Nautilus' CEO Jim Barr was expressly sought out to direct the company to a more digital future.

While we view the work out from home phenomenon as, in part, permanent, analyst estimates for Nautilus call for 0% growth over the next two-years.

Nautilus is on a trajectory that focuses on a digital transformation and that could lead to recurring revenue.

We see the upside in Nautilus (NLS), but we equally recognize and appreciate the downside in the short-term.

After all, this was a $1 stock six months ago.

With a focus on new products that are recurring revenue membership based, we see a substantial disconnect between Wall Street's view and our view over the next several years.

We don't think it will be fast, but we do think the connection will be made, and it will be facilitated by new CEO Jim Barr and his focus on technology.

The company currently trades at a price to current forward fiscal sales of 1.46 with covering analysts forecasting 0% growth for all of 2021 and 2022, combined.

We see substantial future multiple expansion opportunity as a material portion of revenue becomes recurring through the connected fitness and personalized workouts JRNY app.

We further see substantial upside to two-year forward revenue estimates with actual results coming in well above 0%, and potentially above 20%. We note that the company saw 94% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2020 versus Q2 2019, and analysts forecast over 70% year-over-year growth for Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019.

While those numbers have been thrust higher by COVID-19 and stay at home behavior, Nautilus isn't a 0% growth story anymore - it just isn't.

Nautilus is an underappreciated growth story.

COVID-19 has had an immense impact on the world, and with respect to business, it has thrust certain technologies forward so far and so fast that it has earned a name; the Digital Transformation (NYSE:DX).

While we have written extensively about the DX and the incredible opportunities it has afforded us at CML Pro, there are still parts of this DX that are under appreciated, in our view.

One of these parts is the radical change in consumer behavior toward exercising.

While the early days of COVID-19 had unthoughtful investors believe that since gyms were doomed, so too were workout gear manufacturers, along came a new company called Peloton (PTON).

Peloton was revolutionary, not in that it sold expensive equipment, but in its introduction to the world of exercising from home in a connected way.

That is, as opposed to the old way of thinking which insisted that a workout from home was tautologically the anti-thesis of a workout at a gym - it was alone, unsocial, and uninstructed - it turned out that it was in fact done in a group, specifically social, and with instruction.

It is now well understood that connected gym equipment meant a connected gym in your house and that means recurring revenue.

And once recurring revenue is introduced to workout OEMs, everything changes with respect to growth trajectory and valuation.

The gym membership / health club world in the United States is massive, with 71.5 million consumers as of 2019 according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA).

In 2018, well before COVID-19, gym industry revenue rose 8.4% year-over-year to $35 billion.

According to Statista, the number of members in health and fitness clubs in North America rose 19% from 2012 to 2017, and using the 71.5 million number for 2019, saw a 28% growth from 2012 to 2019.

But with the gym came unused memberships and poor visit rates.

For people that stopped going to the gym in 2017, Piper Jaffray's poll results show that traditional gym users canceled primarily because the gym was:

* Too expensive (13%)* Not convenient (18%)* People felt out of place (10%)* Or people simply weren't using it (22%)

When we look at the same data but for those that canceled boutique gyms, the numbers are to 24%, 18%, 15%, 10% respectively.

We call these primary reasons out because each of them is alleviated (either wholly or in part) by the advent of a home gym - and in particular a connected home gym.

Home gyms are less expensive for ongoing payments.

Home gyms are very convenient.

Home is the place where we feel the least out of place.

And, finally, for whatever portion of people that want to workout, a home gym should be the lowest hurdle to cross to get usage.

Nautilus

In the old version of the world, let's call it pre-COVID, Nautilus was a sports equipment maker with strong brands (Nautilus and Bowflex in particular) but a less than impressive business through 2019.

The company sells in two distinct categories, namely its direct segment, which offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet, and its retail segment which sells products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada.

For the combined business, revenue dropped precipitously from $409 million for the trailing twelve month period ending Sep 30, 2018 down to $309 million for the trailing twelve month period ending Dec 31, 2019.

Yep, the company saw revenue shrink by nearly a quarter in a little over a year.

In the midst of this collapse, the company named Jim Barr as the new CEO on July 8th, 2019 and specifically called out his digital background.

