Unless robust and reliable trial results in Covid-19 patients are reported soon, I expect a downward trend over the next several weeks and months.

The problem here is that the company has over-reported the supposed "incredible results" in the preclinical tests obtained for some of these candidate drugs.

Due to this huge Covid-19 program, the share price has skyrocketed in recent months, although since the August peak the stock price has been deflating to reach around $7.

The global pandemic motivated by Covid-19 has caused, especially in the first half of this year 2020, the appearance of a bubble in many stocks in the biotechnology sector. Many of these companies, due to the seriousness and worldwide impact of the health crisis, have tried to "take advantage" of this situation to incorporate certain drugs, some already existing or newly discovered, into their pipelines, with surprising curative properties against the coronavirus, as well as vaccines that, according to the PR of some companies, have achieved surprising results in preliminary trials. Likewise, tests for the detection of the coronavirus, both in saliva and in blood, have been another of the star products that many biotechnology companies have incorporated into the trials within their respective pipeline.

It really seemed like no biotech company wanted to be left behind in the race for the most effective cure, vaccine, or test to combat Covid-19.

But, as expected, weeks and months have passed and many of these companies do not finish developing their drugs, vaccines or anti-Covid tests, and therefore, investor confidence begins to deteriorate, with the consequent drop in the share price.

Companies like Ibio (NYSE:IBIO), Vbib (NASDAQ:VBI), Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) , Inovio (NASDAQ:INO), among others, have seen how their shares have collapsed in recent months by more than 50%.

But if we had to choose a biotech company that has most expanded its pipeline in the Covid-19 race, it would be Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE). In its pipeline we currently find 8 candidates drugs related to Covid-19! I don't think there is any biotech company with such a broad Covid-19 pipeline.

I do not want to criticize Sorrento's attempt to find drugs, vaccines and tests to be able to combat the coronavirus more effectively, but it does make me cautious because of the large number of candidate drugs that it has been incorporating in just a few months in its pipeline related to COVID-19.

And unlike other biotechnologies, Sorrento has not focused on one test or drug, but has initiated research in all different fields related to Covid-19: therapies, vaccines and tests.

Every news related to its Covid test/drugs was reported by the Company with the corresponding PR, which used to cause an immediate increase in the share price. I think the number of press releases issued by Sorrento in recent months may have broken records in the field of corporate communication. Furthermore, the tone in which these reports have been expressed has often been greatly exaggerated, using superlatives when reporting the incredible preclinical results, typical communication characteristics of Sorrento Therapeutics founder and CEO Henry Ji.

As a reaction to this avalanche of PR's related to Covid-19, the share price had practically multiplied by 10 until August!, From $2 at the beginning of last April, to $20 reached at the beginning of August.

Since the August peak, the stock price has been deflating to reach around $7 in recent days. It seems that the market is beginning to be skeptical about the real possibilities that Sorrento has with its Covid-19 program.

Sorrento's share price has been very volatile in recent months, with many ups and downs as a result of the continued PR’s reported by the Company on news about its Covid-19 program. This continued speculation has led the share price to show a pattern of strong rises and falls, without maintaining an upward trend over time.

In addition, some of its new candidate drugs (Covi-shield or Covi-trace) have been involved in some controversy; for example, investment firm Hindenburg Research has questioned the efficacy of some of these candidate drugs, providing some evidence, as we will see later.

In reality, none of their new Covid-related drugs, so far, are backed by serious, independent studies. All are in preclinical phases, without having been tested in Covid-19 patients. And with multiple candidate drugs (vaccines, tests, antivirals, etc.) from other biotech companies that have already been approved or are currently being tested at very advanced stages, it appears Sorrento is lagging behind.

With a current market capitalization just under $2 billions ($500 millions before the Covid-19 pandemic started), the Company is, in my opinion, highly overvalued, and it is very likely that as it passes over time, the stock price will continue to fall until it reaches pre-Covid levels.

I am not evaluating the rest of the Sorrento portfolio here, where there are some candidate drugs in the field of immunotherapy and pain.

In my current analysis, I do not consider these other candidate drugs because almost 100% of the revaluation in recent months has been due to products related to Covid-19.

Some may think that the more Covid-19 candidate drug in the pipeline, the better, because in the end, the more likely some of them will eventually be approved. But I think this is not a correct thinking, because it is not about quantity, but quality.

