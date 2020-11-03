Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) on 11/2/2020, announced the completion of rolling submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical Type 1 Diabetes in at-risk individuals. The submission of the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (NYSE:CMC) and administrative information modules marked the completion. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has 60 days to consider the BLA acceptable for review and set a PDUFA goal date. The application is “based on the results of the At-Risk study, in which a single course of teplizumab delayed the onset of clinical T1D as compared to placebo by a median of at least 3 years in presymptomatic children and adults.”

The FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for teplizumab in August 2019. Accordingly Provention requested a priority review, which can result in action on the application within 6 months instead of the standard 10 months. Ashleigh Palmer, CEO and Co-Founder, Provention Bio said, “Our submission of the final modules of the rolling BLA represents a significant milestone for Provention Bio and a critical step toward the potential first major advancement in T1D therapeutics since insulin was introduced a century ago.” The company expects to bring the drug to the U.S. market in 2021. The European Medicines Administration (NYSEMKT:EMA) also granted the PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) eligibility to teplizumab for the same indication in October 2019.

Teplizumab (PRV-031) is an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (NYSEMKT:MAB) that delays or prevents type 1 diabetes (T1D) in “at-risk individuals, as indicated by the presence of two or more T1D-related autoantibodies.” More than 1000 subjects, including 800 patients have been administered teplizumab in multiple clinical studies. “Teplizumab consistently demonstrated the ability to preserve beta-cell function, a measure of endogenous insulin production, and correspondingly reduced the need for exogenous insulin use.” Teplizumab is also being evaluated in patients with newly diagnosed insulin-dependent T1D in a phase 3 study - PROTECT.

It has been understood for over a decade now that “glucotoxicity and lipotoxicity of oral diabetes drugs cause malfunction of the pancreatic β cells, leading to a decrease in the pancreatic β cells by apoptosis.” There are numerous other molecules with claims of protecting beta cell function. There have been experiments with Carbamazepine, an old drug, which is not approved in the indication. Simponi, or golimumab, developed by Janssen but not approved in the indication, has also shown beta cell preservation in trials. Besides biologics, a number of small molecule drugs have also been tested in early stages and shown to improve b-cell function. Thus far, however, there are no approved drugs that have shown in clinical trials that they are able to do that. Therefore, teplizumab is targeting an important new area of research in Type 1 diabetes.

Provention has a pipeline of candidates targeting upstream autoimmune pathways.

The company has in-licensed IP from some sources. Their 10-K states:

“We have access to relevant in-licensing opportunities from industry-leading pharmaceutical companies; innovative, development-stage biotechnology companies; and world-renowned academic centers. We have obtained exclusive worldwide rights to two product candidates from MacroGenics, Inc., the acquisition of a Phase 3 clinical-stage candidate for the interception, delay or prevention of T1D and the in-license of a Phase 1 candidate for the potential treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). We also in-licensed an enterovirus vaccine platform, targeting the prevention of CoxsackieVirus B (CVB) infections and the onset of T1D and celiac disease, from Vactech Ltd., or Vactech, a Finnish biotechnology company. We in-licensed a Phase 2 clinical-stage candidate from Amgen, Inc. targeting celiac disease. Lastly, we in-licensed a Phase 2 clinical-stage candidate from an affiliated entity of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., or Janssen, which is a small molecule targeting an upstream pathological mechanism and believed to drive Crohn’s disease.”

Trial supporting the BLA

In June 2019, the company announced results from a phase 2 clinical trial, which evaluated teplizumab for the interception of T1D, in 76 patients with stage 2 T1D, conducted at TrialNet sites and sponsored by the NIDDK, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The trial results showed that teplizumab significantly delayed the median onset of clinical diabetes from 24.4 months (placebo, n=32) to 48.4 months (teplizumab, n=44) (p=0.006). Teplizumab is the first potential immune modulator therapy that has demonstrated a delay in the onset of clinical disease in T1D. The safety profile in At-Risk subjects who received a single course of teplizumab was consistent with those from subjects with newly-diagnosed clinical T1D who received two courses of the drug.

In November 2019, Provention completed a Type B multidisciplinary meeting with the FDA to discuss the proposed contents of a BLA for teplizumab for the prevention or delay of T1D in individuals at-risk of developing T1D. Based on official FDA meeting minutes, the company does not anticipate the need to conduct any additional clinical trials in the at-risk population for the BLA submission.

A phase 3 clinical trial (the PROTECT study) in approximately 300 pediatric and adolescent patients with early onset type one diabetes is ongoing.

T1D Market and current treatment options

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 8.8% of the adult population worldwide has diabetes, among whom 10-15% have T1D. According to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), it is estimated that 1.6 million people in the U.S. have T1D and approximately five million are expected to have T1D by 2050, including nearly 600,000 under 15 years of age. The annual economic burden of T1D has been estimated by JDRF to be greater than $30.0 billion in the U.S. and greater than $90.0 billion globally.

While many trials are in various stages, there are no approved treatments in T1D that are curative, ie, that protect beta-cell function. Patients still have to use daily insulin injections. Pancreatic and islet cell transplantation may normalise glucose levels, but carry significant risks. Mandatory pre-therapy immunosuppression may cause infection, as well as surgical complications like thrombosis, fistulas and so on. That is why only half these patients actually remain insulin-free after 3 years of operation.

Financials

The company has a market cap of $723mn, and is trading midway between its 52 week highs and lows. It has a cash balance of $172mn as of the last reported quarter. Other highlights are:

Source - author, various

The company has to pay MacroGenics as follows:

Provention is obligated to pay MacroGenics contingent milestone payments totaling $170.0 million upon the achievement of certain regulatory approval milestones, including $60.0 million payable upon approval of a BLA in the United States. In addition, the company is “obligated to make contingent milestone payments to MacroGenics totaling $225.0 million upon the achievement of certain sales milestones.” We have also agreed to pay MacroGenics a single-digit royalty on net sales of the product.

Bottomline

If the FDA approves this drug, it will be a game changing drug in T1D, being the first approved drug with disease modifying properties. Current price and the bullish trend seen in the chart makes this an interesting investment to consider at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.