. However, in summary, we are currently seeing demand for just recovering across the board with Asia leading the way. Notwithstanding the understandable focus on coronavirus right now, we believe this pandemic will be temporary and well in debates, we believe that the outlook for TB testing will remain as strong, if not stronger, than it was before. Coronavirus TB screening is an essential part of controlling what is still the world's biggest killer from infectious disease. And just because covid-19 has arisen as another major killer, it doesn't negate the necessity for TB screening to return.

[00:05:57] It's understandable that public health resources are focused right now on covid-19, but that relative neglect of TB prevention will only make the TB problem more severe and the need for remedial action stronger once the covid-19 pandemic fades. With demand recovering and the need to test for TB is acute and important as ever, we're extremely confident in the demand outlook for our tests, given our confidence in the future while still being mindful of opex and conserving capital where appropriate, we are continuing to spend in areas that we believe will maximize our growth and success. We plan to hold an Investor Day in mid-December to give more color on our strategy for growth in the business and how our investments supporting the long term growth of the company. Briefly, we're focused on four key initiatives. Firstly, we're expanding our commercial channel, especially in China, where we've been in a transition to a new business model away from our prior exclusive distribution partner to a model whereby we take more direct control over sales, promotional and market development activities. We continue to add resources there. Given the magnitude of the untapped opportunity, we've also been strengthening our resources in targeted Southeast Asian countries. Lastly, we're building up our technical service infrastructure in support of a growing pipeline of equipment installs driven by automation strategy. Secondly, we continue to invest in programs to reduce the cost of goods, to continue our long term trend of gross margin expansion. This also gives us more pricing flexibility, which, coupled with the benefits of automation, will allow us to improve economics for our customers.

[00:07:31] In addition, we see this is underpinning future growth as we seek to penetrate additional, more price sensitive markets and segments. We continue to invest in ways to differentiate and extend our market leading test performance, one of the consistent strengths of our test and a principal reason our customers choose our test has been a differentiated performance in terms of sensitivity, reproducibility and reliability and immunosuppressed populations, as well as our significant ease of use advantages and phlebotomy and sample shipment. We're constantly working to communicate and extend our performance advantage over the alternatives in the market. With that in mind, after another successful PMA supplement submission to the FDA on 13th, we recently obtained US clearance for the T sportive test to be used in pediatric populations as young as two years old. That makes us the first and only blood test for TB cleared for use in pediatrics in the US. We are ramping up marketing and sales efforts behind our launch in this important high volume segment of the US market. Lastly, we're focused on delivering automation to our customers globally. I'm pleased to announce today that we've submitted a supplement to gain clearance from the FDA to sell automation in the US market based on typical review timelines. We would expect approval in the second half of 2021. In parallel, we continue to make good progress on platform development and on working towards providing automation in other jurisdictions. We believe that automation changes the game for us and we will provide more insights into automation program and how this impacts the market at our upcoming Investor Day.

[00:09:12] Underpinning these four key initiatives, we also continue to build solid foundations to support the company's growth, the plant capacity expansions and oxes facilities, as well as the relocation of our two Massachusetts sites into one new site are progressing well. Taken together, these will give us expand the manufacturing capacity, additional space to automate more of our manufacturing processes, expanded office space for our own large lodging headcount and expanded laboratory supposed to develop and showcase our automation to customers. We're also executing on our project to replace our antiquated operating financial system with a new ERP system which will, once implemented, give us new analytics and bring multiple efficiencies to current processes. That continues to be a huge opportunity for growth in the TV space, and it's critical that we continue to execute on the strategic priorities of the business. I'd now like to shift gears and give an update on our work in sales off to one of the great assets of our company resulting from almost 20 years of work is our expertize and our really powerful technology to measure TESOL function at a single cell level. This is our Tissot technology platform. As we look to grow the company outside of our core TV market. One of the things we're looking to do is to find new clinical outlets to deploy this world. Leading technology sars-cov-2 has provided a great opportunity for us to showcase the power of our technology and to establish a new revenue line in a new disease area.

