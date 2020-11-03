Flying Over The Cuckoo's Nest

The US elections are not "world ending" but could certainly be "world changing" and just the "could" is enough to make me stand back and reflect.

Looking down, from a higher elevation, of some common sense, I feel like I am staring at the Cuckoo's nest. We have arrived at the moment of our national elections. We are in the last day of preposterous claims and made-up fantasies. A children's fairy tale does not hold a candle to some of the assertions that have been uttered, by both parties. Almost everyone is fearful.

Fear isn't so difficult to understand. After all, weren't we all frightened as children? Nothing has changed since Little Red Riding Hood faced the big bad wolf. What frightens us today is exactly the same sort of thing that frightened us yesterday. It's just a different wolf. This fright complex is rooted in every individual. - Alfred Hitchcock

It used to be, if you stayed up late enough, that you would know who won the elections before you went to sleep. That will be a questionable result today, as court challenges will be flying off the shelves. Far worse, however, it will be if the judicial decrees are not followed, and political anarchy prevails.

"All I know is this: nobody's very big in the first place, and it looks to me like everybody spends their whole life tearing everybody else down."

- One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

As we head into tomorrow's markets, after our voting process, I hope you have taken my advice. Take some profits, lock 'em up, hoard some cash, hedge your portfolios, take the cautious approach. The American elections are not "world ending" but they could certainly be "world changing" and the fact of just the "could" is enough to make me stand back and observe and reflect. We are down to the wire now and the key is not to get tripped up by it.

Brace yourself.

You had a choice: you could either strain and look at things that appeared in front of you in the fog, painful as it might be, or you could relax and lose yourself. - Ken Kesey

I'll strain myself, thank you very much. There is the very prominent website, Seeking Alpha, which I participate in. Normally all of us are on the hunt but today, and likely for the next few days, the more apt phrase is "Holding onto Alpha," as the rabid politics of the country unfolds around us. Lay low now, I say, but get ready for the breakout.

Besides the political question marks that lie before us today, I also point out that the Fed may join the ranks of the question marks. Chairman Powell has clearly indicated that the Fed will hold rates at very low levels for the next 3-4 years. This will be a huge help to our government's borrowing.

That is his basic agenda, but I wonder if he might become even more aggressive, after the elections. He may certainly have a new President to deal with, but it is certain he will have a different make-up in Congress. The Fed does report to Congress, as you may remember, as stipulated by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.

Pushing coming to shoving and who knows how the Fed may turn?

Some sectors are clearly being governed by our pandemic and I expect no major shifts in them. I point specifically to the travel business, the hospitality industry, the restaurant business, the airline industry, the Real Estate markets, and other sectors that have been rocked by our coronavirus emergency. Other sectors, such as energy, our banks, our military equipment providers, et al may be significantly affected by who is in office. The effect here, in my estimation, will be felt in both the bond and equity markets. Wednesday or Thursday, as we get the real election news, ought to provide some clarity. However:

"The world news might not be therapeutic."

- Ken Kesey, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

