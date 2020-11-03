Stagflation Has Returned And Food Prices Prove It

What is happening is that dollar positions are being exited internationally and countries are hoarding food commodities instead. Soybeans are locked in backwardation despite the harvest already being completed.

This is not due to supply shortages, as producers are short a record number of corn and soybean contracts. Plus, in gold terms, these commodities are at record lows.

Agriculture prices bottomed out as food inflation peaked in June. Now wheat, soybeans and corn prices are on the rise, which means food inflation is about to worsen.

Food inflation in the United States has averaged 4% since April, similar to the beginning of the stagflation of the 1970s.

For the first time since the 1970s, food prices are on the rise in the middle of a deep recession. Back then this was called stagflation. The major difference between then and now is that much of the goods and services tabulated in the consumer price index like leisure and transportation are impossible to actually purchase because of lockdowns and social distancing restrictions, and so the broader inflation statistics are muted. Except for food, of course, the demand for which cannot fall as long as the population stays constant or growing.

As I will show in this article with plenty of evidence, it's not food that's getting more expensive, but the dollar that is falling. The implication is, get out of dollars and buy gold, and you'll be protected from stagflation.

Food Inflation On The Rise, but Not Priced in Gold

Over the last 6 months, food inflation in the United States has averaged just over 4% annual. See below, from Trading Economics.

These numbers since April are similar to the food inflation numbers at the beginning of the stagflation years of 1971-1974 below.

Looking at the first chart, It may seem as if food inflation is starting to ebb, peaking in June at 4.5% now down to 3.9%, but not so fast. There are strong indications in the agriculture markets that food inflation is about to get worse, and even more significantly, that this is not an indication of supply shortages, but rather a falling dollar. How can we distinguish between supply shortages and a falling dollar? In three ways.

First, in both soybeans and corn futures, soybean and corn producers are short an all-time record number of contracts, which means notional supply is at an all-time high. Below is the gross position, but the net positions (subtracting longs) are also at all-time record highs.

And yet, the price of corn on the futures market is up 25% and soybeans 28% since April, precisely when food inflation topped out at 4.5%. Wheat, by the way, is also trading at 5-year highs.

The second way we know that there is no shortage is that all three of these basic staples are actually at or near all-time lows priced in gold. Here’s wheat priced in gold going back 30 years:

Here’s corn:

Here’s soybeans:

Clearly, in hard money terms, food is the cheapest it has ever been. It’s the dollar that is collapsing.

Soybeans Stuck in Backwardation Post Harvest

Here’s the third way to tell that there are no agriculture shortages. The soybean harvest in particular has already been mostly completed, and still the commodity is stuck in backwardation. Backwardation normally indicates a physical shortage, but long-term research conducted in 2006 by Premia Capital and Prism Analytics going back to 1950 shows that soybean backwardation does not persist into October under normal circumstances. Here is a quote from the paper, page 15, emphasis mine:

"May and June soybean backwardation is typically the result of low inventories. Low inventories particularly affect the July contract because the July contract expires just before harvest begins. September contract prices are well insulated from July contract price shocks by the replenishment of inventories from the harvest."

Backwardation is when spot prices for immediate delivery of a given commodity are more expensive than futures contracts for future delivery. The condition is generally caused by physical shortages. Soybean futures typically fall into backwardation in May and June when inventories are low and the harvest is just beginning. This year, soybeans were stuck in backwardation until October 30, as you can see from prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from an October 30 screenshot of settlements. Backwardation follows through the whole table.

In other words, backwardation in soybeans typically persists from May to August, as the seasonal harvest begins in September, replenishing supplies. How can backwardation persist in soybeans, though, when the harvest has already taken place?

Bloomberg confirmed this aberration in an October 30th article on the unusually quick US harvest this year (emphasis mine):

"Importers such as China and Mexico have been gobbling up large amounts of U.S. agricultural goods. The deals, coupled with adverse weather in Russia and South America, have boosted prices during the harvest period that typically sees some of the lowest values of the year."

It’s the Dollar Weakening, not Soybeans Becoming More Expensive

So, clearly this is something abnormal. But before I push this question any further, let me address a possible objection. You could counter and say that this backwardation will resolve itself imminently and maybe the resolution is just a few months late this year, and this is just market noise. Maybe we will see a resolution, but even if that happens, there is a much larger issue here.

