Net debt is now $38.5 million at the end of September. I am expecting it to be net debt-free in 4Q'20. Record free cash flow of $117.2 million.

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold released its results for the third quarter of 2020 on October 29, 2020. A good quarter with record revenue.

Image: Efemçukuru Gold Mine. Source: Eldorado Gold

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its results for the third quarter of 2020 on October 29, 2020. Excellent results and record revenue were announced.

Gold production this quarter was 136,992 Oz, and I was glad to celebrate such production in my preceding article released after the company posted its preliminary production results for the third quarter of 2020 on October 13, 2020.

The investment thesis is now clear. Eldorado Gold should be considered as a long-term investment candidate. However, it is prudent to trade short term in your long-term position continuously. The gold sector is highly volatile and could turn ugly on short notice, even if it is not probably right now.

Note: The final production numbers have been modified slightly from 136,672 Au Oz initially to 136,922 Au Oz due to the Efemcukuru mine.

Data by YCharts

George Burns, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"I’m excited to be reporting another outstanding quarter. We delivered across all metrics, both operationally and financially. Production increased by 35% year-over-year, and we had another significant quarter of free cash flow. I’m also pleased to report, we completed $58.6 million in debt reduction announced in Q2 and our balance sheet is in great shape with over $500 million in cash and equivalence."

Eldorado Gold - 3Q'20 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 172.3 191.9 204.66 255.92 287.60 Net Income in $ Million 4.2 91.2 -4.88 45.62 41.01 EBITDA $ Million 73.91 158.7 80.15 137.91 162.97 EPS diluted in $/share 0.03 0.57 -0.03 0.26 0.23 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million 51.2 45.15 53.27 99.63 165.40 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 34.8 41.8 40.48 37.13 50.85 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 16.4 3.4 12.79 62.50 114.55 Total Cash $ Million 138.2 181.0 366.47 444.96 504.36 Long-term Debt in $ Million 483.1 479.7 445.1 596.99 542.89 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 161.7 170.9 165.2 173.91 178.13 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Production gold Au Oz 101,596 118,955 115,950 137,782 136,922 AISC 1 031 1 110 952 859 918 Gold Price 1 513 1 475 1 580 1 726 1,919

Source: Company filings and Fun Trading files.

Note: More data are available to subscribers only.

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues for 3Q'20 were $287.595 million at the end of September

Revenues were slightly higher than I have expected this quarter at $287.6 million, up from $172.26 million the same quarter a year earlier, and up 12.4% sequentially. The company recorded a net income to shareholders in the third quarter of $41.01 million or $0.23 per diluted share. Below is the revenue repartition per metal in the 3Q'20. Gold represents 92.2% of the total revenue.

The adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $56.7 million or $0.33 earnings per share. The increase in revenue is due to the higher average realized gold price in the third quarter of 2020 at $1,919 per ounce, compared to $1,513 per ounce in the comparative quarter in 2019. It is over $400 per ounce.

The gold sold was above the gold produced in the third quarter. The company indicated 137,707 Au ounces.

2 - Net debt is now $38.5 million at the end of September. I am expecting the company to be net debt-free in 4Q'20

Total cash increased this quarter and stands now at $504.363 million, up from $444.959 million in the previous quarter. It is the most encouraging part of the balance sheet, in my opinion. The company will probably be net debt-free next quarter, and it is something that all shareholders should celebrate. With the gold price going up, the company managed to grow its cash position significantly.

Also, Eldorado Gold is still mulling the sale of two non-core gold projects: Tocantinzhino in Brazil and Certej in Romania. While I do not see much value for the latter, I believe the Brazil project could bring between $100 million and $150 million in cash.

3 - Free cash flow was $117.2 million for the third quarter, a new record

Note: The organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

EGO shows a yearly free cash flow of $195.9 million, with $117.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

This positive trend is quite encouraging and makes me wonder if the company should resume paying a dividend to its shareholders, which has been stopped since March 2017.

Gold production details for the 3Q'20

On October 29, 2020, the company announced third-quarter gold production.

Production: The third quarter of 2020 was 136,922 Au Oz, up 34.8% yearly and down slightly sequentially.

Source: Presentation

It is an excellent production level with a sixth full commercial quarter at Lamaque and impressive results at all its four producing mines sequentially, as it is shown in the graph below.

Note: Lamaque has been declared commercial at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Below is the production per mine compared from quarter to quarter.

1 - Kisladag performed well again this quarter.

2 - Olympias' ramp-up has paid off this quarter, and the five-year outlook seems promising. However, the third quarter has been a disappointment.

3 - Also, Lamaque production was excellent.

Note: Eldorado Gold is not producing gold as a primary metal. It also produces silver, zinc, and lead as well.

One element that should be noticed and shows some definitive progress is the AISC trending down.

The Greek assets update

The Greek assets are an essential part of the company and hold a particular potential long term, assuming that a definitive agreement can be signed shortly, which is what we all hope. It is undeniable that if the Skouries project can proceed without problems, the stock price could increase substantially.

I was waiting for the conference call to get some fresh news about the negotiations with the Greek government, and I was satisfied and encouraged by CEO George Burns' comment in the conference call:

"[P]erhaps a few words on how things are advancing in Greece. The transfer agreement negotiations are progressing and support from senior government officials was evident during the quarter with the Minister of Energy and Environment visiting our Skouries site. Greece continues to represent a fantastic growth opportunity for Eldorado. We believe it’s not currently reflected in our evaluation. Skouries and Perama Hill are world-class assets that will add significant value for our investors, local communities and the Greek state."

At the Skouries mine site, the work has advanced by relocating an ancient mining furnace from the pit area to another prominent area near the site office.

At Olympias, the company received an operating permit with an annual production limit of up to 470 tons a year.

At Stratoni, the company received surface drilling permits. These will allow Eldorado Gold to complete step-out drilling and potentially expand the Mavres Petres orebody.

Source: From Previous Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

I have been following Eldorado Gold for many years now, and it gave me a good sense of what to expect. I believe that many of my followers can attest that my predictions have been quite honest and accurate.

One stock characteristic is that the stock moves quickly on hope but deflates promptly at first signs of disappointment. It's important to grasp this basic mechanism to profit.

Two important takeaways.

The company is closing in on some sort of resolution in Greece, and it could initially bring some good stock appreciation. Stay tuned.

The company has an excellent cash position that will continue to grow. It is what Eldorado Gold needed the most to eventually develop Greece without negatively affecting shareholders by using ATM financing.

The risk of a retracement for gold should also be an important topic. If gold weakens below $1,800 per ounce, EGO may quickly retrace to the lower level, which I discuss below.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

EGO forms an ascending triangle pattern, in my opinion. We could also consider an ascending channel, but it is too early to say. The resistance is between $14 and $14.40, and support is about $12.60- $12.75.

For the ones who want to trade their long position. It is important to make a profit above $14 and eventually wait for the range of $11.5 - $12.5 to accumulate again.

One element that could indicate a sell flag is the RSI trend as a divergence.

However, it will ultimately come to the future gold price. If the gold price turns bullish and trades above $1,975 per ounce, I expect EGO to retest $14, but if gold retraces and is about to go below $1,800 per ounce, then EGO may drop as low as $10.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading short term EGO on a regular basis.