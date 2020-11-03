Merkel And Lagarde Set The Agenda For The Next Lost Decade

Merkel’s strategic and Lagarde’s tactical posturing open the way towards the combined permanent fiscal and monetary policy stimulus, by way of insurance policy, which is Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) for the next Lost Decade.

The ECB may not have a new financial stability framework, to go with its new monetary policy framework, but Ignazio Visco is working on alternatives.

(Source: Financieele Dagblad)

Mr. Market may assume, and behave, as though there is a policymaking vacuum in the Eurozone, but he will be acting as a useful idiot for those who have a longer-term time horizon than the daily market close. His price action is required to deliver their solution that he may call Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) when he sees it. Right now, however, he is dancing to a tune that Angela Merkel and Christine Lagarde are playing.

Useful idiots have been used to subvert the democratic process in the Eurozone before. It would be ironic if, on this occasion, Mr. Market's faith in his discounting process is used as a means towards this subversive end.

(Source: ING)

Going into the latest ECB Governing Council meeting, Christine Lagarde's credibility was fraying. Word count stats place her well below Mario Draghi in the lexicon of central bankers. She is also eclipsed by Executive Board members Isabel Schnabel and Philip Lane. This revelation begged a key intelligence question of who is actually driving monetary policy decisions these days. The numbers suggest that monetary policy is being heavily influenced by the Executive Board and not just the Governing Council. It certainly appears that monetary policy is no longer made by the fiat of the ECB president as it was in Marion Draghi's day. Looks can be deceiving, though. Schnabel and Lane may simply be economics puppets for a political puppet master.

The fact that Lagarde has adopted the fashion of reading verbatim from prepared texts, presumably prepared by Schnabel and Lane, further underlines how far her credibility has fallen after her initial slip on the Italian yield-spread banana skin. This is unfortunate because the situation in the Eurozone calls for leadership and clarity of vision from the ECB. The climacteric situation, leading into the recent Governing Council meeting, contrasted awkwardly with the anti-climactic performance of Lagarde to-date.

(Source: ECB, caption by Christine Lagarde's ventriloquist)

If Lagarde does not speak economics for monetary policymaking then, clearly, she speaks politics for the purpose. Lane and Schnabel simply come up with the numbers and gravitas to give economic support to Lagarde's political rhetoric. Lane is the most bloviate with the economics fig-leaf to cover Lagarde's economic embarrassment. Lane acts as Lagarde's ventriloquist dummy but, in fact, he puts the economic words into her political guidance.

(Source and caption by the Author)

As this author has noted, however, what Lagarde lacks in terms of economics she more than compensates for with legal cunning. It was further noted that she has an agenda for the ECB's new monetary policy framework. As also noted, Lagarde has called the economic and pandemic situation exactly right thus far. Her timing is awesome and suggests that she has a direct link to both policymakers and healthcare professionals. As the Governing Council recently sat down to deliberate, simultaneously, Europe was going into rolling lockdowns across the continent.

In the last report, Christine Lagarde was observed to be nudging her schedule of priorities into the agenda for the ECB's upcoming Governing Council meeting. This meeting had assumed greater importance as the Eurozone economy lost momentum, and the Fed had recently released its own new monetary policy framework.

The last report also discussed Christine Lagarde's nudge method, of using weak interviewers to project her own agenda, as she scheduled her priorities for the upcoming Governing Council meeting. This method was recently on full show again, as Lagarde released a pre-recorded interview in which she stated that the assumed winter resurgence in COVID-19 cases has come much faster than expected.

(Source: ECB, caption by Charles Foster Kane)

The ECB propaganda machine has taken Lagarde's nudge process to a whole new level, by prefacing the reports of her interviews with a paragraph that frames perceptions of what is then read. On this occasion, Lagarde was keen to frame perceptions of a Eurozone economy slowing and the ECB with a vast array of powerful monetary policy tools at its disposal to deal with the slowdown. In her opinion, the EU should also consider making its current temporary pandemic response into a permanent one. By doing so, the permanent fiscal part of the formula for Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) would be legislated into place. This would then leave Lagarde with the next job of framing the current slowdown as a permanent one that requires a permanent monetary policy easing to sustain the low borrowing costs of the permanent fiscal expansion.