I brought it up in an article last year on gold backwardation, referring to a piece by Alasdair MacLeod of Goldmoney. He theorized that if real interest rates stay negative (which they now are) for long enough, then backwardation could theoretically be coming from the dollar side of the equation rather than the commodity side. I said:

"Here's where Macleod adds his critical twist. He asks, what if backwardation is coming not from the commodity side of the equation like a wheat shortage before harvest, but rather from the dollar side of the equation? In other words, not from a positive desire to hold wheat now [spot] as opposed to later [future], but from a negative desire to hold dollars into the future [and get rid of them now]?"

My point is, what we are seeing in the multiyear high prices of wheat and soybeans (in dollar terms at least), and specifically in the persistent backwardation in soybeans post harvest, could be the beginning of backwardation from the dollar side of the equation due to a general loss of faith in the currency starting to manifest itself. A loss of faith in the dollar would take form in rising dollar commodity prices, especially in bare essentials like wheat and soybeans.

Chinese Hoarding

A fourth way to distinguish between demand for these commodities specifically from demand to exit dollars generally is the degree of hoarding going on. Cash is what is supposed to be hoarded in a monetary economy. This is what makes dollars a monetary reserve with any value at all, the fact that they are hoarded. If soybeans are being hoarded instead when there is no reason to expect physical shortages, then what is happening is a preference to hoard real goods like wheat and soybeans rather than financial assets, the pinnacle of which is the dollar itself.

The way the global soybean market is structured, it would only take one country to affect the price significantly by hoarding supply – China. China is far and away the largest importer of soybeans on the planet. At over 90 million tons of soybean imports last year, it imports more soybeans than all other countries in the world combined.

Source

China is on pace to import a record amount of soybeans from the US this year, and imports are increasing not just from the United States. China’s soybean imports from Brazil were up 51.4% in September compared to last September.

Wheat is also being hoarded, particularly in Egypt. Egypt is the largest importer of wheat in the world.

Source

Here’s Bloomberg from October 14 on Egyptian wheat hoarding:

"Jordan has built up record wheat reserves while Egypt, the world’s top buyer of the grain, took the unusual step of tapping international markets during its local harvest and has boosted purchases by more than 50% since April. Taiwan said it will boost strategic food stockpiles and China has been buying to feed its growing hog herd."

We will be better able to see if it is indeed the dollar that is falling rather than agriculture getting more expensive once the next COVID bailout bill passes, which should be on the order of around $2 trillion, and will be almost entirely financed by the printing press. Even if soybeans exit backwardation before this, the commodity could reenter that state if hoarding steps up after the bill passes, as a way of exiting dollar positions further.

Conclusion - Buy Gold In a Stagflation Economy

If agriculture prices do not stop rising soon, then this is eventually going to infect food prices, which are already moving up at the fastest pace since 2012. The thing is, 2012 was the beginning of a recovery, and oil was around $100 a barrel. So, it makes sense for food prices to rise at that point. But we are now in the depths of a major recession and oil is trading below $40. Yet, food prices are still rising at about the same pace, and that began back when the dollar price of soybeans and corn were much lower than they are now. All this to me means stagflation is already here.

The official inflation statistics are misleading. Not necessarily in the sense that they are manipulated outright (maybe they are, I'm not making judgments on that) but that buying many goods and services on the CPI is difficult if not impossible to actually do because of social distancing regulations and lockdowns. If food prices are rising and basic necessities are getting more expensive in dollar terms as they have been for 6 months now, then more countries will trade in their dollars and hoard real goods instead.

The one commodity, though, near all-time highs is gold, the dollar’s main competitor as a monetary reserve. If you want to protect yourself against the rising cost of living, regardless of the broader CPI which I believe is irrelevant, then the answer is to buy gold and protect your real purchasing power now, before international dollar positions are dumped across the world and domestic dollar prices really start to rise across the board. I dare say this trend could accelerate significantly once the next COVID bailout bill passes and foreigners get sick of funding any of it.

The End Game Investor is dedicated to protecting real wealth and helping subscribers profit during the ongoing global fiat monetary collapse. Coming from an Austrian School perspective on economics, we discuss ideas like this one and other more exotic ones using a variety of vehicles that are low-risk/high reward. If you suspect that something is seriously wrong in the monetary sphere and that the US fiat dollar standard is in existential danger, then take a peek at what we're doing to prepare for the end game with a two week free trial. Don't let the approaching end game catch you unprepared.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, AAAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.