[00:10:43] We're proceeding on multiple fronts here. As you may recall, we recently made a research use only test available to measure T cell responses against sars-cov-2, the virus that causes covid-19 based on multisport technology. This test provides a measure of the strength of the T cell response against a wide range of sars-cov-2 antigens. We've produced this test because we feel that T cells have an important role to play in the immune response to sars-cov-2, and we want it to be well positioned to move quickly for clinical use. Case for measuring T cells emerged. Exciting evidence on the performance of our tests will shortly be published, but we've already learned some key things to support the beliefs we had when we started this work. Firstly, the vast majority of people with confirmed sars-cov-2 infection produce a measurable T cell response showing how important T cells are in fighting this infection. Secondly, we detect confirmed sars-cov-2 infections. Westar energy tests on negative. Thirdly, we now know the T cell responses against sars-cov-2, as measured in our test, are strongly associated with protection against subsequent infection and that this is true even in super negative patients. Based on the evidence we're seeing both from our own test, unsupported evidence being published every day in the academic literature, we're now confident the T cells have a role to play in our fight against covid-19. To that end, we have made the decision to advance quickly towards developing an automatable EBITDA format of our test optimized for the data we've now obtained using the research used only version of the test, we plan to submit this to covid test for FDA clearance under the pathway with CE marking.

[00:12:26] In parallel, we will communicate more about our timelines, plans and anticipated use cases at an upcoming Investor Day and also the clinical use cases from an EBITDA test. We're convinced that TESOL measurement has a crucial role to play in the evaluation and rollout of vaccines against covid-19. We're not alone in this. The UK government's vaccine task force has recognized that measuring TESOL response is a critical piece of the puzzle and they want to measure T cell responses in a standardized way to allow a clear comparison of the different vaccine candidates they specifically wanted, and least sports technology to measure immune responses. Given its sensitivity and advantages over other methods, we are uniquely placed being the only company in the world offering regulated Aliceville assays for TESOL measurement with approvals around the globe. We've been selected by the Vaccine Task Force as the sole provider of TESOL testing services in support of their work. And we'll be providing our research used to support Discovery sars-cov-2 test, as well as exploiting our tehsil expertize and service infrastructure to provide additional TESOL measurement assays. Work has already begun and we will start to recognize revenues from this work starting in Q4. We expect this work to last for several quarters. Even once we hopefully have an efficacious vaccine is available, there will be studies required to look at vaccine efficacy and longevity in different populations.

[00:13:54] Using the data we're continually building, we're now working on educating other government programs on the rationale for measuring T cells and believe we're well positioned to serve this market. Given our unique ability to produce, ship and run large numbers of spot based tests in a highly standardized manner. As will be apparent in the comments I've just made, things are moving very fast for the company and there are many important developments in the business in light of this, we feel that taking a deep dove on the business will be informative to investors. Consequently, we intend to hold an investor day in mid-December, which will give a lot more color on how the landscape is changing in the TV space and how the investments we've been making over the past two years have repositioned the company to capitalize on what's a great long term growth opportunity. Secondly, we'll be taking a deeper dove into our sars-cov-2 plans, explaining the role of T cells in the area, the use cases that are emerging, and our plans to address those using our tehsil expertize and unique spot technology. Lastly, will be commenting on the growth strategy of the company, including how we intend to leverage that tehsil expertize and our global commercial channel to build the business over the longer term, as well as giving some viewpoints on the future financial trajectory of the business. I'll now hand over to Matt, who'll give you some more detailed comments on our financials in the quarter.

[00:15:16] Thank you, Peter. Our full gap results have shown in our press release issued Today show the comparison of our Q3 2020 with Q3. Twenty nineteen total revenues in the third quarter of nineteen point four million were down eight percent versus the seasonally high revenues of twenty one point two million in Q3. Twenty nineteen. Breaking down our reported revenues on a regional basis, Azia revenue was thirteen point three million, representing sixty eight percent of our revenue. US revenue was four point four million, representing twenty three percent of our revenue. In Europe, rest of world revenue was one point seven million, representing nine percent of our revenue. Turning the volumes in the third quarter, we sold approximately two hundred and fifty thousand TB tests in the U.S. via sales in approximately seven hundred fifty thousand tests in our US region, both via sales and test process in our UK ODL service business. Gross profit for the quarter was fourteen point nine million and down four percent from gross profit in the prior year period. Overall, gross margin for the quarter was seventy six point four percent, an increase of about 340 basis points from the prior year. As volumes recovered in the underlying progress we've been making on COGS once again become apparent in our gross margin numbers. Product gross margins topped seventy seven percent in the quarter, with service gross margins still below our usual levels due to lower TB volumes running through our UK lab.