As an example of behavior in the Covid race totally contrary to Sorrento we find the biotechnology BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX). This company has been researching for several years with an antiviral "Galidesivir" that has shown high efficacy in “in vitro” tests against a wide range of different types of virus (filovirus, coronavirus, etc). Its safety profile is excellent according to a phase 1 trial conducted last year. And now it is immersed in trials with Covid patients, to verify its effectiveness in several hospitals in Brazil under the direction of one of the most prestigious Brazilian doctors specialized in infectious diseases; Dr. Esper Kallas. Results are expected before the end of this year 2020. Well, with this great efficacy and safety profile shown by Galidesivir, BioCryst has only reported one PR in the last 7 months: the one that reported the start of the trial last April. It is true that this lack of updating of the Galidesivir trial is weighing on BioCryst's share price, but I believe that in the end, shareholders will be rewarded for the long wait with the report of good results and the consequent appreciation of the share price.

What products make up Sorrento's current Covid-19 program?

COVID-19 Programs

Source: Sorrento

As we can currently observe, the Covid-19 program is made up of 8 candidate candidate drugs, among which we can find practically everything: diagnostic tests for the detection of Covid, treatments against Covid through the use of antibodies, vaccines, drugs against the cytokine storm, etc.

Let’s start with a brief review of each of these products:

1) Covi-Trace

Covid early detection test (30 minutes) using saliva and without the need for a laboratory. This test has been developed by Columbia University and Sorrento has acquired the license for its development and subsequent sale.

According to the company, it has a high rate of effectiveness in detecting the disease:

Demonstrated sensitivity and specificity of 97% and 100%, respectively, in a preliminary study

Source: Sorrento

The test looks really amazing, and if it really had these features, it would generate huge revenue due to the huge demand for rapid tests for early detection of Covid patients that currently exists around the world.

The problem I see here is that the sensitivity and specificity data they give us is preliminary data from a very small trial of just 60 volunteers. In addition, there are already a number of tests approved for the early detection of Coronavirus, and there is even one approved by the FDA that uses saliva, the one developed by Yale University, SalivaDirect.

On the other hand, according to investment firm Hindenburg, a senior Columbia official in an interview has said:

This is a complete joke. Columbia did not assume they were getting involved in a stock pump and dump. .. Why would we sell something for $5 million and royalties that has market potential ... It is because it has no market potential.

On the other hand, and as they explained in an interview with bioworld, they expected to submit the US approval application to the FDA in the second half of August. This is the beginning of November and they still haven't request the FDA for anything:

We are in the process of collecting samples from patients; We will conduct those tests and we expect to send the US [application] in mid-August, late August ...

All a little weird, right?

2) Covi-track

In vitro diagnostic test kit for the detection of IgG and IgM antibodies in blood samples from patients who may have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Regarding this test, it must be said that serological tests identical to Covi-track already exist on the market. On the other hand, since Sorrento applied for a EUA to the FDA on June 10, more than 5 months have passed without a response. The FDA likely doesn’t see an urgent need for approval of this test because similar tests already exist.

3- Covi-guard (STI-1499) and Covi-AMG (STI -2020)

Sorrento is developing a neutralizing antibody that binds to the S1 subunit of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 (STI-1499) and affinity matured COVI-Guard (STI-2020).

As reported by the Company, STI-2020 has shown a more than 50-fold increase in potency in in vitro experiments.

On September 16, the FDA authorized the start of phase I trials in hospitalized patients with Covid-19 with the STI-1499 antibody. On the other hand, on September 28, the Company reported preclinical results indicating that Covi-guard neutralized 100% of the viral load in in vitro tests.

Although the reported preclinical results were promising, it remains to be seen how it behaves in Covid patients. This will be seen in the results of phase I in which they are still immersed.

As for STI-2020, they are still in preclinical trials.

There is a much controversy about the effectiveness of COVID-19 antibody treatments. Even so, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reported positive results on September 16 with a phase 1 trial in 452 Covid-19 patients, where no serious side effects were observed, and 72% of patients reduced the risk of being hospitalized with respect to the group control.

We will have to wait for the results of phase 1 to see if this Covi-guard is effective as a treatment against Covid-19.

4) Covi-Shield

On May 8, 2020, Sorrento Therapeutics announced a collaboration with Mount Sinai for the purpose of “generating antibody products that act as a 'protective shield' against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, potentially blocking and neutralizing the virus activity in populations at risk, as well as recently infected individuals. "

A few days later, on May 15, 2020, Sorrento Therapeutics announced that it had discovered an antibody that had "demonstrated 100% inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection." That same day, Henry Ji, referred to the discovery of the Company as a "cure".

This is another clear example of Sorrento's exaggerated statements, as a few days later, on May 22, 2020, BioSpace published an article stating that in a May 21, 2020 interview with Ji and Mark R. Brunswick , Vice President of Sorrento Therapeutics and The President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality, Ji "insisted that they did not say it was a cure."