Also lurking towards the end of the framing report itself, Lagarde was able to conclude her basic monologue with a challenge to her detractors who do not believe that the ECB should engage in "Sustainable Easing" to address Climate Change, to debate the issue rather than ignore it. All-in-all, therefore, the interview was yet another effective platform for Lagarde to nudge her own priorities onto the next Governing Council meeting agenda.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Executive Board member and Supervisory Board Vice-Chair Yves Mersch has been noted by this author for assiduously sticking to his two job descriptions, much to the chagrin of Lagarde. In effect, Mersch is the "Good Cop" to Lagarde's "Bad Cop". Mersch has become the conscience of the ECB and Eurozone in general. It is not that he is resistant to change, especially, when it comes to the ECB's new monetary policy framework. It is more the case that he wants any changes to be made legally, with due process and transparency being followed.

Governing Council member Robert Holzmann, like Mersch, is also not impermeable to the need for change. Going into the latest Governing Council meeting, he saw no need for a further easing of monetary policy whilst accepting that the ECB must be ready to act if needed. Coming out of the meeting, as the reader will see, his view changed.

Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann prefers to reserve his input for the new monetary policy framework until he sits down with his ECB colleagues to thrash out the details. Instead, he has gone global-macro and historic to show where he is coming from in relation to the current global backdrop. He sees the COVID-19 pandemic as an event on par with the Second World War and the pandemic response as a new Marshall Plan. In global terms, he strongly advises the need for cooperation rather than protectionism.

(Source: BIS, caption by the Author)

Dutch Governing Council member Klaas Knot is ready for an objective debate on the new monetary policy framework. He readily accepts that unprecedented monetary policy easing from the ECB was needed and has been successful. He also accepts that uncertainty about the future is running at unprecedented higher levels.

(Source: BIS)

Knot is very sanguine and eloquent about the risks of a financial crisis emerging going forward. Going forward, however, he believes that monetary policy should step back and be conditional upon fiscal policy and structural reform. He will be sympathetic to a symmetrical inflation target but appears unwilling to countenance a Fed-style makeup strategy, for average inflation targeting, without first seeing more evidence from the outcome of the EU's new combined fiscal stimulus.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel indirectly addressed Mersch's demands for good governance, transparency, and accountability camouflaged in the disguise of World Statistics Day. In celebration of this day, she blogged a whole bunch of charts and diagrams which allege that the ECB Governing Council is following best practice in making information-based decisions. This best practice is apparently built on the three pillars of "appropriate governance, particularly the independence of official statistics, proper procedures to guarantee high data quality and effective communication".

Schnabel has taken great care to show that the ECB in no way influences the harmonized CPI number, which is the key driver of monetary policymaking under the current framework. The Governing Council is, thereby, making legitimate monetary policy.

This author doubts very strongly that any of this advertised governance best practice happened when Mario Draghi was ECB President. Draghi just called it as he saw it and then doctored the reports of Governing Council meetings, with generalities, to present an image of alleged consensus. All this changed with Lagarde's presidency.

Lagarde has initially tried and failed to maintain Draghi's concentration of subjective power in the presidency, for the simple reason that she is crap at economics. Consequently, she has been forced into being more consensual and data-dependent than Draghi. The numbers speak for themselves, so no Governing Council member can go against the consensus that the numbers divine. Lagarde is already leveraging over the current weakness in the incoming data to build consensus.

Because she is crap at economics, Lagarde is forced to rely heavily on the intellectual crutch of ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane. Fortunately, for both of them, Lane has kissed the Blarney Stone metaphorically and economically speaking. As a result, of this rite of passage, he is able to attempt the kind of economics verbal gymnastics that only Mario Draghi could have pulled off.

(Source: fsnewsonline, caption by the Author)

Lane's latest high-wire act was performed at an event at which the ECB was supposed to listen. Instead, he verbally contorted about the new monetary policy framework. Allegedly, it will be unique, from the similar act performed lately by the Fed, in that the new inflation target will be in the "sweet spot" where it is allegedly "a bad idea to have inflation drifting upward, but it's also a very bad idea for inflation to go negative."

