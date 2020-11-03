BNP Paribas SA's (BNPQF) Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2020 7:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Machenil - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacques-Henri Gaulard - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jean-François Neuez - Goldman Sachs

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Matthew Clark - Mediobanca

Lorraine Quoirez - UBS

Anke Reingen - RBC

Jon Peace - Credit Suisse

Omar Fall - Barclays

Azzurra Guelfi - Citigroup

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:03] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter 2020 results. For your information, this conference call is being recorded 2007 and is available on our website. Invest that and pay that debt. Come. During today's presentation, you will be able to answer your question by pressing the one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to ask a question, please make sure to be in a quiet area to maximize the quality. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Group. Chief Financial Officer, sir, to go ahead.

Lars Machenil

[00:00:39] Good afternoon. Fine. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to BNP Paribas. Third quarter results presentation first and foremost, with the new face of the pandemic hitting most of Europe, I hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy. Also, I appreciate you must be very busy monitoring and analyzing the heavy news cycle and undoubtedly a lot more to come overnight. So I would like to really thank you for taking the time for this presentation. Today is a bit like an egg and spoon race. And in the usual way, I'll take you through the first three chapters of the slides, which I assume you have under your eyes before handing it over to you for questions. The main takeaways of today's presentation are, first, the continued strong mobilization of BNP Paribas at the service of the economy and the society at large, and to the high resilience of the bank in the different phases of the crisis. And this on the back of its financial solidity, together with the strength of its diversified and integrated model. So if with this you can move to slide number three, you can see that is diversified and integrated model has resulted in a very strong, resilient in the group top line with group revenues stable on the same quarter a year ago at ten point nine billion euros. Costs, on the other hand, dropped significantly by three point eight percent year on year, fully in line with our objectives in terms of cost reduction in absolute terms for the full year.

[00:02:14] Thus both boost our gross operating income by seven point nine percent and generating a positive jaws effect at group level. If you look at the cost of risk, they stand at fifty seven basis points overall standing, or one point five times the cost of risk pertaining to the third quarter of last year due to the effect of the health crisis, or that income for the third quarter came in at one point nine billion euros compared to a year ago, minus two point three percent. When looking more broadly at the nine months performance on net income stood at 5.5 billion euros, coherent with our twenty twenty net income full year outlook. Finally, when I talk about the stability of the bank, our common equity to one ratio clocked in at twelve point six percent, up 20 basis points on June 30th, confirming the strength of our overall balance sheet. If we look at the ratios, the return on tangible equity clocked in at eight point two percent. If we now proceed and we switch to or swipe two or whatever it is to slide number four, well, you'll find more color on the economic background. Indeed, the economic recovery in the third quarter has occurred with differentiated momentum from one region to another and also from one sector to another. The most affected sectors have benefited from public support measures which have been extended in particularly in Europe in response to the impact of existing and new restrictions in light of the resurgence of the pandemic.

[00:03:52] Moreover, plans and mechanisms to further accompany the economy are progressively being rolled out. In this context, BNP Paribas has shown a good level of activity and resilient revenues stemming from its diversification in terms of businesses, regions, sectors on the one hand and its positioning in the most resilient activities in those sectors and client segments. On the other hand, this goes in synthesis to show the resilience and effectiveness of BNP Paribas business model throughout the various phases of the crisis. If we now proceed to slide number nine and we look at the topline, the revenues of the operating divisions, which were up one point seven percent versus a year ago, and this despite unfavorable foreign exchange this quarter, while unfavorable, the euro got stronger versus basically all other currencies with a resilient contribution from the retail networks, combined with growth in the specialized businesses, domestic markets where revenues were just slightly down on last year, which is zero point six percent negative evolution. On the other hand, international financial services revenues were impacted by the effect of lockdown measures. For instance, with respect to the one of drop in new loan production in personal finance in the second quarter, or the lingering impact of the health crisis in our real estate business, both of which saw, nevertheless, a gradual recovery over the third quarter.

[00:05:24] And this, combined with the favorable foreign exchange effect that I spoke about. So the euro getting stronger and this in spite of growth in Bankwest and asset management this quarter led to a seven point two percent year on year decline in revenues at IFRS on a like for like basis. The evolution equated to three point nine percent decrease on last year. Lastly, the third business, sebe revenues rose sharply by seventeen point four percent, which is strong business growth and a continuation of the first half of the year with revenues up in all businesses and all regions. So this is the top line, if we now switch to slide 10 and we look at the costs in the operating divisions, we delivered positive jobs on the hole on the back of saving measures stemming from the Twenty twenty plan and accentuated by the health crisis. And so overall, costs were down one point two percent on last year when domestic markets delivering a two point four reduction in cost in particularly in the networks where there is a drop of three point six percent, HFS saw a drop of six point four percent in operating expenses or three point six percent on a like for like basis, thanks to the effect of it reinforced cost saving measures. If we look at Sebe, they operated with massively positive jobs, while it costs rose by seven point two percent year on year, driven by the level of activity.

[00:07:03] If we do this, we take the next line of the P.A., namely the cost of risk, and you can start on slide 11 at group level, it clocked in at one point two billion euros, up 400 million compared to a year ago, expressed, as we typically do as a percentage of loan outstanding or cost of risk for the third quarter, clocked in at fifty seven basis points, a level close to the average cost of risk through the cycle. If we now look through to the different businesses one at a time and let's start with corporate banking. Cost of risk was up on last year due in particular to two specific files this quarter, both being atypical, which is why we do mention them. If we now turn to slide 12 and 13, where we start with domestic markets where the cost of risk was up versus last year, with a specific file in the corporate space explaining the moderate rise in French retail while cost of risk is stable in BNL in Italy, thanks to the evolution of its risk profile in the past years, in particularly in the SME sector and finally on Belgian retail, it's a slight increase in the other retail businesses, personal finance, so a slight increase year on year.

