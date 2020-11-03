Looking forward, their ability to cover their new dividend appears strong, but based on their new guidance, it appears a return to their old previous dividend is not likely.

Introduction

It has now been six months since Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) surprised their shareholders with a large, two-thirds reduction to their dividends, thereby destroying their unbroken run since the end of World War II and now leaving their dividend yield at around a modest 5.50%. Whilst some shareholders likely felt it was warranted in the face of plunging oil prices, others such as myself felt it was too hasty, given their relatively strong position, as discussed in my previous article. When releasing their results for the third quarter of 2020, it was equally surprising, albeit positive, to see them actually increase their dividend by 4% so soon after the reduction. This article provides a follow-up analysis with their latest financial results and also takes a look at their new guidance for shareholder returns.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criterion that was assessed. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry. However, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When looking at their results for the first nine months of 2020, it can be seen that they still generated an impressive $13.575b of free cash flow despite this severe downturn, which exceeds the near $11.5b of dividend payments that they would have made if not for the reduction. To be fair, these results were boosted by a working capital draw in the magnitude of $5.845b, but it nonetheless does not change the fact that, in theory, they could have continued covering their previous dividends.

After digging deeper into their results for just the third quarter of 2020, this strong performance continued, with their operating cash flow of $10.403b being down only a modest 15.09% year on year from $12.252b. Even after removing the impacts of working capital movements, their operating cash flow only decreased 28.70% year on year during this same period of time, and whilst this would normally be alarming, it should be remembered we are talking about an unhedged oil and gas company during a severe economic downturn.

This relatively surprisingly resilient cash flow performance highlights the safety of their current dividends since they should easily be able to cover them with free cash flow. When looking ahead, their new quarterly dividend of $0.333 per ADR share will only cost them $5.199b per annum, based on their latest ADR equivalent outstanding share count of 3,903,711,668. Their current capital expenditure guidance is $20.5b at the midpoint, as per slide seven of their third quarter of 2020 results presentation.

When this guidance is combined, it indicates that they only require operating cash flow of $25.699b to remain cash flow-neutral and, thus, provide the minimum level of adequate dividend coverage. It should be easy for this to eventuate, given their operating cash flow from the first nine months of 2020 was $27.818b alone, or, alternatively, their annualized operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2020, excluding working capital movements, was still $34.888b. This means that, unless they massively increase their dividends, their coverage should be at least strong on average even during these less than ideal operating conditions. Speaking of their dividends and broader shareholder returns policy, they have now provided additional guidance, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: Royal Dutch Shell Third Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation (previously linked).

They are now targeting to return between 20% and 30% of their CFFO, also known as operating cash flow, to shareholders via a combination of dividends and share buybacks. During the broadly normal operating conditions of 2017-2019, their operating cash flow averaged $43.638b and, thus, would indicate shareholder returns of $10.91b at the midpoint of 25%. Sadly, this is well beneath their previous dividend payments that totaled $15.198b during 2019 and, thus, indicates that there is little scope to see their old previous dividends again within the foreseeable future.

Ultimately, only time will tell the breakdown between dividends and share buybacks, but hopefully, they are weighted towards the former over the latter, as discussed in my previous article that followed their second quarter of 2020 results. Whilst share buybacks may suit non-cyclical companies, I personally never feel that they suit the oil and gas industry. At the end of the day, this strategy does not come into full effect until such time as they reduce their net debt to $65b, the difficulty of which to achieve will largely depend upon their current capital structure.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their capital structure, it can be seen that their net debt currently sits at $73.342b, which is only marginally above their target of $65b. The exact timing to achieve this will depend upon numerous moving parts that are rather difficult for any outsider to exactly predict. However, basic estimates clearly show it should not take long.

Even if their net debt is rounded up, they only need to decrease it by $9b, and whilst this may be a fortune to most people, the same cannot be said for an oil and gas supermajor. Considering that they generated $7.458b of free cash flow in excess of their dividend payments during the first nine months of 2020, in theory, this could be achieved within approximately one year, especially if there are further proceeds from divestments.

Image Source: Author

Following their surprisingly strong cash flow performance, it should be no surprise that their financial position is still very strong with only moderate leverage. Whilst I would normally designate a gearing ratio above 30% as high leverage, considering it only sits marginally higher at 31.39% and as just discussed is likely to fall quickly as their net debt comes down, this feels unwarranted in this situation. When this financial strength is combined with their prospects for strong dividend coverage, it further indicates that shareholders can count upon their dividends.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these financial metrics, it easily becomes apparent that their liquidity is strong, with their current and cash ratios of 1.31 and 0.39, respectively. They have always carried a large cash balance, and this has continued during the third quarter for 2020 and plays a central role ensuring they will remain a going concern regardless of the operating conditions. Due to their massive size, strong overall financial position and supportive central bank policy, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot find support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities when required.

Conclusion

It was nice to be positively surprised when opening their results this time versus six months ago, and thankfully, their dividends certainly now appear to provide a high degree of safety. Given the overall positivity of their results, I believe that maintaining my very bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Royal Dutch Shell's Third Quarter 2020, Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

