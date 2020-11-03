Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) CEO Kenneth Lamneck on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2020 8:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenneth Lamneck - President and Chief Executive Officer

Glynis Bryan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Matt Sheerin - Stifel Nicolaus

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Paul Coster - JPMorgan

Marc Wiesenberger - B. Riley

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:06] Gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Insight Enterprise's third quarter 2020 operating results. At this time, all participants are listen only mode after the speakers presentation, there will be a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time if anyone should require assistance during the conference. Please press star zero on your touchtone telephone. I would now like to hand the call over to your speaker for today Glynis Bryan. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Glynis Bryan

[00:00:35] Thank you, Deborah. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining the Enterprise's earnings conference call today. We will be discussing the company's operating results for the quarter ended September 30th. 2020. I'm going to ask my chief financial officer of insight. And joining me today is Ken Langone, president and chief executive officer. If you don't have a copy of the earnings list that was posted this morning and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, you will find it on our Web site at Insadong under the investor relations section. Today's call, including the question and answer period, has been webcast live and can be accessed by the investor relations page of our website at dot com. And I've got a copy of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will remain on our website for a limited time. This conference call and the Associated Webcast contained time sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, November 3rd, 2020. This call is a property of insect enterprises and the redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the express written consent of enterprises is strictly prohibited.

[00:01:42] In today's conference call, we will refer to non governmental measures as we discuss third quarter 2020 financial results when referring to logout measures. In today's call, we refer to adjusted earnings from operations adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return on invested capital. You will find a reconciliation of these measures to actually get results included in the press release and the accompanying slide presentation issued earlier today, also, please note that I highlighted this constant currency, all announcing growth rates discussed on U.S. dollar terms. Finally, let me remind you of our forward looking statements that will be made on today's call of those looking statements that are made during this conference call are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. These risks are discussed in today's press release and in greater detail in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10K and periodic reports subsequently filed with the FEC was that I will now turn the call over to Can. And if you're following along with the slide presentation, we will begin on slide for Ken.

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:02:49] Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter 2020 operating results. I'm pleased to report that because of our dedicated team resilient business model and the PCM acquisition, we delivered another quarter of double digit adjusted earnings to my business growth year over year. In the third quarter, the demand environment continue to be challenged, but we focused on answering our client's most pressing need while helping many to plan for investments needed to support the businesses as the economy recovers during the third quarter, with double digit growth in services and cloud solutions which improve gross margins to third quarter record. And when combined with the positive effect of the acceleration of our PCM, integration helps us achieve adjusted earnings from operations growth of more than 20 percent year over year. Now, turning to the third quarter results in five consolidated sales in the third quarter, with one point nine four billion up one percent year over year, reflecting two additional months of PCM and the results in this year. Since the acquisition closed in August 30th, 2019, and lower sales in the media and Asia-Pac, we focused on growing our service as a solution business next, which helped our gross margins up 150 basis points year over year to fifteen point nine percent in the third quarter. And adjusted diluted earnings per share was a dollar 38, a 25 percent year over year, and then the gap basis to the share was in dollar 10, up 45 percent year over year.

[00:04:11] Within these results, gross profit generated from cloud solutions was 18 percent of our consolidated gross profit over the past 12 months. And finally, our business has generated 462 million in cash flow from operations in the first nine months of 2020, reflecting certain payment, timing, differences with partners and the benefit of our disciplined cash management practices. Turning to Slide six during the second quarter, we completed the onboarding of PCM clients to our Insight's systems and the third quarter we completed the integration of back office operations and worked to consolidate spend across key categories included weight, maintenance, legal and accounting and marketing expenses. And we began to realize the benefits of a real estate consolidation efforts. As a result, we now expect to exit the year with possibly 60 to 65 million in annualized run rate cost savings in connection with the PCM integration, which is ahead of our first year expectations on our previously disclosed total commitment of 70 million over two years. And the third quarter, we also invest in our sales force, adding key technical talent across the solution areas and additional sales coverage for our geographic footprint. Continue to invest in this area. The fourth quarter for sure.