[00:16:41] Turning operating expenses, operating expenses decreased five percent from the prior year period to fourteen point six million. While we've been very disciplined with discretionary spend throughout the year, we still continue to hire resources to support the future of the business, particularly in sales and marketing and R&D. Sales and marketing expenses decreased to six point six million, primarily driven by cost control measures and a reduction in marketing and travel expenses due to the covid-19 pandemic, which offset continued headcount additions, particularly in Asia, research and development expenses increase to two point six million due to our continued investment in automation initiatives, including clinical studies to support regulatory approvals. In addition to spend related to our work on the sars-cov-2 product, general and administrative expenses were slightly lower than last year at five point four million. Operating expenses for the third quarter included approximately one point one million of share based compensation. As revenues have recovered, so has the bottom line of the company, net loss from continuing operations was just ninety nine thousand dollars. EBITDA was five hundred seven thousand seven thousand dollars in adjusted EBITDA, which excludes share based compensation, unrealized gains or losses and unusual items, if any, was one point seven million for the quarter.

[00:18:03] Both EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non gap measures. Turning to the balance sheet, we finished the third quarter with a very healthy cash position of approximately one hundred and sixty dollars million, a reduction of about five million dollars from Q2 close. As our revenues have rebounded in Q3, we're back to a normalized level of accounts receivable, which accounted for the majority of the cash moving in the quarter. I'll now hand it back to Peter, who will discuss our business outlook.

[00:18:30] Thank you, Mark. We currently expect Q4 revenues to fall between 19 and 20 million dollars, returning the overall company to growth over PREE pandemic revenues of eighteen point one dollars million in Q4 2019, which included 600000 dollars of now discontinued C6 line revenue after a record quarter. We're expecting Asia-Pac revenues to be lower sequentially consistent with normal seasonal patterns. However, we do expect Asia-Pac to show increasing year over year growth versus Q4 last year. We're expecting sequential revenue increases in both our U.S. and Europe. Rest of world regions narrowing the gap to Q4 last year. That concludes our formal prepared remarks will open up the line for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Steven Mah, Piper Sandler, where your line is open. Please go ahead.

Steven Mah

[00:19:43] Ok, great, thanks, Peter. So water regulations, so just a few questions on the spot sars-cov-2 test, he said it was more sensitive than existing serology tests. Could you could you explain that a bit more? Is that related to the single cell sensitivity of the technology or are there other things going on?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:20:09] Good morning, Stephen, and thanks for the comments so, yeah, what I said was that t cells can detect people who are missed by serology and that's not really specifically a sensitivity thing because surgical tests are very analytically sensitive. It's a biology thing. And what I mean by that is, you know, the there are two parts of your adaptive immune response, the T cell side and the antibody side and that kind of independent. And so you can have people's immune response reacting where the T cell site predominates or the antibody side predominates or where both happened together. And what we're what we're seeing here is in sars-cov-2, there are clearly people where the T cell site is predominating and you can see T cell responses where you can't see an antibody response. I hope that answers your question.

Steven Mah

[00:21:01] Thank you so much. And that revenues would start in Q4. Can you just give us a sense of the contribution in Q4, given your you just gave Q4 guidance of 2020?

Matt McLaughlin

[00:21:16] Yeah, we will start to see some covid revenues in Q4 from the vaccine taskforce contract, but it's not material overall.

Steven Mah

[00:21:26] They got it and then long term on the spot, he said the revenue potentially lost several quarters. Is there an opportunity to use test longer term? You know, I had the opportunity to do it for, you know, durability of potential vaccine. But is there a potential way to use it to screen people that have been previously exposed to carbonating, you know, ahead of, you know, potential vaccine regimens?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:21:57] Yes, yes, absolutely, I mean, one of the use cases, the test would be to understand who's had prior exposure and still has some kind of level of immunity, and that need will continue for some considerable period of time, even if, as we all hope, vaccines start to become available, particularly as it might well be the case, the vaccines won't have 100 percent product protective efficacy, and they may not last in terms of duration forever. So clearly there is, I think, going to be a fairly good use case for these tests well through 2021 and potentially even beyond that. But I think the other thing that we're very mindful of is that through sars-cov-2, we're getting to introduce our technology and our unique, unique capabilities to a whole different audience. And that's clearly going to benefit our TV business, but also could introduce our technology for other purposes to other kinds of clients. And so we see this very much as a play for the longer term as well.