Had Lane and Lagarde listened, to their audience, they would have learned that the people of the Eurozone, from whom the ECB devolves its legitimacy, think that said "sweet spot" resides in the P&L of speculators and HNWI's and not in the real economy of the Eurozone.

Fortunately, for the ECB, Yves Mersch has heard the people and is doing his level best to see that they are, at least, served through due process even if they never get into the "sweet spot".

Lithuanian ECB Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas will, most likely, not be persuaded by the weakening inflation and growth numbers. In a recent speech, he was unequivocal in his view that, in a currency union, monetary policy is not the only game in town to prevent fragmentation. He strongly believes that fragmentation risk must be addressed with fiscal, structural reform, and financial stability policies.

(Source: the Author)

A sister report, from the American series, has observed that the Fed may have made the original sin of setting out its new monetary policy framework without either a revision of its guidance policy or a new financial stability policy to go with it. Evidently, the ECB and Governing Council member Ignazio Visco is aware of the Fed's omission and is thinking about financial stability in the Eurozone.

Visco's solution is to start the discussions about what kind of legacy financial stability policy is needed to address the legacy of COVID-19 and its impacts on the financial sector. He is clear that, whilst the current balance of risks makes it premature to tighten financial stability rules, there are also risks, including moral hazard risk, from not building in the ability to tighten these rules when the time comes. Visco is most worried about the non-bank financial institutions' ability to withstand both the weak economic growth and the lending margin compression in the immediate post-pandemic environment.

The threat of the fragmentation, at least in the case of Italy, that Visco is worried about, has receded somewhat recently. S&P has retained its stable credit outlook and rating for Italy. This means that Italy is still two grades above junk status. This is not exactly a reduction in fragmentation risk, yet it is a sign that the risk is not getting any worse at the moment. This is a miracle based on the current deterioration in the COVID-19 situation in Italy. There should, therefore, be no relaxation over the conversation that leads to financial stability plans A to C above.

Spain, perhaps, is representative of the clearest and most present danger of fragmentation in the Eurozone right now. Consequently, the guidance of its Governing Council member and Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos is framed in terms of this risk. De Cos clearly envisages further monetary policy easing and a period of continued negative interest rates. In order to address the fallout, in the banking sector, from the margin pressure brought to bear on it from this policy, he advocates strongly that there should be transnational banking consolidation.

It is ironic that De Cos's envisaged transnational consolidated banks would actually be the vehicles of transmission of fragmentation risk from places such as Spain in the future. Fragmentation risk is at least isolated in a form that can be bailed in and/or bailed out, as in the case of Greece, as things currently stand. Transnational banks would amplify the systemic risk across the whole Eurozone. This Trojan Horse fragmentation risk model should be employed by all those thinking of outcomes, for deeper financial and economic integration, as envisaged under the new grand EU strategy. The risks in the Eurozone are being dialed up, they are not being mitigated.

(Source and caption by the Author)

As the Governing Council left interest rates unchanged, whilst the Eurozone went into lockdown, it appeared that Lagarde was playing for bigger stakes. A rate cut in December will be demanded by Mr. Market and Uncle Tom Cobley and all, in any case, so the ECB will have to oblige. Lagarde's management of the meeting and its communication was made significantly easier by a frank admission from Chancellor Angela Merkel that resonated throughout the Eurozone.

(Source: the Author)

Merkel admitted that elected policymakers should have acted sooner in relation to the latest economic lockdowns. She noted that this failure was, in fact, a failure of the democratic process; but was careful not to emphasize this based on Germany's unique political historiography and experience with democracy.

Democracy has survived in Europe, for now, but this has come at great economic and human cost. This author has noted that democracy is on trial in Europe and that something more tyrannical may come out of the crisis. Of course, the people would have to vote for tyranny; but they have been happy to do so, in the past, when faced with massive debts and economic ruin.