Barr most recently served as group president at Ritchie Bros., a used industrial equipment company with transaction value of $5.3 billion, according to Nautilus. During his time there, he led a digital transformation that expanded the 60-year-old company's offerings from its core onsite auctions to an array of onsite and online formats.

Prior to Ritchie, he led a successful turnaround at Office Max where he "transformed the company's online and omnichannel experi­ences."

He also was an executive for 12 years in Microsoft's online businesses as general manager, MSN Business Development, where he partnered to bring revenue, content and capabilities to the MSN network before heading the company's B2C online businesses.

The point is, Nautilus saw the need to digitally transform well before COVID-19.

But then COVID-19 hit, and the stock, presumed to be a disaster as it had been, sunk to a closing low of $1.20.

The market soon came to realize that the DX was going to hit gym equipment makers too, if they had a strong brand and the aptitude from a digital transformation.

Nautilus did indeed fit the bill, and in Q2 of 2020, the company reported 94% growth from Q2 in 2019.

But the devil was in the details, when the company noted that the oversized growth in the direct segment was "driven primarily by strong demand for cardio and strength products, particularly our connected-fitness bikes, Max Trainer® and treadmills." (Our emphasis was added.)

Then the company noted that the growth in the retail segment was up more than 68%, with "cardio sales increas[ing] by 88.2% driven by the Schwinn® IC4 connected-fitness bikes and Max Trainer®." (Our emphasis was added.)

Nautilus was well on a path to a digital transformation, but COVID-19 forced the company, and the world, into it faster and bigger.

But Wall Street isn't focusing on the right story.

While 94% growth is remarkable, especially when just three quarters prior the company was realizing multi-year lows in revenue, that number is just the headline, which as finance goes, means it's a nothing.

And while we're on the subject of distractions, Wall Street analysts forecast $106.71 million for Q3 and $129.29 million for Q4 which would be 73% year-over-year growth and 24% growth year-over-year respectively.

Taken further out, analysts sit at a forecast of $443 million for full year calendar 2020 and $433 million for full year calendar 2021.

Yep, analysts have Nautilus shrinking by about 2% for all of 2021 versus 2020.

By 2022, analysts have it returning to $444 million, right about the forecast number for 2020.

This numbers mash is all meant to point at one strongly held conviction by Wall Street - this DX we have faced is ending and it will not lead to extended growth for the company.

It also leads us to one other point. We don't care about the growth numbers relative to estimates for Q3 or Q4.

We care about revenue getting transformed from a one time equipment sale into a recurring subscription for service.

This is the focus - the rest is just conversation.

The Real Story

We refer back to our reference of the DX.

While Wall Street certainly noted that the company had returned to substantial growth and the calls for its demise were in error, it has not caught on to the most important part of the DX - recurring revenue through digital subscriptions.

Well back in October of 2019, just three-months after Jim Barr took the helm as CEO, Nautilus pushed out a little noticed press release:

Nautilus, Inc. Raises Bar on Connected Fitness and Personalized Workouts with JRNY Digital Platform; Delivers AI-Driven Coaching Technology to Multiple Products.

JRNY is an AI-powered, adaptive coaching platform that runs on multiple Bowflex® products to create truly personalized home workouts.

It is connected to the JRNY app, which delivers real-time coaching and guided runs that automatically adjust to people's fitness level.

Each custom workout is adjusted automatically based on how the user is feeling, how much they improve, and their past performance. Users also receive real-time feedback and expert guidance from a virtual trainer, as well as rewards to celebrate their achievements.

JRNY also features an expanded library of trainer-led workouts based on a user's fitness level, personalized running and walking coaching for treadmill users, and additional rewards to celebrate and motivate users to complete their workouts.

Users have entertainment options with JRNY, including Bowflex radio and access to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

And then the most important descriptor: "Following the trial period, a premium subscription will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year."

Yep, back in October of 2019, well before COVID-19, Nautilus was on the track to transform. COVID-19 has thrust that transformation ahead by years and it is the company's prior commitment to its own personal DX that led it to a position where it could succeed in the world's DX.

Nautilus also has its "The Explore the World™ App." It allows users to "virtually travel the globe from the comfort of home and automatically adjusts in real-time to the speed of your Bluetooth® enabled Nautilus Fitness products."