[00:05:18] We're positioned well to compete in the marketplace in 2021 when we expect the IPO market will start to recover. Also on the talent front, I'm pleased to announce that just two weeks ago, Joyce Mullen joined Insight as our new president of the North America business. I spent 21 years of her career, Adelle Technologies and a variety of sales, service delivery and I.T. solutions. She brings to insight a deep understanding of the channel and a history of leadership in delivering technology, services and solutions to our clients. From a demand and product, look, it's prospective partner booking trends in North America improve sequentially in the third quarter, growing double digits, although ending down more than 10 percent year over year. The strong growth in hardware bookings did not fully translate to net sales in the quarter, leading to elevated backlog heading into the fourth quarter. In addition, hardware bookings so far in Q4 are tracking ahead of Q3 trends, which we deem an additional positive data point. As you close out 2020 known as Slide seven heading into the fourth quarter with the resurgence of covid across the globe, many businesses are partially open and many are still in work from home, both for most of their teammates. As they just noted, booking trends are improving as clients appear to be focused on positioning the business to compete in a possible economic recovery in 2021.

[00:06:33] One example is that our Cloud and Data Center Transformation team, which was recently awarded a contract with the school district in Texas to build out its wireless network, leveraging our design project management implementation capabilities, this county will leverage federal stimulus funding to ensure that students are able to continue their education in an ongoing remote learning environment. In addition, we believe we gained critical market share and modern data center categories to investments in new technical and stealth talent and our differentiated offerings over the last few years as the two partners are taking notice, as we were recently named NetApp 2020 Cloud Innovation Partner of the Year in recognition of our leadership and architected, implemented, supporting hybrid storage solutions and storage as a service solutions. In June of this year, INSIGHT was named Dell's Transformation, part of the year and recognition of our deep expertize in implementing modern hybrid datacenter technology as well as robust Iot and edge infrastructures. We also continue to innovate to help patients recover from the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic, including adding contact tracing capabilities to insights connected platform detection, prevention, solution. This solution, developed by our visualization business, helps clients deploy and operate critical sensors, devices and infrastructure that could detect symptoms that help prevent the spread of the coronavirus through its screening process. This comprehensive solution, which we can deliver globally, is being received well in the marketplace with recent wins in the pharmaceutical and energy sectors in North America and the mining industry in Australia.

[00:08:10] Our focus on strategic IP solution errors has allowed us to prioritize our capital investments, to introduce differentiated offerings to our clients and to bring value to our partners across the globe. In addition, we believe our values of hunger and harmony define our culture and allow us to attract talent to help us compete effectively in our industry. Just last week, our culture was recognized yet again as we were named to the Forbes world's best employers. 2020 list inside ranked 27 among EPS companies worldwide, a number 296. Overall, we believe our strong culture and clear strategy will continue to grow our business as the market rebounds in the future. I want to thank our teammates across the globe for the insight and our clients, as well as our 2020, will have a resilient team, a strong balance sheet and access to sufficient levels of capital to meet unforeseeable poverty requirements during this challenging time. I'm confident that a solution EIRIS, which is to allow us to support our clients needs both in this environment when the economy eventually rebounds, allow him to call over the governors to provide more details on the financial performance. But.

Glynis Bryan

[00:09:14] Thank you. Can keynoted and we are pleased with our global teams execution. In the first nine months of 2020 so far this year, the team has successfully integrated the largest acquisition in the company's history and has delivered integration savings well ahead of the planned timeline in a sluggish demand environment. We focused on selling services and solutions, which helped drive gross margins up more than 100 basis points year over year. We reduced our operating cost to meet current demand and accelerated the integration of PCM, which allowed us to drive adjusted earnings from operations growth of 15 percent year over year in the first nine months and to complement a strong earnings growth. Our business generated record level of cash flow from operations so far this year. As a result, in the third quarter we paid off the balance outstanding under our ideal facility. We now have the entire one point two dollars billion facility available to fund future growth. We set a high bar for ourselves coming into this year pre covid and while earnings are down versus our original expectations are significantly stronger. Cash flow performance allows us to deliver adjusted return on invested capital of 12 percent, clearly demonstrating the resilience of our business model and the operational discipline we have installed across the business.

[00:10:28] Moving on that slide 10 exiting the quarter, we are comfortable with our current leverage position of less than one times debt to cash flows or EBITDA under Adéle Agreement of Humaira compliance covenant is a fixed charge coverage ratio, which includes 12 months EBITDA coverage over Catholic's budget taxes and cash contracts. As of September 30th, we at four times against the minimum requirement of one time, and we're confident we can support our capital requirements and liquidity needs. As we highlighted last quarter, our cash cycle is inverted, meaning we pay our partners on shorter terms than we receive from our clients. This allows us to drive more cash flow and sales decline sequentially. We have experienced this dynamic in the first nine months of 2020, which has helped drive our above seasonal cash flow generation of 462 million dollars a year.

