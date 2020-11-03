In this article, I will share my view of the latest quarterly results and future guidance. Furthermore, I will provide an updated valuation for FB.

However, uncertainty leads to volatility, which creates an opportunity for alpha. Facebook is an incredible company with multiple growth levers, and the stock price is very reasonable at the moment.

Near-term regulatory headwinds persist, and recent commentary from Facebook's management did nothing to decrease the uncertainty.

Digital advertising is a secular growth trend that will continue to inexorably march forward over the next decade, and Facebook will be a major beneficiary.

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB), being the most dominant social media company on our planet, is naturally benefiting from the digital transformation trend hastening at present. As consumers flock to digital platforms, businesses are moving their marketing efforts to online channels. The shift in advertising budgets from traditional channels like print media, local TV, etc. to digital advertising on platforms like Facebook, Google (GOOG), Snapchat (SNAP), etc., is in full swing and would likely continue for years to come.

The biggest threat to Facebook's business is regulation; however, the fear of regulatory measures is overblown and have led the stock price to fall below its intrinsic value. Facebook just delivered another fantastic quarter, where advertising revenue growth was back to normal levels (a quick rebound from the fall-off in Q2), and the management guidance for Q4 was positive. With uncertainty surrounding US elections and COVID-19, Facebook's stock fell ~6% post-earnings. This is an excellent opportunity to go long on Facebook, and I will explain my reasoning in this note.

We will review FB's Q3 earnings report and take a measure of the regulatory headwinds facing the social media giant. Later on, I will give an updated valuation that factor in the latest set of financials.

Digital Ad Spending Is Back, And Will Only Get Stronger In The Future

The quarterly reports from Snapchat and Pinterest (PINS) gave early indications of a recovery in digital ad spending. Still, the earning reports from advertising bellwethers - Google and Facebook have confirmed that Digital Ad spending is well and truly back to normalized levels after a dip in the second quarter of 2020.

Source: Facebook Earnings Press Release

In Q3 2020, Facebook's advertising revenue grew to $21.2 billion (up +22% y/y). During the earnings call, FB's management attributed this robust revenue growth to strong ad demand across both Facebook and Instagram platforms. Looking under the hood, we can see that Facebook's Family Daily Active People grew by +15.45% from 2.20 billion to 2.54 billion.

Source: Facebook Earnings Presentation

The company reported a small drop in users in the United States and Canada region; however, this was expected due to the elevated numbers observed during Q2. Further, Facebook's management expects to see this trend to continue in Q4, i.e., the user numbers will stay flat or be slightly down.

In addition to substantial global user growth across its platforms, Facebook's operating margin improved by 500 basis points q/q. However, this margin improvement was not enough to match margin levels from Q3-2019.

Source: Facebook Earnings Presentation

With the recovery in ad spend during Q3, Facebook's free cash flow recovered to normalized levels. In fact, Facebook registered FCF of ~$6 billion in Q3, which is a record figure for the tech giant.

Source: Facebook Earnings Presentation

Seasonally, Q4 is Facebook's strongest period, as the holiday season boosts online spending, and thus digital ad spend. As per management guidance, Facebook is set to register a revenue growth higher than the Q3 revenue growth rate of 22%. Therefore, Facebook's Q4 revenue would be more than $25.3 billion. Hence, for FY-2021, Facebook's annual revenue would be more than ~$83.5 billion, which represents a growth rate of 18%.

Source: eMarketer

According to the market research firm - eMarketer, worldwide digital ad spending is expected to rise to $517.5 billion by 2023. In line with an expanded TAM, Facebook's revenue is set to grow from $84 billion to $122 billion, representing a CAGR of 20.5% for the next two years.

Source: YCharts

Headwinds To Persist, But Multiple Growth Levers Make It A No-Brainer Buy

Facebook's regulatory troubles are well documented, and here's what the CFO's commentary stated on the topic:

Source: Facebook Earnings Press Release

I acknowledge these headwinds; however, I firmly believe that the fear of regulation is overblown. Facebook is mighty, but its platform also empowers millions of small businesses. The contribution of digital advertising to GDP growth has been growing for several years. If the United States regulates this industry, then it risks affecting small businesses and the entire country's economy. With that being said, I am not ruling out the possibility of some regulatory actions, and these actions could have a material impact on Facebook's Ad business. Therefore, Facebook's other initiatives, like AR/VR, Watch, Gaming, and Libra, are essential to future success.

