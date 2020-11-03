Amphenol trades as if trade and COVID-19 are no longer an issue when both could take down the company once again.

Trade tensions remain a major issue for Amphenol as they have been for the better part of the last three years, correlating with flat growth during these years.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) posted quarterly results that far exceeded expectations. Most market segments grew by double-digits to help drive double-digit increases in sales and net income after four straight quarterly declines. Numbers that would seem to indicate Amphenol has turned the corner and a bullish outlook is warranted. But the contrary may be true. Why will be covered next.

Q3 2020 quarterly report

Amphenol's guidance for Q3 called for sales of $1.96-2.00B and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.84-0.86. The company easily beat those numbers with Q3 sales of $2.3B, an increase of 10.6% YoY. Net income increased by 23.8% YoY to $349.5M. Amphenol increased its dividend by 16%, all suggesting the company is on an upswing.

Except for declines in the commercial air and mobile networks markets, all other markets like mobile devices, IT datacom, industrial, military, broadband and the automotive market grew strongly. For instance, mobile devices grew by 37%, military by 30% and automotive by as much as 78%, sequentially. Numbers much better than anticipated heading into the quarter.

(GAAP) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YoY Net sales $2,323M $2,101M 10.6% Operating income $475.8M $413.6M 15.0% Net income $349.5M $282.3M 23.8% EPS $1.12 $0.92 21.7%

However, the growth spurt is not expected to last if guidance is any indication. The outlook calls for Q4 sales of $2.16-2.20B, an increase of 1.3% YoY at the midpoint. Q4 EPS is seen at $0.98-1.00, a decrease of 3.9% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees 2020 sales ending at up $8.333-8.375B, an increase of 1.5% YoY at the midpoint. 2020 EPS is seen decreasing by 4% YoY to $3.59-$3.61.

(GAAP) Q4 2020 (guidance) Q4 2019 YoY (midpoint) Net sales $2.16-2.20B $2.151B 1.3% EPS $0.98-1.00 $1.03 (3.9%) CY2020 CY2019 Net sales $8.333-8.375B $8.225B 1.5% EPS $3.59-3.61 $3.75 (4.0%)

If guidance is to be believed, Q3 was more of an aberration than a sign of things to come. Q4 will be more representative of what 2020 was like. The year 2020 is expected to end the same way the prior two did. More or less flat.

Revenue EPS 2020 (guidance) $8.333-8.375B $3.59-3.61 2019 $8.2B $3.75 2018 $8.2B $3.85

Q3 2020 earnings call

While Q3 may have been a solid quarter for Amphenol with good numbers, the outlook is much more muted in comparison. The lack of any follow through in company guidance tempered any boost the company may have gotten from the strong numbers in Q3. It also led to inquiries as to the cause of this disconnect. In response to questions whether inventory building may have skewed the numbers for Q3, management answered as follows:

"I don't know about the inventory that you mentioned. It doesn't appear to me that there is a massive amount of inventory being built. Was there low dealer inventory coming into the quarter? For sure. And is that driving automakers to try to ramp up their production levels? I think that's very, very clear."

A transcript of the Q3 2020 earnings call can be found here.

Nonetheless, the contrast between the Q3 numbers and the Q4 guidance has raised doubts that demand may not be as strong as Q3 would suggest. But Amphenol insists demand has improved, helping make a good Q3 a reality.

"But no question, in several of our markets, demand was much stronger than we had anticipated."

The company cites China as an example where demand has rebounded from the hit it took earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would say that our performance in Asia, in general, in China being the largest factor for us in Asia, and for most in Asia, was really outstanding in the third quarter on a year-over-year basis. And so, I would say, back to pre-COVID and beyond in terms of the demand levels that we've seen."

Management does point out Amphenol benefited from the inability of some of its competitors to fulfill orders, which helped quarterly performance in Q3. Amphenol was able to execute and capitalize faster on unexpected opportunities coming its way.

"So you take the example of mobile devices where we came into the quarter expecting a relatively modest sequential growth, and mobile devices is always the market that's very hard to anticipate, but our team drove 37% sequential growth in mobile devices and that came both from volume demands from our customers, but also from the fact that there were instances where our customers couldn't get everything they needed from other folks, and they could get it from us."