This type of contradictory behavior makes me very skeptical about the veracity of the statements reported by the Company. Furthermore, since the initial communication about 6 months ago, there has been no progress, as it is currently in a preclinical state and with no signs of starting a phase I trial.

5) Covid Trap (STI 4398)

Sorrento announced on March 20, 2020 that it had designed and produced STI-4398, a proprietary ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2), as a SARS spike protein binding protein- Cov-2 virus. The objective of STI-4398 is to produce a soluble SARS-CoV-2 virus-binding decoy receptor protein that binds to the peak protein and blocks the interaction of the SARS-CoV-2 virus peak protein with ACE2 receptors present in the airways epithelial cells.

As can be read on the Company's website:

COVIDTRAP has demonstrated antiviral efficacy in in vitro cell culture models of coronavirus infection. COVIDTRAP is being developed to treat COVID-19 without the risk of antibody-dependent potentiation (ADE) infection. The Fc portion of the COVIDTRAP molecule is designed to abrogate interactions with the Fc receptors of immune cells. "

Here we find another antiviral that prevents virus replication by acting on ACE2 angiotensin.

On June 5, promising results were reported in in vitro tests and in animal models.

Since then no further progress has been reported.

According to The Lancet, this type of approach to preventing virus replication appears to be effective. The problem here is that there are already several trials under this form of action, such as the one currently being carried out by the Austrian biopharmacy Apeiron Biologics, where 89 patients in phase 2 trial have shown good results in terms of safety and efficacy.

Therefore, unless trials of STI-4398 in Covid patients begin soon, it seems likely that Sorrento will miss the opportunity to harness the full revenue potential that this candidate drug could have.

6) T-VIVA-19 (vaccine)

Sorrento is developing a T-VIVA-19 protein vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. T-VIVA-19 employs the rS1-Fc fusion protein, designed to target antigen-presenting cells that express the Fc receptor for enhanced and efficient induction of neutralizing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and T cell responses. " Source: Sorrento

Regarding this vaccine candidate, and knowing that it is only in a preclinical state, it is clear that in the race for covid vaccines, T-VIVA-19 is far behind. I give it very few options so that Sorrento can finally develop an effective and safe vaccine against Covid-19 before all those other candidate vaccines that are currently in very advanced stages.

7) ABIVERTINIB

Abivertinib is a novel small molecule tyrosine kinase (TKI) inhibitor that selectively targets both mutant forms of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK).

Source: Sorrento

Abivertinib binds irreversibly to the BTK receptor, preventing phosphorylation of the receptor. Due to this effect, it has shown potent immunomodulatory activities in vitro by inhibiting the production of key pro-inflammatory cytokines, including IL-1beta, IL-6, and TNF-alpha. These cytokines are associated with cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or cytokine storm and the progression of COVID-19 disease with poor outcomes in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

This drug, originally discovered to fight lung cancer through immunotherapy, is awaiting to star a phase II trial in patients with Covid-19.

Again, we are faced with a candidate drug in which trials in Covid-19 patients have not yet begun. Currently, there are many other candidate drugs in trials to combat the "cytokine storm" and some in advanced stages. This is not the case for ABIVERTINIB, where patient trials have not yet started.

Conclusion

Sorrento currently features a wide multitude of candidate drugs in its Covid-19 program. In its pipeline we find antivirals, vaccines, tests, etc. Due to this huge Covid-19 pipeline, the share price has skyrocketed in recent months due to the bubble that has formed in some biotech companies. And this is reflected in its market capitalization, which has gone from roughly $500 millions before Covid-19 started, to more than $2 billions today.

The problem here is that the Company has over-reported the supposed "incredible results" in the preclinical tests obtained for some of these candidate drugs, even referring to some of them as a "cure for Covid-19".

In other cases, Sorrento has some promising candidate drugs against Covid-19, but they are currently in very early stages (preclinical) and have not even started trials with Covid-19 patients. This delay will greatly penalize the earning potential that these candidate drugs may have in the future if approved.

In fact, until they present the results of the trials in patients with Covid-19, it will not be possible to know the real effectiveness, and I am afraid that we will still have to wait several months to know the results of some of these trials.

Ultimately, due to weaknesses in the current pipeline related to Covid-19, I think Sorrento, with a market cap of just under $2 billions, is highly overvalued.

Unless robust and reliable trial results in Covid-19 patients are reported soon (I don't think so), I expect a downward trend over the next several weeks and months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.