[00:11:20] To date, our cash flow results have also been benefited from approximately 100 million dollars in timing differences in support of payments that we expect will play in the fourth quarter for the full year, we expect cash flow generation will be in the range of 325 million to three hundred seventy five dollars million, comfortably exceeding the top end of our previously announced Dandrige. In the third quarter, our cash conversion cycle was 25 days down, 17 days, you'll hear the improvement is due to a better collections experience in our accounts receivable of three days, combined with an increase in 12 13 days.

[00:11:59] The increase in people is primarily due to increased use of our inventory financing facility as a result of recent renegotiation of the facility and payment timing differences. I mentioned before a report on the financial results. I would like to remind everyone that since the closing of the acquisition in August 2013, the PCM book of business has been integrated into the system. As a result, we no longer report results for the acquired PCM business on a standalone basis. Now, moving on to North America, starting on Slide 11 in North America, net sales were one point six dollars billion in the third quarter, up three percent from prior year quarter, driven primarily by PCM. We saw strong demand with public sector clients, particularly in chrome books and device categories. We also continue to see strong services sales growth year over year at 12 percent, primarily due to increased adoption of cloud solution and in fact, delivery services. Gross profit of 247 million dollars in North America was up 13 percent year over year. And gross margin includes 150 basis points to fifteen point nine percent, primarily due to an increase mix of cloud and services sales and the business and the addition of EPS in North America.

[00:13:12] Selling and administrative expenses, excluding amortization expense, increased 12 percent year over year, primarily due to the PCM acquisition. Adjusted earnings from operations increased 20 percent year over year to sixty four dollars million for the quarter. Moving on to India on Slide 12, net sales in the third quarter decreased eight percent in constant currency to three hundred forty one dollars million. The earlier hardware sales increased one percent, due primarily to higher volume. Sales of devices to public sector client software sales decreased 12 percent and services sales increased 19 percent. Gross profit in India in the third quarter was fifty dollars million, and when combined with tight expense management, resulted in adjusted earnings from operations of five dollars million, up 53 percent from the same period last year, also in constant currency. In Asia-Pac on slide 13, net sales in the third quarter declined 13 percent in constant currency to seven dollars million, reflecting lower hardware and software sales as a result of a decreased demand associated with appliance response to covid.

[00:14:21] Despite lower top line growth, profit grew two percent year over year in constant currency and expenses decreased three percent, which adjusted earnings from operations up 19 percent year over year in the third quarter. Moving on to our tax rates for the third quarter of 2020, our tax rate was twenty three point eight percent, which is lower than our prior quarters tax rate of twenty seven point two percent due to the rate impact of just acquisition related costs, which did not occur in 2020 and the beneficial impact of certain tax income tax regulations issued during the current quarter.

[00:14:57] Turning to details of the third quarter cash flow performance on slide 14 year to date through the third quarter of 2020, our operations generated four hundred sixty two dollars million of cash, compared to one hundred sixty nine dollars million last year. During that time, we invested approximately twenty one dollars million in capital expenditures, up from seventeen dollars million last year. As we stated last quarter, we expect CapEx for the full year will be between 20 to 25 dollars million. We've also invested six dollars million to acquire in France in February of this year and received fourteen dollars million in that proceeds to the sale of one of our buildings earlier in the year. Lastly, we use 25 million dollars to repurchase shares of our common stock in the first quarter. At the end of the quarter, we had a cash balance of 75 million dollars, of which 57 million dollars was resident in our foreign subsidiaries compared to a prior year balance of one hundred forty one dollars million. As I noted earlier, we had told that of approximately two hundred ninety six million dollars, all of it in our convertible fixed rate debt at the end of the third quarter. And this is down from total debt of eight hundred thirty seven dollars million as of the same point last year.

[00:16:09] As a reminder, we've taken several actions to preserve our profitability from the downturn while positioning a business to emerge healthy and competitive as market conditions improve. Specifically on the cost side, we reduce discretionary spending across the business and have rightsized are operational and delivery platforms to expect expected volume. We've accelerated our existing PCM integration plans on backoffice sales and services, which allows us to utilize approximately fifty five dollars million in cost savings in our results in 2020 to Q3 and positions us to exit the year with runway cutting between 60 and 65 million dollars heading into 2020 less certain about their expenses that were not incurred in 2020 due to covid related impacts on our financial results, such as sales rep commissions, executive compensation, travel and certain other discretionary expenses are expected to be incurred if market conditions improve from current levels. We currently estimate the benefit from these items in 2020 to be in the range of 30 to 35 million dollars. In addition, we have made and plan to continue making select strategic investments in sales and technical resources across all areas to ensure we optimize our participation. As market conditions improve, our balance sheet is healthy.

