The Semiconductor Industry: Boom, Boom

Novel and futuristic applications in AI, gaming, contactless operations, healthcare, etc., are likely to multiply and accelerate the demand for semiconductors.

Industry leaders believe that COVID-19 will act as a major demand driver. However, the action is expected to intensify only in 2021 or 22.

Though the semiconductor sector is witnessing major supply chain disruptions, its stocks are buzzing around happily, having outperformed the other tech stocks in the last 3 months.

It is very difficult to get people to focus on the most important things when you're in boom times. − Jeff Bezos

The semiconductor sector outperformed other tech stocks in the last 3 months and is still going strong. A majority (59%) of industry honchos believe that COVID-19 will significantly increase the demand for 5G, AI, IoT, gaming, and robotics applications, and autonomous vehicles, thereby providing a solid boost to semiconductor makers in the future.

This is a steaming-hot sector in the long run, and some savvy players are discounting its prospects now. Investors can consider using the current stock market correction because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and election uncertainty to pick up quality chipmaker stocks on dips (or a crash).

Image Source: KPMG Advisory

Here is the semiconductor industry factsheet that will help you make an informed decision:

Near-Term Challenges

While COVID-19 has brightened the semiconductor industry’s long-term prospects, it has also placed many hurdles in the near term. Supply chains have gotten majorly disrupted and cybersecurity concerns have multiplied because even the most critical work is being carried out in WFH mode. Companies have furloughed employees, implemented technological upgrades (cloud, automation), and increased internal supply chain capabilities. Expenses have increased, and therefore the companies are in a cost-cutting mode. Many have shelved or postponed capital investments because of the virus and the post-election uncertainty.

Our trade relationship with China is something to worry about because if relations deteriorate then global supply chains could get further disrupted. Another wildcard to worry about is the U.S.–China–Taiwan tango over semiconductor chip production. Companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) outsource their production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM), and any cold vibes in the future can add to the supply chain woes. Meanwhile, the U.S. is trying to increase its domestic production.

The near-term challenges are a big negative for small- and medium-sized chipmakers. Big chipmakers are smiling all the way to the bank though, and investors are lapping up their stocks.

Market Recovery Scenarios

In October 2020, analysts estimated that semiconductor companies are likely to experience a 3% drop in revenues in 2020 in the best case, and a 12% fall in the worst case. The key reasons responsible for the fall were identified as a drop in demand, supply disruptions, higher expenses, and the industry-specific impact.

Image Source: Statista

The research firm McKinsey has developed two recovery scenarios:

Scenario 1, entitled A3: An optimistic scenario that estimates demand to pick up in Q4 2020.

Scenario 2, entitled A1: A pessimistic scenario that estimates demand to pick up only in 2022.

Both scenarios suggest that the sector will experience negative growth in 2020. Storage, automotive, and wired communication segments are likely to lead the demand growth in 2021–22. In general, 2020 is expected to be a negative year, 2021, slightly positive, and 2022 the take-off year. Also, the demand growth in 2022 will look strong because 2020 is such a low-base year.

Image Source: McKinsey

Based on these scenarios, investors can hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

Future Applications

Semiconductor companies have a lot to look forward to after 2022. Aside from the increase in demand from the applications discussed above, the following applications are also likely to multiply demand:

Increase in IoT usage in government, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Contactless operations – such as biometrics, touch screens, and other contactless applications.

Use of AI in healthcare.

Need for devices that help the elderly in assisted-living facilities.

Robotics.

Drone delivery services.

A Few Semiconductor Companies to Track

1. Nvidia Corporation: The company serves gaming, data center, automotive, OEM/IP, and visualization businesses. Gaming and data center contribute 88% to its revenues. Analysts estimate the company’s revenues to grow at 57% in 2020 and 21.90% in 2021.

2. Marvell Technology: I have covered MRVL’s internals in this post that will help you understand the risks associated with the company.

3. Broadcom: Broadcom's product offerings serve wireless, broadband, data center, networking, software, and a few other markets. AVGO has been growing at an average rate of 30.56% in the last 5 years and analysts estimate that it will report 3.4% growth in 2020, and a 15.6% growth in 2021.

Here’s a list of semiconductor companies for folks unhappy with just three.

Summing Up

Semiconductor stocks, especially the biggies, are buzzing all over the place. In the last 3 months, this sector has outperformed the other tech stocks by a small, yet significant, margin.

Image Source: My tweet based on a report about the semiconductor sector in The Lead-Lag Report

I believe that savvy market players have started discounting the sector’s prospects in 2021–22. Markets are in negative territory these days (week ending October 30, 2020), and yet these stocks are buzzing. The reason for this could only be the promising future of the semiconductor sector because there is as such no motivation for investors to get bullish in such a volatile and negative market, and especially just before the elections.

The sector has great prospects in the long term and is likely to witness boom times after COVID-19 is contained. America is also bringing production back home, and this too will work as a powerful growth driver. Then there are the new and futuristic applications that will multiply the regular demand.

It’s a no-brainer that this sector has great prospects and looks extremely investable for the long term.

*Like this article? Don't forget to click the Follow button above!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.