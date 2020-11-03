Therefore, we will stay invested in the more traditional defense behemoths, offering much more reliable tangible capital returns, instead.

At its current EBITDA guidance, the stock is massively overpriced compared to its peers while lacking adequate growth to justify its EV/EBITDA multiple.

Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) has been one of the most interesting stocks in the defense and aerospace sector over the past few years, greatly outperforming its peers as the market gets to realize the value of its mission-critical solutions for the U.S. Army. Despite its relatively small capitalization relative to the sector's behemoths, currently valued at $2.3 billion, the company's superior-tech in including solutions such as its Valkyre unmanned systems has grabbed investors' attention, sending shares higher over time.

Last week, the company reported its Q3 results, marking another quarter with various signs of progress. Despite some promising advancements, the company's same old problem continues to persist. That is, adequate profitability levels remain far from reality, as the company's margins continue to be razor-thin.

Q3 - A promising quarter

Overall, Kratos' Q3 results were pretty encouraging, beating both analysts' top & bottom-line estimates. Revenue growth was 9.7%, boosting the company's last-twelve-month revenues to a 5-year high, at $726.4 million. The company's unmanned systems segment is especially interesting, as it posted sales of $53.5 million, a 17.1% YoY growth, and operating income growth of 12.1% percent, to $3.7 million. Considering that the future of warfare should keep favoring unmanned systems vs. actual on-the-field troops, we can Kratos greatly benefiting from this long-term trend.

Additionally, Kratos' EBITDA margin continued to expand positively, resulting in $57 million of EBITDA during the period, exhibiting a favorable mix of revenues, including certain programs and products entering more mature lifecycles, as management mentioned.

Finally, the company's future workflow remains healthy, with consolidated bookings of $356.7 million, raising its current backlog to $873.1 million, 27% higher than its $683.4 million during Q2. Kratos' YTD backlog growth has been utterly impressive. As a reminder, the company ended FY2019 with a backlog of "just" $601.2 million.

This is quite a positive advancement for the company, as it seems that the DoD's intentions are to keep signing more contracts with them. Examples included the recent U.S. Navy's $29.2 initial contract for Kratos' Subsonic Aerial Target System and September 25th's blockbuster Air Force Multiple-award of $950 million. While this massive contract includes several vendors, which should result in Kratos ending up with a much smaller amount, it's great to see the company working with L3 Harris, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and several other big players, increasing its credibility in the industry.

It's also worth noting that more than 70% of the company's revenues are coming from the U.S. government, and most sales from governmental entities, in general. As a result, Kratos' cash flows face no correlation with the ongoing pandemic or a potential recession. Also, as of its latest 10K, no contract represented more than 8% of its total revenues, further diversifying its cash inflows.

Overall, we believe that Kratos' Q3 was surprisingly good, with lots of different aspects to like. With that being, from an investor's perspective, the stock fails to appear investable, in our view.

Weak profitability and a hard-to-justify valuation

Despite Kratos' revenue growth and increased production volumes, economies of scale have yet to kick in, as the company can barely report any sustainable net income. During the last 12 months, the company was only able to report a tiny $4.5 million in its bottom line, implying a net income margin of just 0.6%. As a result, it's hard for us to see how the company will be able to deliver tangible capital returns to justify its current valuation. The company's FY2020 EBITDA guidance of $72 million to $78 million implies a P/EBITDA of ~30. For context, we have included a graph of some of the industry's giants' 5-Year revenue CAGR and dividend yield. As you can see, not only has Kratos' growth has been the weakest, but investors do not see any tangible capital returns. The rest of the defense majors feature robust dividend growth records, massive buybacks, and much more diversified revenues in general. Source: Author

Don't get us wrong; we don't expect a smaller company like Kratos to deliver higher capital returns than, say, Lockheed Martin. Our point is that at its overall growth, Kratos' valuation of around 30X EBITDA seems hard to justify.

As you can see, the company's peers are trading at quite reasonable multiples, with their EV ranging from eight to 12 times their underlying EBITDA. As the graph displays, Kratos' valuation is disanalogous to the company's performance, while investors are betting on a stock with a 0 margin of safety amid an absolute lack of capital returns. From another perspective, suppose that Kratos was able to greatly expand its net income margins to 5%. At its current LTM revenues of $726 million, net income would come out at $36.6 million. If the company was to distribute half of this amount to shareholders as dividends, shares would yield just 1.5%. Even by stretching the stock's short-term performance, shares can hardly get even slightly attractive at their current price levels.

Conclusion

The defense sector offers some very attractive investment cases, as its governmentally-sourced cash flows provide investors with reliable returns, which can be especially charming during such times of uncertainty. A couple of months ago, for instance, we published an analysis explaining why Northrop Grumman has the potential to deliver massive returns in the medium term.

Kratos seems like a promising player in the industry. While much smaller than the big players, its solutions seem to be finding gradually increasing applications in the military-industrial complex. The company's most recent quarter displayed some positive advancement, such as a great expansion of its backlog. Yet, the stock's valuation is very hard to defend. Not only is growth not that impressive, and sometimes inconsistent, but more juicy margins fail to appear despite gradually driving higher sales. Simultaneously, even if higher margins were to be achieved over time, leading to the company delivering tangible shareholder returns, at its current valuation multiple, such returns would be hard to get anyone excited. This is exceptionally unsatisfactory, considering that the rest of its peers provide sustainable yields, rapid dividend growth, substantial buybacks, and overall higher stability.

As a result, we believe that Kratos' stock price is not sustainable at these levels and will therefore choose to stay invested in the more reliable industry behemoths, instead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, NOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.