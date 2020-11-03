Idera offers a good entry opportunity as a speculative investment at current levels, pending the next Illuminate-301 results for the first quarter of 2021.

As was reported last year in phase II results, tilsotolimod is effective in combination with Yervoy to treat refractory advanced melanoma.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) is a small biotechnology company whose line of research focuses on the immuno-oncology sector.

Its lead candidate drug, tilsotolimod, is an investigational synthetic Toll-like receptor 9 agonist. Intratumor injection of tilsotolimod has been shown to promote both innate and adaptive immune activation. Tumors with an active immune response appear to respond better to ICCs than those that exclude or inhibit antitumor immune cells. Tilsotolimod in combination with ICC can cause regression of locally and distant injected tumor lesions and increase the number of patients benefiting from immunotherapy.

Tilsotolimod has received Fast Track designation and orphan drug designation from the FDA and is being evaluated in multiple tumor types and in combination with multiple checkpoint and costimulation therapies.

Currently, the company is developing 4 different types of trials with tilsotolimod, to combat different types of cancer, both in monotherapy and in combination with other drugs.

The two most advanced trials are:

1) Illuminate-301, currently in phase 3 with approximately 450 patients evaluating the efficacy of tilsotolimod in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) ipilimumab in refractory advanced melanoma cancer. The primary endpoints are overall survival compared to ipilimumab (Yervoy) alone (up to 56 months) and overall response rate versus ipilimumab alone (up to 36 months). Results are expected in the next first quarter of 2021.

2) Illuminate-206, in phase 2 to study the efficacy of tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab/nivolumab to treat microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, and whose results are expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Positive interim results have been reported in both trials in recent months, so there is good hope here.

Stock price performance has been disappointing in the last two years, with a drop of more than 80% since mid-2018.

The last big drop in the share price occurred at the end of 2018 with the publication of data from the phase II trial in patients with refractory melanoma, which the market received with a 40% drop. Among the 34 patients whose efficacy was evaluable, the combination had an overall response rate of 29.4%, slightly lower than the 44% that Idera reported at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in 2017 for the same. 8 mg tilsotolimod dose was chosen for future development. At that time, only nine patients were evaluated.

It really seems that the market overreacted negatively to the results presented in the phase II trial at the end of 2018 since the target patients of this therapy are patients who have not responded well to chemotherapy and have a type of melanoma that is very difficult to treat. The reported efficiency, knowing the latter, does not justify the enormous fall that the share price suffered then. Most importantly, the trial showed that 2 out of 5 patients treated with the combination of tilsotolimod and Yervoy generated an immune system response to fight melanoma; therefore, tilsotolimod appears to significantly increase the efficacy of Yervoy.

We will have to wait until the first quarter of 2021 to see the results of phase III and verify that the good results reported in the last phase II trial are confirmed. These next results will be totally definitive given the high number of patients (450) that have been enrolled.

Regarding the revenue potential that tilsotolimod could generate, if approved to treat advanced refractory melanoma, we only have the revenue data generated by Yervoy: $1.33 billion in 2018. Yervoy is used to treat both advanced refractory melanoma and advanced renal cell carcinoma. I don't know what proportion of that $1.33 billion corresponds to melanoma treatment, but even if it is a small percentage, we are talking about a significant income figure.

With a current capitalization of only $96 million, I believe that Idera offers a good opportunity to enter with a speculative investment position for the upcoming Illuminate-301 results to be reported in the first quarter of 2021.

Positive and negative points that Idera currently present as a speculative investment:

Positive points:

1) Very low market capitalization. The stock price has plummeted more than 80% in recent years, so the risk of a drop is very limited at current levels. In the same way, the upside potential is enormous because with good data from the Illuminate-301 trial, we could see revaluations of more than 100%.

2) The results of phase II showed that the combination of both drugs generates a positive immunology response in patients.

3) Pipeline with 3 other pending trials. In addition to Illuminate-301, Idera is currently developing another 3 trials with tilsotolimod.

4) Sufficient cash to finance operations until the second quarter of 2021. No public offering is expected in the coming months.

Negative points:

1) Illuminate-301 enrolls a large number of patients (450), which can greatly vary the result obtained from the last phase II trial and, therefore, present disappointing results.

2) Oncology has the lowest trial success rates of all medical trials. Therefore, the risk of suffering a bad result here is comparatively higher than in other sectors.

Financials

As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $29.0 million. Based on Idera's current operating plan, they anticipate that their current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will finance operations through the second quarter of 2021.

Conclusion

In principle, and as was reported last year in the phase II results, tilsotolimod is effective in combination with Yervoy to treat refractory advanced melanoma. The annual revenue generated by Yervoy for Bristol-Myers Squibb ($1.4 billion per year) gives us an idea of ​​the great revenue potential that the drug would generate for Idera if it were finally approved. Additionally, Idera's current capitalization, around $98 million, offers limited downside risk and huge upside potential.

For all the above, I believe that Idera offers a good entry opportunity, as a speculative investment, at current levels, pending the next Illuminate-301 results for the first quarter of 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.