FireEye’s (FEYE) financial and operational overhaul deserves credit, with the company continuing to make significant strides toward sustained profitability in 3Q. I think the 3Q strength bodes well for FY21 as well – with FEYE’s high-growth businesses continuing to offset product revenue declines, I see an extensive growth runway ahead. And much of that growth will filter through to cash flow, given the leaner, more efficient cost structure post-restructuring. Plus, the valuation is very reasonable at ~3x fwd EV/Sales, creating a highly favorable risk/reward for investors.

Services Revenue Drives the 3Q Growth

FEYE’s total revenue grew +6% YoY for the quarter, well ahead of consensus expectations for +1% YoY growth. While the product segment was better than expected, the +21% YoY growth in Cloud Subscription & Services was the real highlight, as strength in Endpoint, Intel, and Validation offerings drove the outperformance. Mandiant services revenue also continued to defy expectations, rising 18.5% YoY, despite the deceleration in 2Q.

Going into 4Q, the full-year revenue guidance moves up to $930-$934m (vs. $905-$925m). But the real opportunity, in my view, comes in FY21, when the underlying growth potential should become more apparent as revenue contribution from FEYE’s faster growth business segments further offset the declining product revenue base.

Billings Growth Moves Past the Trough

Though billings fell ~4% YoY this time around, it does represent an improvement after two quarters of sharp billings declines. Further, FEYE saw a record quarter for federal billings, which tends to be more product-driven, boosting the sequential growth in recurring revenue as well. Given this is a first since FY18, I think we might even be seeing a normalization in product headwinds. On another positive note, renewal rates were also healthy in 3Q, with new customer adds up slightly YoY.

Though management is no longer providing guidance on billings, it did note that the trough is likely in, with billings growth rate set to improve sequentially from here. I largely agree with this view – in fact, I see 3Q as the start of an acceleration, with a Gen 4 refresh on the horizon, as well as sales incentives for Cloud SKUs, which should revitalize growth within the platform segment.

Operating Leverage Drives Margin Expansion

Operating margins also outperformed, expanding a massive ~10 percentage points YoY to 11.6% in 3Q, again well ahead of the Street. Much of the margin expansion filtered through to free cash flow as well, with the ~$29m FCF also beating consensus.

The operating leverage was driven by two key factors – 1) the strong revenue growth and 2) the leaner cost structure post-restructuring in 1H20. Given a portion of the cost savings came from lower travel and event-related expenses from COVID, expect some step-up in operating expenses down the line. That said, much of the cost savings from the restructure will stick, and thus, I see better operating leverage long term. I am penciling in flat operating expense growth in FY21 for now.

New Product Launches Add to the Upside Potential

I like that FEYE is actively enhancing its product portfolio – management is not only adding incremental capabilities to existing solutions but also launching new products. Examples include integrated data streaming from endpoint agents, remediation and response functionality in Helix, asset-based alert correlation, and email queue management for assessing and implementing email security directly from the Helix platform.

FEYE also rolled out its SaaS platform, Mandiant Advantage, to customers in early October, which could emerge as a key medium-term growth driver. The clear benefit is on the pricing side – FEYE expects to gain some pricing uplift with Mandiant Advantage compared to standalone offerings. Further, management plans to add additional modules (e.g., validation on-demand in 4Q20), which could drive both pricing power and higher attach rates going forward.

Risk/Reward Turns Favorable Heading into FY21

There wasn’t much wrong with FEYE’s 3Q, with the company generating strong cash flow and outlining a clear path to enhanced profitability ahead. At the heart of the long-term FEYE story is the increasing contribution of its high-growth Cloud & Managed Services and Professional Services businesses, which together now account for ~54% of revenue. And with these businesses sustaining >20% YoY growth, I see ample offset for product revenue declines.

Like many other SaaS stories we’ve seen before, the operating leverage can be massive, and with a leaner cost structure and an extensive growth runway, FEYE stands to gain from the resulting margin expansion. If FEYE delivers on its potential, expect the stock to re-rate higher. The current ~3x fwd EV/Sales multiple screens very reasonably relative to peers, providing investors many ways to win. Downside risks include competition from other platform vendors and execution delays.

