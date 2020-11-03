GE generated positive FCF, and expects positive FCF for Q4. It may not have a marked improvement on GE's balance sheet, however.

Source: CNBC

General Electric (GE) reported Q3 revenue of $19.4 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 and GAAP EPS of -$0.13. The company beat on revenue and Non-GAAP EPS, but missed on GAAP EPS. The stock is up in the mid single-digit percentage range post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue May Have Reached A Trough

I have been bearish on GE for several years. The pandemic likely amplified the company's pain and made its industrial assets less attractive. Some believe the economy will gain long-term traction after the pandemic ends. Revenue from the company's industrial assets - Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare - fell 16% Y/Y.

Revenue from Power and Renewal Energy rose in the low single-digit percentage range, while Aviation and Healthcare fell by double digits. Orders were practically flat compared to the year-earlier period. This was favorable in comparison to the sharp fall in orders in Q2. It also appears to confirm management's assertion that the market appears to be stabilizing. Over the long term, the power generation market will likely be marked by oversupply and waning pricing power. The segment is over 20% of Industrial's total revenue. Meanwhile, Renewable Energy revenue rose slightly, and there may not be a material impact on the industry from COVID-19.

Aviation revenue fell 39% to $4.9 billion. This followed a decline of over 40% in Q2. Orders continued to free fall; orders for commercial engines, LEAP engines and military engines fell Y/Y by 70%, 67% and 25%, respectively. This likely portends future revenue could be stagnant until the economy reopens. Revenue from the military segment was up in the high single-digit percentage range, while commercial aftermarket continued to trend down. A protracted slump in global passenger demand appears to be a reality, which implies more headwinds for Aviation. Total Industrial revenue rose 13% Q/Q, which was encouraging.

Segment Profit Fell

The decline in scale continued to weigh on Industrial results. Segment profit was $1.3 billion, down 48% Y/Y. Power and Renewable Energy reported positive segment profit, compared to losses in the earlier year period. Segment profit for Aviation and Healthcare declined 79% and 21%, respectively. Management has been wringing out costs from Power for a few years. The oversupply in the sector will likely require additional restructuring efforts and lead to low segment profit growth.

Aviation's decline in scale was bound to hurt its segment profits. Lower volume on commercial spare parts and commercial spare engine shipments particularly hurt. I anticipate the commercial side of the business will lag the military side, which could portend weak segment profits for a while.

Healthcare segment profit fell 21% and was negatively impacted by the sale of Biopharma. Organically, profit was up 30% due to cost reductions and increases in Healthcare Systems ("HCS") volume. Healthcare revenue could be stickier than other Industrial businesses. Organic revenue also rose 10% due to heightened demand for products correlated to the response to COVID-19. Healthcare will likely remain a top performer amid the pandemic.

Segment profit margin was 7%, down from 11% in the year-earlier period. Healthcare profit margin was 17%, while Aviation's was 7%, down from 21% in the year-earlier period. I expect Aviation to be a drag on profit margins for some time. Management will likely focus on margin improvement, yet it is difficult to make a strong case for the stock with such low margins.

Cash Flow Improves

Understanding GE's core earnings has been difficult amid the company's constant buying and selling of assets. Cash flow is a metric that can be used to measure GE's health. GE reported Industrial Free Cash Flow ("FCF") of $500 million, an improvement over year-to-date results where the company experienced cash burn of $3.8 billion:

Turning to cash. We generated $500 million of Industrial free cash flow in the third quarter. Excluding BioPharma results, it’s $200 million improvement year-over-year. Notably, Healthcare delivered strong cash flow conversion due to improved inventory turns, better collections and reduced CapEx. At a high level, cash flow benefited from positive earnings plus D&A across all segments and all businesses were up sequentially. We’ve seen modest improvement in working capital driven by management actions and what I'll call stabilizing volume levels, particularly in payables, where we used $600 million of cash on working capital. This is roughly $1 billion better sequentially than year-over-year.

CapEx was down about $220 million versus the prior year period. Reducing CapEx was prudent given recent recessionary pressures. Management is targeting Q4 FCF of $2.5 billion; that momentum could lead to positive FCF in 2021. This could be true, but positive FCF in the short term could merely be noise at this point. It could get GE bulls excited about the stock, but it may not change GE's long-term outlook.

Heading into the quarter, I estimated the company's debt/EBITDA was around 8.0x. Another decline in segment profit likely did not help GE's situation. The rating agencies could give GE a grace period to improve its balance sheet, yet that window of opportunity could be closing. I have questioned the quality of GE's balance sheet for a few years now. I doubt one or two quarters of positive FCF will have a marked improvement on its long-term outlook or credit quality.

Conclusion

Until GE improves its balance sheet, the stock remains a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.