[00:17:32] We have access to capital sufficient operating these uncertain economic times and we believe the steps we have taken will help us emerge in a good position to compete as the economy recovers. I'll turn the call back to Ken for closing comments.

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:17:46] To slide 15, we remain committed to our long term priorities discussed at our Analyst Day last fall, which include continuing to innovate in order to capture, share and high growth areas such as the cloud and the intelligent edge, developing delivery solutions that thrive better business outcomes for our clients, expanding the Kendler business and strategic clients and markets. And lastly, continue to optimize client experience and our execution through a relentless focus on operational excellence. For the remainder of 2020, we believe the overall art market will be challenged given the current climate crisis and its adverse impact on the global economy. We've taken appropriate steps to reduce our discretionary spending and ensure we have access to capital to support our short term operating plans and are confident we will weather this tough economic environment and are healthy on the other side. We currently expect net sales for the fourth quarter will be between two point one and two point two billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share will be between 45 and the dollar 55 for the full year.

[00:18:43] Net sales are expected to be between eight point one eight point two billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share, expected to be between five dollars and 88 cents and five dollars and 98 cents. Their outlook assumes a tax rate of twenty five point five percent for the fourth quarter. This outlook excludes acquisition related expenses, severance and restructuring expenses incurred amortization of intangible assets and amortization of convertible debt discount insurance costs during the first nine months of 2020 and those that may be incurred during the balance of 2020 due the inherent difficulty of forecasting all these types of expenses which impact net earnings and earnings per share, the company is unable to easily estimate the impact of such expenses, if any, to net earnings and earnings per share. Thank you again for joining us today and thank you for all our teammates across the globe for their support of the company, our partners and our clients be safe and we look forward to talking with you again next quarter. That concludes my comments. And we'll be out of the blue line with your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:19:41] If you would like to ask questions, please press star one on your telephone keypad and your first question comes from Adam Tindle with Raymond James.

Adam Tindle

[00:19:53] Ok, thanks. Good morning. Can I just wanted to start on the Q4 guidance and appreciate you providing that it looks like it's going to imply that revenue is going to be up somewhere around high single digits on a sequential basis, which is a pretty nice uptick. Kind of reminds me of prior years where we had in larger budget flushers. So maybe you could just touch on how you built those expectations. Now, there's been a couple of quarters in a row where the press releases citing impact from covid on internal budgets. But to an outsider, that just doesn't seem overly conservative. So it would be helpful just to understand how you built up those expectations.

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:20:27] Yeah, thanks. I appreciate that. You know, in regards to the you know, the traditional sort of budget flush for Q4, I don't really believe that's in the cards now. I think, you know, some of those are certainly taking over quite a bit of the control of spending in these environments. So I don't believe that companies are looking at budget, not that we're talking about. But when we look at sort of the backlog going into Q4 and we look at just the trending that we're seeing, certainly public sector will have nice growth in Q4. When you look at the federal government, state and local as well as the education market will certainly grow very, very nicely. And then we are starting to see some enterprise clients starting to look to spend to get back to more of a normalcy, if you can call it that environment. So that's all that put together. Of course, it gives us the confidence of the of the guidance we provided for Q4.

Adam Tindle

[00:21:21] Ok, that's helpful, maybe just as a follow up on the PCM savings, you know, obviously, nice job tracking ahead of where you expected to be. I think 60 to 65 million exiting Q4 is up again. I just wanted to ask, why not revise up the total 70 million cumulative target? Is that because you're just kind of getting through the savings faster and the total is unchanged? Or are you finding additional areas and there's an opportunity to move that cumulative 70 million up?

[00:21:50] Yeah, I'm not going to comment as well. I think your comment is correct. We're able to really accelerate as we focused on that pretty significantly this year, you know, sort of the wild card. And all that, of course, is the real estate aspects, which we certainly would have expected in the normal environment. We probably would have seen more of those dollars in the next year or so. That could be that could change, obviously, based upon the whole commercial real estate environment. So that's sort of temper's just a little bit to keep at the at the 70 number that we've quoted.

