Introduction

We review PayPal’s (PYPL) Q3 2020 results released after markets closed yesterday; shares fell 5.7% to $177 in post-market trading, despite the results representing one of its best quarters - we believe this is a Buy opportunity for investors.

Since we upgraded our rating on PayPal to Buy in May, shares have gained 27.1%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 as well as other payment players including Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and American Express (AXP):

PayPal Share Price vs. Payment Peers & S&P 500 (Since 08-May-20) NB. PayPal rating upgraded to Buy when shares were at $139.24 in after-market trading on 07-May-20. Source: Yahoo Finance (03-Nov-20).

Buy Case Recap

Our May upgrade was based on our view that PayPal's business has been permanently accelerated by COVID-19, and we believed that:

The level of growth seen in April in the user base (up 7.4 million), volume (up 22% year-on-year) and revenues (up 20% excluding currency) would represent the start of a long-term, sustained trend

The P&L would begin to exhibit operational leverage, with margin to expand, and EPS to grow in line with or potentially far faster than revenues

Strong revenue growth would more than offset the loss of the exclusive eBay (EBAY) contract from July 2020

Valuation multiples would remain stable, including a P/E (on non-GAAP EPS) of 45x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 1.4% at the time

We re-iterated our Buy rating in August, after Q2 results showed a record quarter and management began to hint at revising PayPal's medium-term EPS CAGR outlook above the previous 20% figure. We set out two scenarios in our return forecasts, building on PayPal's 2020 EPS outlook:

Base Case with EPS growth of 22.5% in 2021, 20.0% in 2022 and 17.5% in 2023, and an exit P/E of 45.0x

with EPS growth of 22.5% in 2021, 20.0% in 2022 and 17.5% in 2023, and an exit P/E of 45.0x Upside Case with EPS growth of 24.0% in 2021, 23.0% in 2022 and 23.2% in 2023, and an exit P/E of 55.0x

Q3 2020 results were in line with our long-term investment case, though short-term headwinds in Q4 and 2021 may have triggered the sell-off.

Strong Volume & Revenue Growth Again in Q3

Q3 was the second best quarter in PayPal's history in accounts acquisition (behind Q2 2020), with 15.2m Net New Actives ("NNAs"), taking total active accounts to 361m, up 22% year-on-year:

PayPal Active Accounts & Net New Accounts (Last 7 Quarters) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q3 2020).

Encouragingly, management stated that NNA figures were “very consistent” across Q3, continuing at the same pace at approx. 5m each month, "no fall off, no pull forward", which suggests its momentum is continuing.

Total Payment Volume ("TPV") rose 36% year-on-year (excluding currency, otherwise 38%) in Q3 to $247bn, accelerating from Q1 and Q2, and much faster-growing than in 2016-19; 2020 TPV growth is now expected to be 30%:

PayPal TPV Growth Year-on-Year (ex. FX) (Since 2016) Source: PayPal company filings.

Within TPV, Peer-to-Peer volume rose 47% to $74bn, including Venmo volume rising 61% to $44bn. Cross-Border Trade volume rose 27% to $40bn. Travel & Events volume was down 40%, as the recovery seen in Travel in June and July was not sustained (Travel & Events was more than 10% of TPV in 2019).

eBay (EBAY) volume rose 15%, but was only 7% of total TPV in Q3 (down from 9% in Q2). Its operational agreement with PayPal came to an end in July, and its planned transition away has happened faster than expected.

Revenue grew 25% in Q3 2020, much higher than the historic 2016-19 range but the same as Q2; full-year revenue growth is now expected to be 21-22%:

PayPal Net Revenue Growth Year-on-Year (ex. FX) (Since 2016) Source: PayPal company filings.

Total revenues grew less than volume due to a number of headwinds, included the faster-than-expected loss of high-margin eBay volumes and weaker value-add services. Honey contributed 1.5 ppt to revenue growth, but other value-add services have been weaker. Transaction revenues grew 29% year-on-year in Q3 (excluding currency), and 31% excluding eBay, which was approx. 4 ppt higher than Q2.

Transaction revenue grew less than TPV due to a lower take rate, from both a mix shift and a reduction in currency hedge revenues. PayPal's take rate has been falling due to a mix shift to peer-to-peer and billpay, which carry lower rates, but they also have lower expense rates; PayPal's loss rate has also been improving thanks to better technology and management. PayPal’s overall transaction take rate after expenses and losses has been falling, but only slowly - it was 1.25% in Q3 2020, vs. 1.34% in Q2 and 1.31% in Q3 2019:

PayPal Take Rates vs. Expense & Loss Rates (Since 2019) Source: PayPal company filings.

EBIT Up 45% with Operational Leverage

PayPal's Q3 2020 non-GAAP EBIT was up 45% year-on-year (excluding currency); including currency, it rose from $1.03bn to $1.49bn, with EBIT margin expanding 377 bps to 27.2%:

PayPal Non-GAAP Margin Profile (Since 2019) Source: PayPal company filings.

EBIT has benefited from strong revenue growth and operational leverage, even as non-transaction expenses grew 22% year-on-year due to investments. Management stated that the margin on incremental revenues in Q3 was 48% excluding acquisitions.

Q3 2020 Non-GAAP EBIT margin was higher year-on-year, but would be lower than Q2 excluding credit reserve builds, as PayPal started adding some of the $300m of incremental investments announced at Q2 results onto the P&L:

PayPal EBIT Margins (Last 5 Quarters) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q3 2020).