Steven Mah

[00:23:02] Ok, great. That's really helpful. And then maybe going back to you to the quarter performance and leave this question for Matt, was there any backlog coming off the severe lockdowns in the prior quarter, sort of like stockpiling this quarter?

Matt McLaughlin

[00:23:21] No. So from a just from an inventory management standpoint at our customers and distributors, we talked about it in Q two and some of the performance in Q2 was really people drawing down inventory. So if you think about Quest, for example, we knew that this year they wanted to get from holding a couple months of inventory to closer to one month, which is how they run their laboratories. And they did that in the second quarter. So we didn't see any impact of kind of people stocking up. The shipments that we saw are very much in line with end user consumption, and that's how we track it.

Steven Mah

[00:23:57] Ok, OK, that's helpful. And then the I guess my last question to you, a little bit more color on the gross margin improvement year over year.

Matt McLaughlin

[00:24:11] I'm early. Yeah, so if you look at the year over year gross margin improvements, there's two things I would point to. One is from a pricing standpoint, pricing was relatively stable in all areas, with the exception of China, which is still getting the benefit on the year over year comp from shifting from our old distributor to our new distributor. So there was a pricing bump that went into effect partway through Q3 of last year. So that was part of the gross margin improvement. And then the second piece is just the continued cost out efforts that we drive in the supply chain. So we continuously have a deck of projects that we're working to drive down cost. And that's really the second driver that you're seeing, the gross margin improvement year over year, obviously quarter over quarter. Some of that is just volume driven. And recall that we had some inventory write offs in the first half of the year related to the drop in volume, and those have now ceased.

Steven Mah

[00:25:05] Ok, great, thanks, appreciate it. Yeah, thanks, David.

And our next question comes from the line of Sung Ji Nam with BTIG. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Sung Ji Nam

[00:25:18] Hi, thanks for taking the questions. Sorry, um, maybe starting off with but the lack you automation platform. Just curious how that's trending or tracking the readers where that's commercially available.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:25:39] Yes. Thanks for the question and hope that you're OK. So, yeah, in terms of t cell select an automation, it's been available for a little while now in Europe and we've been really very pleased with the customer receptivity to this and how much they believe it improves their workflow and their throughput. Obviously, covid has somewhat disruptive, disrupted sales, pipelines and installs just because of the ability to travel. But we remain very encouraged by the customer reception of the automation in the jurisdictions where we've started to talk about it.

Sung Ji Nam

[00:26:18] Ok, great. And then my follow up is back to the T cell response has just a clarification there are you guys seeing superior metrics in terms of measuring that across the board for covid-19, or is it just for certain populations in terms of trying to better understand Demián profile? I guess that the patient population.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:26:44] Yeah, look, I mean that the PCR molecular antigen detection method methodologies to look for the virus itself will remain the mainstay of diagnosis for obvious reasons. They work generally extremely well, but there are some situations where they don't work great. Similarly, symbology is a kind of secondary test, can be helpful for understanding the immune response or part of the immune response to sars-cov-2 and also fill in some of the blanks that, you know, there are still even with molecular and antigen tests, what t cells are doing is they're complementary to those two tests that give you additional information that you don't get from those other tests. And they can be helpful in a variety of situations. And so we'll detail that and a lot more clarity in the Investor Day. But just at this point in time, just future cells is kind of complementary and adding additional information that could help us better manage patients and but diagnose the disease and protection from subsequent infection.

Sung Ji Nam

[00:27:46] Great, thank you, that's all from me, thanks.

And our next question comes from the line of Chris Lin was. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Chris Lin

[00:27:59] Hey, Matt, thanks for taking questions, maybe just to talk about how Q4 guidance reflects the impact of resurgence of cases in both Europe and the U.S., he also does provide a bit more specificity on trends you saw exiting October.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:28:16] Yes, OK, so. Yeah, I'll take this one so in terms of the guide for Q4, obviously, you know, we are clearly watching the rise in cases in Europe and the you know, that the lockdown's that are starting to roll across Europe and, you know, guidance for every company in this space is going to have to be dynamic, you know, based on, you know, how the pandemic unfolds. However, you know, we still stand by our guidance, given what we're what we're seeing right now. And our Q4 guide reflects the best information as we have it today in terms of trends specifically coming out of October. You know, we don't have October data for a variety of our markets, so it's a little difficult to comment on that specifically. Anything else you add up?