Glynis Bryan

[00:22:21] I think yeah, I think we've kind of covered it, I think what are we are we made a decision to try and accelerate the savings to get to the 70 million as quickly as possible. Part of it was, you know, we have the environmental causes that allowed us to do that in terms of rightsizing the operation for the volume of business that we were seeing. So we took advantage of that to accelerate. Some of those savings can comment about the real estate. In addition to what we're trying to sell. We also will get some savings in subsequent years as we as leakage from our we made a decision not to buy out of those leases because commercial buying out of a commercial real estate lease today is expensive. So we made the determination not to do that, but just to keep them operational until we see the until at least term expires. So we'll get an incremental savings a couple of hundred thousand a year going forward, but not anything significant as those leases turn terms.

Adam Tindle

[00:23:18] Ok, that's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

[00:23:22] In your next question comes from Matt Sheerin with Stifel Nicolaus.

Matt Sheerin

[00:23:28] Yes, thanks. Good morning. Can I just following up on Adam's question regarding your relatively solid guidance for Q4. Could you talk again in terms of the way where you see that spending going to continue to be at work from home and client devices, or is that largely played out? And are you seeing a shift more toward the on prem infrastructure products where that obviously have been delayed for a couple of quarters?

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:23:59] Yeah, thanks for the question. Yeah. And of course, the I think you know that, you know, from a harbor perspective, you know, half the revenue actually comes from devices in a business and in the channel to devices is the key play that the there's no question that Chrome books will accelerate here into Q4. It's a lot of units. It's about 30 percent of the unit vying for devices. About 13 percent of the revenue volumes come from Chrome because the lower ASPs. So that will certainly continue to accelerate. And I think that will actually accelerate into Q1 from what we can see as there are some shortages, certainly significant shortages out there for those devices in the public sector piece, I think will certainly be a strong growth trajectory here for certainly for Q4. As far as the infrastructure piece, I'd say it's a little bit mixed as far as you know. Certainly some companies are recognizing that, you know, they have to digitize their business. And as companies have to digitize the business to become more modern, they also have to upgrade their infrastructure to become more modern, whether it be public cloud or whether it be private infrastructure.

[00:25:08] So certain clients are looking at that and making those investments and others are still a little bit more like, hey, let's wait and see to see how this is going to really play out as far as that's concerned. So we have invested in that area in regards to the infrastructure side of the business with resources. And so we're moving to position ourselves to make sure that we're in a position to capture that that rebound when it does occur. And as you know, this business, when you go through the 10 year cycles we've been on and go back to the Great Recession in 2009, where we all saw pretty substantial double digit declines in 2009 and 2010, you know, we saw 17 percent growth go back 10 years before that with the dotcom same sort of trajectory. So we do believe that night here, difficult to put these investments off for a long time. And so that they will, you know, certainly start to recover. We're not sure when that's going to occur in 2021, but we're certainly positioning ourselves to take advantage of that.

Matt Sheerin

[00:26:07] Ok, and on the on the enterprise side, are you seeing you talked about client device strengthening public sector with chrome books, but are you seeing the same thing on Enterprise in terms of the commercial notebooks? Or is that is that weaker now?

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:26:21] Yeah, we're seeing that. And again, it's very kind. And we are seeing certain of our clients that in the enterprise side, certainly coming back to life here from a device point of view here.

Matt Sheerin

[00:26:34] Ok, OK, and then he sort of backing into your and your EPS guidance in revenue, it implies that gross margin may be down a little bit, but still up significantly, 70, 80 basis points plus from last year. So is that positive mix shift that you've seen in the last couple of quarters? Is that continuing in terms of cloud services, netted down software revenue, that sort of thing?

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:27:03] Yeah, that's correct. You've got that right.

Glynis Bryan

[00:27:06] Somewhat muted. Not by the fact that.

Matt Sheerin

[00:27:10] Ok, in the Chromebook margins, or I would imagine lower than the rest of your hardware. OK, OK, OK. And just lastly, you talked about some headcount additions and adding to the sales force. Is that happening now? And does that impact OpEx? Because I would imagine that OpEx, given that you still have some discretionary spend on hold, is not going to really move much from where it is now. But you expect you expect that the sales count increase to impact that at all.

Glynis Bryan

[00:27:46] We do expect the increase in sales and technical resources to impact that, probably not so much in Q4, but we're starting to see investment over the last quarter and going into Q4. So it will be a bigger impact going into 2020 one, because we want to make sure that we're ready and prepared to adjust to the improvement in income in the economy that we anticipate in 2021 when exactly we don't know. But we anticipate an improvement in the economy 2021. And some of the investments that we're making now is to be well positioned to take advantage of that in 2021.