In one of my previous notes, I highlighted numerous growth levers that Facebook can rely upon to drive future growth. Here's an excerpt from that note:

We're all aware of Facebook's primary platform, i.e., its flagship social media offering; however, in this section, we will highlight the multiple billion-dollar properties, whose value heretofore have not yet been entirely unlocked. Mark and Sheryl seem intent on constructing a highly defensible fortress of properties, within which shareholders will sit and reap the fruits of the founders' vision.

As the bastions of this fortress, Facebook has emplaced a series of incredibly strong platforms:

Instagram

WhatsApp (heretofore unmonetized; 500M+ DAU)

Facebook Watch (launched as a competitor to YouTube)

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Messenger

Oculus

Portal

Libra - Facebook's cryptocurrency, which it hopes will serve as one of the world's first global currencies... right there behind the U.S. dollar.

Reliance Jio

Further, just last week, Facebook acquired a 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio to tap into India's huge market opportunity, wherein it hopes to help develop a "super app", similar to China's WeChat.

As can be seen, Facebook is quickly steering itself towards becoming a "tech conglomerate", instead of a one-trick pony, reliant on ad dollars from a platform (the flagship Facebook) that may or may not be the "in" platform in 10-20 years.

I trust in Mark Zuckerberg's vision for Facebook and fully expect the company to deliver sustainable revenue growth under his astute leadership for several years to come. Hence, I am very bullish on Facebook.

Facebook's Updated Valuation

To determine Facebook's intrinsic value, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital.

In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions).

In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Here are the model assumptions:

Revenue (factoring in Q4, 2020 guidance) [A] $84 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 35% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 2.895 billion Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $10.15 Free cash flow per share growth rate 12.5% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Here are the results from L.A. Stevens Investment Model:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to my estimates, Facebook has an intrinsic value of ~$375 per share. Hence, Facebook is undervalued by ~30%. Over the next decade, Facebook will produce massive amounts of free cash flow, and a fraction of this FCF could be enough to buy back 20% of its outstanding shares. I will explore this aspect in more detail another time.

Facebook's stock price is massively depressed; however, valuation analysis is never enough to buy a stock. Investors need to assess the potential returns too before deploying capital. Let's find out the projected returns for Facebook using step 3 of the model.

Projected Return On FB

To calculate total expected return, we simply grow the above free cash flow per share at our conservative growth rate, then assign a conservative "Price to FCF" multiple, i.e., 30x or 35x, to it for year ten. This creates a conservative intrinsic value projection by which we determine when and where to deploy our capital.

Here are the results:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As shown above, Facebook offers very compelling returns of about 16.65% based on rather conservative assumptions for growth, which I very much expect Facebook to achieve under the leadership of its original, visionary founder - Mark Zuckerberg. Therefore, one can expect Facebook's value (on a per-share basis) to grow from ~$265 to ~$1250 in the next ten years. Since the total expected return is well above my investment hurdle rate of 9.8% (S&P 500 60-yr annualized return), I rate Facebook a strong buy.

Concluding Remarks

Patience is imperative for long-term outperformance in the stock market. When high-quality businesses like Facebook go on sale like it is today, long-term investors must ignore the market noise and buy. Amid all the uncertainty surrounding the social media giant, Facebook continues to deliver robust revenue and free cash flow growth.

The digital advertising trend is likely to remain strong in the future, and Facebook's family of social-media platforms should attract billions of dollars of ad spend. Furthermore, the company has numerous growth levers like WhatsApp's monetization, Libra, FB Shops, AR/VR devices, etc. Hence, I am bullish on Facebook's growth story.

As I discussed in this article, regulatory measures from governments all over the globe are the biggest threat to Facebook. However, these overblown fears are giving us an opportunity to buy FB at a 30% discount to its fair value. Long-term investors can expect to generate a CAGR return of ~16.65% over the next decade by purchasing Facebook at this give away price.

Key Takeaway: Facebook is a strong buy at $265.

As always, thanks for reading, remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.