New Product Offerings

During Q3 results, PayPal discussed a number of new products and services which will help drive revenue growth in 2021 and beyond.

The Venmo credit card was launched in October and will be fully rolled out in Q1 2021. Including this, Venmo i expected to "approach” $900m of revenues in 2021, and to reach profitability in 2022.

“Buy Now Pay Later” has been launched in France “several months ago” and just launched in the U.S. and the U.K., and PayPal has “just rolled that out to the vast majority of our consumer base”.

The QR code roll-out has continued, as PayPal moves into physical retail. So far it has signed 10 retailers (including CVS (CVS) and Nike (NKE)), and 20 channel partners and point of sale providers (including VeriFone). The signed deals would enable PayPal's capabilities at “millions” of locations, and the company expects to have 500k small and micro merchants with QR capabilities by the end of 2020.

In cryptocurrencies, as previously announced, PayPal will allow holders to buy, sell and hold them, first in the U.S. and then in international markets on the Venmo app in H1 2021. It will “rapidly move” at the start of 2021 and allow consumers to use crypto to shop across all 28m PayPal merchants.

As a result of the above and other new offerings, both the Venmo and PayPal apps will undergo a “fundamental transformation” to increase their functionality and integrate. This will start in 2021 and be mostly complete by end of the year.

Outlook for 2020 & Beyond

2020 guidance was amended slightly, with ex-currency revenue growth now 21-22% (was 22%); non-GAAP EPS growth is now 27-28% (was 25%); FCF (management definition) is still expected to be more than $5bn:

PayPal Outlook (2020) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q3 2020).

However, standalone Q4 2020 guidance has a wide range (compared to single points before) and implies a slowdown from Q3. Management described this as “prudent”, and also attributed some headwinds to a faster-than-expected eBay transition and macroeconomic challenges:

PayPal Outlook (20Q4) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q3 2020).

For 2021, the eBay transition is expected to bring “more pronounced” headwinds in revenue growth and transaction margin, but "largely contained to that period" and will result in faster revenue growth thereafter.

This implied uncertainty around Q4 2020 and 2021 is likely the key reason behind the adverse share price reaction after the results.

For the medium term, the outlook is much more positive. The CFO explicitly stated that PayPal will be raising its medium-term outlook from pre-COVID levels at the investor day in February:

“I think the really important thing to emphasize here is that, when we come into our Investor Day, in February, we will be raising our medium term guidance. We feel quite confident about that” John Rainey, PayPal CFO (Q3 2020 Earnings Call)

The previous outlook was for a 20% EPS CAGR, but digital payments have clearly accelerated under COVID-19, and PayPal is confident of sustaining the now higher level of growth. Including its 2020 outlook, PayPal has now delivered 4 consecutive years of non-GAAP EPS growth of at least 25%.

PayPal Medium-Term Outlook (Pre-COVID) Source: PayPal investor day (May-18).

Valuation

At $177.00 in post-market trading, on 2019 financials, PayPal shares are trading at a 57.2x P/E (on non-GAAP EPS); the FCF Yield is 1.1%. Due to the size of its growth and operational leverage, on 2020 guidance, the valuation drops to a 44.8x P/E and a 1.7% FCF Yield:

PayPal Valuation & Cashflows (2016A-20E) NB. 2020E based on guidance, including 27-28% growth in non-GAAP EPS and 37-38% growth in GAAP EPS. Net income includes unrealised gains on equity investments (approx. $70m in 2018 and $160m in 2019). Source: PayPal company filings.

With its large, long-term volume growth run-way and operational leverage, PayPal continues to deserves a P/E multiple of at least 45x in our view.

Illustrative Returns Forecast

For our illustrative return forecasts, we increase our 2020 EPS slightly, in line with the new outlook, but leave other assumptions unchanged.

Our Base Case illustrative calculations assume the following:

2020 non-GAAP EPS of $3.92, mid-point of new outlook of 27-28% growth, less an 1% currency headwind

Thereafter EPS growth decelerates to 22.5% in 2021, 20.0% in 2022 and 17.5% in 2023

No dividends; the FCF is in effect assumed to be spent on buybacks and acquisitions; the share count is to be flat

P/E to be at 45.0x at 2023 year-end, similar to the current last-twelve-months multiple, and compares with our assumption of 42x for Mastercard and 40x for Visa

At $177.00, the exit price of $304.90 implies a total return of 72% (18.8% annualised) in just over 3 years in the Base Case:

Illustrative PayPal Returns – Base Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Our Upside Case assumes EPS growth still decelerates, but remains above 20%, and an exit P/E of 55x. This gives an exit price of $401.46, implying a total return of 126% (29.6% annualised) in just over 3 years:

Illustrative PayPal Returns – Upside Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

PayPal shares fell 5.7% in after-market trading last night, after releasing Q3 results that represented one of its best quarters - a Buy opportunity.

PayPal gained 15.2m new accounts during Q3, its second best quarter (after Q2 2020); Total Payment Volume was up 38% year-on-year.

Revenue grew 25% year-on-year and EBIT grew 45%, despite short-term headwinds from COVID disruption in Travel & Events and from eBay.

Management now expects to see a 27-28% EPS growth in 2020 and to raise mid-term EPS CAGR to above the previous 20% figure.

With shares at $177.00, our Base Case forecasts a total return of 72% (18.8% annualised) in just over 3 years. Upside Case is even better.

We reiterate our Buy rating on PayPal.