Matt Sheerin

[00:28:17] Ok, and you gave us the PCM integration and synergy numbers, but is any of that does any of that play out in the December quarter in terms of lower OpEx because of that?

Glynis Bryan

[00:28:31] Yeah, well, we are we're going to end up exiting the quarter at 60, 65 million dollars coming out of Q4, so there's a little incremental to that. Fifty five dollars million in Q4, a little increment. All right. Very good. OK. All right.

Operator

[00:28:44] Thanks a lot. And your next question comes from Anthony Lebiedzinski with Sidoti and Company.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

[00:28:54] And thank you for taking the questions. So other than the Chromebook. Are you guys seeing any other supply chain dislocations? And you think the call out there?

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:29:06] Yes, thanks for the question and be a little bit on the you know, the displaced eyeglasses, certainly under a lot of pressure, so dependent upon the, you know, you know, obviously, whether it be touched or so forth for certain products and notebook areas and certainly on the chrome side. So flash is certainly a little bit of a shortage. There's still a little bit, you know, tough situation on the processor side, depending upon, you know, where you are on that front with Andy and Intel, as there's obviously significant demand in that areas. So those two areas that they would probably be the most areas that we're seeing certainly constraints that lead mostly to device types, the constraints that we're seeing, not too much in the other areas of the business, but of course, displays are impacted as well.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

[00:29:57] Kyra, thanks for that. And I know Europe is not a huge part of your business, but, you know, they're doing some lockdowns there and in various countries there. How should we think about the impact of lockdowns and some of the countries in Europe as far as the impact on your business?

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:30:13] Yeah, and of course, we're already with, you know, the U.K. and sort of Germany and in France, I'm pretty much going back to, I think, the way the world was for them in April. So it's not like we haven't seen this before. And the weather, those storms pretty well back in the back in the spring. So we don't right now, we're not calling for any significant change in what we're seeing there. I think they're just going back to the environment where they were. But I still believe they're all now much more functional than we were in April in regards to how we conduct business. So we're not projecting or anticipating any significant decline there, at least at this stage in the U.K., sort of announced there'd be four weeks sort of situation and they extend it. But again, nothing that we're projecting to have a significant impact into to our numbers.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

[00:31:02] Got it. OK, well, thank you and best of luck next to the.

Operator

[00:31:07] The next question comes from Paul Coster with J.P. Morgan.

Paul Coster

[00:31:12] Yeah, thanks for taking my questions to really up the 30 to 35 million dollars of expenses that you expect to be added back next year. Just explain that a little bit better. Is it just all things being equal? I mean, you know, as it is, or does the business have to be in growth mode for that to be the case or anything else you can provide by way of color?

Glynis Bryan

[00:31:39] Sure, it is actually a combination. So there's some things that will come back in regardless of growth. But the specific larger items would be depending what happens with regard to travel, we've made some decisions around where there was very little travel and 2020 made an assumption about what we can travel will be going into 2021. So some savings, but up from where we are, up to where we are today, we've made some decisions about investments that we're making in the business. There are other discretionary areas that we put back on in 2020 that will come back into business. Our bonuses and executive comp will be impacted by performance in 2020. So the combination of all those pieces we assume going into 2021 will come back into the business instead of down your brains to apply. Or would you look to the defense on how we budget if it's a down year with that range still apply? I think that there's certain expenses that will come back into the business, even if it is a down year. How we address the down year would then be in a different manner. But if it's a down here, there are changes that we made this year that were one year changes and those that did and if there is a downturn, then we will have to figure out other ways to address the downturn.

Paul Coster

[00:32:58] The other question I had is the cloud that's taking place in that sales. Can you quantify the approximate revenue headwind that comes with that high margin business? For instance, if it wasn't noted down by the results down, I guess we would have had revenue in higher revenue growth and software.

Glynis Bryan

[00:33:25] You know, the percentage of our business that is needed is in the 35 to 36 percent range. On average, it is higher duty. Sorry, duty at the net is business. Pure net business is about 35 to 36 percent of our total GDP. That's higher in Q2 given the Microsoft is and then software component that we typically have associated with you. Not 39 percent then, but on average, the negative components in our business is about 35 to 36 percent. And with hardware being down to date in there results year over year, that is lower margin that has helped boost our margins. As you're seeing in our results year to date, we.

Paul Coster

[00:34:11] You think you would have delivered top line growth quite easily if it hadn't been. I'm just trying to kind of.

