Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) was as integrated as any super major a few years back. But, unlike some of the more successful companies that integrated, Marathon Petroleum was not getting the market valuation credit for that integration. Therefore, the management decided to gradually unlock value. The latest announcement to sell the Speedway division for $21 billion represents a surprisingly large amount of the company enterprise value. Investors in effect get the rest of the company for the remaining debt.

Part of the reason for this low valuation is that margins collapsed across the spectrum of many oil and gas businesses. So, when the refiner reported poor second quarter results from refining, Mr. Market lumped this business along with the rest of the industry and consigned the stock to the doghouse.

But Marathon Petroleum Corporation has two businesses that have held up rather well during the period of coronavirus demand destruction. Both the midstream MPLX (MPLX) and the various retail gasoline businesses held up rather well. That distinguishes this refiner from many others that are not diversified.

Now, during the third quarter, some margins are recovering from the collapse. Note that the market was surprised by the earnings which also benefitted from no depreciation recorded for Speedway due to the pending sale. However, with volatile oil prices, it should not surprise investors that visibility of refining earnings is very low, and misses in both directions are common. Therefore, a miss in the other direction along with stock price volatility should be expected during the recovery.

Mr. Market has long fretted about management of this corporation. The reason is when Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), the oil producer, was spun off from the corporation, it was very clear that management had some work to do to whip that company into shape. I followed that progress on several previous articles.

Value is often unlocked in a sale because the management of the company division was less than optimal. Vertical diversification only works if management keeps tight control on every aspect of the business. It is very clear here that management did no such thing. Therefore, the vertical integration resulted in subpar profitability and the resulting low enterprise value in the marketplace. At least, this management has admitted the limits of its management abilities by gradually releasing the various subsidiaries so that they become more profitable.

Therefore, potential investors can look forward to some more sales in the future. There is always the possibility that a new CEO or chairman comes along who is able to put the controls in place necessary for above-average profitability. But, for now, this management has chosen to unlock value, and that should provide investors with decent gains for the next few years.

Notice that the ratios are getting somewhat stretched. But unless that "stretched" lasts for a while, the lending market probably will not be concerned. Also, the pending sale is another reassurance to the market. This company is financially okay. Management just needs to work to get more of a profitability edge.

The MPLX subsidiary is consolidated on the company balance sheets.

MPLX benefits the parent company as shown above. Midstream is a steady business with long-term contracts. Therefore, the current challenges would have to last years to materially affect the business. This is a huge benefit to Marathon Petroleum Corporation because the main refinery business had a very rough second quarter.

MPLX has been run very conservatively as that midstream debt shown above is lower than most midstream partnerships I follow. Compare this to Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) with the debt ratio at 5 and an investment-grade rating. The big risk for MPLX shareholders is one main customer. But that customer, Marathon Petroleum, has an investment-grade rating.

Even though the midstream business is out of favor currently, the steady cash flow is extremely valuable to the parent company when refining margins collapse. Unfortunately, both MPLX and Energy Transfer are partners in the DAPL pipeline. That disputes involving the DAPL do add some risk to MPLX. But, unlike Energy Transfer, MPLX is not the operator of the pipeline and so is more likely to have a reduced liability should an unfavorable court decision result. Still, there is a good possibility that both Energy Transfer and MPLX will have to, at some point, impair the investment in the DAPL pipeline and receive reduced contributions. There is a lower possibility of the partners having to pay some form of damages as a result of the ongoing litigation.

Similarly, this company has a retail gasoline business, and that business has held up rather well for Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Even during the shut-in caused by the coronavirus demand destruction, people still needed to use their cars. This is another valuable steady cash flow that further distinguishes this refiner from the competition.

The sale of the Speedway business should net about $16.5 billion in cash and reduce debt in two ways. First, there will be a transfer of debt (or payoff of the related debt) associated with the business of that division, and second, there will be excess cash available to either distribute to shareholders, make an acquisition, or repay debt.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Speedway business are nearly equal to the market value of the stock. Basically, shareholders receive the rest of the business for about the remaining $3 billion of market value plus the remaining corporate debt. Even in the current situation, that is an absurdly low valuation for the company.

Shareholders should expect management to continue to maximize shareholder value in the future. One possible way is a partial spinoff of the various divisions so that Mr. Market can more easily visualize the value of the different parts of the company.

But, more importantly, it is time for management to realize that the consolidated model is not working because management is not maximizing the profits of the various parts of this diversified enterprise. That should imply a change in management style and attitude in the future.

The moves that Marathon Oil management made to improve profitability as a standalone company are a testament to the shortcomings of the Marathon Petroleum Corporation management style. Diversification can work. But only if management accurately manages all parts of the corporation. So, another way for shareholders to realize the value of this company is for the parent company management to considerably "up their game".

Some parts, like the MPLX midstream partnership, appear to be running rather well. So, the model of having public shareholders while retaining control may be duplicated with the retail gasoline division to see if that success can be duplicated. The price that management received for the Speedway business indicates that there is more profitability down the road for the buyer. It is the management's job to realize that profitability for shareholders. If that cannot be done, then the sale of the various divisions is definitely a logical, if inferior, strategy for shareholders.

In the meantime, investors can review this bargain-priced stock now. If management decides to sell more units to unlock value, then there will be periodic but lumpy increases in the value of the investment. Should management decide to instead run the businesses better, then both appreciation potential and dividends in the future could be substantial from the current price. Mediocre management can be quite risky for shareholders. But this management appears to have embraced a strategy that should lead to capital gains and special dividends in the future.