Merkel's admission is basically an acceptance of the fact that economic growth is going to suffer and the substantial gains made since the initial lockdown are going to be eroded. Furthermore, the admission is a green light for the redoubling of fiscal and monetary policy stimulus measures, to act as insurance policies that the Eurozone economy will not go back down to the initial pandemic levels. When the strongest economy in the Eurozone admits to a policymaking failure, there is no point in any other nation trying to pretend otherwise. Neither can the most extreme of fiscal and monetary policy Hawks stand in the way of stimulus measures.

Merkel's admission should, also, be contrasted with the almost simultaneous policy pronouncements from Germany's global challenger China. The Communist Party's plenary session produced a global declaration of intentions and capabilities which had no reference to the current pandemic. China is already putting COVID-19 behind it and pulling away from the pack. Since China has the tyranny, of a planned and managed economy, Merkel's point about the recent democratic failings of the Eurozone is apposite in a global context.

Merkel's admission was, therefore, more important than anything that Lagarde would say at the latest Governing Council meeting. Merkel was indirectly blessing the next phases of combined fiscal and monetary policy stimulus to come.

Since this report began, with a compare and contrast of Lagarde and Mario Draghi, it is fair to speculate on how Mario Draghi would have acted at the latest Governing Council meeting had he been ECB President. This author believes that Draghi would have eased significantly and swiftly, in order to demonstrate the ECB's intentions and capabilities and to prevent the Eurozone economy from sliding back towards its pandemic lows.

Lagarde, on the other hand, used the latest meeting to seize control of the narrative, for the next Governing Council meeting, at which the ECB is expected to ease. The central bank is also expected to deliver something more definitive on its new monetary policy framework. Rolling up the new framework with the next easing, clearly, sets out the significance of the December meeting. Her relative weakness, compared to Draghi, along with her desire to create a new monetary policy framework, that is similar to the Fed's, have driven this tactical behavior.

At her recent press conference, Lagarde emphasized that the Eurozone has slipped back; so that it still remains in the "crisis phase". From this position, the ECB needs to maintain its commitment to monetary policy stimulus. Those Governing Council members who have suggested a commitment to ending the temporary emergency monetary policy stimulus have, therefore, been suppressed. The full emergency stimulus will now be implemented. Lagarde can, thus, focus the Governing Council on making this monetary policy stimulus into the insurance monetary policy reciprocal that Angela Merkel has floated.

(Source: ECB)

(Source: ECB)

On the day of the Governing Council meeting, the ECB also published data showing the financial position of the Eurozone on aggregate. COVID-19 has arrived in a similar fashion to the GFC back in 2009. This time around, the weak economic growth is overlayed with unsustainable levels of private debt which have effectively been nationalized by the nations involved as part of their emergency fiscal support measures.

Debt-to-GDP levels have, thus, started to creep back upwards. Back in the GFC, the ECB warehoused the unsustainable public and private debts for the next decade. It is, therefore, reasonable to expect this to happen again for the next decade. Basically, a whole bunch of unsustainable debt, from the GFC to date, is going to be rolled over with a whole bunch of new debt, that the ECB will refinance, along with new debts taken out by way of the emergency fiscal response and the attempts made to finance genuine economic growth in the future. Said genuine future growth will, however, not be strong enough to pay down the accumulated debt pile through interest payments from tax receipts. The ECB will have to finance this fiscal deficit. None of this will be inflationary, because it will all be done off-balance sheet, of the real economies involved, on the balance sheet of the ECB. It is simply a matter of balancing the books from a book-keeping perspective.

It is important to understand that we are at the beginning of this next lost decade, where debts get lost on the ECB's balance sheet. The next ten years will, thus, effectively look and feel like a period when the ECB's balance sheet is permanently expanded, and the same can be said of the fiscal stimulus. This permanent look and feel have the hallmark of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), especially when it is tagged onto the end of a similarly lost decade since the original GFC.

(Source: ECB)

What is sad about the prospect of the next lost decade is that it begins from a point where the Eurozone has not retraced its investment cycle back to pre-GFC levels. The Eurozone is thus starting off the next lost decade with more debt and less capital investment to pay it off. This author suspects that it is this data point, which is the clincher in making the fiscal and monetary policy stimulus permanent in the future. The Eurozone has effectively, started to die again before it was fully resuscitated from its previous near-death experience during the GFC.