Glynis Bryan

[00:34:17] Yeah. Yes. Yes. Yes. We would have delivered top line growth about Binetti I myself and thought that as we've been waiting for the past couple of years, that eventually we get to kind of some run rate associated with that. But cloud and digital are the winners and comments accelerated. And I actually think that it's accelerating the conversion that we have seen to date from Amazon cloud related solutions to ask Prem on non clouds up and cloud solutions. And that's going to continue going forward and it will continue to impact other than you look.

Paul Coster

[00:34:51] So last question can actually, I think I got the sense that it is and hybrids are the biggest drivers, but then I kind of got a little bit lost with the commentary around the Clydeside hardware as well. Is it all three, which is kind of which could force rank them in terms of the growth at the bottom, which is kind of driving things the most things you get ...

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:35:18] rom a hardware point of view, it's clear that devices is what's driving the growth in the in the industry right now. From internal point of view, that's very clear. There will be positive growth in devices this year. And then, of course, there will be declines, you know, in server storage, networking in the other categories from a hardware perspective. So there's certainly devices would be would be customers. We're still, of course, very committed to an investment in the intelligence edge, the Iot areas of the business. I think that's been a little bit slowed down by Microsoft where companies just, you know, hustling down just to try to figure out, you know, how to keep their business is intact and not you know, there is so but that world that will come. There's no question about that as I continue to drive the marketplace going forward. So we're still continue to invest there. So that was that was certainly more muted than we would have expected in 2020. But we're confident that that certainly will recover and return to growth. Thanks very much.

Operator

[00:36:24] Your next question comes from Marc Wiesenberger of B. Riley Securities.

Marc Wiesenberger

[00:36:30] Thank you. Good morning. Can you talk about the price sensitivity across customer cohorts and product categories? Are you seeing demand become any less elastic? And what are expectations for the duration of any change in behavior?

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:36:48] I would say that, you know, the pricing pressures always in the marketplace, but I think it's actually pretty rational for the most part in this environment where there's been, you know, certainly a lot less volume and demand. So it's certainly a competitive environment, but we don't see it being crazy by any means or anything like that. And obviously, you know, our gross margins certainly reflect that. So I'd say it's been it's been pretty rational at this stage. So nothing that we would say would be a concern at this stage.

Marc Wiesenberger

[00:37:22] Understood. Are you seeing big changes in customer presence from vendor consolidation and which product categories is the lowest hanging fruit you're seeing in terms of gaining share?

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:37:36] So the vendor consolidation front. You know, a couple of questions, a couple of hours in that, so certainly we see from a client perspective that, you know, all of our clients have been driving towards, you know, we want to do business with less partners as they're trying to streamline their business. And that's even more indicative in this environment where they're resource constrained and everybody's working from home. So they're trying to simplify their operations and do business with less people where they can see that consolidation, I think, is only accelerated during the process. So I think that should favor certainly some of the larger players in the industry who have more growth and more capabilities. We'll see how that continues to play out. So I think that's definitely happening. I think you're seeing it on the you know, from a vendor point of view, from a EPS front, there's no question that, you know, the desktop notebook business is consolidated into the large players. And that's been going on for quite some time. So the devils, the ball and all those the apples are certainly, you know, garnering more and more of the share of the business. So I think that's continuing as well. And I think you're seeing the consolidation efforts, of course, even on the infrastructure side, with all the acquisitions going on out there in the marketplace. So I think that's just going to continue to accelerate from that point of view. And then what was the second part of your question?

Marc Wiesenberger

[00:39:06] Just vendor consolidation provides an opportunity to take share.

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:39:14] Yeah, and I think it was the low hanging fruit, which was not a product category, which is which product categories, I think, you know, from a product of their point of view. The biggest area, of course, again, being notebooks, by the way, prior to try to go in and covid, it was about, you know, 52 percent desktop environment. Forty eight percent notebooks. And of course, now it's like 80 percent notebooks. And I don't think that's going to change. So I think that that area is certainly the biggest area of the business and also probably the easiest way for companies to take on.

Marc Wiesenberger

[00:39:51] Got it. Are you seeing a change in preference in terms of duration of agreements and probably within the service segment, I would imagine the most and how should we think about maybe any potential impacts on the PNL in the near and medium term from the change in duration of agreements?