[00:08:23] And lastly, cost of risk was stable. When we look at Euro-Med and Bankwest saw an increase on last year, which when expressed as a percentage of loan outstanding, clocked in at sixty three basis points. So this is the piano, if we this we move one slide further. And we look at the financial structure, as you can see it, on slide 14. You can see that the common equity ratio was up 20 basis points, standing at twelve point six percent. And so this due to the combined effect on one hand of the results of the quarter after taking into account a 50 percent dividend payout ratio. And on the other hand, the decrease in risk weighted assets and this common equity one ratio at twelve point six percent is significantly higher than the requests notified by the ECB and above our Twenty twenty plan objective, which stood at 12 percent. And this while we continue to be fully mobilized to serve the economy beyond our precrisis market share. And if you do a little bit of math, it should be noted that the our common equity one ratio would remain above 12 percent at twelve point one percent, to be precise, without the additional reserves pertaining to the 2019 dividend and then next to capital, there is liquidity. The group's immediately available liquidity reserve rose again to a whopping 472 billion euros, while the group's Basel three leverage ratio stands at four point four percent on the back of new regulatory aspects.

[00:10:09] And so with this, if we sum up the group with what we see on Slide 15, the net book value per share was up two point two euros at eighty one point two euros as at September 30th. If we look tangible, tangible stands at seventeen point two book value per share and has grown at an annual rate of seven point two US or KAGER of seven point two percent since 2008, highlighting the bank's continued value creation through the cycle cycles, actually. And so we continue to place into reserve 50 percent of our income in anticipation of the dividend distribution over the year twenty twenty. Now, just some other elements, just to top it off, on slide 16, you will find some elements on the continuous reinforcement of the group internal control and compliance system. And then on 17 and 18, you find the elements of our ambitious policy of engagement in society. If I can draw your attention to the role BNP Paribas has, along with four other international banks in the development of a joint methodology, the well-known Pacto methodology to help align banks credit portfolios with the goals of the Paris Agreement, as initiated in 2018 at the COP 24. Furthermore, beyond the awards and league table rankings in this area, you most probably heard about the record success of Europe's depute issuance, which aims to fund its share and employment scheme.

[00:11:47] The 17 billion euro social bonds issuance attracted interest from existing investors in excess of 230 billion euros. And we are proud to have played a key role in this transaction as lead manager and one of the five banks that handled the sale. Finally, in this domain, I would like also to highlight the signing of a single agreement on diversity and inclusion in July twenty twenty, which sets out clear and concrete measures and targets for the bank. So this sums up BNP Padova. And if we now look through each of the divisions and let's start with domestic markets on slide 22 24. Overall, the business activity saw a positive evolution in the third quarter, thus prolonging the effect of the rebound witnessed towards the end of the second quarter. And this was evidenced in particular by the production of loans to individual customers, including mortgage loans in France and Italy. This was, furthermore, evidenced by the good net asset inflow of over two point two billion euros in private banking and the continued rise in new vehicle orders at our entity called well, as part of the continued implementation of governmental measures, the division carried on providing support to its clients, including in the form of new state guaranteed loans in France and Italy. Lastly, the evolution of the use of digital tools provided further evidence that the lockdown accelerated changes in customer behavior and also within our staff, and that those changes are here to stay.

[00:13:31] This is illustrated in particular by the rise in the number of active clients on mobile apps, which stands at about five point eight million, up 22 percent year on year. Of course, with all these new active clients, the traffic on our mobile apps follows a similar pattern with close to four million daily connections. If we now look at the elements of the PMO, revenues showed very strong resilience at three point nine billion euros, slightly down year on year by zero point six percent. This was achieved on the back of resilient revenues in the networks. Despite the persistent low interest rate environment and a very good performance in the specialized businesses. Allow me to give some color on these entities of domestic markets. If we start with the specialized businesses that I just mentioned, which saw a rise of 5.2 percent in revenues on the back of a good development of activity in all businesses. And if I highlight some of them, it's personal investors, which operates under the brand conscious bank in Germany. Then if we look at revenues on the retail side, like BNL and Belgian retail, they will respectively up one percent and quasi stable year on year. If we look at French retail, they saw a decline of four point six percent in revenues due to a drop in net interest income, albeit smaller than in the second quarter.

[00:14:58] The difference in momentum compared to the other networks is driven mainly by the material deposits generated by the proceeds of state guaranteed loans in France, which for a significant portion have not been redeployed by borrowers at this juncture, and so therefore deposited at the bank. If next to the revenues we look at operating costs, which were down two point four percent year on year with ongoing cost savings in the networks, as mentioned before, reaching three point six percent. As such, domestic markets operated with positive tools this quarter and the gross operating income was up three percent and pretax income was down five point four percent on the back of a moderate increase in the cost of risk that we talked about. So this basically sums up domestic markets. And if we now SWIP to 25. That is slide 25, you will see that our international financial services division saw a return to a positive momentum in business activity following the rebound witness toward the end of the second quarter. As such, ISIS outstanding loans where slightly up on last year on a like for like basis, thanks in particular to the positive evolution in international retail networks at constant scope and exchange rates. The positive momentum was also apparent in personal finance with, for example, a strong rebound in auto loans this quarter. Furthermore, not that had inflows were strong this quarter, particularly in asset management and also in wealth management.

[00:16:39] While insurance proved resilient, real estate services activity continued to be materially affected by the impact of the lockdown measures, but is gradually recovering. If we look now in terms of PNO revenues, we're down seven point two percent year on year at three point nine billion euros, with a three point nine percent negative evolution on a like for like basis. The good performance of Bank of the West and Asset Management only partly offset the impact of low interest rates on Euro-Med and wealth management and the residual effect of the lockdown measures in other businesses, in particular real estate services and personal finance, as a result of a reduction in outstandings given the lower loan production in the first half twenty twenty. Personal finance in particular demonstrated the resilience of a business model with a third quarter pretax income up 50 percent compared to the second quarter of Twenty twenty, if we now look at the costs of assets, they were down six point four percent year on year on the back of continued cost savings. And for the gains in operating efficiency with the increase in the cost of risk on the third quarter 2019, IFRS pretax income was down 18 percent year on year. On the whole, our retail activities for domestic markets and if, as businesses demonstrated in the third quarter, the resilience of their business model throughout the crisis, this is one of the key strengths, as you know, of the group.

