The risk-off signals were flashing during the final week of October. The stock market fell, even though the leading technology stocks posting losses after beating consensus earnings estimates for the third quarter. Crude oil fell below the bottom end of its trading range since June as the energy commodity slipped below the $35 per barrel level on the nearby NYMEX futures contract.

Europe and the US face a second, perhaps deadly, wave of COVID-19. Germany and France announced “lockdowns light” last week. If the pandemic follows the same route as earlier this year, we could expect raging infections in the US before the end of the year, just in time for the holiday season. Coronavirus looks like it will make for a far from festive period in November and December.

During risk-off periods, the prices of all assets fall. Meanwhile, the world’s central banks and governments will continue to pump liquidity and stimulus into markets at an unprecedented rate. With the US election soon to be in the rearview mirror, it will not be long before another round of stimulus caused the US Treasury to add to the borrowing of $3 trillion this year. The price tag for monetary and fiscal policies will be inflation. The coronavirus leaves even the most fiscally conservative politicians little choice but to assist businesses and individuals.

We could see sudden downside spikes in commodity prices during a risk-off period. When prices become falling knives, it can be unsettling for traders and investors. However, the most compelling opportunities arrive when fear peaks. I will be looking for opportunities to load up on commodities that are the building blocks of infrastructure if conditions get ugly over the coming weeks. The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF product (PICK) holds shares in the world’s leading producers of the building block raw materials.

An infrastructure package in the US is the next “New Deal”

COVID-19 has taken a substantial toll on the US and global economies. Unemployment has skyrocketed, and the pandemic is far from over. Last week, Germany, France, and the UK announced new lockdowns to stop the virus’s spread. If it follows the same path as earlier this year, the cases will continue to rise in the US, leaving a trail of death in its wake.

Scientists are coming closer to a vaccine, but it is not yet ready to immunize the US and world population. However, the breakneck pace of drug companies promises results in 2021.

This week’s US election caused the next round of stimulus to be shelved as negotiations between the Speaker of the House and Treasury Secretary did not yield a solution. The longer it takes for funds to reach struggling businesses and individuals, the more the economic pain will grow. The bottom line is that the pandemic will leave a trail of financial ramifications. The answer to the Great Depression in the US in the 1930s was President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and the outbreak of WW II and the war effort. In many ways, the coronavirus is a world war against an invisible enemy wreaking havoc with health and the economy.

Progressive Democrats have been pushing a Green New Deal to address climate change. The plan hinges on replacing fossil fuels with alternative energy. They claim it would create new “Green” jobs, but many are concerned that the loss of jobs in the US energy sector would overwhelm any new ones. While the initiative does not have widespread bipartisan support, a New Deal will be necessary to lift the US economy out of the post-pandemic lethargy.

The US infrastructure continues to crumble. The roads, tunnels, bridges, airports, and other areas desperately need updating and modernization. Technology has come a long way in the world over the past years, but US infrastructure has been left in the dust. We are likely to see the much-needed New Deal of the 2020s concentrate on rebuilding the United States.

Bipartisan support for rebuilding the US after the election for three reasons

The only thing that has stood in front of the start of a US government infrastructure package has been political wrangling in Washington DC. Republicans and Democrats have agreed on virtually nothing over the past years. Each political party has refused to act in a bipartisan fashion to avoid giving the other the appearance of a victory.

In the aftermath of the election, we are likely to see the elected leaders address the economic future. The first issue will be a long-overdue stimulus package. The Federal Reserve has said that fiscal stimulus is the only option for addressing the current economic landscape. We could see Congress move quickly in the coming days and weeks.

When it comes to the longer-term solutions for the economy, there is broad bipartisan support for an infrastructure package that would kill two birds with one stone, providing jobs and rebuilding crumbling the United States.

There are three clear reasons why it is not a question of if there will be a national infrastructure rebuilding project, but when it will begin.

The first is the danger of antiquated buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, and airports that pose a rising threat to the nation.

The second is the new need for a massive jobs program in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Finally, the deficit level is now so large that another couple of trillion will be like a drop in the ocean. Politicians are not likely to get all that much pushback from constituents if they continue to spend. Taxes are likely to rise under a new administration and political landscape in the US. That seems in the cards unless there is another political shock on Tuesday, which appeared highly unlikely on November 2. The polls pointed to a blue wave where Democrats take the White House and a slim majority in the Senate while maintaining control of the House of Representatives.