Glynis Bryan

[00:40:14] I don't know that I would say that we're necessarily seeing any change in duration of agreements as we've made the move to the cloud and more of a subscription based model. Agreements have been anywhere between 12 to 36 months, depending on the particular vendor and how they are, how they do it. Most agreements are canceled ultimately, so it's not necessarily so dependent. In some cases. There is a move by a couple of vendors to have terms and not have the agreements, the cloud agreements, no cancelable. That may be a trend going forward, but it doesn't have a significant impact on us in that regard either going forward. But I haven't noticed people saying I used to want a 12 month term and now we're switching to 36 or vice versa. And that's not something we've heard coming back from the sales force at this time.

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:41:15] And it's also coming in and it comes in a measured way for us, more for our business. So it's not like it's one big fell swoop that would have just. Yeah, you know, our revenue and our profit streams. So it's been occurring over the last sort of five years in a very sort of measured way. So that's why I don't think you're seeing you know, it's not like Adobe when it deals with their business, you know, when a quarter or two it's a much more measured way for us.

Marc Wiesenberger

[00:41:42] Understood. Got it. And just final one for me, can you remind us kind of what levels qualify for kind of how you think of large projects and how did that category perform sequentially and year over year? Thank you. Cleaning services projects. What you're talking about. Sure, or also maybe large hardware purchase orders as well.

Glynis Bryan

[00:42:06] Oh, OK. So I would say that for us this year, particularly, one of the categories impacted the most has been those large hardware orders as clients have kind of pulled back with regard to usually around devices is what that would be. Well, we do a lot for our clients. The some of our clients typically have a software hardware refresh cycle. I would say that in 2020, many clients may have put those on hold. As Ken mentioned in his comments, we're starting to see a little bit of that of clients starting to reengage in that in the fourth quarter. So I'd say that was the hardest hit category in that regard. In terms of large projects, I guess we would play typically, I would say, of sub 10 million dollar range when we're talking about a large project, not including all the hardware associated with it. And that could add on another, you know, are usually there's a tense one sorry, five to one for hardware, software versus services for each dollar of services. I'd say that those this year have also been constrained. And what we're seeing much more is on prem and then from unprime to the cloud. Either SaaS has infrastructure as a service that are not typically 10 million dollar onetime hits that you see Those are flowing over time.

Marc Wiesenberger

[00:43:31] Thank you very much.

Operator

[00:43:38] In your final question comes from Vincent Colicchio with Barrington Research.

Vincent Colicchio

[00:43:45] Yes, can the sales force additions, are these going to be fairly senior folks that could sort of ramp quickly as this business improves? Certainly business next year?

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:43:58] Yeah, yeah. They are savvy. This is a pretty good environment to hire folks because, you know, good folks are available. So, you know, very selective from a field point of view. But we are also additionally augmenting our inside sales team as well. And that tends to be a little, you know, less experienced folks that we are certainly less costly but less experienced. But to build that pipeline of talent as well. But it's really a combination. But yes, we are in the field, so I'd be able to hire people that have experience, can bring, you know, books to business, the clients, relationships with them. So that's the goal and the objective that we've been on here.

Vincent Colicchio

[00:44:43] And could you give us some color on your thoughts, your current thoughts on acquisitions that were year over year into the PCM? You know, maybe talk about the pipeline and pricing in the market and sort of, you know, your thoughts about doing something in the near future.

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:44:57] Yeah, I mean, we're certainly making sure that we maximize and optimize the PCN integration fully, but we're always out there looking as far as, you know, the as we stated, you know, the PCM acquisition is sort of a two year process that they do take long. So we always have a pipeline. And of course, the timing is not very predictable. It depends on the situation. So we're pretty active always looking at that. But for right now, we continue to look at acquisitions that will give us, again, more talent that we need, you know, more tuck in acquisitions versus scale acquisitions, although we're not opposed to any scale acquisitions. But right now we're making sure we maximize the full integration here. So if we had complete control of the timing, it would certainly we wouldn't be doing a large scale acquisition here and in the near term. But we're obviously always pretty active. I think the market's pretty robust. I think, you know, many of the valuations are pretty reasonable at this stage of the game. So there's you know, there's definitely more and more opportunity there and more rational pricing in the market as far as acquisitions.

Vincent Colicchio

[00:46:09] Okay, thank you. One of the questions were asked.

Kenneth Lamneck

[00:46:12] Thanks. Thanks, Vincent.

Operator

[00:46:20] There are no further questions in queue.

Glynis Bryan

[00:46:28] Ok, thanks for joining us today. Have a good week, everyone.

Operator



[00:46:34] This concludes today's conference call, you may now disconnect.