[00:18:17] While another strength relies on its integrated and diversified model, enabling it to benefit from the differentiated momentum thanks to a geographical sectorial and business footprint. This was also evidenced by the performance of the T-shirt Business Domain Sebe, which is a continuation of the first half of the year, carried on mobilizing its resources and platforms to support corporate and institutional clients in strengthening their balance sheet through bond, equity and equity linked issuance. While demand for hedging for credit products remained high with a pickup in equity derivatives this quarter compared to the beginning of the year. If we do this, I draw your attention to the slides, 32 to 35, Porntip, and indeed corporate and institutional banking had a very good performance this quarter in all client segments in the financing space. We have missed this. This quarter has anticipated a progressive shift from traditional bank lending, mostly in the form of syndicated loans to bond and also equity issuances with a view to strengthen the balance sheets of our clients. Moreover, market activities saw strong business demand normalizing in a way after the exceptional environment in the first half of the year with a solid level of client activity in rates and forex in particular, and a good performance in equity derivatives as well as prime brokerage.

[00:19:52] Lastly, the third pillar being security services. So a good level of activity, which is still robust number of transactions. Sebe just crystallized its clients positions in all regions by leveraging its commercial setup has strengthened in particularly in Europe by the development plans we have launched in countries such as Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries, and also the increased cooperation between businesses. If we look first at revenues, they were up seventeen point four percent year on year and they clocked in at three point four billion euros on the back of growth in all three businesses with a very good overall performance in corporate banking, up seven percent, global markets up 32 percent, and security services up two percent. Costs were up seven percent compared to revenues with 17 percent, and this on the back of high level of activity combined with ongoing effect of cost saving measures, just generating what else can I say, an overwhelmingly positive effect. After taking into account the higher costs of risk in the third quarter, cabby's pretax income was up 14 percent, fourteen point six percent. If we now look at Slide 37, which will conclude today's presentation and summarize the six key takes away from today's presentation, first, the group has been and is still exceptionally mobilized towards serving the economy and to society at large, to the stability of our revenues in the midst of the crisis is a testimony to the strength and the resilience of BNP Paribas diversified and integrated model.

[00:21:44] Third, the group has continued to improve its operating efficiency, translating into significant cost savings this quarter for the cost of risk decrease compared to the second quarter to a level close to the average through the cycle, but reflects the impact of the health crisis when looking at its year on year evolution. Five The group has further confirmed the resilience of its model in the different phases of the crisis, with its third quarter net income down two percent year on year and a nine month net income down 13 percent over the same period a year ago and six as of September 30th. The group's common equity to one ratio stood at twelve point six percent, which goes to confirm the group's very financially solid base. And so based on this on net income, year to date stands at 5.5 billion euros ahead of the Twenty twenty net income outlook. And this concludes today's presentation. Ladies and gentlemen, I thank you for your attention and I'll be very happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:22:54] Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, if you wish to ask a question, you may press zero one on your telephone keypad. And if you wish to withdraw it, 02 on your telephone keypad. Suggestion zero one telephone keypad. We have one more question from Mr. Zachary Gunnarsson, nationalist parties. Go ahead.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

[00:23:18] Couple of questions quickly, three, maybe first of all, we very useful slide about your moratoria that have expired, 60 percent of them, if we could have a little bit of color of the 40 percent that hasn't expired, obviously, you had very low transfer to NGPL. So just you can give us an idea about how you feel about the 40 percent. That's the first question. The second question, remarkable fall in costs on a nine month basis or roughly minus 700 million. Should we take that as a new base or is that part of that which is strictly covid related costs like travel that you expect you will recover at some point? And lastly, maybe you are due a new strategic plan, I guess, because once to 2020, it's almost over. Will you announce that at the end of the year or next year? Thank you very much,

Lars Machenil

[00:24:03] Yukari. Thank you for your question. The first one on the moratorium. So indeed, 60 percent have expired. And that degree depends basically on country to country. There are some countries like, for example, in France, where the duration of the moratorium were relatively short. And so they have expired for a big part. Whereas in other countries, I think of Belgium and Italy, the duration is longer or they have been prolonged. So that's basically the difference is just that then if we look at the cost between these are down 700 million in line with what we had foreseen in the plan. So in our plan ramping up to this year, twenty twenty, we had more than a billion in cost reduction and these were structural cost reductions. So that will basically be part of the peace and all the strategic plan, as you said, I mean, all the elements. We are ending the plan of this year, but all the elements that we've observed in the confinement. So seeing that basically both our customers but also our employees are can take working from home or let's say digitally further. And so are we going to use twenty twenty want to crystallize the lessons learned from let's see how we have to optimize ourself, quit buildings and the like.

[00:25:16] And so at the same time, we will develop the plan, which will basically start in 2022, and we will announce it basically at the beginning of 2022. That will be my answer. Great. Thanks a lot. Stay safe.

Operator

[00:25:32] Thank you, sir. Next question is from Mr. Goldman Sachs.

Jean-François Neuez

[00:25:38] Hi, good afternoon. So I have two questions, the first I wanted to ask was on the net interest income, generally speaking, in your eurozone countries. So there was differentiated performance, depending whether it was France, Belgium or Italy or the other domestic market common denominator. There was the effect of low interest rates that you quoted in your presentation, as well as in certain countries, the repricing of commercial margin. So I just wanted to understand what you believe is the impact effect of these low interest rates for the outlook for net interest margin from here, just to try to understand at constant volumes how much of inertia there is, which can weigh further down on the margin. And the second question that they had with us on the on the outlook for dividend. So I noted that in your takeaways, in your key takeaways, you noted that you increased your balance sheet nicely to accompany the economy in the tough period, which was one of the prerequisite to essentially show that you have balance sheet expansion. And the second thing, obviously, with the moratorium, this asset quality data points, which are very strong, looks like you fulfilled a lot of conditions for balance sheet safety. And yesterday there was a comment by the co-chair of the FSM in Frankfurt who noted and emphasized the fact that the dividend suspension, so to speak, was only a recommendation and that certain banks have paid something. So I just wanted to understand what you believe the only way will be to pay dividends, even in what is an uncertain outlook for reinstatement at this particular stage.

Lars Machenil

[00:27:19] Well, thank you for your question. If you look at the Eurozone, so indeed we announced that when the last the summer of 2019, there was a drop in rates, we said that the retail activities in the eurozone would be impacted.