Base metals are the building blocks of infrastructure, and government policies are highly inflationary

Looking past the election, an infrastructure package in the US would require the industrial commodities that are the building blocks of infrastructure. An infrastructure New Deal in the US would increase the demand for aluminum, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, tin, lumber, energy, and other raw materials. The demand side of the fundamental equation for these products would increase just as other factors support higher prices.

Historically low interest rates and quantitative easing to keep a lid on rates further out along the yield curve encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit saving. The dovish central bank policy during the pandemic is likely to continue over the coming years. The US Federal Reserve has told markets not to expect rates to rise until at least 2023. Meanwhile, government stimulus increases the need for borrowing. The bottom line is the tidal wave of liquidity from central banks, and the tidal wave of government stimulus is highly inflationary as it increases the money supply. The Fed is encouraging higher inflation as they moved their 2% target for the economic condition to an average. The central bank is prepared to tolerate inflationary pressures above 2% for an extended period before increasing interest rates. Inflation has run well below the previous target rate for years, so an average would require a surge in inflation over the coming months and years before they would pursue any tightening of credit.

Higher inflation caused the value of money to erode. The current path of monetary and fiscal policy support higher commodity prices. A US infrastructure rebuilding package would only further support the demand side of the markets.

China has a massive appetite for the metals

Meanwhile, China is the world’s most populous nation and second-leading economy. With 1.4 billion people and rising wealth, the Chinese are ground zero for commodity demand. The requirements for infrastructure building in China continue to increase each year, and that trend is likely to continue over the coming years and even decades.

Copper, aluminum, nickel, zinc, lead, and tin are the metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange, one of the world’s oldest trading platforms. The LME offers consumers and producers highly liquid forward contracts for hedging purposes. Forwards allow market participants to establish hedges for flexible delivery dates. Futures contracts are far more restrictive as delivery periods are limited. In a sign of the importance of the building block commodities that trade on the LME, a Chinese entity beat out the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), and other suitors when it acquired the LME in 2013.

Chinese demand for base metals is likely to continue to grow over the coming years. A significant infrastructure rebuilding New Deal in the United States would only increase the demand side of the fundamental equation for the metals.

PICK is my pick for 2021 and beyond in the current environment

Central bank liquidity and government stimulus are bullish for commodity prices, and base metals are no exception. The US dollar has been trending lower against other world currencies since March. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the pricing benchmark for most commodities. Meanwhile, the potential for a growing addressable market for base metals demand is likely to create an almost perfect bullish storm for prices.

The companies that will benefit from rising nonferrous metals and raw material prices extract the commodities from the world’s crust. The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF product (PICK) holds a portfolio of these companies, including:

The fund summary for the ETF states:

PICK has net assets of $310.19 million, trades an average of 152,775 shares each day, and charges a 0.39% expense ratio. The ETF has a blended dividend yield of over 4%.

While the global pandemic is an unprecedented event in modern times, the last time central banks and governments flooded the global financial system with liquidity and stimulus was following the 2008 financial crisis. The initial risk-off period in 2008 led to rallies in the commodities asset class. The prices of base metals and industrial commodities soared from 2008 lows to highs in 2011 and 2012. The copper price moved from below $1.25 to almost $4.65 per pound over the period, and most base metals and industrial commodity prices followed the red metal. With stimulus and liquidity at far higher levels in 2020 and the potential for the increasing demand for the raw materials over the coming years, we could see the companies held in the PICK ETF experience explosive rallies in their share prices.

As the chart highlights, PICK shares have appreciated from $16.01 at the height of the risk-off period in March to $26.93 per share on November 2. Technical resistance for the stock stands at the early 2018 high of $37.91.

PICK is one of my top picks for 2021 and beyond. Any risk-off selling over the coming weeks is likely to set up a compelling opportunity to load up on this ETF product. Moreover, as commodity prices rise, the producing companies will see their earnings increase, and dividends are likely to increase. PICK is a diversified ETF product in the commodities asset class that offers an attractive yield and the potential for significant capital appreciation over the coming years.