Matt McLaughlin

[00:29:09] Yeah, the only thing I would add is as we left Q3, we did see sequentially July and August, August to September, obviously heading into October, positive trends really across almost every region. So that's something where we're pretty comfortable with in terms of that trajectory as we were heading into Q4.

Chris Lin

[00:29:31] Ok, maybe moving to China, could you just help us dissect the Q3 China growth and contact the volume at existing and new account when you mentioned that those were both factors? I was hoping to quantify that more. And maybe a bigger picture question. Can you provide a bit more detail and hire new direct business model? And China is impacting growth.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:29:57] Yes, I mean, I'll answer the second question first, I mean, the reasons for going to rates in China were manifold, but in short, we just feel that having our own team on the ground and the ability to increase the resources there just gives us the best opportunity to drive growth near to medium to long term in what is going to become one of the largest markets in the world. And so we feel this is an important story of a new chapter with our long term growth in mind. I've been very pleased with how things have gone in the first year or so since you made that transition. You know, we're learning, you know, intel from the market is just so much better. Our ability to influence the market is so much better. And as a result of that, we are already starting to win new accounts in terms of breaking down that the growth specifically, I'm just probably not going to get into that level of granularity for competitive reasons. But, you know, the key points really are that, you know, test consumption kind of in existing accounts, you know, health care seeking behavior, you know, is getting back very much to normal in China. That's the kind of first point. And the second point is that we are driving genuine volume growth through winning new accounts. It's not just it's not just price increases driving. They're driving the revenue increase.

Chris Lin

[00:31:18] Ok, speaking of your primary competitor, they recently asserted that they expect 2020 one revenue to be at least at the 2019 level, given your guide for year over year growth in Q4, would be reasonable for us to believe you could actually deliver growth beyond the twenty nineteen level next year.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:31:39] I'm going to try not to be drawn on 2020 on guidance as is our custom. We will give that on the next call. But, you know, I think it's obviously great that we already expect the company overall to about its growth in Q4.

Chris Lin

[00:31:52] Ok, last question for me, and I appreciate you trying to give more details at your Investor Day, but you maybe give us a preview on your commercialization plans with key discoveries, particularly in the U.S. Is this a product you anticipate selling through request? Then you just talk about developing an automatable IBD test. Can you leverage the automation solutions you have available for TV or is this something you have to start from scratch on the automation?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:32:21] It will very much follow the automation solutions. We have a very flexible TV. It cannot be almost identical process. So it's all about leveraging what we've already developed on the TV side in terms of channel to market. And I'd prefer to comment on that in the in mid-December. But ultimately, you know, if this thing takes off, then we'll be looking for all and every channel to deliver capacity into the market, starting obviously with our existing customers as the first port of call.

Chris Lin

[00:32:54] Ok, great, thanks for taking my question. Thanks, Chris.

And our next question comes from the line of Tycho Peterson with JPMorgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:33:08] Hi, this is Casey on for Tycho, my first question, how much did the FDA clearance for two spots for use in pediatrics, how much did that increase the tab of sport? And will that be a material growth driver moving forward?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:33:27] Yeah, a great question. Yeah. So, I mean, pediatrics is a meaningful part of the seven point three million tests we estimate done in the physician offices every year in the US. So it's well above a million tests a year, we think. And so therefore it does represent a significant market opportunity and one that we clearly believe will be another driver of growth for the company going forward, both in the short, medium and long term.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:33:59] Got it. And then as it relates to the advantages of using t spot versus skin in terms of limiting interpersonal contact during covid-19, can you point to any new customer wins in the quarter that may be driven by this dynamic? And how should we think about this moving forward as normal volumes are normalized? Thanks.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:34:21] Yeah, great. Great question. So I mean, we don't track that as a as a particular KPI in the company. It's more anecdotal. But clearly, anecdotally, that's still a reason why people are choosing to run our blood test because the single biggest advantage know ultimately our general view is once you've convinced someone to change from something they've been doing for 100 years, you know, once they've tried it, they don't go back. So we have extremely high customer retention rates and I don't see the situation being any different.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:34:52] Got it. Thank you. Thank you.

And I'm showing no further questions at this time. And I would like to turn the conference back over to Peter Smith for any further remarks.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

[00:35:06] Great. Well, thank you all for joining us to discuss our third quarter 2020 results, and we look forward to speaking to you again in our upcoming Investor Day in mid-December. Thanks. Bye for now.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference, this does conclude the program and you may all disconnect.