Take control of your journey with dozens of high definition destinations and course lengths to choose from, including 5Ks through the Japanese countryside, 10Ks through the Scottish Highlands, full marathons through the streets of Prague, and many more. Challenge yourself to travel the entire globe, and stay motivated with new destinations added each month. * 3 free courses available. Unlock all courses with an Explore the World™ subscription.

Now, when COVID-19 ends (it will end), a large part of the outsized demand for home workout equipment will ebb, what we believe will in fact grow is the subscription portion of its business.

In short, we believe working out from home with connected equipment will be a forever change - it will grow on a new, higher, trajectory, and we see Nautilus well positioned to benefit from this trend due its earlier preparation to go down this path.

The CEO noted on the Q2 earnings press release (our emphasis has been added):

The operational improvements we implemented in the back half of 2019 changed our trajectory in the first quarter of 2020 and were instrumental in record results in Q2.

This is a case, in our opinion, of preparation intersecting an exogenous event and resulting in a thrust forward.

Financials, Valuation, 'n Stuff

As of 10-31-2020, Nautilus is trading at a $611 million market cap with $373 million in revenue in the trailing twelve months for a 1.7 to 1 price to sales ratio.

While the company delivered $114.2 million in revenue in Q2, it still showed $34.2 million in backorders.

The company showed a small operating loss of $7.1 million in Q2 2020 versus an operating loss of $85.4 million in the same quarter last year.

As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $47.9 million, and debt was $14.8 million.

This compared to cash and cash equivalents of $11.1 million and debt of $14.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

The company is supply constrained due to excess demand.

That valuation is a clear message from Wall Street that the recurring revenue model has been given no value.

The estimates are a clear message that Wall Street does not see growth, in any capacity, continuing beyond the end of calendar year 2020.

We believe this phenomenon is in error.

We could be wrong.

This, fundamentally is the bullish thesis for Nautilus, which for CML Pro is always two-fold; a booming thematic and an underappreciated company growing within that thematic.

Again, we could be wrong about Nautilus. Maybe it is just an equipment maker.

Risk

Risks are aplenty for Nautilus and this will not be a fast road to success.

* The percentage of revenue that comes from subscriptions is unknown and the real question is not if it is material now, but if the company believes it can be material in the future. If it cannot, then this is an equipment manufacturer, and yes, a 1.0 price to sales ratio is fair - which is to say, each sale is one time and there is no obvious recurring element.

* The impact of COVID-19 on supply is unknown as is the stickiness of Nautilus' platform. Maybe being back ordered simply means consumers go elsewhere and the sale is lost not just in the moment, but also (therefore) is lost as a recurring stream.

* Market acceptance of the JRNY app is unknown. Everything reads well, but when it's all said and done, if the app is bad, if the network is bad, if the experience is bad, it will fail and there may not be time for yet another iteration.

* Other fitness apps could supersede the JRNY app, relegating Nautilus to an equipment maker with a little known and little used app. In other words, consumers could purchase the Nautilus (or Bowflex) equipment, but happily switch over to another app to connect with friends and instructors.

* Sales growth is dependent on an uninterrupted supply chain, so expect bumps.

* Operating Expenses will be higher versus adjusted 1st half due to increased marketing to support new product launches.

* Competition is fierce and another large entrant is likely to manifest. If that large entrant is Amazon.com, we would actually view that as a positive as it would thrust cognition higher.

* The economic impact of COVID-19 is also unknown. Nautilus is not yet cash flow positive and doesn't have a mountain of cash. There is a doomsday scenario where the company needs to raise cash and cannot.

In all, there is a lot of risk.

Here's the thing though, there's also a lot of upside if the company can mitigate those risks.

Conclusion

We see Nautilus as a turnaround story that started in mid 2019 with a new CEO.

The digitally focused turnaround prior to COVID-19 was the necessary precursor to succeeding in the world of a post-COVID driven DX.

We don't have great data into the recurring portion of revenue nor do we fully know the extent to which other fitness apps could supersede the JRNY app, relegating Nautilus to an equipment maker with a little known and little used app.

But we look for vastly underappreciated stories that may or not may not turn out well. We see the upside, but we equally recognize and appreciate the downside. After all, this was a $1 stock six months ago.

Thanks for reading, friends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