Furthermore, Amphenol is still seeing the after-effects of the trade war between the U.S. and China and the impact it had on demand and the wider economy in general.

"if you look at this year and last year, what has been the biggest change that has impacted and that's when we've talked about it are in fact that there are some customers who we traditionally sold to, who this year we are selling less to and even into the latter part of last year we were selling less to, and this is related to the Department of Commerce restrictions on the certain entities in China that we've talked about. I think that's the biggest story here."

The mobile networks market is one example where trade restrictions have caused sales to suffer, contributing to the decline seen in that end market.

Global trade tensions seem to have taken a toll on Amphenol

Amphenol has a fairly impressive track record when it comes to growth as shown in the chart above. Amphenol has managed to increase its sales ever since the company recovered from the global downturn caused by the Great Financial Crisis of 2008/2009. Annual sales increased every year from $3.6B in 2010 to $8.2B in 2018.

But growth has since stalled. Sales were flat in 2019 at $8.2B and the forecast sees 2020 sales at $8.3B. It's perhaps no coincidence that 2018 also happens to be the year the trade war between the U.S. and China got off to a start. An important development for Amphenol because China is a major market for Amphenol. China accounted for 28% of sales in 2019 according to the latest Form 10-K.

Sales YoY Net income YoY Q3 2020 $2.32B 10.5% $349M 24% Q2 2020 $1.99B (1.3%) $260M (10%) Q1 2020 $1.86B (4.9%) $243M (10%) Q4 2019 $2.15B (3.3%) $320M (6%) Q3 2019 $2.10B (1.3% $282M (12%) Q2 2019 $2.02B 1.7% $290M 1% Q1 2019 $1.96B 4.9% $269M 1%

From the third quarter of 2019 through the second quarter of 2020, Amphenol recorded four straight quarterly declines in sales and net income as shown above. Note that Q3 2019 was the quarter right after Huawei was sanctioned by the U.S. government, which can be regarded as the start of the "tech war" with trade restrictions between the U.S. and China. Amphenol was dragged along.

Investor takeaways

The Q3 report from Amphenol turned out to be a pleasant surprise. The company posted double-digit growth in both the top and bottom line. Such news would normally be well-received by the market, but a muted outlook and earnings call comments have tempered expectations and kept the response in check.

Growth returned with a vengeance in Q3 after four straight declines, but it was mainly driven by what appear to be transitory factors. Amphenol benefited from things returning to normal in Q3 after the lockdowns due to COVID-19 in the first half of 2020. The pickup in the numbers for Q3 are merely compensating for the drop seen in the first half of 2020 when lockdowns were in place in several countries around the world. The company was also able to capitalize on the misfortune of competitors to help drive growth in certain market segments.

But Amphenol is still weighed down by trade tensions between the U.S. and China and its effects on the global economy. A review of the quarterly reports shows the effect trade tensions have had on Amphenol. Growth at Amphenol has more or less stalled ever since the trade war broke out. Tech restrictions starting from May 2019 have aggravated the impact on Amphenol.

There was some hope earlier in the year that the Phase One Trade Deal between the U.S. and China would result in a lowering of trade tensions. Amphenol's stock did peak a day after the signing of the trade deal on January 15, but then started to go down. A previous article delves deeper into this issue.

However, trade restrictions against Chinese companies have increased throughout 2020 with no end in sight. In addition, the pandemic is once again increasing in intensity in places like Europe and the U.S. Already, important EU member states like Germany and France have announced new lockdowns to stem the tide of rising coronavirus infections. This does not bode well for Amphenol, considering the impact of lockdowns on the company in the first half of 2020. The company may have yet to turn the corner.

Meanwhile, the stock has recouped all its losses from early in the year when the pandemic hit and is currently at multi-year highs. It's also higher than where it was when the trade war started in 2018. The stock trades as if both COVID-19 and trade tensions have gone away when in fact they have not and could very well become worse.

I am neutral on Amphenol. The stock has yet to show that it's back on the path to growth. Amphenol has essentially been going in circles since 2018 and the forecast suggests 2020 will be more of the same. While the Q3 numbers were pleasing to see, the big issues confronting the company have yet to be resolved. The pandemic remains and so too the threat it poses to the company. Ditto for trade tensions and restrictions with China. Neither have gone away. Amphenol could very well be taken down again by either or both of these issues, just like they did not so long ago.

