However, the company has arguably the least attractive gold project when it comes to optionality plays in the sector, with hefty upfront and relatively high operating costs.

International Tower Hill (THM) is one of the top-performing gold stocks this year after a lifeless performance since 2016, with the catalyst being a new record high for the price of gold (GLD). While the project boasts a massive 12.59 million-ounce resource in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, the grades leave a lot to be desired, and the upfront capex figure is an eye-sore even to some major gold companies. Some investors continue to argue that the stock is cheap as it's valued at below US$30.00/oz, but the truth is that the stock is actually expensive relative to some other optionality plays in better jurisdictions. For this reason, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

(Source: MiningNewsNorth.com, Shane Lasley)

It's been an exciting year for investors in International Tower Hill Mines as the stock soared to new 52-week highs this summer. At the stock's peak, it was valued at over $400 million as an optionality play, a lofty valuation for a company that needs close to $1.9 billion of capital to begin production at its Livengood Gold Project in Alaska. The bull argument continues to be that there's a dearth of large-scale gold projects out there, and gold majors will need to replace their reserves with these projects to maintain their production profiles. While this is a fair point, there are several large-scale gold projects out there, but International Tower Hill is one of the least attractive among the list. Let's take a closer look at the project below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

For those unfamiliar, the Livengood Gold Project lies 70 kilometers northwest of Fairbanks in Alaska and has an enviable mine life of over 20 years based on current economic studies. The production profile over this mine life is quite impressive, coming in at 294,000 ounces of gold over the 23-year mine life and 378,000 ounces of gold over the first five years. However, a solid production profile and extended mine life are rather meaningless unless the project has a clear path to being built. When it comes to the Livengood Gold Project, that path has a pretty big hurdle: a ~$1.84 billion upfront capex bill. In a sector where majors like Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont (NEM) are divesting large-scale gold projects and smaller gold producers are picking off low-hanging fruit like Monarch Gold or projects already in production like Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF), this poses a problem.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Those investors who haven't done their homework might argue that Livengood's initial capex figure is in line with what many other large-scale projects need to cough up in construction costs to move into production. Unfortunately, this is not the case at all. In fact, as the chart below shows, Livengood is one of the most capital-intensive gold projects in the world currently, sitting at ~$1.84 billion vs. a peer average of other large-scale gold projects in the list below of $697 million.

As shown below, International Tower Hill is estimated to cost an additional $836 million vs. its closest peer, which is Lumina Gold's (OTCQX:LMGDF) Cangrejos Project. Given that there are very few companies out there capable of forking over this kind of cash to build a project, this does not bode well for any company with an $800 million capex bill, but especially not for International Tower Hill at $1,836 million.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the project from a cost standpoint, we have an issue here as well. While many of the above projects take an arm and a leg to get into production, they are quite lean projects once in production. This is important because the last thing a major gold company wants to do is spend more than a billion to build a project and then have minuscule margins if gold goes into a bear market. However, in International Tower Hill's case, the operating costs at Livengood are above the industry average based on a dated economic study from 2017, and the costs are a country mile above the peer average.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown above, the peer average projected all-in sustaining costs once these large-scale gold projects head into production is $661.86/oz. These are exceptional costs that are more than 25% below the industry average, and they make up for some of the high capex to move these projects into production as they benefit from incredible margins. However, International Tower Hill's costs are projected at $976/oz, more than 30% above the peer average and at the peer group's worst levels.

Given that many gold producers are dumping high-cost projects or phasing them to focus on margins, it makes little sense for any gold producer to move forward with Livengood unless they want to increase their cost profile. In summary, the bull case that there are few large-scale gold projects might be true, but Livengood is nowhere the most attractive of these projects.

The second bull case is that the ounces are just too cheap at Livengood, valued at $23.91/oz vs. a peer average of closer to $50.00/oz. This is also a valid point, but the problem is that no ounces are equal in this sector. In fact, Vista Gold (VGZ), which sits in a better jurisdiction in Australia with lower projected all-in sustaining costs ($746/oz) and similar resource size, is valued at just $11.09/oz. I would argue that Vista Gold is a much more impressive project relative to Livengood, and this comparison would suggest that International Tower Hill is actually overvalued. Let's take a look at some comparison tables below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

The first chart above looks at gold juniors in Canada and compares them on an enterprise value per ounce vs. resource size basis. As we can see, International Tower Hill is a rare breed with over 12 million ounces of gold and comes in near Artemis Gold (OTCPK:ARGTF), which also has a 12 million-ounce resource. However, Artemis Gold has a phased approach to going into production with an upfront capex bill of barely $500 million.

Therefore, Artemis could manage this project without a partner, whereas International Tower Hill has no hope of funding Livengood on its own. For this reason, it makes sense that Artemis trades at a premium and closer to $40.00/oz vs. International Tower Hill at $23.91/oz. I am aware that International Tower Hill is not in Canada, but the best comparison group available is Canadian gold juniors as there are several, and the United States and Canada are ranked similarly from a jurisdiction standpoint.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The next chart compares resource size to resource grade, and we see something similar, Artemis and International Tower Hill are the two outliers with sizeable low-grade gold projects. For the most part, the companies commanding valuations above $60.00/oz are those with advanced projects and average grades well above 1.0 grams per tonne gold. Therefore, the argument from International Tower Hill investors that Livengood's ounces should be worth over $50.00/oz makes zero sense. If Vista Gold's ounces trade at $11.09/oz and Artemis' ounces trade at $42.19/oz and both projects have 50% lower upfront capex, I would argue that International Tower Hill belongs below the enterprise value of both companies.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, the last chart displays resource grade vs. enterprise value per ounce, and it's clear that there's a positive correlation between grades and enterprise value per ounce. In the chart, we can see that the highest enterprise value per ounce metrics are given to those companies with grades above 5.00 grams per tonne gold, except Tudor Gold (OTCPK:TDRRF), which is an outlier. Meanwhile, the lowest enterprise value per ounce goes to companies with low grades and high capex like Spanish Mountain (OTCPK:SPAZF), Vista Gold, and Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF). Given that International Tower Hill fits in this category with the highest capex in this peer group and the lowest grades outside of Spanish Mountain and Artemis, the low valuation per ounce actually makes perfect sense.

To summarize, there is no reason for investors to be expecting a project like Livengood to command a valuation of over $50.00/oz when its peers trade at lower levels with lower upfront capital, lower operating costs, and similar jurisdictions. Based on these points, if we do see an optionality play go into production in the gold sector, it's much more likely to be something like Vista Gold's Mt. Todd or Artemis' Blackwater Project.

This is because the upfront capital costs are at least reasonable and the operating costs are impressive. Given that International Tower Hill trades at a premium to Vista Gold and has little hope of heading into production before 2026, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid at $1.55. While the stock might find some momentum if the gold price improves, I believe any rallies above $1.90 would provide selling opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.