[00:27:37] And typically that impact takes roughly a year to be visible. And so that's basically what is why we guided that normally there would be pressure in 2020 on the interest income. So what do we see is that we continue to fight this and we continue to fight this to repricing and through volumes. And that depends a bit on country to country in some countries to repricing works well and the volumes work well. And so that's basically what the overall trend is. And then, as I mentioned, there is this this peculiar, quote unquote peculiar effect in France where the so-called the state guarantees only Biju that have been taking up tremendously, but that basically have not been used and are basically deposited. So that perturbs EBITDA view as we have it in France. But the overall trend is what I just said is repricing, really fighting to repricing and to volumes. Then if we look at the evidence, there is there is one thing. So indeed, if you look at the solidity of the bank, BNP Paribas, I mean, look at the capital ratios, look at the liquidity, look at all of those things. The bank is very safe at the bank, has fully, fully supported the economic recovery. And that is all the elements that we have done. And we have set aside 50 percent of the Twenty twenty earnings. So therefore, we should be basically in line to do so. When you talk about dividend paying. There's a couple of things they were in the beginning of the year before the recommendation. There have been some payments done. But since there have not been there have been some announcements, just as basically BNP Paribas is setting aside 50 percent of the dividend. So that's basically where we stand. We consider ourselves very solid, very safe, very supportive of the economy. And we put aside the 50 percent of the Twenty twenty earnings for dividend.

[00:29:33] So that will be my two ounces.

Jean-François Neuez

[00:29:37] OK. All right. Thank you.

Operator

[00:29:40] Thank you, sir. Next question is from the judge from Bank of America.

Tarik El Mejjad

[00:29:46] Hi, good afternoon. Two questions, please. First on Seab. Thank you. There was some interesting data in the slides, but I wanted to know what's the what's next for forceable especially? And I mean, in Q1, you had liquidity needs and funding. Then you had the refinancing, which education? Second quarter to quarter bond issuance. So what's parts of the business that you see picking up in Q4 and that you will see going ahead? Just assess the sustainability of your stunning performance in the last five or six quarters and probably see if you can make similar comments on the financing side. And then the second question is, in your guidance, you clearly I mean, you've hinted in your slides that you've been ahead of your outlook or guidance for Twenty twenty. But how should we think about this guidance given the second lookdown? Because I think in Q1, when you mentioned this guidance, you referred that would be valid, excluding another national lookdown. So so should we see provisions maybe in your assumptions will be slightly higher, but offset by higher revenues, or how do you think about that? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

[00:31:01] Ok. And when it comes to to Seab Taibe, there's basically two levers to look at because I take a stab. You mean the market's activities of CAIB. So if you look at that, basically two things. The first thing is what is the what are the overall volumes that the market is looking for? And then secondly, what is the fraction that we had BNP Paribas can serve? So how will the volumes go? That is something that I have no view on. There are so many elements that can perturb that. Yeah. How, for example, how is the U.S. election impacting and so forth. So volumes. I let you be the judge of that. And then the second thing is the market share and their market share. What you see is that we have been investing in the past in order to have the platforms and in particularly the digital aspect in order to be able to serve clients. So what we do observe is that some banks are basically not necessarily having the regulatory solidity to continue those activities. So they basically reduce it. And at the same time, we see some banks who are deciding that they would focus on other activities and step out of this these activities. And so that is why we over the last couple of quarters, we have been stepping up our market share, and that is technically what we aim to continue to do. So we sometimes we on board activities directly.

[00:32:28] We continue to developing our systems so that that's the evolution. So on market share, we continue to be equipped to grow, that the volumes will have to see how these go. And so for the moment, if you look at the markets, I'm not giving any guidance on BNP Paribas, but the market, the volumes are remaining solid. And the same is true for finance. If you look at finance, you see a lot of structuring that keeps on going into the market. And and that is basically what we continue to serve. So that's on the volumes. When we look at the CIBC side, when we look at the overall guidance and if we look ahead. So the first thing is, yeah, we gave a guidance of minus 15 to the bottom line to evolve minus 15 to minus 20 percent compared to a year ago. And we and basically the current elements of the next wave of the lock down, and we consider that to be a tad different than the first lock down. So if we look and this is country by country different that if we look in France, we see that the lockdown now is different. So schools are open. For example, civil service is open. Construction, which was closed at the beginning of the year, is open. A large part of manufacturing continues. And on the service industry, which works from home, lessons have been learned and evolutions have been applied.

[00:33:52] So that is why the what we see now is that they are different from the one that we had at the beginning of the year. And if you look at that as we are up to nine months ahead of the guidance and if you look back the cost of risk.

[00:34:12] Ah, basically, what we saw is a step up in the cost of risk of like, say, around 300 million for a forward looking, and even if there would be part of that coming in Q4, we would still be in line with our guidance. So from that point of view, we confirm the guidance. And of course, except if there is really another crisis or new developments over and above what we see, but we what we see now gives us confidence to reconfirm our guidance for the year.

Tarik El Mejjad

[00:34:47] And the follow up on that, we reiterated what the guidance of Twenty twenty one cost of risk being below Twenty twenty if you look at again, except if there is another wave coming or a different thing.

Lars Machenil

[00:35:00] But if you look at the cost of risk in the main increase that we had this year is the forward looking. So that basically means it is something that should come in front of an eventual pick up that could come last year. So, yes, overall, we keep on having the cost of risk tapering off next year.

Tarik El Mejjad

[00:35:21] Thank you very much.

Operator

[00:35:25] Thank you, sir. We have a next question from Magomed Can for JPMorgan that Mr..

Delphine Lee

[00:35:32] Yes, good afternoon, Wolf. I just wanted to ask you just follow up on the impact of the lockdowns. I mean, have you seen any slowdown in production or activity or few generations in terms of, you know, towards the end of the quarter in Q3 and any color you could provide on how things are going obviously to be dirty for the second national lockdown. But anything which could help us a little bit just anticipate, you know, what happens to revenues in this context. And my second question is on capital, just wondering sort of new medium long term what level Q1 you would like to run at? I mean, I think you you did mention in the past that you are no longer for 12 percent. So just kind of trying to assess a bit what the upside is, what the implications are for the payout ratio and beyond Twenty twenty actually on the payout ratio, do you see DCB becoming a little bit more intrusive and starting to put on some caps on payout ratio or any and selfless?

Lars Machenil

[00:36:57] Delphin, thank you for your questions and when we we we we look at the look down and honestly, if you ask what did we see in Q3 or what did we see in October, we basically didn't see anything because the slowdown is just like a couple of days old. You know as well from that point of view and overall, the elements of this lockdown, as I mentioned, which is different than the one at the beginning, is basically in our outlook. So from that point of view, that's where we stand.