(Source: the Author)

The initial reaction to Lagarde's signals was already framed by Angela Merkel. Just like elected policymakers, the ECB will be viewed by Mr. Market as falling behind the curve. The collective horror, at this slippage in fiscal and monetary policy settings, will, thus, create the kind of price discovery that begs for more robust stimulus measures to be taken going forward. It may also be that said more robust measures become permanent in nature. This permanence is what this author views as mission creep towards Modern Monetary Theory (MMT).

(Source: ECB, bad Frenglish by the Author)

Lagarde, herself, seemed very keen to give the game away that MMT is, indeed, her end-game. In her prepared press conference statement, it was emphasized that whilst essential there is a question mark, in Lagarde's mind, over the temporary status of fiscal stimulus. Said question mark is, in fact, a nudge towards making the fiscal stimulus permanent and hence also the reciprocal monetary policy enabling from the ECB.

(Source: ECB, Frenglish by the Author)

Whilst Lagarde was working the room and her magic at the press conference, Philip Lane's staffers were doing their bit with the empirical supporting work. The latest timed release, from the staffers, pulled back the curtain on why the Phillips Curve is prostrate in the Eurozone. Apparently, it is prostrated by the lack of wage pass-through during economic shocks, but gets back up off the canvass and punches its own weight during normal economic expansions.

The inference is that, since we are having another such textbook economic shock, inflation will not appear until normal play has been resumed. Clearly, for Lagarde, this mitigates strongly for inflation make-up strategies for as long as the shock persists. As the author notes, these shocks seem to have persisted, for back-to-back decades, so that at least a 20-year inflation target make-up strategy would now be reasonable for Lagarde to demand.

The hallmark of the Lagarde ECB, which distinguishes it from the Draghi ECB, is the prominence given to the Executive Board. On Draghi's watch, the Executive Board was little more than a rubber stamp of approval for the executive and monetary policy decisions that he took without due process and consultation with his colleagues. Lagarde has tried to bring some semblance of good governance and due process, back to the ECB, by enhancing the governance role of the Executive Board.

Yves Mersch has leaped at this new enhanced governance role and become quite the stickler for due process. Whilst this may make it more time-consuming, for Lagarde to further her agenda and influence, it also means that, in the event that she is successful, the decisions made have more credibility and durability.

It also helps when members of the Executive Board have sympathy with Lagarde and empathy for her agenda.

Fabio Panetta is one such, empathetic and sympathetic, Executive Board member. His take, on the latest Governing Council meeting and the immediate future, is that combined fiscal and monetary policy action is copacetic. Consequently, monetary and fiscal policymakers could and most probably will "do anything" and everything in the near future. This is at least one Executive Board vote for MMT. If due process is followed, by Lagarde, this decision could be unanimous by the time of the next Governing Council meeting.

Governing Council member Robert Holzmann is certainly not as empathetic and sympathetic as Panetta, but he is empathetic and sympathetic to Lagarde nonetheless. As noted above, he went into the latest Governing Council meeting as a Hawk, and during it, his desire to communicate an exit strategy from QE was suppressed. Holzmann's new take is that the Draghi Era bazooka is no longer a weapon fit for purpose. The bazooka has been fired with gay abandon and has consistently missed the inflation target. In his opinion, if the inflation target is to be hit then, a precision weapon must be used. To be precise, in fact, he would like a combination of the current weapons used, more effectively, to produce the desired economic outcome.

Thus, whilst Holzmann readily accepts that more monetary policy easing will come, he would like a debate about how it will come. His interest and input will have a direct impact on the new monetary policy framework that is expected from the ECB.

If Lagarde can sell Holzmann, and those Hawks who think like him, on the precision monetary policy munitions to be applied (and when they are to be removed), she may yet get some traction for her desired average inflation target makeup strategy.

The good news is that all the ECB monetary policy armorers are on the same page, under the general heading of how to ease again. Achieving a consensus under these circumstances, with the Eurozone in lockdown and inflation plummeting, will have a greater sense of urgency about it. This sense of urgency is a natural precursor to consensus. Yves Mersch's drive for due process will, thus, become an enabler of swift consensus forming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.