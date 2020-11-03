We still need to see how this plays out beyond 2020 to get excited about the REIT as a long play.

The challenges were extreme, but New Senior has managed to surprise to the upside in the last two quarters.

Over the years that we have followed New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR), it has had one constant. It has never failed to surprise to the downside. This has been a long saga of the company dealing with continuous occupancy and tenant issues. We have written on them several times and the story has been similar with occasional plot twists. But, we have to admit, the last two quarters have been significantly better than what we expected. Is this now a case for investing in this company, or is it just a case that we set our own expectations too low? Let us find out.

Q3 2020

COVID-19 has ravaged the senior housing industry more than most others and occupancy declines have been very well telegraphed. While SNR did show the same types of occupancy declines that we have seen in other REITs, SNR did have an unusual twist.

Source: Q3 2020 presentation

Q3 2020's ending occupancy levels were higher than average occupancy levels. This suggests things might be stabilizing and perhaps even ready to start moving up. We would note that this statistic has been missing from Welltower Inc. (WELL), which has a much higher quality portfolio in general. In fact, Welltower reported occupancy declines extending into October. So, at first glance, SNR seems to be accomplishing something rather remarkable. SNR commented that they expect to maintain a similar level of occupancies in Q4 2020.

"So, on the occupancy side we're basically looking at the remaining month of Q4 being consistent with October. So, as we all know things have shifted and can shift pretty quickly, but we're going to look at November-December was embedded in our projection for the full-year is kind of occupancy decline consistent with October. So, that's kind of where we are landing. We did -- expectancy we put out last quarter had slightly worse occupancy assumptions for the third quarter. So, we actually had kind of a better occupancy outcome for the third quarter relative to what we had initially anticipated, but again, for the fourth quarter it's pretty consistent with what we think for October."

Source: SNR Q3 2020 Transcript

One way to maintain occupancy levels when overcapacity swamps the system is to cut prices. SNR's same-store cash net operating income (NOI) had a pretty steep fall from last year.

Source: Q3 2020 presentation

Now, this part was expected with declining occupancy levels. But what was interesting was just how firm SNR's cash NOI margins were.

Source: Q3 2020 presentation

Yes, they did decline, but with such a high base of fixed costs in this industry, we expected things to not have worked out so well. SNR seems to even mitigated the stress of additional COVID-19 related expenses.

SNR's funds from operations (FFO) and funds available for distribution or FAD, both came in strong and comfortably covered its recently cut dividend.

Source: Q3 2020 presentation

So, SNR has finally shown some serious outperformance during a difficult time and dividend (6.5 cents a quarter) appears well covered. What stops us from going long?

The Case To Stay Out

SNR may appear cheap on FAD and FFO metrics, but there are reasons to be cautious. The first is that while management has under-promised and over-delivered, there has been a long legacy of declines. The best way to make our point here is to point out that in Q1 2016 annualized cash NOI was over $211 million.

Source: Q1 2017 presentation

Today, annualized cash NOI is around $133 million. SNR's net debt is lower by over $500 million since then, due to asset sales, but the decline in NOI far exceeds the decline in net debt. At present, using a 7% cap rate on cash NOI, we can get an Enterprise Value of $1.9 billion ($133/0.07). This exceeds the current Enterprise Value, and hence suggests investors have some buffer left.

Source: Q3 2020 presentation

But the extent of that buffer may erode quickly. Finally, we want to stress that SNR's capital expenditures have generally far exceeded what it calls "routine capital expenditures". This is important as FAD is calculated via deduction of routine capital expenditures, but GAAP income statements show exactly how much SNR actually spends. As many readers are aware, we generally harbor a great deal of skepticism when companies break up these capital expenditures into different categories. In SNR's case, to their credit, the difference between routine capital expenditures and actual capital expenditures has converged a lot in 2020. Prior to this, between 2018 and 2019, SNR classified about one third of what it actually spent as "routine capital expenditures". Investors need to ask themselves as to what is true rate of capital expenditures required to keep these properties in good shape over time.

Conclusion

SNR has done really well in 2020 and managed some incredibly hard challenges. Even its FFO levels will exceed what it had guided for before the pandemic. These are positive developments, and if they can be translated into an improving performance in 2021, then there might be a long case.

On the other hand, this has been a difficult industry to make money in and even battle tested management teams are finding it hard to generate returns. We still see this as a neutral rating. Investors looking for a better risk-reward should look at this REIT in our opinion.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility and outperform in bear markets? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler. Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio. We are offering the next 20 subscribers a 20% discount to try our method risk-free!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.