[00:37:26] If we look at the common equity once with the common equity, one stands at twelve point six percent and we are not in the business of stacking up capital. So as I said in the plan, 12 percent was very good for us. And so even if the dividend over 2019 would not be retained, we would be at twelve point one percent. So that is why intrinsically we are well performed. And I reiterate, I am not in the business of stacking up capital. And until can you remind me your third question?

Delphine Lee

[00:38:04] Yes, it's a it's about say show just how think yeah.

Lars Machenil

[00:38:09] Oh, no, the thing is, honestly, I'm not into secrets of the Gods. So the payout ratio, what I what I assume is that a bank having a payout ratio returning to that ratio, that should be a logical thing if a bank would dramatically want to change the payout ratio. That could be a point of attention to the central bank. But as long as you stay within the traditional payout ratios, which means the payout ratio that are being used in the typical SREP process. So the the the supervisor review process that they are doing that should basically be be fined. So those would be my three ounces.

Delphine Lee

[00:38:49] Thank you very much.

Operator

[00:38:54] Thank you, madam. Next question is from you so much, much in you, you for me, Jovanka surface at.

Matthew Clark

[00:39:01] Good morning, everyone. So a couple of questions, firstly, a couple of years ago, you implemented a self-imposed mergers and acquisitions ban. I just wanted to get an update there. Is that still in place as far as you're concerned? And if not, do you see any opportunities in some of the distressed valuations out there among certain franchises? Second question is coming back to the fixed income strength. You talked about volume and market share effects, but you didn't really talk about margins. Has that been a material contributor to the strength this year? And is there any risk that that reverses as things settle down going forward? I think a couple of years ago you'd mentioned pressure on margins as being a reason you undershooting on fixed income at that point in time. So any thoughts that would be appreciated? And then finally, sorry if I've missed it, but there was a mention of the non-recurring third quarter revenue item in the corporate center in addition to the diva move. Could you just give any more information on what that was and what the magnitude was? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

[00:40:19] Richard, thank you for your questions on on Emeny. No, we don't have an eminent ban. The thing is, when it comes to emeny intrinsically, we are not interested to, quote unquote to buy branches, you know, because we have focused and developed to have a full digital interaction. And we see that all ages are stepping up digital and all kind of products from mortgages and the like. So for us doing an acquisition that leads us to branches that we don't need and therefore have to have another cost to get rid of them is something we are not interested in. However, onboarding businesses that banks are stepping out of, that's basically something we will continue to do. And that is what we have done sometimes with activities in other countries. And that is what we will continue to do. And we are open for that if it makes sense when it comes to figure.

[00:41:15] Yes. So what you have seen is that the volumes have gone up and in particularly also you saw that at some point in time several players stepped out of it. So that basically means that pricing is realistic. And I'll leave it to that. When you look at our our corporate center, the exceptional element. So this exceptional element is not that material. So it's it's a handful of tens of millions. And you understand that when I mentioned these things, it's not that I don't want to tell you the name, but I don't want to tell you the name because I don't talk about clients and so forth. However, why am I mentioning it and mentioning it so that you don't consider it part of the run of the mill? Yeah, it's an exceptional thing where I cannot disclose any names or whatever, but it's an exceptional thing of a handful of tens of millions. And that's basically I leave it to that.

Matthew Clark

[00:42:12] just coming on the handful of tens of millions of such a benki principle, investment related item, or is it something else?

Lars Machenil

[00:42:21] No, no, it's not related to that, OK? And I just want to I want you to know that it's an exceptional element, and that.

Matthew Clark

[00:42:29] OK. And then on the fixed income, are you saying that the level of margins better spreads or whatever in the third quarter is now a sustainable run rate as far as you're concerned? Or is there a risk that the pressure coming this comes back that and that is what we will have to see?

Lars Machenil

[00:42:48] As I said, we will continue to to fight to grab market shares. We'll have to see how the overall evolution continues. Do banks that were a bit impacted, do they come back? We'll have to see. But on the other hand, banks that are stepping out of it, that is probably something that will continue. So maybe the pricing will change a bit, but it is going to be material. I don't know. I don't think so.

Matthew Clark

[00:43:14] Ok, thank you.

Operator

[00:43:18] Thank you, sir. Next question is from quiet's from you. Yes, go ahead.

Lorraine Quoirez

[00:43:25] Yeah, hello. Laughter Thank you for the call and thank you for taking my questions. So I have to ask you, the first one is, could you perhaps remind us the different moving thoughts on capital we should expect to for software treatment and so on, just to make sure that we have everything? Another question would be, obviously, we need to think about what could happen if the regulator allows banks to resume capital distribution. And I was wondering, given that you're not in the business of sucking in capital whether a bank like BNP would be open to share buyback. And then the last thing and you can always come back to me later on on the topic, but I see no regulatory on the SSN website that there seems to be initiative from the regulator looking to improve the integration of the European banking market. In particular, they are talking about linking to force agreements to recovery plans. And I was wondering what you think of it and whether this would be an interesting development for a cross-border bank in Europe, like the banking.

Lars Machenil

[00:45:08] Yes, Lorrain, sorry if I'm looking at your four questions, looking at capital first.

[00:45:15] So if we look at on a given quarter, let's say we have around 10 basis points improvement from the mix of the bottom line and the evolution of RWA. And that's basically every quarter bar the first one because the first one has Ifrit, 21 additional taxes coming in, one go. So one could assume that there will be another contribution stemming from the results and then there are some regulatory evolutions that should come.

[00:45:46] So one of the elements that has been voted into law in the summer is the fact that there will be a review of the software. So I remind you, in Europe, basically software and intangibles in general, I do from the capital, which is not always the case in other regions of the world.

[00:46:04] And so the EBA is crystallizing how this should be interpreted. And that could be, let's say, 15 or so basis points that could further stimulate.

[00:46:14] At the same time, there is an ongoing exercise which should be ending normally this year, but I don't know if it will be finalized this year. And on TREM, honestly, I don't know. We have guided that. We anticipate that over the full efforts, there would be some 20 basis points. So far it has been close to zero. So I'll let you see what it is.

[00:46:36] So those two could basically compensate each other or not, depending on on on what it is.

