Potential issues in fulfillment could arise from heightened demand, but overall should not be much of an issue due to the drop-shipping model.

Penetration remains high at 35%, down just 1% from Q2, as OSTK maintains its position in the top five retailers for online furnishings.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) posted another strong quarter of sales, but shares failed to hold positive momentum, slipping back into the mid-$50s entering the weekend from the mid-$70s earlier in the week. This second consecutive quarter of profitability points to potential successful execution for the duration of the pandemic, although inventory and demand challenges remain; however, volatility in shares could make Overstock a risky prospect prone to >15% swings.

Q3 results built upon the success from Q2, as e-commerce remained strong, with revenues far ahead of consensus. However, lack of upside on earnings likely boiled down to negative market momentum, with the markets sliding over 7% during the week, as well as lack of stimulus which could dampen consumer spending.

Total revenues jumped 111% YoY to $731.7 million, with retail generating $717.7 million of that, as new customers in retail rose 141%. Revenues also exhibited similar seasonality trends to prior year quarters, ahead of the holiday Q4; as cases rise again, revenues could see another jump in spending, yet lack of stimulus might impede that to a degree.

Source: Investor Presentation

Underlying trends within gross margin and EBITDA also point to positives. Gross margin has continued to rise, sitting at 23.5% for Q3, compared to 23.2% last quarter and 20.0% in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA has been positive for both Q2 and Q3 '20, at $106.2 million combined for the two, reversing the negative trend seen during 2019.

In addition, operating expenses declining as a percentage of revenues could lead to enhanced profitability in the upcoming quarters. While operating expenses have increased $47 million (on a dollar basis) YoY, due to scaling of the business model, that correlated to a 530 bp reduction to 17.5% of revenues, allowing for growth in net income.

Just like Q2, Overstock remains one of the top five on an online revenue basis. Online penetration has fallen just 1% since June 30 and sits at 35%, which is still a significant leap from 2019. Again, all of the five operate in different niches of the home furnishing market - Overstock/Wayfair (NYSE:W) in the expertise segment, with Overstock at the lower side of the price spectrum; Amazon (AMZN)/Walmart (WMT)/Target (TGT) in the general segment at different prices and styles.

Source: Investor Presentation

Even though penetration has slipped just 1%, it continues the trend of long-term growth. Back in my previous article from August, it looked to be the case that "if penetration growth starts to slow, Overstock should not see an adverse effect to revenues due to repeat interactions in the customer base it already has established." And it hasn't. Revenues remain down marginally sequentially, but exhibit seasonal trends, and a jump in revenues for Q4 could be on the way as cases jump and new restrictions arise.

Again, building on from August/Q2 trends, Overstock has successfully strengthened its balance sheet once more. I had expected that, with a second profitable quarter, "Overstock can continue to hold cash, and near the half-billion mark for cash and investments by the end of the year." That's visible in the balance sheet.

Overstock's cash and equivalents now sits at $529.7 million, up over $400 million since Q4 '19 and over $200 million from last quarter. Q3 '19 had been one of the weakest balance sheets on record; total assets have more than doubled, and cash has increased significantly. While liabilities have grown, Overstock has managed to reduce its payables and current liabilities sequentially and has more than enough cash to cover debt.

Source: OSTK Financials

As the holiday season approaches, Overstock is likely facing another high-volume quarter. While it has taken steps to increase fulfillment, such as the expansion of one-day fulfillment capabilities with the Fontana, CA center, there still could be inventory issues.

There are some "challenges created by the sharp increase in volume, in customer service channels and in fulfillment and delivery, stemming from capacity issues from shipping carriers and some suppliers, including out-of-stock positions on some of our top performing products." Maintenance of inventories and management of supply to meet heightened demand could be a bit of a challenge with the drop-shipping model if suppliers face squeezes. That could be exacerbated by "new customers [who] are making repeat purchases at an increasing rate."

But the increasing repeat purchase rate points to maintenance of that penetration and of those revenues, and to potential growth in holiday sales. Repeat purchase rate grew 19% YoY and remained almost at the same level as Q2. With 59 million monthly visits and over 8 million products, there's a lot of traffic and a lot to choose from, so continual YoY growth in repeat purchases should be seen through the upcoming two to three quarters.

Overall, holiday season trends should show sequential strength in revenues for Overstock as the e-tailer maintains its top five position in the market amid continually high penetration. Revenues could come in near $750 million, maybe as high as $800 million as holiday sales trends are impacted by rising cases and new restrictions in some parts of the nation, which should continue to see e-commerce remain a key shopping tool.

Overstock's balance sheet continues to get stronger each quarter, hitting half a billion in cash and nearly a billion in total assets as liabilities have decreased slightly since Q2. While much of the rally during the summer was fueled by extreme optimism in the e-commerce space, Overstock has taken the right steps within its balance sheet to maintain its safety for years to come, with a solid amount of cash on hand, little debt, and coverage of liabilities.

Profitability can continue in the upcoming quarters as gross margin continues to grow, and positive EBITDA points to successful execution of the business model, even as inventory and fulfillment impacts might be possible on heightened demand. As the holidays approach, shares could continue seeing volatile moves as developments within stimulus, consumer spending, and potential lockdown/restrictions change the retail/e-tail dynamic through the winter. However, upside potential back towards the $80 range is contingent on strong performance and solid execution, while any weaknesses could keep shares near these levels in the $50s and maybe $40s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.