[00:46:42] So that's basically where we stand. So you can expect the normal profit generation to contribute. There will be the software and that can be partially offset with whatever trim might in the end be for us. So your second question on capital, could you rephrase it? Because I'm not sure I fully captured it.

Lorraine Quoirez

[00:47:03] Yes, so I was just asking whether a bank like BNP, given that you're not in the business of building up its capital, would be open to share buyback restriction on capital distribution, where to be?

Lars Machenil

[00:47:23] Listen will have to look at it. As I said earlier, depending on how guidance goes for 2019, if, let's say over the next plan, we would basically return that kind of capital because we don't want to keep it. We are the reflection will be part of the next plan is will it be a step up in the cash build or will the cash both be complemented by a share buyback?

[00:47:48] So that is a bit what we will contemplate. But overall, indeed, the thing is we don't want a stack of capital. We'll see how we proceed in the next plan, how we handle that. And then when it comes to your question on in Europe, on the integration, the thing is, I understand that Europe is basically saying there are too many banks. Here are six more than 6000 of them. And so they want to out things for this to be leading to.

[00:48:15] Some crystallization are reaching out that they are doing. It's not really any new rules. Right. But they've guided on interpretation, on stances on how to handle the cost of capital and the likes and the steps that go with it.

[00:48:31] So that is something that they have clarified. It's not necessarily something new. However, the issue remains that if you take two banks, sizable banks, and you would merge them, you would basically step up your systemic risk. Yeah.

[00:48:45] So the Cyprus would go up and would require more capital. So if you take two banks that are charmingly capitalized, if you move them together, they would basically need more capital. So from that point of view, we had BNP Bava. We stay on a understand that we are interested in stacking up other business activities, not buying branches. And very sizable things that would lead to a systemic nature is not really what we would look for so long range. That would be my answers to your questions.

Lorraine Quoirez

[00:49:17] Thank you.

Operator

[00:49:20] Thank you, madam. Next question is from Adam Chillon from Morgan Stanley go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:49:27] Yes, hi. Good afternoon. Last a couple of questions for me as well. The first one, I just want to clarify on the 2019 dividend. And so you have been very clear on Twenty twenty dividend. I understand the 50 percent payout, but if the ECB lift the ban, what would be your intention with respect to the dividend that was meant to be paid for fiscal year 2019 but was not paid? So that's my first question. And then the second question, and can we talk a little bit more about the revenues and the outlook, especially for an ENI? If I look at like defined year for for, you know, the five year French government yield and that's heading more and more negative. It's close to the minimum of last year. And also loan growth looking into next year, I think, or at least I think it's realistic to assume it's not going to be that benign. So so what dynamics do you expect before and III for BNP going forward? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

[00:50:35] Thank you for your question. Again, if you look on on the dividend over 2019, as you see, we don't need it to end. And I'm not in the business of stacking up capitals who are twelve point six. And we said that for the plan that is ending this year, we want it to be a 12. If the dividends would be returned, my twelve point six would be twelve point one. So that's basically where we stand. But of course, we'll have to wait on the next steps by the authorities. But for us, again, I'm not in the business of stacking up capital and I'm not needing this capital.

[00:51:09] Then when it comes to the revenues on the NII. So they and I, of course, there are levers to to optimize.

[00:51:17] It's optimizing to funding, it is optimizing to pricing. And so even if there may be a bit less volumes, there is repricing and there is funding. And of course, if then there is a little bit less volume, while the focus will be on Kostia. So I cannot say that I have the magical wand to compensate everything in net interest income. We have levers, but for the rest of our lives in fees, there are legal costs and these are all the levers that we will activate in this environment. So those will be my two answers. Thank you.

Operator

[00:51:52] Thank you, madam. Next question from Entertainment from RBC.

Anke Reingen

[00:51:57] And he said, yeah, thank you very much for taking my questions. First, I wanted to come back to tax questions and buy you with respect to the cost of risk. And you mentioned 300 men step up forward looking and just trying to understand what the sort of like mean. Are you basically saying a deteriorating economic environment? We should at I mean, obviously, broadly speaking, 300 million job positions, Q4 versus Q3 to incorporate a forward looking component. Obviously, a lot of moving parts and uncertainty. But is that what the three hundred million was implying? And then secondly, on your new business plan, which is you percent present beginning of 2022. I mean, it seems like a long time from now is because you just want to see how the new environment turns out to 2021 will remain so challenging that it's too hard to present a plan earlier or just trying to understand the twenty twenty to update on. And then lastly, on the costs you said it can cost savings are running at the level in line with the plan, but obviously 2000 twenty twenty sort of like would be additional cost savings, like less travel, less entertainment. Isn't there room to generate more than the cost savings you are targeting? And any slide to talk a lot about the higher use of mobile banking, would you be willing to tell us how much your broad base costs or what the percentage of based cost costs in domestic banking? Thank you very much.

Lars Machenil

[00:53:43] Thank you for your questions. On the 300 million that I mentioned because of risk, I do not imply anything. I just wanted to tell you when there was from a precrisis to the covid pandemic and we basically stepped up in Q2, 300 million, that's all. And so what we're saying is there is this confinement. I said that whatever I see, this confinement is not of the same nature as the one we saw pre summer. And so what I'm saying is, if that would be coherent, the 300 million is not the nature of what would come in the fourth quarter, but even do if you see the advance we having on our outlook, even if it was 300, which I say I don't think so, but even if it was, we would be in line with our guidance.

[00:54:34] So that's the only I wanted to get some color on why I say that I confirm the outlook and why y on what I base myself to confirm that outlook. And that's basically what I wanted to say on the new plan. On the new plan. No, there is no there is not a magic bullet and I'm not taking a year off, just a holiday ceiling or whatever it is. But it is really we want to crystallize the lessons learned from the confinement. It's EBITDA thing, right? It's it's instead of all of the time that we spend, if you if you take a corporate bankers who spend time of seeing clients, all this is now moving in a different way. And we have to learn how this is done. And it's quite different. Instead of having a two hour meeting every month with a corporate client and that being over a lunch requiring one hour to go there and one hour to come back, which is now in video, sort of four hours become a two hour meeting. And on top of that, that two hour meeting is not in one slot, but is half an hour a week. So that means that things have to be adapted and take things then the conclusions of that.

[00:55:43] So we have to make sure that everyone has that equipment, that everybody knows how to handle new people, because all this is fine if you know each other. But then how do you handle that? Some bankers change that, some kind of client change. So all of these things have to be crystallized in the way we operate. And that is basically what we want is what we are doing now and what we will do for a part of 2021. And then in the normal schedules that we have, we do a budget typically after the summer, and that is where we will do the multi-year plan and therefore announce it in twenty, twenty two. So there is no specific. But the main thing is we want to draw the lessons from that confinement and be sure that this is the new basis going forward. And then when you come to cost savings, yes indeed. The over and above the cost savings that we announced, we will do a bit more. But part of that, like, for example, we have less travel and so forth, that is true.

[00:56:41] But at the same time, there are some other costs that are ramping up. Yeah, there are covid related costs that are coming. And then there is also the single resolution fund that is being stepped up. Because there are many more deposits and the likes, so, yes, there is an overall cost reduction stemming from the plan, there is still more coming, but that some more is partially compensated by others from other covid related costs. But that is why we we are convinced we will have more than a billion in cost savings, and that will be the basis going forward. So that will be my three answers.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:57:16] Thank you, Ms.

Operator

[00:57:18] Thank you, madam. Next question is from the surgeon piece from the sister who had.

Jon Peace

[00:57:25] Hi, Lost, I want to talk about the cost of risk. He said the fifty seven basis points was a level close to your absolute cost of risk through the cycle. I just wondered, what exactly do you consider that cost the cycle number to be? And related to that, you've talked in the past about having built an IFRS nine provisioning model that was maybe a little bit countercyclical. And I just wondered if he thought that your cost of risk might normalize a little slower than some peers or would take longer, perhaps, to get back to pre Cauvin levels. Thank you.

Lars Machenil

[00:58:02] John, thank you for your questions. So the first one, if you look at what is EBITDA across this cycle, if it is expressed in basis points over outstanding, let's say for us, that cycle is somewhere between like 40 and 60 basis points. So that's the range at which we are if you look at April nine. So there's two things. Let's not exaggerate this countercyclical effect.

[00:58:24] If you look at the driver, is nine the main impact of your scenarios of your forward look is your forward looking scenario. Last time I looked at the beginning of the year, it's basically that central scenario that was reviewed downwards materially and that is basically driving. And then around that central scenario, you have some some some destroyer's, if I can say that, that are gravitating around it, which are the adverse and the positive scenario. And yes, these are a bit countercyclical, but the main thing which drives this is a central one, actually. Yes. It might be that the impact for us is a bit, let's say, using some some dampers in it. But that is limited compared to what the impact is of the of the central scenario. So that will be my two answers.

Jon Peace

[00:59:14] Thank you.

Operator

[00:59:18] Thank you, sir. Next question is from Mr. Omar on the phone from service.

Omar Fall

[00:59:25] I highlighted three questions for me, since I'm just a bit confused, but maybe a misheard or something else that you saying that the new lockdown's will have no impact on independence. I just don't know how we can say that with any confidence when, you know, we don't know how long the last GDP forecasts are looking like they could be negative in France in Q4. So how can there be no impact? That essentially means you've only provided in the first nine months, is that what you're saying? But basically the 800 million excellente positions you took in the first half covid some unknown period of further lock down. Just some clarification. That would be great. Secondly, how much do you now have in terms of your balance sheet, please? And if you can, just remind us how you account for it and you take the four hundred bit now and apply that to the balances or just 50 until a later date when you actually achieve the Lendix targets. Basically, I'm trying to get a sense of whether we can see some of the impact of Kielty or in these numbers, given the aggregate level, the French banks have taken a lot. And then final question, just a broader question on capital markets, sensitive fees outside of Sebi. So financial fees in the networks and personal investments in Germany, too, I guess. And these have been very strong. Is that something more structural in terms of market share gains here that you can point to or it's just the short term volatility in equity markets and maybe individuals deploying some of the lockdown driven excess liquidity? Thanks.

Lars Machenil

[01:01:19] Good question. Omar, thank you very much. So if I take your first question on the lockdown, what what we observe is that the lockdown that have been announced are different from the ones that we saw at the beginning of the year. So contrary to the beginning of the year in France, for example, schools are open, civil servants are open, construction are open. And so that's basically different. And what I just said is that on the first quarter we had, for example, a 300 million impact. What I what I said is I have no clue what the impact would be on the cost of risk. Of course, it would be zero, but it will probably be below the ones that we had in the first quarter. And nevertheless, if you look at the advance that we have over the nine month results, all of this allows me to reconfirm our overall outlook. So, yes, there will be some moving parts in Q4, those moving parts, they have to be positioned versus what we saw in the first quarter. And that basically gives us confidence to reconfirm the full year outlook. So that is that when it comes to the TLT are also there. What we do is it is part of our overall funding. And so we aim to, as always, trying to optimize the deposits we get and how we use them. And that's basically what we do. And so we optimize them in a in a conservative way, how we can fund and therefore not take all upfront.

[01:02:43] And then when you look at the capital markets, indeed what the dynamics are that some banks are stepping out, some banks are stepping out because of their overall position. Some banks are stepping out because they don't want to make the investments. Sometimes they step out, sometimes they transfer the activities to us. And that is where those market share gains come from. It's not based on pricing. It's because we are open for business, quote unquote. And that is a market share that we have grown. And this is not something just now.

[01:03:14] This is something that we've been doing for a while and that will we will continue to do as we are open for business. So that will be my three answers. Thank you.

Omar Fall

[01:03:25] Just a quick follow up on the key on the actual balance, would you be willing to give us a sense of that or should I just take the overall number and how big you are?

Lars Machenil

[01:03:39] Listen, the thing is there are elements that we basically use as an overall part. And so what is happening in there is the pricing. We apply to pricing.

[01:03:48] We apply to the euro, and it's part of our overall financing. You don't ask me how I financed myself into the market. So it's all part of that. It's all part of how we structurally do this. And again, our objective is not to take one off gains. So I will leave it to that one million.

Omar Fall

[01:04:06] Thanks, Lance.

Operator

[01:04:09] Thank you, sir. Next question is from Adam at Twenty twenty p.m..

Azzurra Guelfi

[01:04:15] Hi, good afternoon. Couple of questions for me. One is on the coverage ratio. If we look at this stage three launch coverage ratio, it went down quarter on quarter EBITDA. And I just wonder if you can give us some color on what has the driver of this. The second one is on the ESG disease among the best bank in terms of ESG disclosure and focus. And you also have a big effort on climate and that target. Can you share with us what are your main initiatives, an area of focus at this time and in terms of future development? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

[01:04:52] Thank you as well. Yes, on the coverage. The thing is, the evolution is that in it, in our own standings, we have some, let's say, old loons, which have been provisioned almost entirely and that have been basically sold. And so that is basically leading to our coverage, which is likely typically due to our new elements that we put in. There are not necessarily fully covered because we anticipate that they will recuperate and the likes. So it just basically a heritage old set of loons that have been sold that lead to this lead to this evolution. If you look at our overall impact, yes, there is indeed a lot of efforts that we are taking the vanguard on. And you can see it. It's in pretty well. It's a chance that it's a Paris agreement and we have twice bears in our name. That's a bit to think. But this is something where we take the lead on how to qualify those products, on how to issue them in the appropriate way into these things. And that is what we're doing. And it's not only that. Right? It's also when it comes to the overall energy stance or overall the mobility solutions that we are applying, that's all of the things that that we are doing. So for us, it's an effort that we want to do. We want to be part of this transition. We believe it's an important part. And banks have an important role to play. And it's into this in the financing of this transition. And this is an important part. If you look, for example, at what Europe is planning to do. Europe is planning to almost have like three billion, a tad less than three trillion of investments, of which a part is related to green and of a part will be funded by banks and in particularly what we are doing in order to support that. So that will be my two answers.

Operator

[01:06:55] Thank you, madam. We have one last question from Mr. Stefansson, then from the research, so please go ahead.

Stefan Stalmann

[01:07:05] Yes, sir. Good afternoon, Lars. Just two questions remaining from my. The first one on leverage. You mentioned that there were new regulatory efforts to take on board, and that was clearly a big reduction of your exposure to leverage exposure. Could you maybe remind us of what changed in the way that you calculated the ratio? And the second question goes back to the 15 to 20 percent net profit guidance for the year. I guess when you gave that guidance, it was probably impossible for you to anticipate the very strong performance in markets, in particular, the two wins and losses two to three. Yet after nine months, you're kind of in line with this initial 15 to 20 percent guidance at the lower end of it. So is there any other part of the bank that actually did substantially worse than you than what you had in mind when you gave this 15 to 20 percent guidance?

Lars Machenil

[01:08:08] Stefan, thank you for your questions. So the first one on leverage is basically a definition where the deposits with the central bank, the European Central Bank, can be excluded from the leverage ratio. And so that's basically what we've done and that's why we passed to four point four percent. That's basically it.

[01:08:30] And then on the on the guidance, listen, you know as well, we are a conservative bank and I am in particularly a conservative CFO. So when we took we we looked at the moving parts. There were many moving parts. And that's why we guided on the bottom line impact. And so that is why we took a stance on where this is and we said minus 15 to 20. And that is why also we said after nine months that we are actually ahead of that year. And so that is why we feel comfortable that with what is remaining in the last two months, we will deliver on that on that guidance. So nothing more than that. We guided it because there were moving parts. We see that we are a bit in advance. And so that's why we feel comfortable to reconfirm that.

[01:09:22] So that would be my last.

Stefan Stalmann

[01:09:24] Thank you.

Operator

[01:09:25] Thank you. Thank you, sir. We have another question from subjectivities from Turkey, Fred.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:09:34] Yes, good afternoon. I have a first question regarding the real estate business. You said in your preliminary comment, but here you are, a recovery in related business. And I wanted to see where you see that gradual recovery, because in my view, I don't feel that transaction transactions are getting better as well as some geographies are still, I think, very bad in a bad position like UK or Spain, for instance. And I would like to get a little bit more color on your view on this business, which represented the last year, one third of its business. My second question relates to the insurance business. You mentioned an increase in claims and I wanted to know what types of products do you see this increase? Because as far as I remember in Q2, you said that you were not very exposed to covid-19 the claims, for instance, restaurants, etc.. So where are you? Where do you see this increase in claims? And you also mention a specific item in France. And I wanted to know if you could give us also a little bit more color on that. Thank you very much.

Lars Machenil

[01:11:05] Thank you for your questions on real estate. Indeed. When we talk about gradual recovery in depend sector by sector, so some sectors are indeed taking time, but then there are other sectors. If you look at sectors which are related to pharmaceuticals, inventories and the likes, they rebound. So that's a bit when we talk. The gradual and diversified recovery is what we meant as real estate when it comes to insurance. Let me clarify what you have here and the impact are basically in the non-life domain and in the non-life domain. What you sometimes have is that claims here also that are from from the past, like from last year or whatever, but that have had evolutions that lead to additional costs. So that basically it's the non-life related and part of that is last year. So it's not a recurring business. That's why we want to highlight it. It's a it's a it's a it's a case from a year ago that evolved and that's falling into non-life and in life a full life insurance. These kind of elements fall into the top line.

[01:12:14] So those would be my two unsuspended.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:12:15] Thank you.

Operator

[01:12:19] Thank you, sir. We have one last question from Phil with some hand go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:12:27] Yes, hello, Phil. Departure from Subtrend. Thank you very much for taking my question. I just have one last one to squeeze in, if I may, actually, about the management ethos, which were really significant this quarter. So can you give us some color about the reasons why asset management is closed, where that strong weather driven by any particular country or segment? And and how confident are you about the sustainability of this strong inflows going forward? Thank you very much.

Lars Machenil

[01:12:53] If this is if you look at it, it depends a bit how the countries in which we are is evolving into putting these investments with asset management. And so what we saw is that where we are present, there are a very good activity.

[01:13:13] And if you look at where it is, it is for a big chunk in money market funds and it is for a big chunk in Europe. And that's basically what what we see.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:13:26] Thank you. Thank you very much.

Operator

[01:13:33] We have another question, sir.

Lars Machenil

[01:13:38] Thank you very much, sir, once again, thank you very much for your time. You have seen the effects of the bank being very diversified, very solid and in full support of its clients and the economy.

[01:13:51] So with this, I wish you a very good day. Thank you.

[01:13:56] Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the conference call in your file. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.